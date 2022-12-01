Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Northvail Manor LLC. Lot 8, fronting Hughes Drive, $14,500

Archer H. Christian and Carol E. Anderson to James Lewis Paschall Jr. Parcel, Mistover Drive, $24,000

Welford Wilson and Jacqueline Payne Donigan to William R. and Karen F. Wells. Parcel, Peters Hollow Road, $270,000

Gregory A. Edwards and Annette M. Edwards to Gregory M. Bagalio and Nancy K. Galin. Lot 13, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $475,000

Joan C. Waugh to Brotherhood Construction LLC. Parcel, Crab Creek Road, $25,000

Graham T. Jennings Sr. and Charlotte O. Jennings to Alton M. and Jessica D. Brown. Parcel, Horsley Crossing, $110,000

Mark Carter to Nicholas S. and Laura Hancock. Lot 9, section 4, Woodland Heights, $185,000

Christ C. C. Inc. to DK Wall Properties LLC. Parcel, intersection or Va. 130 and Va. 766, 3.54 acres, $75,000

Appomattox County Phillip Brightwell to Jimmy W. Brightwell. Parcel, fronting Va. 727, 4.75 acres, $175,000

Haven Ridge LLC to Gregory S. and Heather M. Cunningham. 1977 Stonewall Road, $100,000

Stonewall Ridge Lake LLC to Gregory S. and Heather M. Cunningham. 2095 Stonewall Road, $1,100,000

Bonnie Schmitt to Joseph and Pamela Parsons. Parcel, Martha St., $131,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II to Robert D. Neill Jr. Parcel, Skyline Road, $124,900

Bedford County Rebecca B. Young to Michael J. Zahuta and Emily J. Zahuta. Lot 91, section 3, Village East, $655,000

Alvin L. and Rebecca A. Yancey to Kara J. and Donald J. Battin Jr. Unit 2121, building 3, phase 3, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $169,000

Daniel R. Arthur and Danielle E. Arthur to Bob’s Timber Ridge LLC. 4256 Timber Ridge Road, $250,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to David B. and Megan Anderson Livingston. Lot 11, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $29,683.42

Cathy B. Abbott to Peter Melvin and Irene Cook Whalen. Lot 9, Perryville Acres, $280,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Virginia Kenyon and John E. O’Connor. Lot 14D, phase II-B, Oakwood Villas, $369,900

Alice M. Brewwer to Charles W. Morrissette to Neil Alan and Anna Marie Dudley. 2860 Cifax Road, $270,000

Peter M. Whalen and Irene Whalen to Lacy N. Hamlett. 3303 Spinnaker Point, $201,000

Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley to Logan M. Shorter and Emerald Dianna Chau Hines. Lot 26, Maple Hills Subdivision, $272,000

Richard H. and Polly Diane Dygve to Logan R. and Jennifer G. Collins. Lot 110, section 1, Mountain View Shores, $738,000

Rudolf W. and Melissa G. Wilf to Justin and Mikaela Stauder. Lot 176, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $585,000

Zachary H. Higgins to Grant and Camille Ervalez. Lot 14, section 11, The Woods on Wiggington, $316,800

Christopher M. Katz and Virginia W. Katz and William C. Katz to Joshua and Destiny Alexander. Lot 2, section 1, Hickory Lake Club, $292,670

Diamond Hill LLC to Bishnu Mata LLC. Parcels 20A and 21A, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates, $401,200

Thomas E. Strohm and Monica L. Strohm to J. Clifton and Terry Janine Berner. Parcels, Westview Ave., Peaks St. and 617 Westview Ave., $687,000

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Tyler and Allison France. Lot 1, Harold’s Acres, $449,900

Michael Wyatt Read and Randall Dwayne Gautier to NLP Investments LLC. Parcel, New London Road, $900,000

Sherry Claiborne Ritcheson, Robert T. Claiborne, Gwyneth T. Claiborne, Michael Wyatt Read and Allen Thomas Read to NLP Investments LLC. Parcel, 69 acres, Pinehurst, $1,775,000

