Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
William T. and Judith L. Hartill to Nancy Lee Davis. 114 Burford Farm Road, $172,000
Jerome L. and Daria L. Deason to John W. and Kristie M. Coffer. Tracts 3 and 18, section 5, Amherst Plantation, $27,500
David E. Reddy to Jeffrey T. and Ethel M. Green. 331 Moses Mountain Road and additional adjacent parcel, $410,000
Janice B. Housman to James Benkahla. 1971 S. Coolwell Road, $120,000
Ronald Gene McGlinchey to Trevor Falls. Parcel B, fronting VA. 619, 1.001 acres, $225,000
Christopher D. and Ericha L. McKee to Colton L. Arthur and Brittney A. Williams. 144 Dale Dr., $191,000
Katherine P. Wilmer to Carlton Lee Wilmer. Parcel, 13.948 acres, Va. 671, $60,000
Dana S. Styles to Joshua F. Spradlin. 472 Hayshed Road, $113,000
Tina R. and Robert E. Foutty Sr. to Alison L. and Timothy R. Simmons. Lot 23, section 1, Grandview Estates, $253,000
Stephanie Duff to Alisha Bowers. Lot 15 and one-half of lot 14, Old Country Road, $13,000
Anita S. Corbett and Kimberly S. Woodley to Leland F. and Lenore R. Dittman. Lot 95, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, $169,900
Linda Darnell Jackson, Clifton Nelson Cabell, Rosaland Elizabeth Smith and Michael Evans to Parker Chance McKisic. Parcel, along Va. 650, one-half acre, $127,500
Michael Wayne Watts to Addie N. and John D. Smulik Jr. 947 River Road and two additional lots, River Road, $102,000
Shirley N. Loving to David E. Reddy. 274 Lynwood Dr., $302,000
Ronald W. Slagle and Mary D. Slagle to Craig M. and Stephanie S. Maddox. 1064 Dixie Airport Road, $214,900
Lucille C. Hunter to Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle. Lot 2, just off Wright Shop Road, $50,000
Appomattox County
Jonathan D. Ford to Robert Kevin and Joy B. Bagby. Lot 11, Woodchase Subdivision, $32,000
Penny S. Davis to Thomas and Christina Fulton. Lots 13-16, section B, Stonewall Estates, $197,000
Sharon and Franklin Dunham Jr. to Skyler G. Hoeft. 549 Cedar Cove Lane, $270,000
Ronald Gene Parsons and Reid Edward Parsons to Rhenda L. Parsons. Parcel, Va. 26, 1.62 acres, $80,000
Carolyn N. Thompson to William A. and Rebekah B. Burke. Parcel, seven miles south of Appomattox Court House, 2.03 acres, $110,000
Sharon Bryant and Sheila Kay Roper to Frank A. and Alicia M. Thomas. Parcel, 2.403 acres, Va. 703, $159,000
Bedford County
Sandra C. Holt to Travis A. and Kaitylyn J. Lively. 103 Sedgefield Lane, Blue Ridge District, $367,000
Scott and Susan Lowman to Glenn M. Coleman. Tract 2, Leesville Lake West, Lakes District, $331,000
Todd Morris & Sons Constructions Inc. to Charlie J. Goff and Jerry N. Hailey. Lot 10, Colvin Acres, Lakes District, $247,000
Richard N. Hatcher and Jodie L. Hatcher to Carol J. Christenson and Christopher J. Sweeney. 2725 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $206,900
Alice Ann Kirby-Price to Matthew and Kayla Rose Hinko. 1176 Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $200,000
Tara T. Wickline to Todd Colquitt. Lot 23, Village North, Lakes District, $200,000
Thomas J. Yeager and Barbara E. Yeager to Margaret Louise Bloom and Kimberly Dawn Hite, unit 110, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $184,000
Lee R. and Courtney J. Barber to Lauren Johnson. Lot 12, Waterside, Lakes District, $159,000
Carolyn B. Sullivan and Glenn C. Kope to Debbie M. Day. Parcel, Lakefield Dr., Lakes District, $140,000
Braford K. and Mary Lynn Glenn to Erika Kealyn Marie Kroesen and Samuel Morgan Craig. Lot 18, Longview Estates, section 1, Lakes District, $123,000
Glenn Allen Smith to Greg and Sean Skinner. Lot 4, Parkway Farms, Dec. 11, Sharon Frances Archer Crouch to Kerry W. and Michelle C. Creasey, Parcel, Mentow Dr., Lakes District, $37,500
Noah A. Gilmore and Kenneth W. Gilmore Jr. to Phillip G. Gilmore. 1159 Dearing Lane, Blue Ridge District, $9,000
Sue Wickham Cumbo, Amy Wickham Newcomb and Ann Wickham Sheridan to Daniel G. and Carol L. Glatfelter. Lot 15, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $4,000
Freedomhill Properties LLC to Cameron Russell. Lot 19, Greenhaven Estates, $6,000
John Thomas Wyatt Read II and Michael Wyatt Read to JAM89 LLC. 12061 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $36,240
John Thomas Wyatt Read II and Michael Wyatt Read to JAM89 LLC. Parcel, 24.964 acres, off of Lynchburg Sale Turnpike East and New London Road, $599,040
Robert S. Freeman and Josie A. Freeman to Maryanne Higgins. Lot 23, Serene Creek, $125,000
Daniel P. and Holly R. Turner to Tana M. Ballowe, revised lot 56, Lake Manor Estates, $622,000.
