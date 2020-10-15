Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Lillian Boyce Wray to Kyle Lawrence Justice. Parcel, 1.453 acres, Garland Ave., $250,000
Christopher N. and Rosa M. Derricott to Ashley D. Coffman. Parcel A, section 1, block C, Woodland Heights, $137,900
Madalyn D. Mawyer to David E. and Karyl R. Brown. 227 Garland Ave., $230,000
Randy Tillman to Daniel and Gabrielle Ferguson. Parcel, 1.44 acres, O’Possum Road, $103,500
Robert C. Goad III, Special Commissioner to Carlton T. Winglfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. 4636 S. Amherst Highway, $55,000
Harry Lee Day III to Keri M. Whorley and Keith A. Nelson. Lot 3, near Price’s Store, fronting Va. 677, $170,900
Matthew M. Taylor, Christopher V. Taylor and Patricia G. Taylor to Kevin and Lynn Mays. 187 Loch Lane, $100,000
Guy Bishop Dixon to Permasong Woodlands LLC. Four parcels, off of Dillard Road, approximately 591 acres, $900,000
Rebecca M. Gomez to Michael W. Cyrus and Amber D. Brewer. 193 Pomona Dr., $140,000
Appomattox County
Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens to Charles D. and Jeannette E. Persinger. Parcel, Chase Trail Lane, 1.82 acres, $37,500
Matthew J. Lynch Jr. to Jerry A. and Susan M. Childress. Lot 1, Forest Chapel Subdivision, $28,000
H.N. and Shirley A. Richardson to B. G. and Brenda P. Richardson. Parcels, 2, 2A, 2B and 3, 140.22 acres, Lukin Road, $200,000
Jane D. Gowin, trustee to Mary E. and Malcolm M. McCormick Jr. 618 Patteson School Road, $230,000
Kevin L. and Susan D. Jones to Jacob R. Thomas. 443 Lyle Thomas Road, $126,000
Bedford County
Thomas L. Smith and Sherrill A. Smoth to Jason Bestimt. Lot 7, Mallards Crossing, Lakes District, $1,160,000
Nelson James Hancock and Ann Hancock Wilson to Brennon Luke and Sydney Varney Bays. 1725 and 1881 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $475,000
Waterways Properties Inc. to Giles A. and Denise M. Thurston. Unit D2, building D, section 2, The Waterways, Lakes District, $435,000
Giles Anderson and Denise M. Thurston to Joe Harvell and Loir Racel. Lot 2, section 4, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $340,000
Brian C. Mason and Tammy A. Mason to David Anthony Vance and Debra Wilhelm Carter. Lot 31, section 5, Bass Cove, Lakes District, $285,000
Dennis E. Saul to Michael Ray and Casey Lorene Neely. 5960 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $269,950
Chadwick A. Olsen to Karen Parker. 1111 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $265,000
Michael R. and Casey L. Neely to Clayton Tylor and Tiffany Marie Buchanan. 1060 Windhurst Dr., Blue Ridge District, $238,500
Zachary J. and Tiffany B. Divers to Logan Yates and Robert Harless. Lot 4, Horseshow Knolls, Lakes District, $228,800
Gina W. Sneed to Hemlock Farms LLC. Parcels, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $160,000
Sherry Kay Fillman to Kirk R. and Teresa P. Hubbard. Two parcels, Mentow Dr., 38.271 acres, Lakes District, $150,000
Tyler W. Hatcher to Michael Massey. Lot 1, near Skyway Dr., Lakes District, $60,000
Ronald G. and Joann Kline to Aaron B. Blow. Lot 6, Rock Castle Heights, Lakes District, $31,500
Ryan A. Whidden to Katrina W. Tyree. 1040 Commonwealth Circle, $218,000
Austin William to Kenny L. and Crystal L. Johnson. Lot 10, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, $224,900
Precise Properties Inc. to Ryan A. and Anna E. Whidden. Lot 23, Summerfield, $315,500
Bryan N. and Amy S .Sowers to Zachary A. and Aubrey L. Varraux. Lot 21, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, $249,900
Mark C. Godden and Sylvia Godden to Ricky Hugh Davis and Jenee M. Leger. Lot 7, block 3, Ivy Hill, $329,000
