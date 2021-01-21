Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Linda G. Deters to Orval A. Smith Jr. Lot 20, section II, Forest Oaks, $40,000
Rebecca M. Dancey to Paul Anthony and Jessica Lopez. 188 Pomona Dr., $154,900
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Julianne C. Snow. 128 Tiffany Lane, $127,000
Laura May Lease to Mark E. and Susan E. May. Tracts P and Q, Lilydale Farm and lot 23 and part of lot 22, Pine Crest Addition, $98,670
Thomas and Martha M. Paciocco and Patrick and Elena Turner. 616 Gidsville Road, $292,900
Robert Wayne Patteson and Carolyn J. Patteson to Maegan E. and George I. Sholes III. Two parcels near Grandview Dr., 60.481 acres, $265,000
.com Properties LLC to Capler Development LLC. 191 Sprouse Dr. and additional parcel, 2.142 acres, $87,599.74
Arthur Rex and Sunni P. Jenkins to Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle. 343 and 347 S. Main St., $80,000
Donna M. Safran to John J. Camiolo. Lot 18, section 1, West Briar, $32,420
Andrew J. and Jennifer L. Cowell to Lindsay David Baker. 909 Amelon Road, $200,000
Appomattox County
Appomattox County Habitat for Humanity to Ashley Smith. Lot 8, Pine View Estates, $145,000
Keith Bryon Lockwood to Robert Douglas Clements. Parcel, near Va. 654, 30.69 acres, $43,000
Daniel G. and Susan M. Murphy to George W. and Roslyn J. Havertape. Two parcels, near Va. 660, 4.08 acres, $306,600
William Tyler Archer to Tina Johnson and Troy Tyree. Parcel, lot 5, 21.50 acres, on Va. 611, $50,000
Timothy Kearns to Robert J. and Diana J. Dilorenzo. Lot 1, Phelps Branch Road, $72,000
Martha I. Mitchell and Timothy J. Harris to Martin F. White III and Amanda M. Farrell. 2826 Horseshoe Road, $167,000
Connie M. Martin, Kathy H. Martin and Tammy M. Hunter to Jonathan T. Martin. Parcel, Lime Plant Road, $140,000
Bedford County
Mary S. Boyer to Joshua A. Sayers and Brittany L. Deane and Jeremy A. Salyers and Briana L. Deane. 4062 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $825,000
Richard F. Langdon to Jeffrey S. Lessord and Cindi A. Zealor. Lot 13, Village North, Lakes District, $450,000
Gary Stephen Leinart, Linda Leinart Harrison and Debra Leinart Hellman to Eric Christian and Ashley Mannon Steen. 2096 Hutchens Road, Blue Ridge District, $360,000
Bradley D. and Sarah W. Booth to Alexis Margaret and Dennis Farrell Mullins Jr. 1059 Commonwealth Dr., Blue Ridge District, $325,000
Lois Lorraine Hunt and Darrell Dwyane Richards to Beverly J. Witherington and Tim L. Norman. Lot 20, Bay Vue, Blue Ridge District, $279,950
Michael A. and Robin A. Torre to Christopher M. Katz, Virginia W. Katz, and William C. Katz. 108 Hickory Lake Lane, Blue Ridge District, $252,000
Charles A. and Kimberly Ann Rigsbee to Mark G. Wygonik and Pamela B. Gilbert. Parcel, Ridge Crest, Lakes District, $242,500
Ricky W. and Sarah L. Fralin to Landon E. Cooper. New lot 2, Horseshoe Bend Estates, Lakes District, $230,000
Nancy Wells to Carlton Morgan Booth and Sarah Ellen Booth. Parcel, near Rocky Ford Road, 48.031 acres, Blue Ridge District, $180,000
Edwin Z. Markham to Connie W. and Nicole G. Sheppard. Parcel, off of Va. 24, 72.22 acres, Blue Ridge District, $144,400
Tanya L. Kidman to Amber Elaine and Darrell Evans Duncan Jr. Lot 10, Wayland, Blue Ridge District, $109,950
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Real Estate LLC. 1097 Winn Dr., Lakes District, $65,000
Walter P. and Geraldine B. Johnson to Doris G. Pilcz. Lot 28, Sandpiper Bay, Lakes District, $35,000
Linda L. Lam to Timothy D. Camper and Mystic Camper. Lot 1, 3.7049 acres, off of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Blue Ridge District, $29,600
Gary Gilchrist and Darryl Johns, trustees to Randy L. and Tammy L. Ellis. Tract 18, Amy Acres, Lakes District, $25,000
