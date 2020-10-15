 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Lillian Boyce Wray to Kyle Lawrence Justice. Parcel, 1.453 acres, Garland Ave., $250,000

Christopher N. and Rosa M. Derricott to Ashley D. Coffman. Parcel A, section 1, block C, Woodland Heights, $137,900

Madalyn D. Mawyer to David E. and Karyl R. Brown. 227 Garland Ave., $230,000

Randy Tillman to Daniel and Gabrielle Ferguson. Parcel, 1.44 acres, O’Possum Road, $103,500

Robert C. Goad III, Special Commissioner to Carlton T. Winglfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. 4636 S. Amherst Highway, $55,000

Harry Lee Day III to Keri M. Whorley and Keith A. Nelson. Lot 3, near Price’s Store, fronting Va. 677, $170,900

Matthew M. Taylor, Christopher V. Taylor and Patricia G. Taylor to Kevin and Lynn Mays. 187 Loch Lane, $100,000

Guy Bishop Dixon to Permasong Woodlands LLC. Four parcels, off of Dillard Road, approximately 591 acres, $900,000

Rebecca M. Gomez to Michael W. Cyrus and Amber D. Brewer. 193 Pomona Dr., $140,000

Appomattox County

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens to Charles D. and Jeannette E. Persinger. Parcel, Chase Trail Lane, 1.82 acres, $37,500

Matthew J. Lynch Jr. to Jerry A. and Susan M. Childress. Lot 1, Forest Chapel Subdivision, $28,000

H.N. and Shirley A. Richardson to B. G. and Brenda P. Richardson. Parcels, 2, 2A, 2B and 3, 140.22 acres, Lukin Road, $200,000

Jane D. Gowin, trustee to Mary E. and Malcolm M. McCormick Jr. 618 Patteson School Road, $230,000

Kevin L. and Susan D. Jones to Jacob R. Thomas. 443 Lyle Thomas Road, $126,000

Bedford County

Thomas L. Smith and Sherrill A. Smoth to Jason Bestimt. Lot 7, Mallards Crossing, Lakes District, $1,160,000

Nelson James Hancock and Ann Hancock Wilson to Brennon Luke and Sydney Varney Bays. 1725 and 1881 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $475,000

Waterways Properties Inc. to Giles A. and Denise M. Thurston. Unit D2, building D, section 2, The Waterways, Lakes District, $435,000

Giles Anderson and Denise M. Thurston to Joe Harvell and Loir Racel. Lot 2, section 4, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $340,000

Brian C. Mason and Tammy A. Mason to David Anthony Vance and Debra Wilhelm Carter. Lot 31, section 5, Bass Cove, Lakes District, $285,000

Dennis E. Saul to Michael Ray and Casey Lorene Neely. 5960 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $269,950

Chadwick A. Olsen to Karen Parker. 1111 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $265,000

Michael R. and Casey L. Neely to Clayton Tylor and Tiffany Marie Buchanan. 1060 Windhurst Dr., Blue Ridge District, $238,500

Zachary J. and Tiffany B. Divers to Logan Yates and Robert Harless. Lot 4, Horseshow Knolls, Lakes District, $228,800

Gina W. Sneed to Hemlock Farms LLC. Parcels, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $160,000

Sherry Kay Fillman to Kirk R. and Teresa P. Hubbard. Two parcels, Mentow Dr., 38.271 acres, Lakes District, $150,000

Tyler W. Hatcher to Michael Massey. Lot 1, near Skyway Dr., Lakes District, $60,000

Ronald G. and Joann Kline to Aaron B. Blow. Lot 6, Rock Castle Heights, Lakes District, $31,500

Ryan A. Whidden to Katrina W. Tyree. 1040 Commonwealth Circle, $218,000

Austin William to Kenny L. and Crystal L. Johnson. Lot 10, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, $224,900

Precise Properties Inc. to Ryan A. and Anna E. Whidden. Lot 23, Summerfield, $315,500

Bryan N. and Amy S .Sowers to Zachary A. and Aubrey L. Varraux. Lot 21, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, $249,900

Mark C. Godden and Sylvia Godden to Ricky Hugh Davis and Jenee M. Leger. Lot 7, block 3, Ivy Hill, $329,000

Katrina Wilson Tyree to Katelyn L. Brown. Lot 22, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $145,000

