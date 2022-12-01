Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Amherst County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Northvail Manor LLC. Lot 8, fronting Hughes Drive, $14,500
Archer H. Christian and Carol E. Anderson to James Lewis Paschall Jr. Parcel, Mistover Drive, $24,000
Welford Wilson and Jacqueline Payne Donigan to William R. and Karen F. Wells. Parcel, Peters Hollow Road, $270,000
Gregory A. Edwards and Annette M. Edwards to Gregory M. Bagalio and Nancy K. Galin. Lot 13, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $475,000
Joan C. Waugh to Brotherhood Construction LLC. Parcel, Crab Creek Road, $25,000
Graham T. Jennings Sr. and Charlotte O. Jennings to Alton M. and Jessica D. Brown. Parcel, Horsley Crossing, $110,000
People are also reading…
Mark Carter to Nicholas S. and Laura Hancock. Lot 9, section 4, Woodland Heights, $185,000
Christ C. C. Inc. to DK Wall Properties LLC. Parcel, intersection or Va. 130 and Va. 766, 3.54 acres, $75,000
Appomattox County Phillip Brightwell to Jimmy W. Brightwell. Parcel, fronting Va. 727, 4.75 acres, $175,000
Haven Ridge LLC to Gregory S. and Heather M. Cunningham. 1977 Stonewall Road, $100,000
Stonewall Ridge Lake LLC to Gregory S. and Heather M. Cunningham. 2095 Stonewall Road, $1,100,000
Bonnie Schmitt to Joseph and Pamela Parsons. Parcel, Martha St., $131,000
Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II to Robert D. Neill Jr. Parcel, Skyline Road, $124,900
Bedford County Rebecca B. Young to Michael J. Zahuta and Emily J. Zahuta. Lot 91, section 3, Village East, $655,000
Alvin L. and Rebecca A. Yancey to Kara J. and Donald J. Battin Jr. Unit 2121, building 3, phase 3, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $169,000
Daniel R. Arthur and Danielle E. Arthur to Bob’s Timber Ridge LLC. 4256 Timber Ridge Road, $250,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to David B. and Megan Anderson Livingston. Lot 11, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $29,683.42
Cathy B. Abbott to Peter Melvin and Irene Cook Whalen. Lot 9, Perryville Acres, $280,000
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Virginia Kenyon and John E. O’Connor. Lot 14D, phase II-B, Oakwood Villas, $369,900
Alice M. Brewwer to Charles W. Morrissette to Neil Alan and Anna Marie Dudley. 2860 Cifax Road, $270,000
Peter M. Whalen and Irene Whalen to Lacy N. Hamlett. 3303 Spinnaker Point, $201,000
Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley to Logan M. Shorter and Emerald Dianna Chau Hines. Lot 26, Maple Hills Subdivision, $272,000
Richard H. and Polly Diane Dygve to Logan R. and Jennifer G. Collins. Lot 110, section 1, Mountain View Shores, $738,000
Rudolf W. and Melissa G. Wilf to Justin and Mikaela Stauder. Lot 176, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $585,000
Zachary H. Higgins to Grant and Camille Ervalez. Lot 14, section 11, The Woods on Wiggington, $316,800
Christopher M. Katz and Virginia W. Katz and William C. Katz to Joshua and Destiny Alexander. Lot 2, section 1, Hickory Lake Club, $292,670
Diamond Hill LLC to Bishnu Mata LLC. Parcels 20A and 21A, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates, $401,200
Thomas E. Strohm and Monica L. Strohm to J. Clifton and Terry Janine Berner. Parcels, Westview Ave., Peaks St. and 617 Westview Ave., $687,000
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Tyler and Allison France. Lot 1, Harold’s Acres, $449,900
Michael Wyatt Read and Randall Dwayne Gautier to NLP Investments LLC. Parcel, New London Road, $900,000
Sherry Claiborne Ritcheson, Robert T. Claiborne, Gwyneth T. Claiborne, Michael Wyatt Read and Allen Thomas Read to NLP Investments LLC. Parcel, 69 acres, Pinehurst, $1,775,000