Eugene and Helen Distler to Thomas Payne. Parcel B, White House Road, Lakes District, $22,900
William Scott and Tonya Riley Hengerer to Michael K. and Rebecca J. Latta. 3155 Patterson Mill Road, $208,000
Jeffrey G. Field, Thomas S. Field, Allison Field Crow, Kathleen Field Michael, and Jacqueline C. Field to Amanda Renee and Joshua Neal Field. 250 Pony Acre Road, $236,250
Rickey L. Farris to Kristin Nell and Lauryn A. King. 5600 Old Cifax Road, $245,000
JNT Properties LLC to Jeremy Dean and Stephanie Lynn Storms. Lot 3, Wellington Court, $440,000
Nolenhoke LLC to Margaret S. and Daniel N. Justis Jr. 1048 Brewington Dr., $364,900
Jeremy R. and Tracy K. Harris to Eric F. and Tiffany Johnson. Lot 25, section 1, Victoria Lakes, $272,000
William C. Arrington to Gabriel and Lacramioara Lucaci. 3235 Cottontown Road, $280,000
West Crossing LLC to Nolenhoke LLC. Lot 7, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $59,000
Amanda Miller to Jason and Kristina Couden. Lot 4, Autumn Run West, $425,000
Foster Builder Inc. to Kyle Edward and Elizabeth Marie Scheren. Lot 37, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $389,000
John A. Brickhill to Alan R. Stalker and Susan Stalker. Parcel, Hurricane Cr., $455,000
Foster Construction Inc. to William A. and Marguerite Beth Graham. Lot 11, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $379,900
Robert E. and Michelle M. Mazur to James F. Gish III. Lot 8, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $205,000
Cody R. and Mindy C. Sargent to Caleb and Jacqueline Clark. Lot 94, section 1, Forest Dale, $198,000
Fredric R. Fralick and Phylis D. Fralick to Forest Professional Park LLC. Lot 16, Forest Professional and Industrial Park, $132,500
James E. and Lynn M. Vece to Michael L. and Tiffany Mobley. Lot 9, Midway Acres, $215,000
Christine Chamberlin to Jennifer Kline. Lot 6, section 2, Haven Heights, $177,000
Carlos Michael Duncan and Joyce Landon Duncan, trustees to Fay Vaden Wilson and Mary Michelle Richards. Lot 1, block 1, section 1, Ivy Woods, $289,000
Ming Hwa Tsuei and Nina Tzu-Yu Tsuei to Oscar Gerardo Herrera Mendez and Maria Dolores Lopez Alvarado. Lot 2, New London Road, $120,000
William B. Hyatt to Bobby J. Martin. Two parcels, 25.357 acres, near U.S. 460, $190,000
Robert C. Decoursey to Jason Eric and Kathryn Harvey Willis. Lot 8, Tyler Lee Subdivision, $293,000
Sigrid E. Ianuzzo and Charles David Ianuzzo, co-trustees to John E. Nelson and Karen E. Nelson. Lot 12, section 1, Mt. Haven Subdivision, $475,000
Campbell County
Mary Ann Davies to Tyler J. Jennings. Parcel, Va. 605, $185,000
Arthur W. Case III to Lindsey Lee and James Kevin Walz Jr. and John Michael Lee. Parcel, 6.06 acres, Va. 811, $300,000
Rock River Inc. to Sharon Zavilla. Lot 28, Hickory Hill Subdivision, $65,000
Kevin R. Arnold to Katherine Elizabeth Harris. 607 Goat Island Road, $124,000
Patti A. Pierucci to Robert F. and Kathleen R. Dees. 1024 Wards Road, $163,098
Loton Leasing LLC to Timothy J. Donald and Delores A. Underwood. 751 Long Island Road, $160,000
JADON LLC to Charles R. and Wanda R. Higgins. Lot 129, phase 1, English Commons, $178,900
DRV Construction LLC to John Marshall McGougan III. Lot 6, block 2, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $237,000
Chad E. and Lindsay C. Lewis to Ann Jackson. Lot 8, Spring Oaks, $237,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Signature Properties LLC. 112 Gibson Road, $45,000
Courtney Habermas to Megan R. White. Lot 99, section 2, Braxton Park, $169,000
Bruce A. Kinzer to Lisa A. Salemmo-Scott. Parcel, 3.03 acres, Va. 816, $265,000
Roy Lee and Marian W. Saunders to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 1, section 2, Russell Woods, $100,000
Charles L. and Brenda Kerr Wegner to Mitchell Thomas Mason. Parcel, 12.572 acres, Crows Road, $44,000
Jason Colby Douthat to Kenneth V. and Christina V. Becraft. Lot 5, secction1, Hicks Circle, $40,000
