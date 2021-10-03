Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Sarah K. Scott, Gracie K. Anderson, Janet K. Higgins and Gloria K. Dubose to Mann Enterprises LLC. Parcel, Va. 657, .91 acres, $40,000
Alexander Reed Structures LLC to Heaven Nicole Hunter. Lot 2, block 1, Silk Farm Subdivision, $140,000
Julia S. Wingfield, K. Calvin Bailey Family Limited Partnership, Wayne B. Bailey and Barbara J. Bailey to Sherri A. and Daryl E. Mumaw Jr. Parcel C, Little Piney Road, $25,280
Linwood Allen to Gaspar Michael and Jordan Burks DiGiovanni. Parcel, 91.5 acres, north of Va. 627, $357,500
ECAA Properties LLC to Jake Donald and Jackilyn Nichole Barr. Lot 32, Abee Manor, $235,000
Realty Acquisitions LLC to Monacan Indian Nation. 151 Laurel Cliff, $5,500,000
Albert M. Mays to C&M Freedom Farms LLC. 929 Sardis Road, $140,000
Leif Aagaard Jr. and Teresa Gail Witt Aagaard, trustees and Boxwood Lake LLC to Cottage Lake LLC. 192 Boxwood Farm Road, 229 Industrial Dr. and additional parcel, $145,000
Alice W. Ogden to Myesha J. and Norvell L. Anderson. 410 Amelon Road, $254,900
Stephen T. and Kayla R. Amburgey to Thomas and Amanda C. Abrams. 151 Crescent Lane, $189,900
Appomattox County
Earl P. Banton to Monica S. Culpepper. Lot 16C, Acorn St., $200,000
Joyce Catherine Huffman, Karen Terhune Kakobsen and Gregory E. Terhune to Tyler J. Franklin. 8935 Old Courthouse Road, $252,000
Douglas Mawyer to David A. and Elizabeth Shelton. 6630 Hollywood Road, $83,500
Mark W. Marston to Home Alone LLC. Lot C, Trent Hatchery Road, $20,000
Cathy Gowin Blanks to Terry E. and Stephanie A. Jones. 3668 Pumping Station Road, $219,900
Bedford County
Paul M. and Gloria J. Winter to Carla Marie Nester. 1201 Longview Estates Dr., Lakes District, $1,300,000
Virginia Woodmen Fraternal Corporation to Customed Inc., 1336 Simmons Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $999,950
Beverly J. Lewis to Melissa J. Blacksmith and William P. Cheadle III. Lot 73, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $350,000
Craig W. Manges to Lance John and Kelly Jo Hunziker. Parcel, Thomason Lane, Lakes District, $325,000
Billy F. and Joyce D. Warf to Joseph James Baylor and Christopher Joseph Baylor. Revised lot 20, section 1, Mariner’s Landing, 8th Fairway Villas, Lakes District, $300,000
Frank and Karen R. Nikic to Stephanie H. Roland and Steven Crosby. Lot 4, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $249,900
Justin E. and Kristin M. Duke to Amy R. Del Percio. 1399 White House Road, Lakes District, $225,900
Melvin Eugene Higgins Jr. to Angeline J. Quinn. 1188 Airport Road, Lakes District, $190,000
Michael Charles Hafey to Logan T. and Madelyn B. Harrison. 1532 Flint Hill Road, Lakes District, $180,000
Vickie J. Carter to Cornerstone Investments IRA LLC and ECP LLC. Parcel, Hickory Cove Lane, Lakes District, $140,000
Danny J. Barr to Kevin and Deanna Pellant. Lot 16, Wenwood Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $115,000
Tonya C. Gordon and Tracy N. Craighead to Covenants Fellowship of Moneta VA. Parcel, off of Moneta Road, Lakes District, $90,100
Timothy M. McGuire to Linda Lancaster. Lot 14, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $26,000
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Robert Burkholder and Nancy Stouffer. Lot 6, section 1, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $20,000
Happy Hollow Holdings LLC to Anthony Jefferson, Tract 5, Goodview Acres, Blue Ridge District, $19,900
Paulita R. Puzon to Jeffrey Scott and Terry Bradley Parker. Lot 30, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $17,500
Calvin C. and Caleigh Janabee Madeline Shepherd to Lisa K. Loudin, Parcels, Dickerson Mill Road, $118,000
