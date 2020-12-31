 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

William T. and Judith L. Hartill to Nancy Lee Davis. 114 Burford Farm Road, $172,000

Jerome L. and Daria L. Deason to John W. and Kristie M. Coffer. Tracts 3 and 18, section 5, Amherst Plantation, $27,500

David E. Reddy to Jeffrey T. and Ethel M. Green. 331 Moses Mountain Road and additional adjacent parcel, $410,000

Janice B. Housman to James Benkahla. 1971 S. Coolwell Road, $120,000

Ronald Gene McGlinchey to Trevor Falls. Parcel B, fronting VA. 619, 1.001 acres, $225,000

Christopher D. and Ericha L. McKee to Colton L. Arthur and Brittney A. Williams. 144 Dale Dr., $191,000

Katherine P. Wilmer to Carlton Lee Wilmer. Parcel, 13.948 acres, Va. 671, $60,000

Dana S. Styles to Joshua F. Spradlin. 472 Hayshed Road, $113,000

Tina R. and Robert E. Foutty Sr. to Alison L. and Timothy R. Simmons. Lot 23, section 1, Grandview Estates, $253,000

Stephanie Duff to Alisha Bowers. Lot 15 and one-half of lot 14, Old Country Road, $13,000

Anita S. Corbett and Kimberly S. Woodley to Leland F. and Lenore R. Dittman. Lot 95, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, $169,900

Linda Darnell Jackson, Clifton Nelson Cabell, Rosaland Elizabeth Smith and Michael Evans to Parker Chance McKisic. Parcel, along Va. 650, one-half acre, $127,500

Michael Wayne Watts to Addie N. and John D. Smulik Jr. 947 River Road and two additional lots, River Road, $102,000

Shirley N. Loving to David E. Reddy. 274 Lynwood Dr., $302,000

Ronald W. Slagle and Mary D. Slagle to Craig M. and Stephanie S. Maddox. 1064 Dixie Airport Road, $214,900

Lucille C. Hunter to Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle. Lot 2, just off Wright Shop Road, $50,000

Appomattox County

Jonathan D. Ford to Robert Kevin and Joy B. Bagby. Lot 11, Woodchase Subdivision, $32,000

Penny S. Davis to Thomas and Christina Fulton. Lots 13-16, section B, Stonewall Estates, $197,000

Sharon and Franklin Dunham Jr. to Skyler G. Hoeft. 549 Cedar Cove Lane, $270,000

Ronald Gene Parsons and Reid Edward Parsons to Rhenda L. Parsons. Parcel, Va. 26, 1.62 acres, $80,000

Carolyn N. Thompson to William A. and Rebekah B. Burke. Parcel, seven miles south of Appomattox Court House, 2.03 acres, $110,000

Sharon Bryant and Sheila Kay Roper to Frank A. and Alicia M. Thomas. Parcel, 2.403 acres, Va. 703, $159,000

Bedford County

Sandra C. Holt to Travis A. and Kaitylyn J. Lively. 103 Sedgefield Lane, Blue Ridge District, $367,000

Scott and Susan Lowman to Glenn M. Coleman. Tract 2, Leesville Lake West, Lakes District, $331,000

Todd Morris & Sons Constructions Inc. to Charlie J. Goff and Jerry N. Hailey. Lot 10, Colvin Acres, Lakes District, $247,000

Richard N. Hatcher and Jodie L. Hatcher to Carol J. Christenson and Christopher J. Sweeney. 2725 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $206,900

Alice Ann Kirby-Price to Matthew and Kayla Rose Hinko. 1176 Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $200,000

Tara T. Wickline to Todd Colquitt. Lot 23, Village North, Lakes District, $200,000

Thomas J. Yeager and Barbara E. Yeager to Margaret Louise Bloom and Kimberly Dawn Hite, unit 110, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $184,000

Lee R. and Courtney J. Barber to Lauren Johnson. Lot 12, Waterside, Lakes District, $159,000