Judith Ann Harper and Holly Harper Davis to Eric B. and Sharon B. Smith. Tracts 8A and 8B, Heathwood Subdivision, $749,900
Jeannette C. Starr to William and Jennifer Wood. 1005 Ashland Ave., $215,000
James T. Glista to William A. Bagwell Jr. and Laura Bagwell. Lot 72, section 3, Pirates Cove, $55,000
David L. and Virginia V. Young to Eric and Donna Walloga. Lot 70, section V, Brookstone, $699,900
Sue A. Trussell to Kenneth Duchnowski and Jun Gao. Parcel, Park St., Town of Bedford, $185,000
Danny L. Wilder and Jill R. Wilder to Addison Vaughn Carter. Lot 26, Silver Creek Subdivision, $305,000
Donald R. Crouch and Susan Lynn Crouch to Michael R. Lehrfeld and Tacy Jean Lehrfeld. Lot 6, section 2, Thomas Jefferson Crossings, $517,500
Kevin S. and Cora A. Carlin to Shaun R. and Monica J. Kelly. Lot 15, Forest View Subdivision, $345,000
Kevin Marshall Adams to Carolyn J. Benzel. Lot 13, section XI, North Hills, $85,000
Kevin P. Kearney and Tracy L. Kearney to Julie P. and Ronnel S. Parker Jr. Tract 14, Lees Mill Farms, $870,000
Deborah C. Laughlin to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, Dickerson Mill Road, $29,900
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Robert and Keturah Lewis. Lot 12, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $486,900
A.J. Gross & Sons LLP to Gerald W. and Crystal Carter. Lot 2, Wheat’s Valley Road, $49,900
Willard W. Crews and Lanna J. Forrest-Crews to Carrie Allison and Billy W. Pribble Jr. 1320 Walker’s Crossing Dr., $449,000
Joseph Todd and Kelli Denise Russell to Ryan Weber and Karla A. Kepler. Parcel, fronting Va. 657, 18.174 acres, $120,000
Elmer C. and Alice R. Hodge to Michael A. and Jessica K. Burns. Lot 2E, Town of Bedford, $37,500
Harold K. Neal and Janet F. Neal, trustees to Adrian B. Stephens and William Anthony Gray. Parcel, Vistarama Lane, $469,000
Highland Oak LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 12, Coffee Road Estates, $139,900
Terrace View Associates LLC to Jeffrey and Liberty C. Mills. 2298 Terrace View Road, $285,000
Nancy J. Cameron and Elizabeth C. Dietrich to Kevin L. and Rachel J. Rawls. Lot 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $341,700
Campbell County
Joshua R. Bogle to Penny K. Ridgeway and Alysa N. Ridgeway. 149 Hightrail Lane, $92,500
Joshua Michael Geisler to Ian Harris. Lot 1, Lynette Subdivision, $149,900
James N. Williams and Nancy F. Williams to Hugh E. and Rhonda L. Williams. Parcel, Gilliam Road, $81,000
Eugene F. Moorefield III to Paul Hopkins and Mackenzie Leigh Delappe. 1103 Woodland Ave., $30,000
Stephanie L.G. Harrison, Glenn W. Gilliam, Duane D. Gilliam, James G. Gilliam, Thomas A. Gilliam and Karen A.G. Lawson to Mahlon M. and Mary Miller. Parcels, Three Creek Road, $87,500
David J. and Paige M. Howell to Ashley D. Horsley. Lot 3, section 1, Buffalo Springs, $261,900
Diane Snee to Stuart W. Fulcher. 173 Lake Forest Dr., $225,000
Tommy L. Martin and Connie Martin to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 600 Dunivan Dr., $54,200
Tina Johnson to Kelley Investment Properties LLC. 229 Londonberry Road, $120,000
Shawn A. and Suzanne E. Kuhn to Heather Pribble and Timothy William Hudson. 10289 Colonial Highway, $530,000
Priority One Properties LLC to Sherman J. Patterson and Veronica L. Cook. Lot 2, Fox Haven Estates, $272,500
H & S Holdings Properties LLC to Brian K. Carwile. Lot 15, Llewellyn Subdivision, $25,000
Phoenix 1 Investments LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Revised lot 10, Trent’s Landing, $54,900
JADON LLC to Amy Lynn and Kaitlyn Paige Rabil. Lot 139, phase I, English Commons, $198,900
Wallace C. and Catherine L. Arthur to Thornton Family Realty LLC. 2587 and 2595 Waterlick Road, and additional parcel Waterlick Road, $900,000
Barry V. Edwards to Christine J. Bell. Lot 6 and one-half of lot 5, block 30, Kenland Heights, $10,500
Tara M. and Brandon B. Hughes to Chad E. and Addison B. Brafford. Lot 8, section 8, Russell Springs, $330,000
John A. Koleznar to Benjamin McDaniel and Kristina Portwood. Lot 55, Poplar Ridge, $365,000
Michael R. Blair, Terry Blair and Austin M. Blair to Daniel A. and Anne Marie E. Herrington. 19852 Leesville Road, $160,000
Thomas M. Rhodes to Bruce E. McCoy. Lot 67, phase I, Runway Bay, $150,000
Larry Martin to Zandra W. Little. 126 Ridge St. and additional parcel, $42,900
Ricky D. Trent to Jason T. Lynch. Lot 8, Hayden’s Fields Subdivision, $233,300
