Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Gregory W. and Victoria H. Smith to Phillip R. Keys. Lots 6-8, 11 and 29, Izaak Tract Subdivision, $75,000
Pamela Powell Williamson, Rebecca Powell O’Connell and Celia Powell Liebl to Woodland Resources LLC. Tract one, 75 acres, Old Stage Road and tract two, 15.57 acres, $337,500
Christina Carter Matthew to Vu Nguyen and Malaysia Page. Lot 68, Lakeview Subdivision, $200,000
Andrew L. and Julie A. Mays to Craig R. and Mary C. Stevens. 1126 Lowesville Road, $525,000
Patricia J. Webb to Joseph Scott and Darly Lorelai Panebianco. Lot 3, phase III, unit 703, Royal Gardens, $180,000
Virginia Davis Wydner to Pedlar River Ranch LLC. 7913 Lexington Turnpike, $1,128,750
People are also reading…
Thirty-Thirty LLC to Yvonne Preston. Lot 29, section 1, Stanford Place, $269,900
Tony West to Chelcie Elizabeth and Raymond Ross Jr. Lot 1, Elizabeth Manor, $190,000
Appomattox County
Jarmaine E. Haynes to Larry R. Ware Sr. Parcel, Rock Spring Road, $7,500
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Karl and Loyola Leinheiser. 6303 Red House Road, $73,100
Sheila M. Roper and Adam K. Moore to Patricia C. Richardson Revocable Trust and Ian A. Jerome. Lot C, Lime Plant Road, 20.722 acres, $105,000
Justin M. Lawson ad Robert C. Stephens to Morgan A. and Ciarra D. Joyner. 1777 South Fork Road, $293,100
Robert D. Markey Sr. and Janet F. Markey to Marisol Marcano and William Malay. Lot 10, section III, Wildwood, $299,900
Bedford County
Jessica Clatterbaugh to Christopher Devin and Kristina Irene Marshall. Lot 11, section 1, Lake Vista, $282,500
Neil Alan Dudley to Leigh A. Patten. Lot 45, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $415,000
Clifton H. Griffin II and Jennifer O. Griffin to Corey A. and Shiree D. Thompson. Lot 40, Silver Creek Subdivision, $390,000
Steven and Elizabeth Willis to Robert J. and Joyce E. Petrochko. Lot 194, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $815,000
Michael Bates Sparks and Angela D. Sparks to Luke Staite and Nancy Mishler. Parcel, 5.476 acres, Peaks District, $350,000
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Troy E. and Diana L. Bowling. Lot 16, Westcove, $533,296
Steven D. Davis and David A. Harris to Terry Real Estate-Lynchburg LLC. Tract A, Va. 221, 3.08 acres, $1,300,000
Richard W. and Robin Annette Hannabass to James E. Gates Jr. Lot 11, section 2, Watson Woods, $125,000
Hospitality And Housing LLC to Bobby L. Thomas. Lot 3, Va. 24, Blue Ridge District, $20,000
Roger D. and Faye S. Cox to Nicolas Henley. Lot 9C, 1.21 acres, Lakes District, $170,000
Joseph D. Buehrle to Seyyed Mohammad Hashemi Najafi and Ferdous Fendereski. Lot 17, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $321,000
Wally L. Arcayan to F&L Holdings LLC. 1144 Pearl Cove Dr., $1,300,500
BGRS LLC to Mitchell Perry and Lindsey Jean Moore. Lot 1, section 1, Autumn Run, $550,000
Jeremiah Peropat and Kortni Peropat to BGRS LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Autumn Run, $550,000
Martin A. Miller and Diana B. Miller to Shawn A. and Deborah Giese. Lot 21, Savanna Hills, $330,000
Chidi I. Njoku to Tyler L. and Rachel L. Frazier. Lot 14, section 10, Blumont, $324,000
Heather M. Keen to Joseph Gregory Trent, Melony Phillips Trent and Tristan Tyler Trent. 1332 Whistle Stop Way and additional parcel, $136,000
John A. McAfee to Roland L. Thompkins. Lot 26, section D-3, Beechwood West, $10,300
Dale A. Whitten and Kenneth Steven Abbott to Davisbuilt Inc. Lot 29, section D, Woodlawn Subdivision, $28,000
Grayson Evan and Susan M. Cochran to Timothy J. and Catherine McCullagh Finotti and Sean Kosmann. Lot 101, block 2, section 2, Beechwood Shores, $787,919
Wayne E. and Brenda G. Lawhorn to Joseph G. Foutz and Chassity B. Foutz. Parcel, Va. 122, 51.558 acres, $525,000
Anita Rosalind Wilkerson and Catherine Lynn Wilkerson to Carsen I. Wilkerson. Parcel, Va. 625, 3 ½ acres, $114,300