Katrina Wilson Tyree to Katelyn L. Brown. Lot 22, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $145,000
Roger N. White and Tara J. White to Kevin Venhorst. Parcel, Va. 122, 7 acres, Center District, $142,000
Lakepointe LLC to Pedro Salas. Lot 53, Lakepointe, $60,500
Sabrina Coffee Day, Dianna Coffey Fafard, Lorna Coffey Humston, and Dannie Alexander Coffeey Jr. to Austin G. Mason. Parcel, Lee Jackson Highway, Peaks District, $60,000
Julie B. Cooper to Mark T. and Debra M. Garrett. Lot 8, section 1, Terrace View, $514,900
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to William S. and Sarah C. Parsons. Lot 3, Everett View Subdivision, $305,000
Michael Trent and Brooke Trent to Robin Powers Barbour. Lot 15A3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $194,900
Campbell County
Gerald L. Lelansky and Irene L. Lelansky to Debra Kiraly and Stephen Kiraly. Lot 199, phase III, Runaway Bay, $20,000
Scott Hamilton and Ashley Parrish Bernard to Elizabeth A. Bayse. Lot 2, block 6, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $190,000
Russell Meadows LLC to William F. Thiel. Lot 52, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
Gary W. Blakenship to Christy A. Holt. Lot 23, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $167,500
Zachary P. and Nicole R. Brinn to Willis J. and Ashley A. Voisine. Lot 6, Red House Estates, $245,000
Christy A. Holt to John T. and Jacalynn Barksdale. Lot 3, Faris Oaks, $198,500
Sabrina Parker Reed to Carlyoone D. Canaday. Lot 32, block II, section 1B, Seminole Ridge Subdivision, $102,400
Joan A. Rosin to Travis Cole Millner. 390 Saratoga Dr., $226,500
Angela D. and Larry G. Allen Jr. to Camryn P. Casey. Lot 20, Lexington East, $133,000
Provers 22:1 Inc. to Jeremy W. and Kimberly A. Weatherford. Lot 7, section 1-C, Wildwood, $170,000
Stephen D. Peters to Crystal Dawn McGlothlin. Unit 306, Lighthouse Condominiums, $131,000
JAAI LLC to Phillip Brain and Angel Renee Anderson. 973 Lambs Church Road, $144,000
Kenneth A. Ensley Jr. to Victor and Ailenn Gnos. Lot 9, Park Meadows, $100,600
Karen Renee Bryant Haupt and Elmo Joel Bryant Jr. to Elmo J. Bryant Jr. and Lisa R. Bryant and Karen R. Haupt and Stephen Haupt. Parcel, 70.61 acres, off of Ward Road and part of additional parcel, $124,800
City of Lynchburg
Marshall S. Bannister and Kristine A. Bannister to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. 119 Galtin St., $235,000
Thu Van T. Tran to Mary E. Malok. Lot 16, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $209,900
Mark X. and Theresa M. Daly to David T. Goins-Phillips. Lots 68 and 69, block A, Oakmont Park, $179,000
Kingdom Power Worship Center to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1212 Floyd St., $5,000
Bruce A. and Heather J. Eck to Anthony J. and Danielle M. Verderame. Lot 3, block 2, section E, Linkhorne Forest, $225,000
Elevation LLC to Mark and Tammy Nolan. 1206 Shirley Road, $113,000
Megan Spaulding Boswell to Evan F. and Katherine L. Harris. 2040 Indian Hill Road, $150,000
Kevin C. Blair to Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene. 804 Pierce St., $10,000
Rebecca I. and Joseph N. Harper III to Eva Ricca. Lot 45, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $375,000
Kenneth Larry Roberts and Leslie Lewis Roberts to Quentin Farmer. New lot23, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $389,900
Mark A. and Angela R. Jordan to Kyle Wayne Shannon. Lots 1 and 33, Blue Ridge Farms, $164,900
Licinio and Rina Dudine to Gordon Hancock Harris III. Lot 2, block 1, section B, Bedford Hills, $229,900
Christopher P. Wright to Erin R. Moffat. 1531 Somerset Dr., $197,000
Robert McElroy to Patrick D. and Stephanie H. Earl. 4701 Locksview Roads, $320,000