Curtis L. Haskins, Calvin Nolwin, Gary A. Anthony, Russell Rosser, Sidney Thompson, Rodney Rucker and Roger Easley, trustees to HMS Legacy Holdings LLC. Tract 3, 7.876 acres, Trestle Road, $58,000
JADON LLC to Paige N. Breeden. Lot 134, phase 1, English Commons, $201,900
City of Lynchburg
James D. and Monica J. Barringer to Steven N. Tyson. Lot 15, block 1, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $213,500
Owen D. Stevens and Dianne R. Stevens to Cole Rice Inc. 803 Mansfield Ave., $56,000
Owen D. Stevens and Dianne R. Stevens to Cole Rice Inc. Lot 135, Stuart Heights, $64,000
Owen D. Stevens and Dianne R. Stevens to Cole Rice Inc. 802 Mansfield Ave., $58,000
James T. and Doris A. Jacobs to Emelie Grace Pratt. 223 Poston St., $169,000
Jamesview Investments LLC to Bank of the James. 4105 Boonsboro Road, $630,000
Patricia Hawkins to Logan Bosiger and Blane Andrew Maddox. 702 Crestwood Circle, $164,000
Matthew P. and Kristi M. McGee to Martin Roberts and Michael Roberts. Lot 2, section 1, Courtney Springs, $225,000
Calvin R. and Myrtle B. Adams to JCJ Holdings LLC. 200 Wall St., $40,000
Collins Window & Door LLC to 1st Choice Facilitator Services LLC. Lot 24, Rutherford Townhouses, $60,000
Commaboyz LLC to Foster Builder Inc. Lots 24-27, Hines Circle, $135,000
Philip W. and Gwen R. Maddox to Russell E. and Linda M. Mills. 2919 Ravenwood Dr., $232,900
Mitchell R. Divers to Hirbood and Deborah L. Rabie. 2615 Cedar Dr., $203,500
Jerry W. and Donna F. Hooks to Lynchburg Properties LLC. 630 Wilton Ave., $185,000
Michael Todd White to Lynchburg Properties LLC. Lot 5, section 3, New Towne, $169,000
Charles W. Tally Jr. and Aaron David Tally to Bernard G. Kinzie. 1202 Langhorne Road, $213,739
James M. and Sheila K. Mashburn to Nigel and Pauline Alleyne. Lot 5, section IV, Woodbine Village, $113,900
Gordon T. Cudd Construction to Seth A. and Lindsay Grutz. Lot 17, Somerset Park Addition, $327,400
Stephanie L. Storms to Susan Carron-Demoreta and Joaquin Demoreta-Braza. Lot 39, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $223,500
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Florentine Holdings Company VI LLC. Unit 302, Parkview on the Bluff, $379,900
Wendy R. Cardwell to Daniel H. and Kyle Bennett. 209 Majestic Toad, $184,500
Cleveland Associates LLC to Hippo Seal Inc. 313 and 317 Cleveland Ave. and 405 Boundary Ave., $88,100
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Adrienne M. Narbis. 1644 Callaham St., $140,000
Matthew D. Hicks to FPJ Investments LLC. Lot 36, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $191,000
Iron Orchid LLC to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1507 14th St., $53,000
David Louie, Susan W. Louie, and Peter John Louie to Tammy Lynn Jones. Lot 12, section 2, College Park, $190,000
Savanna Daugherty to Tracey Ann Jackson. 501 Sussex St., $125,000
Coastal City LLC to Gregory Steven and Jordan Ringeisen Shippa. 1210 McKinney Ave., $161,500
Timberland Investment Group LLC to DBI Capital Group LLC. Amended lot 1, block B, Barksdale Place, $100,000
Polly R. Wooldridge to Dijon and Julia Clark. Lot 7, block A, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $172,400
Building permits
Bedford County
Warner William IV, 1931 Hawkins Mill Road, alteration, $8,000
Bedford Christian Church, 1928 Moneta Road, renovations, $57,000
Meredith and Eric Swartz, Walker Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Robert Potter, 1918 Virginia Woods Dr., hot tub, $12,350
James Erdly, 131 Sunset Point Dr., dock, $16,000
Pete Bowyer, Forest Road, new dwelling, $225,000
James Mizio, lot 12, Hemlock Shores, new dwelling, $125,000
TRG Group LLC, 119 Arbor Lane, renovations, $84,735
Clarence Cox, Big Island Highway, new dwelling, $340,000
Chris Daniels, 1154 Lowry Ridge Court, alterations, $42,000
Forrest Tolley, Reed Creek Road, new dwelling, $290,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., Goode Station Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Deronda Burnette, 108 Merrywood Dr., new dwelling, $300,000
