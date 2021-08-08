Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Susan W. Williams to Andrew J. and Rachel H. Roberts. 195 Lakeridge Dr., $450,000
Kenneth C. Canody to Jessica G. Arthur. Lot 2, block 3, section 2, Elon Heights, $120,000
Jonathan D. Schwartz to Courtney A. Martin. Lot 51, section 1, Fox Croft Subdivision, $244,000
Paul G. Maddox to Richard A. Wingfield and Kristin M. Sundwall. Lot 4, Glade Road, $123,500
Stuart Carson Sanders to Travis S. and Shannon R. Peak. Lot 22, Clearview Acres, $257,900
Mann Enterprises LLC to Carey A. Boynton. 206 Washington St., $227,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Bert S. Buscher. Lot 18, phase 1, Elon Forest, $265,000
Eric E. and Michelle E. Douthat to Joshua D. and Anjulea J. Overstreet. Lot 20-A, section II, Homewood Manor, $349,000
Donald H. Dreher to Kelsey Lyn Smith Brown and Vernon L. Parrish Jr. Lot 13, section 1, Vannmeade, $266,000
Barbara C. Campbell to Donald F. Tyree II and Melinda C. Tyree. Parcel, Campbelltown Lane, $150,000
Daniel Stephen Bocek to Hayli Brooke Baker. Parcel, Grandview Dr., $227,400
Appomattox County
Steven T. Conner to William J. and Kathi F. Lightner and Richard Irwin Knight and Verna Levon-Wells Knight. Lots 1-4, Bent Creek, $65,000
G &C Martin Logging Inc, to Keandra and Billy A. Lewis Jr. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $139,000
Colin B. and Sharon A. Brown to Kenneth E. and Amy L, Newcomb. 1041 Spring Grove Road, $135,000
Robert Dean Mobley, Larry Dennis Mobley and Phillip Edward Mobley to Robert W. Lewis. 373 Mountain Cut Road, $177,000
Jeffrey A. Drinkard to Luke and Kathleen Ford. 851 Wildway Road, $269,900
Kelly Y. Spink to Ryan B. Fischer. 319 Matthews Road and additional parcel, $170,000
Bedford County
Bruce Hamlett and Lisa Hamlett to Michael S. Westbrook and Angela L. Westbrook. Lot 46, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $843,046
Alba L. Papa to Kathleen D. and Richard H. Cronk Jr. Lot 90, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $712,500
Dustin and Stephanie Vaden to Jeff Kuhland. 1654 Big Otter Dr. and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $550,000
Dale K. Smith to Linnea Jane Spradlin and Brad D. Harris. Lot 39, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $360,000
Valeriy Baranov and Olga Baranova to Michael B. Lotts and Tammy W. Royer. Unit D4B, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $336,000
Edward Stary and Veronica Harrison to Richard W. and Joyce S. Fox. Tract 3, Fields View, Lakes District, $331,500
Ronnie Willard Palmer Jr. and Carmen Ann Palmer to Dustin P. and Makawla S. Hurd. 1073 Edgehill Road, Blue Ridge District, $275,000
Timothy L. Larkins and Sandra L. Rose Wade to Michael Kent and Sharon Tucker Ray. Lot 28, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $270,000
Calverne L. and Margie B. Lyke to Lauren M. and Jonathan Z. Davis Jr. Lot 26, 26X, and 26Y, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $257,500
George Monsees and Arlene F. Monsees to Reginald Ramone Long and Jacquelin Powell-Long. 1316 Dudley Road, Lakes District, $244,900
Caleb J. and Rebecca L. McDonald to Chelsa Lynn Church. 5286 Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $220,000
Jeffrey E. and Diana L. Theobald to Jason A. Reese. 4531 Murrels Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,500
Gordon and Chloe T. Bowyer and Tommy Davis to Jasmine Jonas and Dylan Agee. 1918 Goggin Ford Road, Lakes District, $170,000
Doris Jean Poff to Cheryl Phillips Chris. 1175 Buck Mountain Road, Lakes District, $170,000
Wendy G. Watkins and Murphy Lewis Greer to Austin L. Williams. 1247 Woodcroft Dr., Blue Ridge District, $134,999
Lynn G. Farren to Clayton O’Brien Martin and Jacklyn Leigh Bowles. Parcel, 5 acres, Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $120,000
Equity Trust Company Custodian to Aaron Shane Mace. Parcel, Water Edge Point, Lakes District, $110,000
Brian Geisler to David H. Byrd, Tina M. Byrd and Amanda M. Byrd. Parcel, Lake Acres, 2.00 acres, Lakes District, $50,000
Terence A Cook and Denise E. Cook, trustees to David W. and Waleska Noriega. Tract 21, Quatrone Subdivision, Lakes District, $50,000
Mariner’s Landing Devco LLC to E&J Investments LLC. Lot 4, section 14, 6th Fairway, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $25,000
Anitra Nicole Young to John W. Barmore and Roya Barmore. 6100 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $15,500
Anita M. Hale to Korey and Ashley Bonser. Lot 2, section C-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $14,900
