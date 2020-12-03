Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Christopher Cordell Smith and Terry Lynn Smith to Michael D. and Courtney K. Iazzi. 2 parcel, off of Va. 130, 6.55 acres, $45,000
W. Elkin Burks to Tanisha Lynelle Rucker. Lots 60 and 61, Clearview Acres, $225,000
John T. Maynard to Ryan and Mackenzie Barrera. 133 Alcock Road, $232,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Michael L. and Terri L. Brooks. Lot 1, Pettyjohn Farm Subdivision, $150,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builder’s Inc. to Kyle and Alecia Forsberg. Lot 21, section III, Pleasant Ridge, $303,106
Jennifer M. Layne to Dana L. Woods. 2448 Galts Mill Road, $112,000
Shekinah Farm LLC to Russell John and Rachael Lieck Bryce. 1551Wares Gap Road, $775,000
Lisa R. Gibson to Nicole A. Hyler. Lots 62-69 and part of lot 70, Pine Crest Addition, $108,000
Oren E. Collier Jr., Renee G. Collier and Oren E. Collier III to Wade N. Sears and Suzanne E. Sears. Tract 12, White Pine Dr., $44,000
Kevin Parr to Valerie M. Catlett. Parcel No. 2, fronting Va. 665, 1.44 acres, $82,000
DRV Construction LLC to Joshua T. Holzworth. Parcel, corner of Depot St. and School St., $117,500
James River Recreation Center LLC to Hummingbird Enterprises LLC. 370 Styles Road, $400,000
Kenneth Beck to Hummingbird Enterprises LLC. 715 Styles Road and additional parcel, Styles Road, $480,000
Appomattox County
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Brian G. and Rosalia D. Wilson. 393 Planters Town Road, $190,000
Frank A. and Alicia M. Thomas to Chelsea B. and Philibert N. Daniels Jr. Lot 17E, Chestnut Dr., $259,000
Robert H. and Crystal C. Smith to Iseman G. Knight. Lot 1, off of Va. 611, 26.81 acres, $188,000
Jennavieve Russitano, James C. Russitano and Christel L. Russitano to Walter R. and Elizabeth B. Tucker. 167 Ralph St., $215,000
Winfred D. Nash to McDonough Properties LLC. 621 Confederate Blvd., $22,000
Austin L. and Alexis K. Fisher to Machan Harris. Lot 49, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $265,000
Bedford County
Thomas E. Bayrer and Ila C. Bayrer, trustees to Robert L. Finch Jr. and Judith L. Finch, trustees. 2685 Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $1,190,000
Thomas W. and Rebecca T. Upton to Emilie D. Cason, Wendall A. Desper II and William J. Hedrick. New lot 38A, block 4, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $752,000
Clayton W. Gove and Bette J. Gove, trustees to Robert J. and Angela A. Morris. 2940 Hickory Cove, Lakes District, $600,000
Frank William Boyd to Nancy Ann Kryzanowski. Lot 15, section 2, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $510,000
Terry L. Queijo, trustee to James J. Scanlon III and Lisa A. Scanlon, trustees. Parcel, Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $430,000
Michael L. Atlman to Timothy Keith and Karen Louise Green. 106 Craddock Lane, Lakes District, $277,500
Matthew J. and Chelsea Kunkel to Hannah Ennis. 2956 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $219,900
Katreco LLC to Olufemi and Olabisi Dinakin. Lots 39-42 and one-half of lot 38, section A, Green Acres Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Louis A. Bertoldi and Patricia Bertoldi to Alissa Cale. lot 113, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $200,000
Marie W. Gray and Jean Louise Williams Delong to Alvin Lee Harless. 10717 Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $177,500
David H. and Tina M. Byrd and Amanda M. Byrd to Ingrid Lee and Anthony Joseph Janerio Sr. Parcel, 5.284 acres, fronting Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $175,000
Simonside LLC to Sean W. Fariss. 4518 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $170,000