Ruby L. Heck to Stuart W. Whorley. Parcel, 2.489 acres, Peaks District, $130,200
Michael D. and Jacqueline A. Amert to Chelsea L. Wilson. Lots 9-12, Peaks St., $130,000
Peter and Rita Hutchinson to Mark A. Eldred and Kimberly A. Henderson. Lot 9, phase 1, London Meadows, $379,900
V. Jean Gregory to Maria Ann Csernik. Unit 3211, building 2, phase !!-A, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $200,000
Matthew and Jennifer Becker to Christopher Warren and Kathryn Colleen Barber. Parcel, Bellevue Road, $40,000
Brian R. Hough to Kendrick and Maryl Rozelle. Lot 4, section 1, Lake Vista, $354,900
Robert B. Hancock and Georgia A. Hancock to Cesar H. Marroquin and Kelly T. Marroquin. Lot 62, Peaks View Lake Estates, $655,000
Ernest W. and Tina G. Cassada to Christopher J. and Kimberly A. Brown. Lot 4, section1, Kensington, $425,000
Eleven Construction LLC to Jordan and Ashley Boston. Lot 27, Berkley Page Court, $65,000
Steven Wayne and Jody Kahl Lambert to Cory G. and Jennifer Deniker. Lot 35, section 1, Autumn, $380,000
Cynthia M. Gramlich-Covello to H. Leon and Patricia Snead Thomas. Lot 22, Toni Lane, $60,000
Mark B. Meador and Donna S. Meador to Tanicia L. and John C. Prosch III. Lots 6 and 7, Edmond St. and additional parcel, $111,550
Otterview Inc. to Jefferson Woods Village LLC. Parcel, Poplar Forest, $315,000
WC Properties LLC to Carpe Diem Real Estate LLC. Lot 1, Lake Vista Corporate Centre, $5,300,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Linda Higgins. Unit 108, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $203,500
Hilda Morris Smith to Kyle D. Balchik. Lot 15, High Acres Estates, $299,950
Scott S. Stahley and Kimberly R. Barnes to Tial Hnin Thang. Lot 15A2, section 2, Maple Hills Subdivision, $285,000
Campbell County
Ivor Petrie to Wayne E. Thacker Jr. Lot 119, West Quadrant, $229,900
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Viviana Aguirre. Lot 69, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $215,600
Randall Johnson and Brian Johnson to Justin R. and Cerra F. Sampson. Lot 15, block A, Lo-Ray Acres, $308,245
Todd B. Mason and Lisa A. Mason to Megan and Carlton Bruffy II. Lot 53, section 5, Wildwood, $320,000
T. Delaware Properties LC to Beechwood Block LLC. 52, 92, 138 Beechwood Dr., 20569 Timberlake Road, 63 Shelor Dr. and two additional parcels Beechwood Dr., $2,000,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Koto Japanese Steakhouse Inc. Lot 51, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $216,900
Dawn Tropp and John Wright to Margaret Leann Loyd. Lot 13, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision, $220,000
Premier Realty Investments LLC to Richard and Marilyn DuMoulin. 811 Church Lane, $127,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Blue Ridge Commons Rentals LLC. Lot 80, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $209,900
Sylvia P. Whitmore to Terrell Kent and Frances Webb Ford. Parcel, Timberlake Dr., $130,000
Aaron L. McRorie to Ashley E. Coffey. Lot 78, section 2, Poplar Forest, $269,500
JC Land & Timber LLC to Reyna Govea-Feliped. 976 English Tavern Road, $135,000
Daniel L. Buckholz and Katherine C. Buckholz to Kathleen A. Newton. Lot 147, North Quadrant, $220,000
Jadon LLC to Linda Kay Joseph. Lot 14, phase I, English Commons, $215,900
Clanton’s Drug Store Inc. to First National Bank. Lot 8, block 7, Broad St., $229,000
Jeffrey Hall and Loretta Hall to Vincent Wade Garner II. Lot 10, section 1, Braxton Park, $179,000
Alan W. Tibbs to Blaze Kerr. 218 Old Main St., $80,000
Donna L. Franklin to John E. and Barbara A. Ansted. 292 Woodrow Lane, $267,500
City of Lynchburg
Crystal E. Collins to Monika Celeste and Frank Wilson Hackney III. Lot 26, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $249,900