Gloria Urias to Brian Thomas and Erin Johan Cuthbert. Lot 26, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Blue Ridge District, $8,000
Hull’s LLC to Christopher Shane and Wanda K. Roach. 4310 Lynchburg Salem Highway East, $135,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Brandy P. Manning. Parcel, Dickerson Mill Road, $188,794
Stephen A. and Linda D. Hodge to Joan A. Bytheway. 1517 Country Estates Dr., $700,000
Kathy R. Parker, Sherrie R. Witt and Teresa B. Meadows to Alex Havens. 1039 Wilkerson Mill Road, $270,000
Hannah E. Ortiz to Benjamin Joseph and Valerie Nicole Huebner. Amended lot 1, St. Andrew’s Subdivision, $215,000
Eric Christopher Miller to Lucas D. Truman. 1011 Wolf Point Dr., $210,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to John W. and Bertha M. Robertson. Lot 10, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $515,000
Jeremy M. Welsh to Marilyn Leigh Mason. 1029 Joe Watson Dr., $172,000
Scott R. and Lynne P. Wheeler to Thomas W. and Amanda E. Bigham. Lot 8, section 1, West Crossing Subdivision, $550,000
Beasley Properties LLC to Devin G. and Hannah E. Nicely. 4474 Blackwater Road, $160,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Florence E. Johnson. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., Unit 104, $160,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Tracy B. Shelton Jr. and Pamela C. Shelton. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., Unit 101, $185,000
Campbell County
Evelyn K. Littlefield to Andrew J. and Jessica D. Glover. Lot 6, section 2, Deerfield Subdivision, $247,000
Jennifer E. and James H. Persinger Jr. to Charles A. Morris. 27 Vernon Circle, $224,900
Charles B. Arthur III to In Faith Properties LLC. 273 Snipe Lane, $35,000
James W. and Nancy B. Ratliff to David and Tammy Spradlin. 3323 Mt. Airy Road, $370,000
Rebecca L. Brooks and Mary Katherine Loflin Bobbitt to Delphine Y. Mickles. Lot 11, section 2, Sunset Hills, $239,000
Vara M. Marshall to William H. Burks Jr. 27 Black Cherry Circle, $30,000
Dale E. and Kimberly Q. Campbell to Robert Travis Rowe and Leah F. Ladd. Lot 6, block 2, section 3, Holiday Forest, $419,900
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Caleb M. and Karinna R. Natale. Lot 83, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $209,900
Charles E. Davis to Jason and Kimberlee Rabenstein. Lot 36, Windcrest Manor, $289,000
William C. and Jessica P. Hodges to Dennis Thomas Falls and Priscilla Ann Triplett. 411 Falling Springs Place, $253,000
Sunburst Properties LLC to Joseph S. Cestari, Anthony Cestari and Cameron E. Castari. Lot 106, Sunburst Villas, $209,900
Jonathan E. and Kristi G. Murray to Jennifer Lynn Nelson and James C. Wood Jr. Lot 3, section 3, Holiday Forest, $268,000
Zachary Moss to Hugh William and Megan L. Bohan. Lots 17-22, fronting Alum Springs Road, $235,000
Menno B. and Sallie M. Fisher to Benjamin B. and Emily M. Schmitz. Lot 8, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $241,900
Brandon Clay Klacynski to Zachary Arthur Duff and Emily Taylor Horgan. 131 Blue Ridge Lane, $170,000
City of Lynchburg
Kevin J. and Hannah J. Serapiglia to Alyssa Joy Craig. 806 McCausland St., $136,000
Ryan M. Somers and Schuyler Godsey Somers, trustees to Justin and Lisa Hensley. 1915 Mimosa Dr., $345,000
Jin Hui Yang to Lauchlin Family Holdings LLC. 925 and 929 Rothowood Road, $267,500
Kenneth W. Hicks and Cindy B. Hicks to Iron Orchid LLC. 1340 Bedford Ave., $45,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Peter R. and Cheryl H. Smith. Lot 20, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000
Nathan R. and Deonna W. Shumaker to Sagar Jitendra Vishal and Sara Ann Fort. Lot 25, block 3, Linkhorne Forest, $429,900
O’Mayflower LLC to Gary L. Tinsley and Carrie L. Carter. 3001 Carroll Ave., $280,000
Adams Investment Properties LLC to Caleb Nathaniel Berg. Lot 6, block D, seciton1, Countryplace Townhomes, $88,000
Allen M. and Twila S. Mack to Darrell Mack. Lot 40, section 1, Courtney Springs, $142,000
Caroline S. Crow to Claudia Astrid and Richard Street White IV. Lots 6-10, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $370,000
Priority One Properties LLC to Amanda R. Runions. Lot 102, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $215,000
Matthew Teel and Annie Gordan Vordermark to Mark L. and Claudia D. Stubstad. Lots 41-43 and part of lot 44, block A, Greenway Court, $353,000
Brian C. Wilson and Christina H. Wilson to Timberlake Square LLC. Lot J19, block J, Cornerstone, $203,000
Steven L. Higgs to Sarah and Aemen LLC. 1601 Fillmore St., $16,800
Lloyd G. and Paula A. Tannenbaum to Harry Brown and Catherine Barber Foster. 2719 Hurdle Hill Road, $435,000
Wilma B. McFaden to Jill Wingfield. Lots 102-105, plan B, Boonsboro Acres, $29,000