Carolyn B. Sullivan and Glenn C. Kope to Debbie M. Day. Parcel, Lakefield Dr., Lakes District, $140,000

Braford K. and Mary Lynn Glenn to Erika Kealyn Marie Kroesen and Samuel Morgan Craig. Lot 18, Longview Estates, section 1, Lakes District, $123,000

Glenn Allen Smith to Greg and Sean Skinner. Lot 4, Parkway Farms, Dec. 11, Sharon Frances Archer Crouch to Kerry W. and Michelle C. Creasey, Parcel, Mentow Dr., Lakes District, $37,500

Noah A. Gilmore and Kenneth W. Gilmore Jr. to Phillip G. Gilmore. 1159 Dearing Lane, Blue Ridge District, $9,000

Sue Wickham Cumbo, Amy Wickham Newcomb and Ann Wickham Sheridan to Daniel G. and Carol L. Glatfelter. Lot 15, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $4,000

Freedomhill Properties LLC to Cameron Russell. Lot 19, Greenhaven Estates, $6,000

John Thomas Wyatt Read II and Michael Wyatt Read to JAM89 LLC. 12061 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $36,240

John Thomas Wyatt Read II and Michael Wyatt Read to JAM89 LLC. Parcel, 24.964 acres, off of Lynchburg Sale Turnpike East and New London Road, $599,040

Robert S. Freeman and Josie A. Freeman to Maryanne Higgins. Lot 23, Serene Creek, $125,000

Daniel P. and Holly R. Turner to Tana M. Ballowe, revised lot 56, Lake Manor Estates, $622,000.

Judith Ann Harper and Holly Harper Davis to Eric B. and Sharon B. Smith. Tracts 8A and 8B, Heathwood Subdivision, $749,900

Jeannette C. Starr to William and Jennifer Wood. 1005 Ashland Ave., $215,000

James T. Glista to William A. Bagwell Jr. and Laura Bagwell. Lot 72, section 3, Pirates Cove, $55,000

David L. and Virginia V. Young to Eric and Donna Walloga. Lot 70, section V, Brookstone, $699,900

Sue A. Trussell to Kenneth Duchnowski and Jun Gao. Parcel, Park St., Town of Bedford, $185,000

Danny L. Wilder and Jill R. Wilder to Addison Vaughn Carter. Lot 26, Silver Creek Subdivision, $305,000

Donald R. Crouch and Susan Lynn Crouch to Michael R. Lehrfeld and Tacy Jean Lehrfeld. Lot 6, section 2, Thomas Jefferson Crossings, $517,500

Kevin S. and Cora A. Carlin to Shaun R. and Monica J. Kelly. Lot 15, Forest View Subdivision, $345,000

Kevin Marshall Adams to Carolyn J. Benzel. Lot 13, section XI, North Hills, $85,000

Kevin P. Kearney and Tracy L. Kearney to Julie P. and Ronnel S. Parker Jr. Tract 14, Lees Mill Farms, $870,000

Deborah C. Laughlin to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, Dickerson Mill Road, $29,900

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Robert and Keturah Lewis. Lot 12, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $486,900

A.J. Gross & Sons LLP to Gerald W. and Crystal Carter. Lot 2, Wheat’s Valley Road, $49,900

Willard W. Crews and Lanna J. Forrest-Crews to Carrie Allison and Billy W. Pribble Jr. 1320 Walker’s Crossing Dr., $449,000

Joseph Todd and Kelli Denise Russell to Ryan Weber and Karla A. Kepler. Parcel, fronting Va. 657, 18.174 acres, $120,000

Elmer C. and Alice R. Hodge to Michael A. and Jessica K. Burns. Lot 2E, Town of Bedford, $37,500

Harold K. Neal and Janet F. Neal, trustees to Adrian B. Stephens and William Anthony Gray. Parcel, Vistarama Lane, $469,000

