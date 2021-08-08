 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Susan W. Williams to Andrew J. and Rachel H. Roberts. 195 Lakeridge Dr., $450,000

Kenneth C. Canody to Jessica G. Arthur. Lot 2, block 3, section 2, Elon Heights, $120,000

Jonathan D. Schwartz to Courtney A. Martin. Lot 51, section 1, Fox Croft Subdivision, $244,000

Paul G. Maddox to Richard A. Wingfield and Kristin M. Sundwall. Lot 4, Glade Road, $123,500

Stuart Carson Sanders to Travis S. and Shannon R. Peak. Lot 22, Clearview Acres, $257,900

Mann Enterprises LLC to Carey A. Boynton. 206 Washington St., $227,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Bert S. Buscher. Lot 18, phase 1, Elon Forest, $265,000

Eric E. and Michelle E. Douthat to Joshua D. and Anjulea J. Overstreet. Lot 20-A, section II, Homewood Manor, $349,000

Donald H. Dreher to Kelsey Lyn Smith Brown and Vernon L. Parrish Jr. Lot 13, section 1, Vannmeade, $266,000

Barbara C. Campbell to Donald F. Tyree II and Melinda C. Tyree. Parcel, Campbelltown Lane, $150,000

Daniel Stephen Bocek to Hayli Brooke Baker. Parcel, Grandview Dr., $227,400

Appomattox County

Steven T. Conner to William J. and Kathi F. Lightner and Richard Irwin Knight and Verna Levon-Wells Knight. Lots 1-4, Bent Creek, $65,000

G &C Martin Logging Inc, to Keandra and Billy A. Lewis Jr. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $139,000

Colin B. and Sharon A. Brown to Kenneth E. and Amy L, Newcomb. 1041 Spring Grove Road, $135,000

Robert Dean Mobley, Larry Dennis Mobley and Phillip Edward Mobley to Robert W. Lewis. 373 Mountain Cut Road, $177,000

Jeffrey A. Drinkard to Luke and Kathleen Ford. 851 Wildway Road, $269,900

Kelly Y. Spink to Ryan B. Fischer. 319 Matthews Road and additional parcel, $170,000

Bedford County

Bruce Hamlett and Lisa Hamlett to Michael S. Westbrook and Angela L. Westbrook. Lot 46, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $843,046

Alba L. Papa to Kathleen D. and Richard H. Cronk Jr. Lot 90, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $712,500

Dustin and Stephanie Vaden to Jeff Kuhland. 1654 Big Otter Dr. and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $550,000

Dale K. Smith to Linnea Jane Spradlin and Brad D. Harris. Lot 39, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $360,000

Valeriy Baranov and Olga Baranova to Michael B. Lotts and Tammy W. Royer. Unit D4B, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $336,000

Edward Stary and Veronica Harrison to Richard W. and Joyce S. Fox. Tract 3, Fields View, Lakes District, $331,500

Ronnie Willard Palmer Jr. and Carmen Ann Palmer to Dustin P. and Makawla S. Hurd. 1073 Edgehill Road, Blue Ridge District, $275,000

Timothy L. Larkins and Sandra L. Rose Wade to Michael Kent and Sharon Tucker Ray. Lot 28, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $270,000

Calverne L. and Margie B. Lyke to Lauren M. and Jonathan Z. Davis Jr. Lot 26, 26X, and 26Y, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $257,500

George Monsees and Arlene F. Monsees to Reginald Ramone Long and Jacquelin Powell-Long. 1316 Dudley Road, Lakes District, $244,900

Caleb J. and Rebecca L. McDonald to Chelsa Lynn Church. 5286 Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $220,000

Jeffrey E. and Diana L. Theobald to Jason A. Reese. 4531 Murrels Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,500

Gordon and Chloe T. Bowyer and Tommy Davis to Jasmine Jonas and Dylan Agee. 1918 Goggin Ford Road, Lakes District, $170,000

Doris Jean Poff to Cheryl Phillips Chris. 1175 Buck Mountain Road, Lakes District, $170,000

Wendy G. Watkins and Murphy Lewis Greer to Austin L. Williams. 1247 Woodcroft Dr., Blue Ridge District, $134,999

Lynn G. Farren to Clayton O’Brien Martin and Jacklyn Leigh Bowles. Parcel, 5 acres, Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $120,000

Equity Trust Company Custodian to Aaron Shane Mace. Parcel, Water Edge Point, Lakes District, $110,000

Brian Geisler to David H. Byrd, Tina M. Byrd and Amanda M. Byrd. Parcel, Lake Acres, 2.00 acres, Lakes District, $50,000

Terence A Cook and Denise E. Cook, trustees to David W. and Waleska Noriega. Tract 21, Quatrone Subdivision, Lakes District, $50,000

Mariner’s Landing Devco LLC to E&J Investments LLC. Lot 4, section 14, 6th Fairway, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $25,000

Anitra Nicole Young to John W. Barmore and Roya Barmore. 6100 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $15,500

Anita M. Hale to Korey and Ashley Bonser. Lot 2, section C-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $14,900

