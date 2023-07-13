





Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert E. Pugh and Kimberly P. Hall to Mark and Debbie Murray. 106 Long Pine Drive, $265,900

Calvin M. Kennon Jr. and Sabrina E. Kennon to Evan P. and Lauren Slayton. 491 Phyllis Lea Drive, $122,000

Jeanne K. Rigsby to Thomas E. Lipscomb. 1634 Izaak Walton Road and additional parcel, $30,000

Darrel Reed Lynch to Premier Construction Services LLC. 1600 Izaak Walton Road, $95,562.73

Charles R. Rose Jr. and Elynor D. Rose to Shabrina McCloud and Pierre Pink. Parcels, Casey Lane, $35,000

Kolton F. Uhl to Cheryl Ann Moore. Lot 3, Hunting Woods, $112,000

Rebecca M. Hall and Robert D. Purvis to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 289 Amelon Road, $70,000

Roy M. Cash to Reetee76 Properties LLC. 2228 Boxwood Farm Road, $69,900

Appomattox County

John F. Davids Sr. and Traci J. Davids to Dennis Scott and Sharla Kvasnicka. 646 Cedar Lane, $32,000

Pearson Properties LLC to Timothy L. Drinkard. Parcel, Old Courthouse Road, $346,227.50

Robert L. Sutphin Jr. and Sandra F. Sutphin to Collin R. Jones and Desiree Wright-Garnett. Lot 12, section III, Wildwood, $285,000

Good Life LLC to Julian L. Mancilla. Lots 9-11, section III, Eagle Ridge, $245,000

Mary A. Hartmann to William C. and Rebecca S. Smith. Lot 2, Hidden Spring Subdivision, $280,000

Bedford County

Samantha C. Parker to CT Callaway and Clarissa Murray. 1332 Pine Bluff Road, $295,500

Robert S. Bonheim Jr. to Laura and Andrew Chalfant. 8840 Charlemont Road, $348,400

Tobius Kluth to David Carl Dyke. 6937 Moneta Road, $285,000

Carol A. Blevins to Woodland Resources LLC. 13469 Lee Jackson Highway, $5,000

Glenn Adair-Stantiford to Mildred R. Adair-Stantiford to Marcia Bennett. Lot 32, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $359,900

John G. and Mary J. Tomlin to Patrick K. and Elise M. Morris. Lot 6, section 6, The Meadows, $449,900

Luminaire Technologies Inc. to Essential Estate LLC and Caden Peck. 10682 Lee Jackson Highway, $235,000

Amanda Lusk to Deborah S. Glass. Lot 6, section 2, Meadowview, $35,000

Sandy Ross Mitchell and Gregory Alan Mitchell to Puente Masonry Inc. Parcel, 3.698 acres, Virginia Byway, $96,250

Sandy Ross Mitchell and Gregory Alan Mitchell to Angeles Properties LLC. 7178 Virginia Byway, $143,000

Jared A. Downey to Southern Place Properties LLC. Lot 27, Pointe O Woods Drive, $11,000

William D. Wood II and Emily A. Wood to Dalvin Wayne and Hope Marie Myers. Lot 8, Liberty Heights, $289,000

Andrew Cecchetti and Ashley Cecchetti to Stephen J. and Angela Rotter. Lot 28, section 6, Farmington at Forest, $752,500

M. Kevin Bailey to Bryon and Sheri Ringley. Lot 134, section VI, Terrace View, $662,500

Westyn Village LLC to Dana Lee and Woong Young So. Lot 28, Westyn Village LLC, $425,000

John J. Magri III to Jon W. Elvin. Lot 36, phase I, Grandview Course, $441,000

Thomas H. and Gloria M. Scott to Brent Michael William and Amber L. Davis. 1032 Windy Ridge Drive, $285,000

108 W. College LLC to Jeffrey W. and Kimberly H. Russell. 12812 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $66,000

James M. Guilliams to Christopher Jerome Kline. New lot 74, section C-1, Beechwood West, $349,000

Ronald E. Carter and John N. Carter to Living Branch Builders Inc. Lots 12-16, Va. 43, $31,900

Billy R. Tew and Nancy E. Tew to Fred W. White Jr. and Donna C. White. Lot 4, section 1, Kenmar Acres, $59,000

Campbell County

Bethany Matie Nicosia to Matt J. and Jennifer J. Anair. 1103 Manley Branch Road, $400,000

Barbara J. Brown to Thomas B. Armes Jr. Lot 1, section 4, Rainbow Forest, $275,000

Lewis Kirkwood Becraft Jr. and Vickie M. Becraft, trustees to Anita and Carroll Campbell. 254 Bedford Springs Road, $373,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Bridghtee Bebe Boauzo. Tract 9, Sugar Hill Farm Subdivision, $40,000

Devin N. Wright to David Marshall and Mary Kylie Crossland. Lot 55, phase I, English Commons, $262,000

Harding Development LLC to David S. and Claudia E. Dempsey and Jesse E. Dempsey. 159 Emanuel Court, $271,500

Juanita H. Milstead and Rhonda K. Link to Lorie L. Williams-Estes and Luke WB Estes. Lot 10, Hughes Subdivision, $226,900

Michael L. and Wylia R. Holbrooks to Christopher and Amanda Holbrooks. Two parcels, Va. 600, 25 acres, near Red House, $341,400