Roger N. White and Tara J. White to Kevin Venhorst. Parcel, Va. 122, 7 acres, Center District, $142,000

Lakepointe LLC to Pedro Salas. Lot 53, Lakepointe, $60,500

Sabrina Coffee Day, Dianna Coffey Fafard, Lorna Coffey Humston, and Dannie Alexander Coffeey Jr. to Austin G. Mason. Parcel, Lee Jackson Highway, Peaks District, $60,000

Julie B. Cooper to Mark T. and Debra M. Garrett. Lot 8, section 1, Terrace View, $514,900

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to William S. and Sarah C. Parsons. Lot 3, Everett View Subdivision, $305,000

Michael Trent and Brooke Trent to Robin Powers Barbour. Lot 15A3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $194,900

Campbell County

Gerald L. Lelansky and Irene L. Lelansky to Debra Kiraly and Stephen Kiraly. Lot 199, phase III, Runaway Bay, $20,000

Scott Hamilton and Ashley Parrish Bernard to Elizabeth A. Bayse. Lot 2, block 6, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $190,000

Russell Meadows LLC to William F. Thiel. Lot 52, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000

Gary W. Blakenship to Christy A. Holt. Lot 23, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $167,500

Zachary P. and Nicole R. Brinn to Willis J. and Ashley A. Voisine. Lot 6, Red House Estates, $245,000

Christy A. Holt to John T. and Jacalynn Barksdale. Lot 3, Faris Oaks, $198,500

Sabrina Parker Reed to Carlyoone D. Canaday. Lot 32, block II, section 1B, Seminole Ridge Subdivision, $102,400

Joan A. Rosin to Travis Cole Millner. 390 Saratoga Dr., $226,500

Angela D. and Larry G. Allen Jr. to Camryn P. Casey. Lot 20, Lexington East, $133,000

Provers 22:1 Inc. to Jeremy W. and Kimberly A. Weatherford. Lot 7, section 1-C, Wildwood, $170,000

Stephen D. Peters to Crystal Dawn McGlothlin. Unit 306, Lighthouse Condominiums, $131,000

JAAI LLC to Phillip Brain and Angel Renee Anderson. 973 Lambs Church Road, $144,000

Kenneth A. Ensley Jr. to Victor and Ailenn Gnos. Lot 9, Park Meadows, $100,600

Karen Renee Bryant Haupt and Elmo Joel Bryant Jr. to Elmo J. Bryant Jr. and Lisa R. Bryant and Karen R. Haupt and Stephen Haupt. Parcel, 70.61 acres, off of Ward Road and part of additional parcel, $124,800

City of Lynchburg

Marshall S. Bannister and Kristine A. Bannister to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. 119 Galtin St., $235,000

Thu Van T. Tran to Mary E. Malok. Lot 16, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $209,900

Mark X. and Theresa M. Daly to David T. Goins-Phillips. Lots 68 and 69, block A, Oakmont Park, $179,000

Kingdom Power Worship Center to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1212 Floyd St., $5,000

Bruce A. and Heather J. Eck to Anthony J. and Danielle M. Verderame. Lot 3, block 2, section E, Linkhorne Forest, $225,000

Elevation LLC to Mark and Tammy Nolan. 1206 Shirley Road, $113,000

Megan Spaulding Boswell to Evan F. and Katherine L. Harris. 2040 Indian Hill Road, $150,000

Kevin C. Blair to Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene. 804 Pierce St., $10,000

Rebecca I. and Joseph N. Harper III to Eva Ricca. Lot 45, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $375,000

Kenneth Larry Roberts and Leslie Lewis Roberts to Quentin Farmer. New lot23, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $389,900

Mark A. and Angela R. Jordan to Kyle Wayne Shannon. Lots 1 and 33, Blue Ridge Farms, $164,900

Licinio and Rina Dudine to Gordon Hancock Harris III. Lot 2, block 1, section B, Bedford Hills, $229,900

Christopher P. Wright to Erin R. Moffat. 1531 Somerset Dr., $197,000

Robert McElroy to Patrick D. and Stephanie H. Earl. 4701 Locksview Roads, $320,000

Donna O. Wilson to Eric Fath. Lot 11, block B, section 1, Vista Acres, $139,900

Ladislau Bodor to Joshua Brown. Lot 15, Mapleton Addition, $65,000

Noble Holding LLC to Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC. 1209 Knight St., $46,000

