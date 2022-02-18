Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Grant and Nancy H. Massie to Salina Khanna. Parcel, Lexington Turnpike and additional adjoining parcel, 27.236 acres, $92,000
Larry Chapman Cash Sr., Bonnie Cash Powell, Jerry Lee Cash and Virginia C. Arthur to Hunter and Kaylan Glass. Parcel, fronting O’Possum Island Road, $193,400
Gregory Shawn Arthur to Addimae LLC. Lots 6-9, Dale Heights, $127,500
Donald T. Mason Sr. to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. 131 Oak Leaf Dr., $30,800
Helen Bates to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Parcel, between Va. 168 and Wright Shop Road, 1.54 acres, $4,950
Joey Dean Whitt and Michelle Whitt to Leslie M. O‘Brien. Lot 89, Brandywine, $205,000
Yong Su Shun to Larry L. and Rebecca M. Hurst. Lot 37, Poplar Grove Gold Community, $440,000
Appomattox County
Katie L. Bawell to Enrique A. and Susan R. Castro. 3189 Wildway Road, $219,000
Emily B. Reed to Zachariah Page and Rachel Elliott. Lot 4, Log Cabin Road, $212,000
William F. Lewis and Jenny L. Lewis to Kelvin Braxton. 454 Pumping Station Road, $350,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to James Z. McWhorter and Gabriela M. Zapatero. Parcel, 50.302 acres, Webb Mill Road, $135,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Phillip M. Hull and Margaret E. Moyer. Parcel, 50.428 acres, Webb Mill Road, $135,000
Carol A. Donato to Wheatland Restore LLC. 2044 Police Tower Road, $165,000
Bedford County
Bailey Financial LLC to Alexander J. Zorychta. Lot 38, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Lakes District, $699,900
Shane W. Spradlin to Matthew C. and Rachael A. Kirkland. 1644 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $344,950
Lance W Hayes to William A. and Linda Kay Gorby. Parcel, Timberwood Lane, Lakes District, $322,853.27
Tyler W. Hatcher and Hannah D. Stegall to Daniel Aaron and Sofia Olivia Maine. 1315 Savanna Hills Dr., Lakes District, $296,000
Brian E. Leipheimer and Vienne K. Murray to David A. and Kimberly A. Golway. Lot 35, Waterside, Lakes District, $275,000
Ada J. Woodford to Angel Nicole and Horace Donnie Shelton Jr. Parcel, Morgan’s Church Road, Lakes District, $250,000
Kevin Schick to Levi Z. and Valentina A. West. 1956 Eagle Point Road, Lakes District, $209,900
Bobbie O. Blankenship to Dale F. and Gail J. Robertson. Parcel, Headens Bridge Road, 67.351 acres, Lakes District, $200,000
Randall Scott Smith to Matthew L. and Hannah W. Hostutler. Parcel, 1.159 acres, Va. 749, Lakes District, $169,000
Steven Lewis Wirt, Pamela D. Osborne, Scott Timothy Wirt and Erica Dawn Harris Amos to Lone Wolf Investments LLC. 1895 Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $160,000
Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Carlos Mario and Esmerelda Torres. Parcel, intersection of Va. 619 and Va. 839, Blue Ridge District, $150,000
Drenda M. Dillon to Hugh David Cundiff. Lot 9, section 2, Honeytree, Lakes District, $140,000
June Marie Bobbitt to Paul L. Mattson and Harvey Mattson. Lot 1 and portion of lot 2, Radford Ford Road, Lakes District, $125,000
Wilson David Howell II and Sara Lee Howell Fisher to TNT Rental Properties LLC. 17335 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000