Sundance Design & Build LLC to Greg Eugene and Betty Easley. Lot 19, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $625,000
Tony A. Claytor and Jeffrey D. Witt to Landon D. Jones. Lot 43, Hill Crest Subdivision, $165,000
Campbell County
Darryl C. Burks and Angela C. Aloisi to Noah Isaac Fretz and Anna Maria Escalera. 22 Slice Lane, $136,200
A. Willard Arthur Jr. and Brenda T. Arthur to Louella L. Mattox. Lots 16, 18 and 19, section III, Howard’s Manor, $128,000
BBC Properties LLC to Miguel A. Roman. Lot 50, section 1, Braxton Park, $259,900
Gloria S. Lewis, Mark A. Hubbard, Mitchell S. Hubbard, Gary P. Hubbard, John W. Bell, Mark A. Bell, John A. Hubbard, Anthony J. Hubbard and Angela R. Hudson to Betty R. Parrish. 37 Old Tavern Circle, $165,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Michael William and Natalie Rae Rolewicz. Lot 29, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $245,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Christopher Grant and Angela Cassell Hutchins. Lot 34, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $242,100
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Joseph Michael and Deborah Callaghan Rolewicz. Lot 32, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $245,000
Troy E. Bomar to Diane M. McDaniel. Revised lot 2, section V, Kings Grant Subdivision, $115,000
Michael Craig Herts and Deborah J. Bostock Herts to Troy L. and Nita Born. Lot 155, section 3, Braxton Park, $274,900
Theresa A. Bream to M.L.B.C. Property Management LLC. Unit 313, The Lighthouse Condominium, $142,000
Steven E. and Shawna Ireson to Amber N. Burford. Lot 7, section 10, Russell Springs, $397,500
Jadon LLC to Xuhua Cai. Lot 91, phase 2, English Commons, $199,900
Jeffrey Tod Carwile to Melissa C. Davis. Not 38, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $18,000
City of Lynchburg
ALC Management LLC to 11101 Midlothian LLC. 20276 Timberlake Road, $1,850,000
Brian M. and Jordan A. Pieklik to Corey Wright. Lot 12, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $315,000
Janet Davis-Moody, Alison Davis-Bayne, Kevin S. Lewis, Michelle Wayne Anthony and Roy Lamont Wayne to DRV Construction LLC. Lots 1 and 2, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $127,500
Robert E. Austin Jr. and Michael W. Austin to Chestnut Realty LLC. Lot 118, Rives Addition, $30,000
William R. Walker and Christine E. Savarese to Barbara Elaine Baker and Stephen John Semock. Lot 3, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $319,000
Raymond Matthew Franz, trustee to Raymond Matthew Franz. Lot 41, section 2, Panorama Hills, $68,761.41
Blanchette Famility LLC to Bates Family Properties LLC. Lots 11 and 12, section 3, Tate Springs Farm, $850,000
Barry Michael Waltz to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. Lot 10, section 2, Palmer Woods, $290,000
Brian C. and Simone H. Morgan to William H. and Delores A. Bohn and William M. Bohn and Heidi I. Bohn. Lot 5, J. Cabell Early Estate, $375,000
William O. Boyd III and Julia G. Boyd to Jonathan Lee and Megan Emanuel Current. Lot 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $367,100
Laura J. Bradley to Sherrie Richburg. 101 Hood St., $130,000
Laurie C. Brizi to Lauren M. Worthey. 623 Wyndhurst Dr., unit 207, $154,397
Leslie M. and Elke J. Velz to Timothy M. and Melanie R. Brower. 103 Barrington Way, $191,000
Carter E. Garrett to Tiffany Amber Campbell. Lot 142, Sterling Park Townhomes, $170,000
Candlewood LLC to Yiong Fang and HuanPing Zhang. Lot 18, Candlewood Court Villas, $322,000
Carrington Properties LLC to ECP LLC. 517 Leesville Road and additional parcel, $525,000
Josephine W. Ferguson, Edwina M. Wilson, India Carter and Jeremy Wilson to Michael L. Dillard. 1610 Filmore St., $75,000
Robert E. Austin Jr. to Chestnut Realty LLC. Lot 5, block 24, Lands of the South Lynchburg Land Company, $15,000
David Benjamin Clarke to Nicole A. and Jeffrey A. Yeingst. 1210 Stratford Road, $142,000
Kemberley E. Cobb to Robert Bradford and Sarah Ann Rohla. 155 N. Princeton Circle, $240,000