Forest Views LLC to Empire Capital LLC. 1135 Park Ave., $132,000
Dennis E. Booth to Dale Marie Booth Doss and Lawrence Doss. 4205 Hydro St., $4,000
Israel and Jennifer S. Perez to Candice and Rasheed Privott. Lot 28, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $205,000
Yvonne I. Horton to Brandon John and Louise Wright Diehl. Lot 23, block 1, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $285,670
Lawrence P. Fannon Jr. and Jessica T. Mcauliffe to Michael F. Leger. Lot 10, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $393,500
Danilo H. and Rahnee Ann Muleta Mariano to John W. and Kathleen A. Butler. 2009 Lakeside Dr., #108, $189,900
Jonathan D. and Elizabeth F. Hill to Lauren Elise Barnes. 15 Wet Princeton Circle, $255,000
LaToya S. Jackson to Eddie M. Waugh. 207 Smyth St., $25,000
Kenneth P. Carrella and Mildred R. Carrella to Winston Ralph Elliott. 3470 Fort Ave., $216,000
Stephen P. Lane and Mary L. Lane to Sugeidys Sollini De Freitas Salazar. Lot 16, block A, Grand View Village, $245,000
Mustafa N. and Abeer N. Salem to Eldon H. Easter and Georgellen C. Easter. Lot 9, unit 400, Wyndhurst, $170,000
Solomon Tat to Brennan and Gabriella Bridy Smith. 306 Yeardley Ave., $215,000
Amanda D. and Christopher M. Scheuerman Jr. to Collin Mitchell Hooper. 103 North St., $145,000
Peter Boohong Jung and Grace Younjung Choi Jung to Jay Gurvdev LLC. 4895 and 4907 Fort Ave., $395,000
Resurrected Homes LLC to Teresa L. Gill. 929 Cabell St., $171,500
Candlewood LLC to Irene M. and Patrick A. Rader. Lot 20, Candlewood Court Villas, $285,900
William Quentin Maurice and Meseret Maurice to Damien Lamar Thomas and Katherine E. Wetzel. Lot 31 and part of lot 30, block 2, Ross Addition, $157,900
Revely B. Carwile Jr. to Jason J. Ferguson. 223 Denver Ave., $50,000
Spirit Homes Inc. to Brandon Nelson Fleshman and Sherelle Denise Hamlett. 2804 Herbert St., $150,000
CCoH LLC to David S. Berry. Lot 15, block 4, Craddock Addition, $134,000
Royston Jester IV to Urs Gabathuler. 907 Main St., $395,000
Steven A. and Judith A. Smith to Stuart and Elizabeth J.A. Kettinger. New lot 14, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood City, $115,000
Melissa D. Nowlin to Caspian Inc. 1724 Monsview Place, $71,500
Daisy Mozelle Flower Glover to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2020 Pansy St., $52,000
Daisy Mozelle Flower Glover and Richard Anthony Glover to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2018 A, Pansy St., $4,000
Dennis Ray and Amy Carpenter Heath to Millennium Trust Company LLC. Lot 112, section B, Montview Forest, $114,900
James Carter to Stephanie V. Davis. 2611 Dudley St., $12,000
Timothy A. and Pamela S. Hahn to Empire Capital LLC. 1463 Rivermont Ave., $95,000
Building permits
Campbell County
FPG Virginia LLC, 21914 Timberlake Road, funeral home renovation, $200,000
Wayne Thacker Jr., Buffalo Mill Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Bruce McCoy, lot 67, Runaway Bay, new dwelling, $530,000
CTGT Properties LLC, lot 8, Ewing Dr., new construction, $2,018,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 98 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 94 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 90 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 86 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 82 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 78 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 74 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000
Robert Moore, 268 Doss Road, solar modules, $53,895
Altavista Area Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1302 Third St., new dwelling, $94,300
B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mt. Atos Road, general building permit, $809,467
DeWayne Husser, 405 Bob Circle, mud room, $37,000
EJ of Lynchburg LLC, 50584 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $15,000
Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, solar panels, $7,303
David Adams, 849 Carriage Parkway, screen in and cover a deck, $7,500
CMH Homes Inc., 6005 Marysville Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Michelle Lloyd, 88 Hogans Hills Lane, deck, $4,000
Michael Oliver, 428 Pennisula Point, solar panels, $44,712
Donna Minney, 121 Fieldale Dr., solar panels, $55,816
Trevor Yeatts, 203 Cooper Way, solar panels, $42,995
Cory Faris, 4601 Bethany Road, accessory building, $60,000
John Hayden, 22 Dogwood Place, pool, $7,000
Katheryn Young, 41 Garnett Court, solar panels, $49,140
Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., deck, $17,161
Chris Dulaney, 276 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $12,040
The Clair Parker Foundation, 802 Amherst Ave., renovation, $40,000