Maria Elizabeth Freire to Earl Vincent and Rose Marie Post. 1031 White House Road, Lakes District, $76,000
Spencer T. Bobbitt to Spring Rose Lane LLC. Three parcels, Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $70,000
Geoffrey Joseph and Gail Martin Hopkins to Brook and Amanda Hamilton. Tract 1, Mentow Dr., Lakes District, $61,900
Greenway Construction Inc. to F&B Contractors, LTD. Lot 25, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates, Lakes District, $52,500
Robert B. Adkins to Alec Brennan and Alumbria Riniel Djukovich. Parcel, Skyway Dr., Lakes District, $38,500
Diane M. Charlton and Joyce G. Dearmond to Bonnie J. Kragh and Sarah J. Allman. Two parcels, Jumping Run Dr., Blue Ridge District, $34,000
Zucker Curtis A. Pullen Jr., Savalya R. Robinson, Idoletta R. Allen and Chrystal Wiles to Getting Land LLC. Lot 9, 3.732 acres, division of land for the Heirs of Lucy Pullen, Lakes District, $13,000
Scott A. and Ida J. Heath to Michael Ore and Jennifer Lynn Maxfield Ore. Lot 1, Gladdy Estates, Lakes District, $12,900
Timothy Holloway Bolick to Greg Phillips, trustee. Lot 3, section 10, Cliffview Estates, Blue Ridge District, $5,000
William T. May Sr. and Karen W. May to Matthew McShane Kidd and Teresa E. Kidd. 1908 Big Island Highway, $98,374
Terrell Kent and Frances Webb Ford to Caleb M. and Lindsay E. Beasley. Lot 17, block 3, section 2, Forest Park, $350,000
William M. Kirn to Robert and Regina Dyer. Lot 28 and part of lot 29, Dogwood Haven, $30,000
Christopher A. Cantu to Bedford Storage Investment LLC. Parcel, intersection of Greenwood Ave. and Broad St., $16,000
Thaxton Associates to Tony A. Claytor, Jeffrey D. Witt and Bradley K. Morrison. Parcel, 0.976 acres, Summit St., $150,000
Michael A. and Danielle R. Speranza to Erin Marie and Danny W. Gordon. 820 College St. and additional parcel, College St. and parcel, Randolph St., $234,900
Charles W. Lee III and Pricilla J. Bettis to James M. Victor and Holly L. Victor, trustees. Lot 65, Matthew Talbot Road, $380,000
William Mauser to James Bradley and Krista L. Moore. 2758 Red Hill Road, $85,000
Robert Lewis Didley and Deborah G. Dudley to Wanda H. and William A. Robertson Jr. 0 Bellevue Road, $125,000
Joseph Thurman Smith Jr. to James W. and Wendy C. Walker. 5990 Charlemont Road, $310,000
William W. Carson and Jackie D. Carson to William W. Carson Jr. and Cathy Craig-Carson. Lot 1, block 1, section 2, Haven Heights, $141,500
Charles L. Grantham to Summit Investors Group Inc. Lot 6, Virginia Byway, $62,000
William R. Bailey III to Thomas J. Franklin III and Suzette Lindsay Franklin. Lot 17, section 2, Laurel Lake, $290,000
Jessica D. Williams to Steven B. and Leona P. Jump. Parcel, 0.25 acres, U.S. 501, $117,000
Hongxi Zou and Jianyun Lan to Tariq Mahmood and Helay Said-Miakhel. Lot 3, Summerfield, $275,000
Campbell County
Mary Jane Hall to Catherine Michelle Ford. Lot 24, Walnut Hills, $24,000
Erica G. Campbell to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 21, Winden Hills, $68,000
Cynthia C. Walker and Phyllis S. Hartless to Isaiah J. Conley and Lillian R. Martz. Lot 20, section 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $139,900
Jason L. Jennings to Robert and Crystal Passley. 336 Mount Hermon Road, $187,000
Brian W. and Keyla D. Jones to Paige N. Paulas. Lot 3, section 2, Deerfield Subdivision, $285,000