Robert N. Cooper II and Alicia C. Cooper to James Barry and Cynthia Preston Smith. Lot 1, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $575,000
Jane H. Petrey to Supriya Sanket Dhat and Sanket Rajaram Dhat. Lot 117, Sterling Park Townhomes, $180,000
Karen Duran and Ruben Duran to Joanne E. Howard. Lots 51 and 52 and part of lots 49 and 50, Golf Park Addition, $239,900
Candon G. Walker, Joseph I. Gantt Jr. and Debra M. Gantt to ECP LLC. 808 Wiggington Road, $315,000
Sonya F. Eanes to Michol Wade Stout. Lots 1-4, and part of lot 26, section B, Perkins Park, $135,000
Philip A. Eckenrode to Mickie G. Vecera. Lot 18, section 1, Courtney Springs, $265,000
United Restaurant Group L.P. to Freedom First Federal Credit Union. 7815 Timberlake Road, $1,500,000
Gilliam M. Cobbs to Yamel Yvette Guerra. 1222 Floyd St., $77,000
Patrick Owen Goodie and Marisela Goodie to Amanda Cueto Ordaz. 1112 Hollins St., $30,000
Regan Kirk to Newell Smith Price III and Lindsay Neill Hargett. New lot 46, amended plan C, Peakland, $450,000
Alissa L. Williams to Miketa A. Turner and Willie M. Harris. Lots 6-8, block 4, Westover Heights, $249,300
Joanne E. Howard to Barbara S. and Daniel Jr. Perkins. 3126 Maryland Ave., $142,000
Todd N. Tenpas and Laura C. Tenpas to Isaiah 117 House. 1620 Grace St., $199,900
Sinclair Television Stations LLC to Langhorne Road LLC. 2412 Langhorne Road, 107 and 109 Morgan St., $1,475,000
MB Development LLC to Lighthouse Beloved Community Two LLC. 2200 Tazewell Ave., 1700 Patterson St., and 1721 Price St., $275,000
Mustard Seed Chesterfield LLC to Realty Income Properties LLC. Lot 1, The Vistas Subdivision, $3,339,130
Daniel B. Sweeney to Larke W. Riordan. Lot 17, section 2, Oak Park, $680,000
Pelikan Properties LLC to Lara Winn. Lot 274, Dearington, $135,000
John R. and Sally W. Tener to Ashby J. and Whitney H. Perrow. Lots 11-15, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $417,000
Sundance Design and Build LLC to John C. and Stefanie D. Romano. Lot 60, Bethel Estates, $542,000
Loretta Stacy and John Stacy to Charles E. Davis. 700 Norwood St., $105,000
Nicholas E. and Brandy Vancil to Joseph and Kaeghlan M. Strasshofer. Parcel, Taylor Road, $218,000
Virginia University of Lynchburg Inc. to 1501 WWLLC. 1300 Campbell Ave., $1,300,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Lojon Property 71 LLC, 2019 Wards Road, new construction, $600,000
Millers Rest Apartments II LP, 6115 Old Mill Road, new construction, $115,000
Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, addition, $768,000
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., addition, $1,500,000
Lynchburg Retail LLC, 4018 Wards Road, renovation, $104,000
Douglas Atkinson, 416 Main St., renovation, $10,000
Stud Muffins LLC, 1701 12th St., renovation, $2,600,000
ANCH LLC, 2204 Bedford Ave., renovation, $500,000
530 Walnut LLC, 1217 Church St., renovation, $2,750,000
Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $125,000
Lois Briggs, 2110 Wards Road, renovation, $2,700,000
Steelcut Flower LLC, 507 Harrison St., renovation, $180,002
Boxley Block LLC, 110 Lynchpin Lane, addition, $50,000
River Ridge Mall JVLLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $100,000
LU Candlers Station Holdings LLC, 3700 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $109,000
Blue Skys Co. LLC, 100 Archway Court, renovation, $44,000
LU Plaza Holdings LLC, 6015 Fort Ave., addition, $45,000
Lynchburg College, 1501 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $205,000
Donald Pendleton, 1213 Commerce St. A, renovation, $4,000
Yuba Aviv LLC, 2406 Atherholt Road, renovation, $120,000
Westwood Corporation, 1901 Memorial Ave., renovation, $15,000
Miller’s Rest Apartments II, 6105 Old Mill Road 1, new construction, $3,700,000
Miller’s Rest Apartments II, 6115 Old Mill Road, new construction, $3,400,000
Miller’s Rest Apartments II, 6105 Old Mill Road 2, new construction, $3,720,000
Earnest Harris Jr., 1212 Garfield Ave., renovation, $15,000