Earl Davis Ball Jr. and Robin D. Westhafer to Michael Budzevski. 3773 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $159,950
Katreco LLC to Olufemi and Olabisi Dinakin. Lots 59-62 and one-half of lot 63, section A, Green Acres Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $155,000
Pleasure Hill Farms LLC to Leaping Lewis Inc. Lot 1, 21.163 acres, near Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $130,000
Edward E. Case and Marie B. Case to Christopher S. and Kimberly L. Tyler. Parcel, Ridge Crest Subdivision, Lakes District, $80,000
Doris D. Hoffman to James C. and Rebecca L. Weaver. Lot 25, Turning Tide Road, Lakes District, $45,000
Ronnie Jay Blankenship, Donna Kay Blankenship Applebaum and Gary Wayne Blankenship to Carrie A. Paolillo. Lot 8, section 1, Crum Estates Subdivision, Lakes District, $22,000
Christopher Thomas Overstreet to Steven Jacob Kegley to Scott Vincent Barker. 3861 Wheatland Road, $193,000
Edwin R. and Kathleen Otto to John Howard and Diane J. Slater. Parcel, Longwood Ave., $449,000
Little Gee Big Ohh LLC to Horizon Opportunities Inc. 1409 Ole Dominion Blvd., $1,425,000
Mildred B. Barringer to Stacy Ann Smith. Lot 65, section 1, Homestead Haven, $215,000
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to William Dennis Smith and Cheryl Diane Ruska Smith. Lot 13, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $490,800
Lantz R. Martin and Kristi G. Martin to Jesse E. and Brandi M. Kenney. Lot 8, section 4, Cedar Rock, $437,900
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 13, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $70,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to John Parker and Lindsay Marie McKoy. Lot 15, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $542,000
Dale and Glenda Malzi to James M. and Beverly T. Chadwell. Lot 150, section VI, North Hills, $50,000
O. Victor and Anita B. Weatherholt to Gregory W. and Lacey B. Harrison. Revised lot 13, Claymont Addition, $160,000
American Advisors Group to LMST Ventures LLC. 1089 Ivy Ridge Lane, $170,200
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Steven and Mary Rogers. Lot 8, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $399,000
Andrew P. and Courtney L. Chamberland to Jamie and Amber L. Kane. Amended lot 1, Davis Estates, $519,900
Chris B. and Suzanne B. Davis to Kevin M. and Bethany L. Davis and Benjamin O. Montoya and Tierney Jacobs-Montoya. Lot 18, section 1, Ivy Trace, $409,900
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Michael Wayne Toney. Lot 9, Highland Oaks, $469,900
LBDJ LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 13, Lochwood Subdivision, $57,000
Bryant Hare IV to Russell E. and Mary A. Vandiver. Tract A, Elk Creek, $612,000
B & B Structures LLC to Gary S. Davis, Katherine B. Davis and Madeline E. Davis. Lot K, section II, Serenity Creek, $39,000
Glenn Douglas Davis and Jackie Lynn Davis to CP&L Investments LLC. 417 Ramblewood Road, $245,900
Susan P. Williams to Jeremiah Lee Hicks. Lot 5, London Forest, $268,000
Anna Barbara Schaeppi to Steven P. Bailey. 1040 Azure Sky Lane, $167,000
James R. Bower Jr. to Shirish Bhatnagar and Rima Tandon Bhatnagar. Lot 49, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $303,150
Foster Builder Inc. to James C. and Rachelle R. Whitcraft. Lot 36, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $364,900
Bradley R. and Shannon B. McEowen to Matthew J. and Ashton C. Nolen. Lot 14, section 1, Brookstone, $401,000
Woodland Investment Group LLC to FOI Builders Inc. Lot 7, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $55,500
Foxcrest Developers Inc. to Joshua R. and Jill W. Mickley. Lot 3, section 1, Farmington at Forest, $427,000
Campbell County
William A. Sellari to Rachel R. and Christina S. Goff. Lot 11, section 2, Hyland Farm, $389,900