Jay T. and Melinda O. Yancey to Kristen L. and Matthew Wallin. Lot 13, section 2, Hyland Farm, $465,000

Mervin Orin Newberry, Ada Newberry Popek and Mary Newberry Ryczko to Jeremy Breaux II and Morgan Breaux. New lot 1, White Pine Drive, $272,500

Lin Wayne Properties LLC to Jedi Construction LLC. 932 Clarks Road, $120,000

Anne G. Mabry to Paula K. Robertson and Cynthia A. Robertson. Lot 11, block 71, Bedford Avenue, $163,500

City of Lynchburg

Addimae LLC to Joseph Ehlinger and Tamera Ehlinger. 643 Leesville Road, $206,000

Gregory J. Bentz Jr. to Kari Ann Adwell. 1450 Langhorne Road, $349,900

Daniel H. and Yuhui Pan to Mohannad and Anna Alhoot. Lot 6, section 1, Golden Pond, $80,000

Timothy M. and Yevette Wright Antrom to Davina Hunt and Harold Lee Bare II. 2201 Rivermont Ave., $220,000

George C. and Ashley S. Graham to Justin K. and Emily R. Bibee. Lot 9, section 3, Boxwood Farm, $539,900

Joshua R. Rosene to Bradley Hart LLC. 1312 Taylor St., $11,000

Jerry E. and Doris M. Brammer to Dominion Realty LLC. 430 Graves Mill Road, $243,000

Dearinging LLC to Troy and Allison Brown. 1016 Dearing St., $85,000

Gina Cascarano, Sergio M. Povia, Michael P. Povia and Paul D. Povia to Ebony & Ivory Renovations LLC. 112 Federal St., $20,000

Myriam Nelly Scordamaglia to J. Houston Wheeler and Centra Health Inc. 2200 Langhorne Road, $1,210,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 13A and 13B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

William Hugh Enochs and Keith Edwin Fisher to DRV Construction LLC. 336 Munford St., $30,000

David T. Kiger to DSWiggington LLC. 115 Wiggington Road, $540,000

Meredith Wiley Daugherty to Marquita and Gregory Slaughter. 202 Lemon Drive, $120,000

Richard Anthony and Cheryl Anne Day to Jay Devlin Stone. 333 Reno Drive, $311,000

Donald Ray Johns to Marilyn Irene Delgado. 701 Mansfield Ave., $190,000

Jacob Michael Ryan to Chawndre Marquis Donigan. 1936 Seabury Ave., $152,000

Carolyn L. Vaughan to Andrea Dunn and Ethan Sieg. 1101 Rhode Island Ave., $177,000

Sean Timothy McGinness and Rachel Jardine McGinness to E&A Holding Co. LLC. Lot 11, block 2, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $311,000

Terry L. Newcomb and Katherine E. Newcomb to Regan Flaherty. 2382-2384 Aragon St., $103,000

Mitchell R. Mays III to George Bradley and Rebecca Ariel Floyd Spendlove. Lot 2, section 3, Oakwood Farm, $407,000

Robert Ford and Veronica Evettea Ford to Gina Smith. Lot 13, White Rock Hill, $1,000

Susan A. Lockhart to Forest Investments LLC. 530 Belvedere St., $100,000

Arnold Boyd Pearson and Sue W. Pearson to Forest Views LLC. 103 Melinda Drive, 1 and 9, $1,100,000

G95 Properties LLC to Peachtree Investments LLC. 701 Winston Ridge Road, $78,000

Martin B. Williams to Goering Homes LLC. 1912 Lakeside Drive, $160,000

Stephen V. and Tina A. York to Austin Grooms. 443 Wiggington Road, $346,100

Building permits

Bedford County

JMB Investment Company LLC, 1133 Stewartsville Road, Dollar General store, $500,000

Overstreet Storage & Warehouse LLC, Cottonwood Road, warehouse and other buildings, $505,000

Leedy Custom Homes LLC, lot 13, section 3, Dayna Court, new dwelling, $510,000

Marshall Mabry, 1125 Twin Leaf Road, new dwelling, $130,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc., 1280 Stoney Ridge Blvd., new dwelling, $370,000

Barry Woodard, 3847 Thomas Jefferson Road, accessory structure, $50,000

Joseph Shannahan, 214 Mulberry Bush Lane, garage/basement, $120,000

Richard Bedard, 1137 Mariner’s Way, unit 38, alteration, $66,750

Carol Bolling, 3527 Lowry Road, porch, $38,135

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, mini warehouse/storage facility, $31,880

Waterways Property Owners Association Inc., 209 Heather Lane, deck, $15,000

Robert Eanes, 1106 Agnus Way, new dwelling, $150,000

Crooked Creek Ranch LLC, 1872 Turner Branch Road, remodel, $200,000

Beville Properties LLC, lot 5, Beville Way, new dwelling, $632,400

James Geren, 127 Briarcliff Drive, sunroon/addition, $350,000

Steven Distefano, Hickory Drive, new dwelling, $225,000

Donald Hale, 1013 Eagles Nest Road, new dwelling, $330,474

Chad Proctor, lot 25, River Rock, new dwelling, $600,000

The Mills Group, lot 10, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, new dwelling, $550,000

Alexander Ertel, 322 Longhill Road, garage, $15,000

Sole Source Solution LLC, lot 12, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, new dwelling, $529,000