City of Lynchburg
Commaboyz LLC to Tomecia J. Hanson.1405 Lynndale Place, $195,000
Dene F. Karaus to Sherri Ann Brungard. Lot 14, section 4, Richland Hills, $135,000
Stuart A. Johnston to Manfred J. and Bridget C. Hamm. Lots 83-85, block A, Oakmont Park, $170,000
The CDDI Development Group LLC to Boxwood Lane LLC. 2627 Old Forest Road and 2624 and 2700 Confederate Ave., $507,500
Deborah Thomas and Elaine Apt to Chatocwa McWhorter. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights, $180,000
Kathryn S. Draper and Steven Showalter to Charla S. and Paul P. Parks Jr. 134 Village Park Court, $153,000
Breck Berkey to Jacqueline M. Collins. Lot 5, block 5, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $200,000
Elizabeth W. Ebert to Leland M. Godsey. Lot 3, block 4, section C, Bedford Hills, $250,000
James J. Henry to Elizabeth W. Ebert. Unit 1, 3000 Rivermont Condominiums, $190,000
Dimitri B. and Brooke D. Cheatham to Dana N. Sanders. 102 Hook Dr., $274,000
Ruben A. Sillas and Kathy G. Perilloux to Maddox & Son Construction Inc. 3201 Memorial Ave., $19,000
Thomas A. Susen to Anant and Jennifer Howe Mohan. 1043 Dandridge Dr., $147,000
Erick J. and Cassie B. Petersen to Robert Garland and Jeanne Ellen Allen. Lot 19, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates and adjoining parcel, $320,000
James R. Pardue to Daniel Ernest and Laura Ann Gillette. Lot 10, section 5, New Towne, $226,002
Arthur Terrell Griffin to Susan Babich Foley and Terence Owen Foley. Amended lots 1 and 9, plan A, Boonsboro Acres, $43,000
Twostep LLC to Rocky Mount Realty LLC. 2823 Candler’s Mountain Road, $350,000
Davis & Davis Holdings LC to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 318 Cork St., $70,000
Michael Benjamin and Courtney Mae Newhall to Joseph C. and Adara R. Wright. 110 Harrison St., $185,000
Erin Nichole Hodges to Anthony V. and Cynthia H. Holmes. Lot 43, section IX, Sheffield, $226,000
Alan R. and Deborah H. Trefzger to Shevonne M. Rhodes. 800 Pierce St., $79,000
Oaklink LLC to Folarinwa and Olubokola Ojuola. Lot 49, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $105,500
Pamela R. Zoutte to Jesse G. Hughes. 1401 Nelson Dr., $163,500
Ramona and Al Jenkins Jr. to Delores R. Davis. Lots 6 and 8-10, block 6, College View Terrace, $209,900
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Amita Enterprises LLC, 3736 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $5,000
Baush & Lomb Incorporated, 1501 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $18,000
Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road, new construction, $1,011,504
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $158,221.60
Bedford Four Inc., 2416 Langhorne Road, renovation, $83,950
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $55,580
American Towers LLC, 1711 Hollins Mill road, renovation, $20,000
Randolph College Inc., 2500 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $120,000
Centra Health Inc., 1701 Thomson Dr., renovation, $501,853
James A. Scott & Son Inc., 1300 Old Graves Mill Road, addition, $22,000
Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 2312 Rivermont Ave., repair, $12,000
Paul Highly, 301 Atlanta Ave., addition, $150,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 107, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 109, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 111, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 113, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 103, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 101, new construction, $160,000
Daniel George, 3229 Landon St., renovation, $75,000
Tryg Brody, 2301 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $166,584
Fritts Price LLC, 4013 Peakland Place, renovation, $45,000
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 134 Westminster Way, renovation, $23,000
Harold Bare LL, 1307 13th St., renovation, $25,000
Harold Mason, 2030 Royal Oak Way, repair, $20,000
Alma Tracy, 4628 Ferncliff Dr., renovation, $47,832
Joseph Orchowski, 209 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $48,384
Remington Real Estate LLC, 4828 Carver St., renovation, $3,500
Dalton King, 7108 Meadowbrook Road, renovation, $28,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co., 2006 Wiggington Road, new construction, $400,000
Carl Winston Sr., 824 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $50,000