Timothy W. and Lynn M. Smith to Steve and Heather Stilwell. 1241 Audubon Drive, $440,000

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Lance C. and Laura M. Hatfield. Lot 23, Highland Oaks, $560,900

Ronald L. Johnson to James Cecil and Tanya Lacy Rayburn. Lot 17, section IV, Town and Country Subdivision, $235,000

Tanya Whalen Rayburn to Rebecca H. Nolen. Parcel C, 1.244 acres, $188,000

C Square LLC to Alexander M. Filepas and Madison G. Gillispie. Lot 5, section B, Bedford Court, $205,000

Steve and Heather Stilwell to Darrell Ryan and Kari L. Moore. Lot 19, phase VI, section III, Lake Vista, $448,000

David L. Wheeler to Stephanie A. Bryant. New lot 8A, section 1, Beaverdam Plantation, $150,000

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Nicole Michelle Back. 1036 Joppa Mill Road, $200,000

Campbell County

H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Charles Ackley and McKenzie Erin Wallace. Parcel G, Collins Ferry, $304,560

Jadon LLC to Addair Holdings LLC. Lots 11 and 12, phase 2, English Commons, $435,000

Jadon LLC to Allen H. and Brittany M. Addair. Lot 13, phase 2, English Commons, $215,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Darryl C. Burks and Angela C. Aloisi. Parcel, New Chapel Road, $52,000

U & Me Baby LLC to Gregory Thomas and April Dawn Ayers. Lot 36, Emberly Way Villas, $290,000

Brian A. Bradley to Darlene B. Wallace. Lot 8, Sunrise Hills, $200,000

Richard C. Thompson, Claudia A. Thompson and Linda A. Clark to Gary and Kena Campbell. Parcel, Neighbors Place, $50,000

Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham to Kasey L. and Adam M. Jamerson. Lot 5, Va. 651, 3.21 acres, $290,000

Steven M. and Cynthia L. Shockley to Logan B. Cooley. Lot 27, section 7, Wildwood, $318,000

Stanley Eugene Ferrell to Vernon Kelly Mason. Two parcels, Three Creeks Road, $250,000

Elizabeth Loyd to Lori Brooke Ford. Lot 6, Morton Creek Road, 9.90 acres, $140,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 31, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Leonard Lane Trust to Seth Jordan and Sheri Jordan. Lot 1, Leonard Estates, $185,000

City of Lynchburg

Ronald Leigh Allen Jr. and Amy Katheran Ruth Allen to Frank Good Builders Contractors Inc. Lot 6, section 1, The Bluffs, $50,000

Yong Hui Wang and Xiu Lan Dong to Juan Jose Tapia Ancalle. 213 Duncraig Drive, $375,000

Matthew R. and June H. Smith to Ryan Anderson. 533 Leesville Road, $125,000

Bell Terrace Developers LLC to Oma Sheree Treleaven. 300 Alta Lane, $499,900

Terrapin Properties LLC to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette. Lots 2-4, block 10, Highland Park, $90,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Janell K. Boss and Kimberly A. Smith. Lot 27, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $130,000

W. France Burger Jr. to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Part of lot B, Boonsboro Road, $135,000

Jeffrey W. Viar, Kathy V. Camire, Donna K. Viar and Mark S. Viar to London Inc. 343 Peninsular St., 1900 Ridge Ave., 2820 and 2826 Campbell Ave., $155,000

Prentiss Carter to Joshua Roses and Toliver District Capital Investments LLC. 1512 Buchanan St., $14,900

Centre 11 Enterprise LLC to David W. Sallume. 1415 Edley Place, $260,000

Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley to Logan M. Shorter and Emerald Dianna Chau Hines. Lot 26, section 2, Maple Hills, $272,000

Jonathan Clough to Alvaro Martinez. 2501 Loraine St., $4,000

Cheryl L. Sale to McFarland Investments LLC. Lot 5, block D, Fairmont Addition, $97,000

Henry Archer and Shirley Dix Crews to Kolby and Anna Matson. 533 Atlanta Ave. and 560 Savannah Ave., $350,000