Lucas Cole and Abigail Cox Sawyer to Andrew C. and Erin W. Sitton. 1060 Rivermont Terrace, $249,900

Asklow LLC to RJC Holdings LLC. 1760 Seabury Ave., $115,000

Charles Michael Lowry to RJC Holdings LLC. 1107 Rhode Island Ave., $190,000

Jason D. and Holly B. Trent to Charles M. and Lynn S. Olmsted. Lot 2, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $422,000

J. P. Edmunds Family LLC to Davis Allen Properties LLC. Lots 18-22, block B, Irvington Springs, $55,000

George N. Pacot III, Jon A. Pacot, Glenda Newman Lilly, and Martha Newman Franklin to 736 LLC. Lot 4, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $151,000

Rondall M. Washington to Tracy D. All. 2009 Rose Lane, $79,900

Mary Ann Lacy to Stanislav G. Medvedenko and Heather E. Medvedenko and Sherry Mitchell. 3230 Downing Dr., $269,900

James E. and Sandra C. Sosnoski to Darryl Alan and Traci Lynn Sargent. Lot 3, Maple Hills, $235,000

Patrick D. and Stephanie H. Earl to Meet Your Clone Inc. Lot 10, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $209,000

Donald D. Bishop and Sara B. Pruitt to Taj Keelan McRath. 2213 Mayflower Dr., $95,000

1512 Lockwood Drive Trust to Mulligan Holdings LLC. 1510 and 1512 Lockewood Dr., $187,500

Nina Elizabeth Dillon to Matthew Holz Cheyne. 603 Riverside Dr., $157,700

David W. Mawyer to Craig S. and Cindy W. Jordan. Lot 9, block 1, section C, Sandusky Acres, $110,000

CNWCompany LLC to Matthew D. Trost and Jana Diane Trost. 405 C. St., $18,000

ARS Fortis-STE LLC to Michael Riley and Sandra Sacca Caldwell. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. 307, $133,000

Phillip D. Carwile to Tonya Lynne Johnson. 3954 Fort Ave., $235,000

Everest Soluntions LLC to Daniel S. George. 3229 Landon St., $229,900

Aaron J. Gundersen to Eric J. Stern. 905 15th St., $103,000

Christopher and Carrie B. Bradley to Jeremy Floyd and Allyson Nicole Burns. Lot 12, Duncraig Court, $289,900

Candice N. Cage to Dennis March. Lot 6, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $138,000

RJJ Properties LLC to Sheldon Farrington. 4708 Fort Ave., $199,900

Stanislav G. and Heather F. Medvedenko to Rebecca M. and John William Asher Brafford. 604 Sussex St., $155,000

Thomas J. Aub and Deborah T. Aub to Brianna Lane Barnwell. 924 Cabell St., $68,000

Building Permits

Appomattox County

Thomas Iannaco, 3231 Old Grist Mill Road, garage, $31,000

Ronald Coleman III, 456 Sunset Ridge Dr., finish basement, $8,000

F&W Property Group LLC, 1778 Church St., remodel office space, $10,000

James Yoder, 340 Spring Grove Road, finish basement, $8,000

David Johnson, lot 16, Bog Oak, new dwelling, $170,000

Zachary Gordon, 2741 Horseshoe Road, garage, $14,000

Travis O’Brien, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $415,000

Charles Ferguson, Spencer Road, pole barn, $14,000

William Burger Jr., 5399 Richmond Highway, enclose side porch, $10,000

Chris Kesler, 164 Turkey Road, pool, $35,000

Terry Anderson, lot 10, Bog Oak, new dwelling, $119,000

Scott Bernard, 1281 Stonewall Road, garage, $12,000

Donnie Reebals, 135 Cedar Bend Road, renovation, $20,000

Curtis Wilkes, 297 Sunset Ridge Dr., garage with breezeway and deck, $39,900

R.C. Stephens and Stephanie Gilliam, Oakville Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Robert Hanes Jr., Webb Mill Road, new dwelling, $156,000

Grace Hills Early Learning Center, 4318 Pumping Station Road, alterations to bathroom, $4,000

Michael Shupe, Wildwood Road, new dwelling, $180,000

Benny Marston, lot 18, Benjamin Estates, new dwelling, $160,000

 