Lindsay D. and Michele F. Baker to Matthew E. and Heather N. Cole. 273 Mt. Olivet Church Road, $347,000
Joseph W. Hobbs II to Joseph Bowyer. Lot 28, section II, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $205,000
Christina Goff to Cody Shane and Emily Susanne Stephens. 17475 Leesville Road, $170,000
Larry E. and Lee Ann Y. Rose to Sandra L. Bradley and Tamara L. Bradley. Lot 71, Windcrest Manor, $249,900
Woodside Property Management LLC to Ty and Emily Downey. 106 Frazier Road, $122,000
Allen Moore Harris Jr. to Felicia D. White. Lot 2, section 1, Shenandoah Subdivision, $145,000
Elliott T. and Maureen D. Lovell to Justine A. Button and Mary Ellen Lafreniere. Lot 127, East Quadrant, $276,000
Douglas H. Penn to Lisa L. Cornell and Robert W. Morehouse. 133 Saddle Road, $151,000
Juanita T. Hudson to Alan D. and Ann M. Parker. One half of lot 7 and lots 8-11, block 34, Kenland Heights Subdivision, $70,000
Jesse E. and Brandi M. Kenney to Laura I. and Michael Cocita Jr. Lot 31, Deerfield Subdivision, $226,000
Sareenia J. Gunter to Kathleen M. Mullin. Lots 40, 41 and 47, section 2, Nash Subdivision, $269,900
Catania Zimmerman to Sareenia J. Gunter and Everett N. Gunter. Lot 2, section II, Carriage Grove, $247,000
Timothy K. and Margaret Lynn Pague to Anita Lewis and Daniel Blaine Osborne. 1613 Timberlake Dr., $397,600
William J. and Sarah J. Burger to Mary E. Mayrose. Lot 1, section C, block H, Farfields, $308,000
City of Lynchburg
Stuart Johnston Hillstone LLC to Tammy Dawn Mays. 816 Rivermont Ave., $190,700
Sherrie A. Galloway to Marvin M. and Corine L. Slaughter. Lot 7, block G, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $184,900
NBS Real Estate LLC to Matthew J. and Kelly Rodgers. Lot 9, block 20, Westover Heights, $121,000
Nancy J. Sisco to David R. and Kelly N. Thomasson. Lot 42, section III, Willow Bend, $199,900
Hettie Walker Myers to 1311 Holdings LLC. Lot 19, block 7, Roseland Park, $37,500
Margaret M. Mosby to John M. Vranian. 3124 Rivermont Ave., $355,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Roo LLC. Lot 35, Stonehaven, $83,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Roo LLC. Lot 34, Stonehaven, $83,000
Lelia M. Bryant to Margaret E. Wheeland and Brian A. Marple. 519 Capstone Dr., $269,900
Tommy R. Dewitt to JAM89 LLC. Lots 1-6, Wiggington Heights, $135,000
1311 Holdings LLC to MYG Real Estate Investments LLC. Lot 19, block 7, Roseland Park, $45,000
Venita L. Bernius to Wade Patrick Warren. Lot 16, block E, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $87,700
William Henry Acros and Debra Durrett Acors to Lelia M. Bryant. 631 Capstone Dr., $220,000
Anita L. Talbert to Joseph Daniel and Mary Catherine Lee. Lot 1, Hundred Acre Wood Subdivision, $120,000
Barbara C. Lofland to Christopher B. and Lisa L. Patrick. Lot 40, Candlewood Court Villas, $269,900
Adam Jay Feldman and Leslie J. Feldman Brooks to Daniel R. and Melissa Baker. Lot 7, Orchard Acres, $262,500
Ladislau and Susan P. Bodor to Greystone Hills LLC. 308 Langhorne Lane, $166,000
Gershwin Randall May, Anthony Wayne May, and Geoffrey Stuart May to Geoffrey S. and Kristina C. May. 2349 Light St., $90,000
Jacqueline L.B. and Jack L. St. Clair II to Peter J. and Francis J. Klotzbach. Lot 12, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $135,000
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and Michael S. Cook Sr. to ECP LLC. 647 Wilton Ave., $10,000
Robynne C. Garrard to JAM89 LLC. 825 Wiggington Road, $425,500
Marjorie D. Green Pauley to The Blue Oak Trust. Lots 2 and 3, block 1, Golf Park, $159,000
Raymond H. Smith and Sandra Smith to Gloria Ann Schultz. Lot 37, block 2, Central Park Addition, $110,000
Lawrence R. Ferguson and Peggy D. Ferguson to Rucker Home Investments LLC. 1019 16th St., $56,000