R. Fralin Construction LLC, lot 9, section II, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $146,262
Abdullah Olushola, revised lot 14, section 10, Cliffview Estates, storage building, $9,000
James Tarantino, 1170 Turning Tide Road, deck, $4,000
David Reid, 206 Redwood Terrace, porch and sunroom, $142,000
John McCloskey, lot 16, Southview, new dwelling, $230,000
Dominic Marletta, 305 Lakewood Dr., deck, $5,000
Michael Skidmore, 107 Country Lane, storage building, $12,000
Jeffrey Benson, lot 19, Lakepointe, new dwelling, $650,000
4D Construction Inc., tract 6, South Branch, new dwelling, $300,000
Buddy Mitchell, 1093 Nininger Place, new dwelling, $100,000
Lance Bingham, lot 4, Wyatt’s Way, shed, $10,000
Lisa Farmer, Karnes Road, new dwelling, $250,000
George Snead Construction, lot 1, Goods Station Road, new dwelling, $365,000
James Young, 1107 Hudson Trail, out-building/garage, $10,000
Bedford County, 214 E. Washington St., roof, $33,089
Michael Dollman, 1141 Audrey Lane, garage, $8,000
Katrinka Smith, 8785 Charlemont Road, accessory building, $10,000
Grandview Course LLC, lot 11, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $180,000
Cottontown Partners LLC, lot 53, section 1, Autumn Run, new dwelling, $300,000
Jeff Tolley, Fairview Church Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Kenyon Knapp, 110 Harmony Lane, remodel, $25,000
Andrew Dooley, 7938 Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, addition, $30,000
Timothy Jenks, Airport Road, garage, $25,000
Jefferey Shepard, 1684 Stoney Creek Road, addition, $300,000
Wayne Willis, 2750 Terrace View Road, new dwelling, $600,000
Jay Weiffenbach, 105 Byway Road, garage, $11,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction, lot 6, Highland Oaks, new dwelling, $425,000
David Reid, 206 Redwood Terrace, alteration, $104,000
Belinda Secrest, 1370 Coffee Road, alteration, $30,000
Mariner’s Landing Country Club LLC, 2052 Lake Retreat Road, commercial alteration, $125,000
4D Construction Inc., 137 Briarcliff Dr., new dwelling, $600,000
R. Fralin Construction LLC, lot 10, section II, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $247,357
Frank Good Builders, lot 157, South Oak Lawn Dr., new dwelling, $465,000
Kylor Whitaker, 1042 Jolly Roger Court, alteration, $5,000
Nanotouch Materials LLC, 1053 E. London Park Dr., addition, $628,000
Jefferson Commons Commercial LLC, 1040 Gables Dr. Suite 108, remodel, $30,000
Vincent Lopresto, 1406 Snidow Dr., garage, $25,000
Gregory Hicks, 1212 Greenbrook Court, finish basement, $15,000
Rudolph Wolf, Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $390,000
Adam Mayhew, 210 Kelso Mill Road, pool, $61,800
Grandview Course LLC, lot 12, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $165,000
Garland Simmons, lot 1A, Horseshoe Bend Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Phillip Spence, 417 Ramblewood Road, remodel, $50,000
Kevin Glymph, 204 Valley Mill Road, dock, $42,000
Rachel Love, 131 Charmwood Circle, addition, $22,000
Ajith Cherian, 1643 Fleming Mountain Dr., alteration, $500,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc., lot 5, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, duplex (unit B), $100,000
Dorothea Coates, 205 Foreston Dr., alterations, $10,000
Ajith Cherian, 1643 Fleming Mountain Dr., garage/suite addition, $1,093,000
Pamela Dyba, 1159 Irvine Dr., pool, $45,000
R. Fralin Construction LLC, lot 7, section II, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $207,673
Kristopher Mascher, Tamer Lane, new dwelling, $291,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc., lot 8, Colvin Acres, new dwelling, $200,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc., lot 5, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, duplex (unit A), $100,000