Timothy W. and Lynn M. Smith to Steve and Heather Stilwell. 1241 Audubon Drive, $440,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Lance C. and Laura M. Hatfield. Lot 23, Highland Oaks, $560,900
Ronald L. Johnson to James Cecil and Tanya Lacy Rayburn. Lot 17, section IV, Town and Country Subdivision, $235,000
Tanya Whalen Rayburn to Rebecca H. Nolen. Parcel C, 1.244 acres, $188,000
C Square LLC to Alexander M. Filepas and Madison G. Gillispie. Lot 5, section B, Bedford Court, $205,000
Steve and Heather Stilwell to Darrell Ryan and Kari L. Moore. Lot 19, phase VI, section III, Lake Vista, $448,000
David L. Wheeler to Stephanie A. Bryant. New lot 8A, section 1, Beaverdam Plantation, $150,000
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Nicole Michelle Back. 1036 Joppa Mill Road, $200,000
Campbell County
H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Charles Ackley and McKenzie Erin Wallace. Parcel G, Collins Ferry, $304,560
Jadon LLC to Addair Holdings LLC. Lots 11 and 12, phase 2, English Commons, $435,000
Jadon LLC to Allen H. and Brittany M. Addair. Lot 13, phase 2, English Commons, $215,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Darryl C. Burks and Angela C. Aloisi. Parcel, New Chapel Road, $52,000
U & Me Baby LLC to Gregory Thomas and April Dawn Ayers. Lot 36, Emberly Way Villas, $290,000
Brian A. Bradley to Darlene B. Wallace. Lot 8, Sunrise Hills, $200,000
Richard C. Thompson, Claudia A. Thompson and Linda A. Clark to Gary and Kena Campbell. Parcel, Neighbors Place, $50,000
Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham to Kasey L. and Adam M. Jamerson. Lot 5, Va. 651, 3.21 acres, $290,000
Steven M. and Cynthia L. Shockley to Logan B. Cooley. Lot 27, section 7, Wildwood, $318,000
Stanley Eugene Ferrell to Vernon Kelly Mason. Two parcels, Three Creeks Road, $250,000
Elizabeth Loyd to Lori Brooke Ford. Lot 6, Morton Creek Road, 9.90 acres, $140,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 31, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
Leonard Lane Trust to Seth Jordan and Sheri Jordan. Lot 1, Leonard Estates, $185,000
City of Lynchburg
Ronald Leigh Allen Jr. and Amy Katheran Ruth Allen to Frank Good Builders Contractors Inc. Lot 6, section 1, The Bluffs, $50,000
Yong Hui Wang and Xiu Lan Dong to Juan Jose Tapia Ancalle. 213 Duncraig Drive, $375,000
Matthew R. and June H. Smith to Ryan Anderson. 533 Leesville Road, $125,000
Bell Terrace Developers LLC to Oma Sheree Treleaven. 300 Alta Lane, $499,900
Terrapin Properties LLC to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette. Lots 2-4, block 10, Highland Park, $90,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Janell K. Boss and Kimberly A. Smith. Lot 27, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $130,000
W. France Burger Jr. to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Part of lot B, Boonsboro Road, $135,000
Jeffrey W. Viar, Kathy V. Camire, Donna K. Viar and Mark S. Viar to London Inc. 343 Peninsular St., 1900 Ridge Ave., 2820 and 2826 Campbell Ave., $155,000
Prentiss Carter to Joshua Roses and Toliver District Capital Investments LLC. 1512 Buchanan St., $14,900
Centre 11 Enterprise LLC to David W. Sallume. 1415 Edley Place, $260,000
Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley to Logan M. Shorter and Emerald Dianna Chau Hines. Lot 26, section 2, Maple Hills, $272,000
Jonathan Clough to Alvaro Martinez. 2501 Loraine St., $4,000
Cheryl L. Sale to McFarland Investments LLC. Lot 5, block D, Fairmont Addition, $97,000
Henry Archer and Shirley Dix Crews to Kolby and Anna Matson. 533 Atlanta Ave. and 560 Savannah Ave., $350,000
Alexander J. Monteiro and Meghan T. Crook to Phillip B. Williamson and Dylan H. Scheible. 24 Easton Ave. and 65 Marshall St., $305,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 28A and 28B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