Gloria Urias to Brian Thomas and Erin Johan Cuthbert. Lot 26, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Blue Ridge District, $8,000

Hull’s LLC to Christopher Shane and Wanda K. Roach. 4310 Lynchburg Salem Highway East, $135,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Brandy P. Manning. Parcel, Dickerson Mill Road, $188,794

Stephen A. and Linda D. Hodge to Joan A. Bytheway. 1517 Country Estates Dr., $700,000

Kathy R. Parker, Sherrie R. Witt and Teresa B. Meadows to Alex Havens. 1039 Wilkerson Mill Road, $270,000

Hannah E. Ortiz to Benjamin Joseph and Valerie Nicole Huebner. Amended lot 1, St. Andrew’s Subdivision, $215,000

Eric Christopher Miller to Lucas D. Truman. 1011 Wolf Point Dr., $210,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to John W. and Bertha M. Robertson. Lot 10, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $515,000

Jeremy M. Welsh to Marilyn Leigh Mason. 1029 Joe Watson Dr., $172,000

Scott R. and Lynne P. Wheeler to Thomas W. and Amanda E. Bigham. Lot 8, section 1, West Crossing Subdivision, $550,000

Beasley Properties LLC to Devin G. and Hannah E. Nicely. 4474 Blackwater Road, $160,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Florence E. Johnson. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., Unit 104, $160,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Tracy B. Shelton Jr. and Pamela C. Shelton. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., Unit 101, $185,000

Campbell County

Evelyn K. Littlefield to Andrew J. and Jessica D. Glover. Lot 6, section 2, Deerfield Subdivision, $247,000

Jennifer E. and James H. Persinger Jr. to Charles A. Morris. 27 Vernon Circle, $224,900

Charles B. Arthur III to In Faith Properties LLC. 273 Snipe Lane, $35,000

James W. and Nancy B. Ratliff to David and Tammy Spradlin. 3323 Mt. Airy Road, $370,000

Rebecca L. Brooks and Mary Katherine Loflin Bobbitt to Delphine Y. Mickles. Lot 11, section 2, Sunset Hills, $239,000

Vara M. Marshall to William H. Burks Jr. 27 Black Cherry Circle, $30,000

Dale E. and Kimberly Q. Campbell to Robert Travis Rowe and Leah F. Ladd. Lot 6, block 2, section 3, Holiday Forest, $419,900

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Caleb M. and Karinna R. Natale. Lot 83, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $209,900

Charles E. Davis to Jason and Kimberlee Rabenstein. Lot 36, Windcrest Manor, $289,000

William C. and Jessica P. Hodges to Dennis Thomas Falls and Priscilla Ann Triplett. 411 Falling Springs Place, $253,000

Sunburst Properties LLC to Joseph S. Cestari, Anthony Cestari and Cameron E. Castari. Lot 106, Sunburst Villas, $209,900

Jonathan E. and Kristi G. Murray to Jennifer Lynn Nelson and James C. Wood Jr. Lot 3, section 3, Holiday Forest, $268,000

Zachary Moss to Hugh William and Megan L. Bohan. Lots 17-22, fronting Alum Springs Road, $235,000

Menno B. and Sallie M. Fisher to Benjamin B. and Emily M. Schmitz. Lot 8, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $241,900

Brandon Clay Klacynski to Zachary Arthur Duff and Emily Taylor Horgan. 131 Blue Ridge Lane, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Kevin J. and Hannah J. Serapiglia to Alyssa Joy Craig. 806 McCausland St., $136,000

Ryan M. Somers and Schuyler Godsey Somers, trustees to Justin and Lisa Hensley. 1915 Mimosa Dr., $345,000

Jin Hui Yang to Lauchlin Family Holdings LLC. 925 and 929 Rothowood Road, $267,500

Kenneth W. Hicks and Cindy B. Hicks to Iron Orchid LLC. 1340 Bedford Ave., $45,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Peter R. and Cheryl H. Smith. Lot 20, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000

Nathan R. and Deonna W. Shumaker to Sagar Jitendra Vishal and Sara Ann Fort. Lot 25, block 3, Linkhorne Forest, $429,900

O’Mayflower LLC to Gary L. Tinsley and Carrie L. Carter. 3001 Carroll Ave., $280,000

Adams Investment Properties LLC to Caleb Nathaniel Berg. Lot 6, block D, seciton1, Countryplace Townhomes, $88,000

Allen M. and Twila S. Mack to Darrell Mack. Lot 40, section 1, Courtney Springs, $142,000

Caroline S. Crow to Claudia Astrid and Richard Street White IV. Lots 6-10, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $370,000

Priority One Properties LLC to Amanda R. Runions. Lot 102, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $215,000

Matthew Teel and Annie Gordan Vordermark to Mark L. and Claudia D. Stubstad. Lots 41-43 and part of lot 44, block A, Greenway Court, $353,000

Brian C. Wilson and Christina H. Wilson to Timberlake Square LLC. Lot J19, block J, Cornerstone, $203,000