Jason M. and Emerald N. Kolar to Robert Nelson. Lot 8, block C, Woodbine Village West, $109,900
Chelsey N. Butler to Josiah A. Majur. Parcel, Monticello Ave., $191,500
Christopher A. and Haley E. Wilson to Brian D. and Jodi L. Salzmann. Lots 18-20, block 6, Peakland, $331,500
Doris C Gaines, Edwyn P. Cox, Pamela C. Simpson to Kyle H. and Lillian G. Sharpe. 804 Dinwiddie St., $55,470
Jason P. Snyder to Maile Ann Shay-Mountain. 5023 Oxford St., $122,000
Camden Properties LLC to Lincoln H. and Dori L. Baker. 31 Columbia Ave., $209,000
David J. Wilson to Sterling R. Hargrave. 3808 Cambria St., $185,300
Henry McWane House LLC to David and Paige Howell. 214 Cabell St., $245,000
Lois Elaine Dameron to Victoria E. Bartholomew. 517 Madison St. and 605 Sixth St., $204,500
Ronald J. and Jennifer E. McBride to Enterprise LLC. 1603 Enterprise Dr., $399,000
Scoville Properties LLC to James A. and Kelli M. Van Pelt. Lot 11, section 4, Wexford Townhouses, $139,000
Uplift Lynchburg LLC to Sara L. Boyd. 601 Euclid Ave., $115,000
Bluefoot LLC to Jonathan Pruitt and Sara Pruitt. Lot 17, Morey Place Subdivision, $192,900
Bradley Thomas Barber to Rachel M. Freyre. Lot 14, Morey Place Subdivision, $159,900
Stephen A. and Amanda T. White to Gary G. and Dana R. Gentry. 1512 Linden Ave., $284,900
Charles K. and Terry W. Hurt to William D. Short. Lot 10 and part of lot 11, block X, Normandy Addition, $173,000
Andrew B. Ligon and Kourtney M. Deacon to Jordan Randolph Parker. 102 Vermont Ave., $179,900
Mary E. Ingram to Melanie Hackworth. 215 Denver Ave., $218,900
Brian S. and Margaret C. Hastoglis to David Shin and Joohee Sun. Lot P33, block P, Cornerstone, $310,000
James T. and Ashley L. Bussiere to Erich R. and Meredith M. Arthur. Lot 3, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $285,000
Taylor L. Engen to William S. and Sandra L. Bryant. Lot 112, Sterling Park Townhomes, $135,000
Um Chong Yim Blake to Brandon D. Hornton. 5333 Hickory Hill Dr., $221,000
Bethel Partners LLC to Joy L. and Thomas E. Palmer. Lot 50, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $55,000
Sabbato and Kathryn Avello to Paul Michael and Hannah Elizabeth McBeth. Tract 68, Meriwether Park, $639,900
Elizabeth S. Coleman to Christopher D. Sutton and Cherie M. Comrie. Lot 9, block 2, Oakwood Farm, $298,000
Building permits
Amherst County
Kenneth Dudley, 361 Styles Road, shed, $2,796
John Dean, 108 Rosecliff Court, addition/renovation, $5,000
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 197 Madison Heights Square, roof, $106,800
John Patteson Jr., 2030 Boxwood Farm Road, expand porch, $7,000
Robert Sandidge, 618 Dug Hill Road, shed, $10,000
Robert Kaprosch, 302 Rocky Creek Lane, garage, $9,600
Phillip Edmonds, 1423 Sugar Hill Tunnel Road, bathroom remodel, $12,500
John Woods, 583 Woodland Dr., roof over deck, $10,500
Fitzgerald Lumber LLC, 174 Baileys Sawmill Road, office trailer, $35,000
Stephen Baker, 327 Thomas Road, solar panels, $16,704
Amherst County, 646 N. Coolwell Road, accessory structure, $56,000
Micah Holmes, 153 Finders Way, wood stove, $3,000
Roger Tomlin, 400 Minton Farm Road, shed, $9,836
Amherst County, 101 High St., installing toilets, new commercial structure, $95,000
Scott Nixon, 245 Bethel Lane, solar panels, $18,360
Walter Nixon, 322 Blue Sky Court, solar panels, $14,800
Babatunde Oyewolf, 193 Shady Oak Road, deck, $10,000
Pleasant Ridge Inc., 174 Mansfield Dr., new dwelling, $225,000
Milton Nappier, off of S. Coolwell Road, new dwelling, $330,000
Cecil Partridge Jr. and Patricia Partridge, 380 Wild Rose Lane, new dwelling, $240,000
Vanessa Thomas, near Cherry Lane, new dwelling, $180,000
W4 Properties Madison Heights LLC, 4176 S. Amherst Highway, car wash, $1,021,000
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.