Kevin D. Jones to Zachariah I. and Leah E. Jones. Lot 3F, section III, Green Meadows, $235,000
Devin J. Mann and Juliana Mann to Sila and Orakarn Kamolmatayakul. Lot 122, section 2, Braxton Park, $260,000
Robert M. and Bonnie B. Tillotson to William Guy Lackey. Lot 10, section 1, Windsor Forest, $145,000
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Jacqueline M. Smith. Lot 14, section 2, Hyland Farm, $375,000
Lora K. Stratton Moon to Traci J. Roberson. Lot 14, section 5, Wildwood, $390,000
Vanessa E. Rice to NBS Real Estate LLC. Unit 404, Lighthouse Condominium, $80,000
George Allan Patterson to Terry B. Whorley. Parcel, Wileman Road, $15,000
City of Lynchburg
AFJ Inc. to Brenton John and Jamie Leann Swyers. 1316 Pierce St., $120,000
Odella C. Jackson II to Shannon Miles and Carlton Andrews. 204 Creekview Court, $389,900
BD Investments LLC to John Paul and Alice Battle Jones. Lot 61, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $139,900
Leonard Lee and Nurbaiti Brownfield to Samuel Out and Abena A. Badu. 125 Wyndview Dr., $295,000
MRA Properties LLC to Bower & Coffee LLC. 2700 Langhorne Road, $415,000
Judith A. Smith to Thomas and Teresa Boylan. New lot 13, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $115,000
Antonia M. Davis to Matthew J. Buckingham. Lots 13, 14 and 28, Mountain View Addition, $121,000
Ian A. and Jessica L. Buckmaster to Delia Smith. 4346 Fort Ave., $220,000
Tommy and Trinh T. Nguyen to Cameron D. Bullock and Jacob Dominic Hamel. Lot 11, Brenleigh Grove, $214,000
Corneilus A. Cashwell to Angela Mackzum. 1014 Second St., $36,500
Fritts Price LLC to Christopher Theophil Zabriskie and Kathryn McIntosh Zabriskie, trustees. 4013 Peakland Place, $799,900
Odysseus LLC to Mark Laubscher and Jordan Clark. 132 and 136 Palmer Dr., $30,000
Patricia A. Dolsey to Covenant Holdings LLC. 516 Victoria Ave. and 707 Spring St., $57,000
Pandora A. Lewis to W. Blair Thurmond Jr. 4610 Hilltop Dr., $150,000
Marc and Amery Delamarter to Jacob C. Smith. 86 Polk St., $160,000
Herbert Wayne Duff Jr. and Kelle Whitley Duff and Chad Wayne and Kimberly Duff English to 223 Chesterfield Road LLC. Lot 26, section 3, addition to Windsor Hills, $315,000
Timothy O. Humphries to Empire Capital LLC. 1127 Park Ave., $82,000
Christopher J. Mejia Jr. and Edward Evans to David Christian Ricksecker. 3116 Hill St., $140,100
Mary S. Meriwether to Annette Francis. 112 Carriage Way, $305,000
Kevin and Kelly Matthews to Gary Williams & Son Development LLC. Lots 27 and 28, block 5, Westover Heights, $119,000
Katherine M. Gerber to Christopher R. Hackman. 501 Lucado Place and 309 Clay St., $171,000
Sara E. Harp to Kenneth M. and Robin Lin Troutman. Lot 59, section 2, Westburg, $245,000
Oeida M. Hatcher to Aaron and Charlie Toddammon. 307 Warwick Lane, $219,000
Scott C. Tollar, Luke H. Tollar and Savannah L. Tollar to Westview Drive Trust. 1108 Westview Dr., $100,000
Melanie Migliaccio to Kenyon Street Trust. 320 and 324 Kenyon St., $90,000
Darry L. and Deborah D. Marshall to Louis Alonzo Preston Jr. and Pamela Preston. Lot 105, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $325,000
Morris Property Management LLC to Penny Lane Builders LLC. 2300 Bedford Ave., $300,000
Abel E. Pors and Emily K. Pors to Lindsay Clutter Neighbors. Lot 1, block C, Oak Hill Addition, $169,900
The Richard Lee Bailey Revocable Living Trust to Everett Sparrow. 1329 Campbell Ave., $62,000