Alexander J. Monteiro and Meghan T. Crook to Phillip B. Williamson and Dylan H. Scheible. 24 Easton Ave. and 65 Marshall St., $305,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 28A and 28B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Milton A. Dalton to Grace Clair Eaton. 1913 Early St., $105,000

Eugenia S. Davidson and William S. Davidson to Paul T. and Anna E. McWane. 920 Old Trent’s Ferry Road, $580,000

Rachelle Dean to RWBEEKER & Associates LLC. Lot 31, Sterling Park Townhomes, $210,000

James W. Elliott to Home Sweet Homes LLC. 97 Polk St., $29,000

Garry Steven Evans to Kevin Michael Wright. 3207 Nelson St., $124,900

Lee E. Fendley III to Janice Miller. 409 Grove Ave., $40,000

Foster Construction Inc. to Billy Lee Smith Jr. and Bobbi Laurel Smith. Lot 54, phase I, Blackwater Run, $529,000

Alphonso Leftwich Jr. to Michael Greenland and Beverly Nininger II. 824 Floyd St., $125,000

Albert Huggins to Eric Thomas Hall. Lot 61, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $110,000

Daniel R. Wesbrook to Robert Hansen. 1503 Jackson St., $149,900

Cameron R. Seavers and Darryl R. Seavers to Ana Maria Chi Hines and Bradley Keith Shaner II. Lot 14, Brooklaw Addition, $210,000

122 Holdings LLC to Lily S. Isaac. Lot 21, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $350,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 5, section 2, West Lynchburg, $86,500

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Anne Sturgis. 1603 Florida Ave., $34,000

Frances B. Carter to Luis Adalberto Jiron Rivera. 1306 Floyd St., $18,000

Robert Kenneth Thompson, Pamela D. Thompson and Michelle Lynn Thompson to Harry Duvall Turner Jr. and Tabitha A. Turner and Kaleb J. Kidd. Lot 21, block A, Fort Hill Manor, $180,000

Paul T. and Anna E. McWane to Kean I. and Paige M. Marks. Lot 22, section 5, Locksview, $475,000

Christopher Scott to Gero McClellan. 811 Westview Drive, $175,000

Quick Moving LLC to Michael Meredith. Lot 33, section 4, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $156,000

John Rendemonti to West on Main LLC, 2600 Memorial Avenue, LL1. 723 Jefferson St., $1,050,000

Justin L. and Kasdyn B. Waldron to Shantel Deserea Wade. Lot 5 and half of lot 4, Roseland Park Additions, $170,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

W.E. Clark III, 5700 Pleasant Valley Road, addition, $17,000

Virginia Baptist Homes Incorporated, 1400 Enterprise Drive, renovation, $400,000

ECP LLC, 510 Leesville Road, new construction, $1,000,708

River Ridge Mall LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $215,000

Jamerson-Lewis Construction Inc., 400 12th St., addition, $3,750,000

Logan’s Landing LLC, 6343 Logans Lane, renovation, $90,000

MMAC FCA Lynchburg SPE LLC, 2405 Atherholt Road, renovation, $158,000

Joshua Manwarren, 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $378,794.89

Virginia Housing Development Authority, 600 Reusens Road K, repair, $60,000

Lynchburg College, 300 Monticello Ave., renovation, $144,000

Willard Rhodes, 3919 Wallace St., new construction, $200,000

Linda Coley, 1001 Lakeview Drive, addition, $7,000

Randall Byars, 202 Page St., addition, $5,000

Stuart Kettinger, 305 Preserve Drive, addition, $48,000

Jean Capital LLC, 1416 Buchanan St., renovation, $20,000

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 117 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 121 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 130 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 126 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

PSA Properties LLC, 17 Beverly St., renovation, $45,000

Old Mill Acquisitions LLC, 725 Mill Stream Lane, Apt. 1117, repair, $27,724

DBI Capital Group LLC, 125 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

DBI Capital Group LLC, 129 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

DBI Capital Group LLC, 106 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480