Steven L. Higgs to Sarah and Aemen LLC. 1601 Fillmore St., $16,800

Lloyd G. and Paula A. Tannenbaum to Harry Brown and Catherine Barber Foster. 2719 Hurdle Hill Road, $435,000

Wilma B. McFaden to Jill Wingfield. Lots 102-105, plan B, Boonsboro Acres, $29,000

Forest Views LLC to Empire Capital LLC. 1135 Park Ave., $132,000

Dennis E. Booth to Dale Marie Booth Doss and Lawrence Doss. 4205 Hydro St., $4,000

Israel and Jennifer S. Perez to Candice and Rasheed Privott. Lot 28, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $205,000

Yvonne I. Horton to Brandon John and Louise Wright Diehl. Lot 23, block 1, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $285,670

Lawrence P. Fannon Jr. and Jessica T. Mcauliffe to Michael F. Leger. Lot 10, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $393,500

Danilo H. and Rahnee Ann Muleta Mariano to John W. and Kathleen A. Butler. 2009 Lakeside Dr., #108, $189,900

Jonathan D. and Elizabeth F. Hill to Lauren Elise Barnes. 15 Wet Princeton Circle, $255,000

LaToya S. Jackson to Eddie M. Waugh. 207 Smyth St., $25,000

Kenneth P. Carrella and Mildred R. Carrella to Winston Ralph Elliott. 3470 Fort Ave., $216,000

Stephen P. Lane and Mary L. Lane to Sugeidys Sollini De Freitas Salazar. Lot 16, block A, Grand View Village, $245,000

Mustafa N. and Abeer N. Salem to Eldon H. Easter and Georgellen C. Easter. Lot 9, unit 400, Wyndhurst, $170,000

Solomon Tat to Brennan and Gabriella Bridy Smith. 306 Yeardley Ave., $215,000

Amanda D. and Christopher M. Scheuerman Jr. to Collin Mitchell Hooper. 103 North St., $145,000

Peter Boohong Jung and Grace Younjung Choi Jung to Jay Gurvdev LLC. 4895 and 4907 Fort Ave., $395,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to Teresa L. Gill. 929 Cabell St., $171,500

Candlewood LLC to Irene M. and Patrick A. Rader. Lot 20, Candlewood Court Villas, $285,900

William Quentin Maurice and Meseret Maurice to Damien Lamar Thomas and Katherine E. Wetzel. Lot 31 and part of lot 30, block 2, Ross Addition, $157,900

Revely B. Carwile Jr. to Jason J. Ferguson. 223 Denver Ave., $50,000

Spirit Homes Inc. to Brandon Nelson Fleshman and Sherelle Denise Hamlett. 2804 Herbert St., $150,000

CCoH LLC to David S. Berry. Lot 15, block 4, Craddock Addition, $134,000

Royston Jester IV to Urs Gabathuler. 907 Main St., $395,000

Steven A. and Judith A. Smith to Stuart and Elizabeth J.A. Kettinger. New lot 14, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood City, $115,000

Melissa D. Nowlin to Caspian Inc. 1724 Monsview Place, $71,500

Daisy Mozelle Flower Glover to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2020 Pansy St., $52,000

Daisy Mozelle Flower Glover and Richard Anthony Glover to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2018 A, Pansy St., $4,000

Dennis Ray and Amy Carpenter Heath to Millennium Trust Company LLC. Lot 112, section B, Montview Forest, $114,900

James Carter to Stephanie V. Davis. 2611 Dudley St., $12,000

Timothy A. and Pamela S. Hahn to Empire Capital LLC. 1463 Rivermont Ave., $95,000

Building permits

Campbell County

FPG Virginia LLC, 21914 Timberlake Road, funeral home renovation, $200,000

Wayne Thacker Jr., Buffalo Mill Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Bruce McCoy, lot 67, Runaway Bay, new dwelling, $530,000

CTGT Properties LLC, lot 8, Ewing Dr., new construction, $2,018,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 98 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 94 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 90 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 86 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 82 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 78 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 74 Emanuel Court, new dwelling, $80,000

Robert Moore, 268 Doss Road, solar modules, $53,895

Altavista Area Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1302 Third St., new dwelling, $94,300

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mt. Atos Road, general building permit, $809,467

DeWayne Husser, 405 Bob Circle, mud room, $37,000

EJ of Lynchburg LLC, 50584 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $15,000

Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, solar panels, $7,303

David Adams, 849 Carriage Parkway, screen in and cover a deck, $7,500

CMH Homes Inc., 6005 Marysville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Michelle Lloyd, 88 Hogans Hills Lane, deck, $4,000

Michael Oliver, 428 Pennisula Point, solar panels, $44,712

Donna Minney, 121 Fieldale Dr., solar panels, $55,816

Trevor Yeatts, 203 Cooper Way, solar panels, $42,995

Cory Faris, 4601 Bethany Road, accessory building, $60,000

John Hayden, 22 Dogwood Place, pool, $7,000

Katheryn Young, 41 Garnett Court, solar panels, $49,140

Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., deck, $17,161

Chris Dulaney, 276 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $12,040

The Clair Parker Foundation, 802 Amherst Ave., renovation, $40,000