Miguel A. Rodriguez to Melanie Dawn Jennings. 2239 Sackett St., $9,000
Danny R. Wooldridge to 434 Properties LLC. 2802 Loraine St., $25,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Michael Lucado, 3720 Old Forest Road, addition, $212,000
Park View United Methodist Church, 2420 Memorial Ave., addition, $20,000
NBS Holdings LLC, 1990 Fort Ave., renovation, $10,000
Young Men’s Christian Association, 801 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $525,000
Logan’s Landing, 6343 Logan’s Lane, addition, $89,000
Air & Liquid Systems Corp. 4621 Murray Place, repair, $253,132
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., addition, $25,000
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $16,731
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $241,498.54
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $124,179.75
JB Forehand & Co. Inc., 4925 Boonsboro Road 1, renovation, $34,000
John Gunter, 53 Riverside Dr., addition, $18,000
Long Meadows Inc., 2713 Rainbow Circle, new construction, $200,000
Long Meadows Inc., 2709 Rainbow Circle, new construction, $200,000
Teyon Turpin, 1521 Bedford Ave., renovation, $30,000
Bentrick Bryant, 78 Village Road, renovation, $10,800
Jomar Bunque, 731 Chikasaw Road, renovation, $19,980
Nicole Rowland, 817 Byrd St., renovation, $16,200
Jacob Eades, 304 Warren Ave., renovation, $12,960
Vicki Wilcox, 216 Lookout Dr., renovation, $7,020
Tracy Proehl, 1206 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $9,720
Maddox and Son Construction, 1500 Main St., renovation, $2,600,000
Matthew Bolster, 615 Victoria Ave., repair, $15,040
Dennis Lee, 108 Acres Court, renovation, $33,075.60
Paula Newland, 1329 Fenwick Dr., addition, $1,400
Anthony Manning, 1024 Sandusky Dr., renovation, $48,359.52
David Cannon, 3711 Sherwood Place, renovation, $92,460
Elmwood Holdings LLC, 119 Waughs Landing Dr. new construction, $300,000
Joshua Rosene, 802 Pierce St., renovation, $5,000
Charles Van Hall, 94 Acres Court, renovation, $30,587.76
Thuan Nguyen, 110 Wyndsong Place, addition, $35,975.16
Pavan Thallapragada, 105 Trinity Court, addition, $30,000
Donald Johnson, 1036 Ardmore Circle, addition, $68,940
Eugenia David, 1020 Jackson St., repair, $29,931.98
Trevor Prescott, 306 Towne Crier Road, addition, $64,860
Jessica Pfeiffer, 320 Westover Blvd., addition, $34,952
Thomas Nowell, 1526 Club Dr., addition, $60,000
Kathleen Andrade, 4600 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $7,000
Nina Briggs, 1112 Dandridge Dr., renovation, $11,500
Dezmond Jones, 1038 Ardmore Circle, renovation, $64,420
Blue Beech Land LLC, 204 Euclid Ave., renovation, $19,000
Shane Claiborne, 1827 Royal Oak Dr., addition, $45,000
Evangelical Church Rivers of Living Water AYP Inc., 623 Leesville Road, repair, $15,000
Sugeidys De Fritas Salazar, 591 Leesville Road, renovation, $57,660
Lisa Wyndham, 7160 Meadowbrook Road, renovation, $45,352.33
Tony West, 315 E St., renovation, $20,000
Walter Nurmi, 4017 Summit St., renovation, $3,500
Jesse Crumbley III, 303 Barkley Court, renovation, $100,000
Curtis Sailsbery, 1923 Mimosa Dr., renovation, $20,000
Andrew Pearson, 252 Norfolk Ave., renovation, $23,000
Jeremy Walsh, 2601 Hurdle Hill Road, renovation, $50,000
Shannon Whealton, 524 Hayes Dr., renovation, $15,660
William Hunt, 1408 Northwood Circle, renovation, $12,000