Highland Oak LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 12, Coffee Road Estates, $139,900

Terrace View Associates LLC to Jeffrey and Liberty C. Mills. 2298 Terrace View Road, $285,000

Nancy J. Cameron and Elizabeth C. Dietrich to Kevin L. and Rachel J. Rawls. Lot 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $341,700

Campbell County

Joshua R. Bogle to Penny K. Ridgeway and Alysa N. Ridgeway. 149 Hightrail Lane, $92,500

Joshua Michael Geisler to Ian Harris. Lot 1, Lynette Subdivision, $149,900

James N. Williams and Nancy F. Williams to Hugh E. and Rhonda L. Williams. Parcel, Gilliam Road, $81,000

Eugene F. Moorefield III to Paul Hopkins and Mackenzie Leigh Delappe. 1103 Woodland Ave., $30,000

Stephanie L.G. Harrison, Glenn W. Gilliam, Duane D. Gilliam, James G. Gilliam, Thomas A. Gilliam and Karen A.G. Lawson to Mahlon M. and Mary Miller. Parcels, Three Creek Road, $87,500

David J. and Paige M. Howell to Ashley D. Horsley. Lot 3, section 1, Buffalo Springs, $261,900

Diane Snee to Stuart W. Fulcher. 173 Lake Forest Dr., $225,000

Tommy L. Martin and Connie Martin to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 600 Dunivan Dr., $54,200

Tina Johnson to Kelley Investment Properties LLC. 229 Londonberry Road, $120,000

Shawn A. and Suzanne E. Kuhn to Heather Pribble and Timothy William Hudson. 10289 Colonial Highway, $530,000

Priority One Properties LLC to Sherman J. Patterson and Veronica L. Cook. Lot 2, Fox Haven Estates, $272,500

H & S Holdings Properties LLC to Brian K. Carwile. Lot 15, Llewellyn Subdivision, $25,000

Phoenix 1 Investments LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Revised lot 10, Trent’s Landing, $54,900

JADON LLC to Amy Lynn and Kaitlyn Paige Rabil. Lot 139, phase I, English Commons, $198,900

Wallace C. and Catherine L. Arthur to Thornton Family Realty LLC. 2587 and 2595 Waterlick Road, and additional parcel Waterlick Road, $900,000

Barry V. Edwards to Christine J. Bell. Lot 6 and one-half of lot 5, block 30, Kenland Heights, $10,500

Tara M. and Brandon B. Hughes to Chad E. and Addison B. Brafford. Lot 8, section 8, Russell Springs, $330,000

John A. Koleznar to Benjamin McDaniel and Kristina Portwood. Lot 55, Poplar Ridge, $365,000

Michael R. Blair, Terry Blair and Austin M. Blair to Daniel A. and Anne Marie E. Herrington. 19852 Leesville Road, $160,000

Thomas M. Rhodes to Bruce E. McCoy. Lot 67, phase I, Runway Bay, $150,000

Larry Martin to Zandra W. Little. 126 Ridge St. and additional parcel, $42,900

Ricky D. Trent to Jason T. Lynch. Lot 8, Hayden’s Fields Subdivision, $233,300

City of Lynchburg

Commaboyz LLC to Tomecia J. Hanson.1405 Lynndale Place, $195,000

Dene F. Karaus to Sherri Ann Brungard. Lot 14, section 4, Richland Hills, $135,000

Stuart A. Johnston to Manfred J. and Bridget C. Hamm. Lots 83-85, block A, Oakmont Park, $170,000

The CDDI Development Group LLC to Boxwood Lane LLC. 2627 Old Forest Road and 2624 and 2700 Confederate Ave., $507,500

Deborah Thomas and Elaine Apt to Chatocwa McWhorter. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights, $180,000

Kathryn S. Draper and Steven Showalter to Charla S. and Paul P. Parks Jr. 134 Village Park Court, $153,000