Donna O. Wilson to Eric Fath. Lot 11, block B, section 1, Vista Acres, $139,900
Ladislau Bodor to Joshua Brown. Lot 15, Mapleton Addition, $65,000
Noble Holding LLC to Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC. 1209 Knight St., $46,000
Lucas Cole and Abigail Cox Sawyer to Andrew C. and Erin W. Sitton. 1060 Rivermont Terrace, $249,900
Asklow LLC to RJC Holdings LLC. 1760 Seabury Ave., $115,000
Charles Michael Lowry to RJC Holdings LLC. 1107 Rhode Island Ave., $190,000
Jason D. and Holly B. Trent to Charles M. and Lynn S. Olmsted. Lot 2, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $422,000
J. P. Edmunds Family LLC to Davis Allen Properties LLC. Lots 18-22, block B, Irvington Springs, $55,000
George N. Pacot III, Jon A. Pacot, Glenda Newman Lilly, and Martha Newman Franklin to 736 LLC. Lot 4, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $151,000
Rondall M. Washington to Tracy D. All. 2009 Rose Lane, $79,900
Mary Ann Lacy to Stanislav G. Medvedenko and Heather E. Medvedenko and Sherry Mitchell. 3230 Downing Dr., $269,900
James E. and Sandra C. Sosnoski to Darryl Alan and Traci Lynn Sargent. Lot 3, Maple Hills, $235,000
Patrick D. and Stephanie H. Earl to Meet Your Clone Inc. Lot 10, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $209,000
Donald D. Bishop and Sara B. Pruitt to Taj Keelan McRath. 2213 Mayflower Dr., $95,000
1512 Lockwood Drive Trust to Mulligan Holdings LLC. 1510 and 1512 Lockewood Dr., $187,500
Nina Elizabeth Dillon to Matthew Holz Cheyne. 603 Riverside Dr., $157,700
David W. Mawyer to Craig S. and Cindy W. Jordan. Lot 9, block 1, section C, Sandusky Acres, $110,000
CNWCompany LLC to Matthew D. Trost and Jana Diane Trost. 405 C. St., $18,000
ARS Fortis-STE LLC to Michael Riley and Sandra Sacca Caldwell. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. 307, $133,000
Phillip D. Carwile to Tonya Lynne Johnson. 3954 Fort Ave., $235,000
Everest Soluntions LLC to Daniel S. George. 3229 Landon St., $229,900
Aaron J. Gundersen to Eric J. Stern. 905 15th St., $103,000
Christopher and Carrie B. Bradley to Jeremy Floyd and Allyson Nicole Burns. Lot 12, Duncraig Court, $289,900
Candice N. Cage to Dennis March. Lot 6, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $138,000
RJJ Properties LLC to Sheldon Farrington. 4708 Fort Ave., $199,900
Stanislav G. and Heather F. Medvedenko to Rebecca M. and John William Asher Brafford. 604 Sussex St., $155,000
Thomas J. Aub and Deborah T. Aub to Brianna Lane Barnwell. 924 Cabell St., $68,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Thomas Iannaco, 3231 Old Grist Mill Road, garage, $31,000
Ronald Coleman III, 456 Sunset Ridge Dr., finish basement, $8,000
F&W Property Group LLC, 1778 Church St., remodel office space, $10,000
James Yoder, 340 Spring Grove Road, finish basement, $8,000
David Johnson, lot 16, Bog Oak, new dwelling, $170,000
Zachary Gordon, 2741 Horseshoe Road, garage, $14,000
Travis O’Brien, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $415,000
Charles Ferguson, Spencer Road, pole barn, $14,000
William Burger Jr., 5399 Richmond Highway, enclose side porch, $10,000
Chris Kesler, 164 Turkey Road, pool, $35,000
Terry Anderson, lot 10, Bog Oak, new dwelling, $119,000
Scott Bernard, 1281 Stonewall Road, garage, $12,000
Donnie Reebals, 135 Cedar Bend Road, renovation, $20,000
Curtis Wilkes, 297 Sunset Ridge Dr., garage with breezeway and deck, $39,900
R.C. Stephens and Stephanie Gilliam, Oakville Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Robert Hanes Jr., Webb Mill Road, new dwelling, $156,000
Grace Hills Early Learning Center, 4318 Pumping Station Road, alterations to bathroom, $4,000
Michael Shupe, Wildwood Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Benny Marston, lot 18, Benjamin Estates, new dwelling, $160,000