James Jenn Jiang to Christopher Michael and Carrie Brown Bradley. Lot 2, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $172,000
Dorothy J. Hall to Richard W. and Joan M. Garman. 111 Thornfield Dr., $310,000
Joan F. and Barry M. Smoot Sr. to Roland A. Achtau. Lot 11, section 1, Woodbine Village West, $152,000
Yan Shing Cheung and Xiu Huan Cheung to Joseph D. and Kristen E. Rosasco. Lot 3, Olde Towne Greenview, $309,900
Denese G. and Kenneth L. Griffin III to Benjamin Hudson and Lauren Paxton. 1236 Grove Road, $215,900
Phillip E. Banks to David L. Casper. 56 Polk St., $85,000
David Thomas Lockewood and Lindsey Lockewood to Jason Andrew Brown and April L. Watson. 104 Pennsylvania Ave., $260,500
Kathleen M. and William R. Gary Jr. to James Lee and Mildred Ann Enoch. Lot 18, block 2, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $205,000
Frances Briley to Langley & Martin Holdings LLC. Lot 5, section 1, Golden Pond, $51,500
Clayton M. Patterson and Anne Louise Young to Mae A. Phillips and Alfred B. Phillips. Lot 4, block 31, plan A, Rivermont, $118,000
Vincent Guidi-Louviere and Erin Guidi-Louviere to Robert B. Laverty. Lot 6, block 5, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $430,000
Thomas W. and Ellen G. Nygaard to Shane R. and Jennifer N. Claiborne. Lots 7 and 8, section 4, Oak Park City, $805,000
Stephen E. and Patricia A. Brooks to Brandon Staples. 1327 Wood Road, $147,500
D. Kent Spencer and Mary S. Spencer to Chinook Place Trust. Lot 11, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $180,000
Dana N. Sanders to Juan and Rodolfo Sanchez. Lot 4, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $299,900
Spencer Christopher and Kaelynn Dawn Judd to Home-forYou LLC. 201 Warren Ave., $135,000
Clifford J. and April J. Stumme to Chelsea M. Hubbard. 1133 Lindsay St., $157,000
Joseph Stephen Dutka to Stephen J. Acree. Lot 13, block 23, Glenwood Addition, $10,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Matthew and Tahmina Brady. 926 Elmwood Ave., $95,000
Southern Traders LLC to Volk LLC. 502 and 512 Fifth St., 509 and 511 Clay St., $360,000
Raul D. Ortiz to Amber L. Moore and Bayla F. Jernigan. Lot 36, section 2, Long Meadows, $215,000
Adam Wesley Dean to University of Lynchburg Inc. 3816 Faculty Dr., $226,167
University of Lynchburg Inc. to Adam Wesley and Kara Eaton Dean. Lot 12, section 1, College Lake Park, $330,034
Matthew R. and Sarah S. Reddell to Michael Kincaid and Jessica L. Brockman. Lots 21, 22, and 23, Royal Court Addition, $299,900
Brian J. McAvoy to Matthew R. and Sarah S. Reddell. Lot 2, section 2, Oak Grove Place, $699,000
Adam Karol to Lynchburg Heat Air Floor & More LLC. Lot 10, block B, section 1, Vista Acres, $165,000
Steven Dale Wright Jr. to Joshua R. Wright. Lot 19, block 5, Westover Heights, $139,900
Teresa A. Wooldridge to Barry M. and Joan F. Smoot. 309 Beverly Hills Circle, $220,000
Melvin Wright to Peachtree Investments LLC. Lot 4, section A, Peaks View Acres, $110,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $8,000
Billie Cook, 113 Central St., deck, $6,000
Dwight Lane, lot 5, Foxcrest DR., new dwelling, $300,000
Campbell County, 18891 Leesville Road, commercial alteration, $215,722
Joana Murphy, 1511 Gough Road, shed, $20,000
Town of Altavista, 508 Seventh St., commercial alteration, $425,000
Travis Bullock, 4815 Browns Mill Road, alterations, $5,000
Bradley Moore, 43 Benchmark Dr., porch, $12,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, David’s Way, new dwelling, $126,000
Lewis Davis, 107 Traverse Dr., porch, $40,000
Kelli Allen, 2053 Sunburst Road, decks, $11,500
William Stowe, lot 2, Evington Acres, new dwelling, $190,000
Jeffrey Townsend, 27 Emberly Court, roof, $5,600
Lynn Davis, lot 18, Trents Landing, new dwelling, $571,000
Robert Elliott, 3431 Covered Bridge Road, pool, $50,000