Milton A. Dalton to Grace Clair Eaton. 1913 Early St., $105,000
Eugenia S. Davidson and William S. Davidson to Paul T. and Anna E. McWane. 920 Old Trent’s Ferry Road, $580,000
Rachelle Dean to RWBEEKER & Associates LLC. Lot 31, Sterling Park Townhomes, $210,000
James W. Elliott to Home Sweet Homes LLC. 97 Polk St., $29,000
Garry Steven Evans to Kevin Michael Wright. 3207 Nelson St., $124,900
Lee E. Fendley III to Janice Miller. 409 Grove Ave., $40,000
Foster Construction Inc. to Billy Lee Smith Jr. and Bobbi Laurel Smith. Lot 54, phase I, Blackwater Run, $529,000
Alphonso Leftwich Jr. to Michael Greenland and Beverly Nininger II. 824 Floyd St., $125,000
Albert Huggins to Eric Thomas Hall. Lot 61, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $110,000
Daniel R. Wesbrook to Robert Hansen. 1503 Jackson St., $149,900
Cameron R. Seavers and Darryl R. Seavers to Ana Maria Chi Hines and Bradley Keith Shaner II. Lot 14, Brooklaw Addition, $210,000
122 Holdings LLC to Lily S. Isaac. Lot 21, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $350,000
Sharon Ruth Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 5, section 2, West Lynchburg, $86,500
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Anne Sturgis. 1603 Florida Ave., $34,000
Frances B. Carter to Luis Adalberto Jiron Rivera. 1306 Floyd St., $18,000
Robert Kenneth Thompson, Pamela D. Thompson and Michelle Lynn Thompson to Harry Duvall Turner Jr. and Tabitha A. Turner and Kaleb J. Kidd. Lot 21, block A, Fort Hill Manor, $180,000
Paul T. and Anna E. McWane to Kean I. and Paige M. Marks. Lot 22, section 5, Locksview, $475,000
Christopher Scott to Gero McClellan. 811 Westview Drive, $175,000
Quick Moving LLC to Michael Meredith. Lot 33, section 4, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $156,000
John Rendemonti to West on Main LLC, 2600 Memorial Avenue, LL1. 723 Jefferson St., $1,050,000
Justin L. and Kasdyn B. Waldron to Shantel Deserea Wade. Lot 5 and half of lot 4, Roseland Park Additions, $170,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
W.E. Clark III, 5700 Pleasant Valley Road, addition, $17,000
Virginia Baptist Homes Incorporated, 1400 Enterprise Drive, renovation, $400,000
ECP LLC, 510 Leesville Road, new construction, $1,000,708
River Ridge Mall LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $215,000
Jamerson-Lewis Construction Inc., 400 12th St., addition, $3,750,000
Logan’s Landing LLC, 6343 Logans Lane, renovation, $90,000
MMAC FCA Lynchburg SPE LLC, 2405 Atherholt Road, renovation, $158,000
Joshua Manwarren, 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $378,794.89
Virginia Housing Development Authority, 600 Reusens Road K, repair, $60,000
Lynchburg College, 300 Monticello Ave., renovation, $144,000
Willard Rhodes, 3919 Wallace St., new construction, $200,000
Linda Coley, 1001 Lakeview Drive, addition, $7,000
Randall Byars, 202 Page St., addition, $5,000
Stuart Kettinger, 305 Preserve Drive, addition, $48,000
Jean Capital LLC, 1416 Buchanan St., renovation, $20,000
NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 117 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90
NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 121 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90
NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 130 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480
NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 126 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480
PSA Properties LLC, 17 Beverly St., renovation, $45,000
Old Mill Acquisitions LLC, 725 Mill Stream Lane, Apt. 1117, repair, $27,724
DBI Capital Group LLC, 125 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90
DBI Capital Group LLC, 129 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90
DBI Capital Group LLC, 106 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480