Breck Berkey to Jacqueline M. Collins. Lot 5, block 5, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $200,000

Elizabeth W. Ebert to Leland M. Godsey. Lot 3, block 4, section C, Bedford Hills, $250,000

James J. Henry to Elizabeth W. Ebert. Unit 1, 3000 Rivermont Condominiums, $190,000

Dimitri B. and Brooke D. Cheatham to Dana N. Sanders. 102 Hook Dr., $274,000

Ruben A. Sillas and Kathy G. Perilloux to Maddox & Son Construction Inc. 3201 Memorial Ave., $19,000

Thomas A. Susen to Anant and Jennifer Howe Mohan. 1043 Dandridge Dr., $147,000

Erick J. and Cassie B. Petersen to Robert Garland and Jeanne Ellen Allen. Lot 19, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates and adjoining parcel, $320,000

James R. Pardue to Daniel Ernest and Laura Ann Gillette. Lot 10, section 5, New Towne, $226,002

Arthur Terrell Griffin to Susan Babich Foley and Terence Owen Foley. Amended lots 1 and 9, plan A, Boonsboro Acres, $43,000

Twostep LLC to Rocky Mount Realty LLC. 2823 Candler’s Mountain Road, $350,000

Davis & Davis Holdings LC to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 318 Cork St., $70,000

Michael Benjamin and Courtney Mae Newhall to Joseph C. and Adara R. Wright. 110 Harrison St., $185,000

Erin Nichole Hodges to Anthony V. and Cynthia H. Holmes. Lot 43, section IX, Sheffield, $226,000

Alan R. and Deborah H. Trefzger to Shevonne M. Rhodes. 800 Pierce St., $79,000

Oaklink LLC to Folarinwa and Olubokola Ojuola. Lot 49, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $105,500

Pamela R. Zoutte to Jesse G. Hughes. 1401 Nelson Dr., $163,500

Ramona and Al Jenkins Jr. to Delores R. Davis. Lots 6 and 8-10, block 6, College View Terrace, $209,900

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Amita Enterprises LLC, 3736 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $5,000

Baush & Lomb Incorporated, 1501 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $18,000

Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road, new construction, $1,011,504

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $158,221.60

Bedford Four Inc., 2416 Langhorne Road, renovation, $83,950

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $55,580

American Towers LLC, 1711 Hollins Mill road, renovation, $20,000

Randolph College Inc., 2500 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $120,000

Centra Health Inc., 1701 Thomson Dr., renovation, $501,853

James A. Scott & Son Inc., 1300 Old Graves Mill Road, addition, $22,000

Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 2312 Rivermont Ave., repair, $12,000

Paul Highly, 301 Atlanta Ave., addition, $150,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 107, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 109, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 111, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 113, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 103, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 101, new construction, $160,000

Daniel George, 3229 Landon St., renovation, $75,000

Tryg Brody, 2301 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $166,584

Fritts Price LLC, 4013 Peakland Place, renovation, $45,000

Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 134 Westminster Way, renovation, $23,000

Harold Bare LL, 1307 13th St., renovation, $25,000

Harold Mason, 2030 Royal Oak Way, repair, $20,000

Alma Tracy, 4628 Ferncliff Dr., renovation, $47,832

Joseph Orchowski, 209 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $48,384

Remington Real Estate LLC, 4828 Carver St., renovation, $3,500

Dalton King, 7108 Meadowbrook Road, renovation, $28,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co., 2006 Wiggington Road, new construction, $400,000

Carl Winston Sr., 824 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $50,000

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Championship level disc golf course coming to New London
Local News

Championship level disc golf course coming to New London

New London will soon have a new 18-hole championship disc golf course.

Designed by five-time disc golf world champion and Bedford County resident Paul McBeth, the course is planned along the perimeter of the New London Business and Technology Center park in Forest. The course is scheduled to be operational by early spring.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Gov. Northam: COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert