Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as “sunshine laws.”

Property transfers

Amherst County

Rech Properties LLC to Monica M. Howe. 307 Amelon Road, $150,000

Angelo R. Henderson and Nancy J. Henderson to Karl William Erb. Lot 27, section 1, Foreston Manor, $230,000

Maggie M. Ogden and Judy M. Randels to Fitzgerald Farm LLC. 766 Mount Horeb Road, $25,000

Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell to William Robert Hipkins and Amber Nicole Fullerton. Lot 30, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $270,000

Sterling L. Rigney to Xavier Garcia. Lot 23, Highland Circle Subdivision, $247,500

Trevor R. Gillispie to Morcom, Phillip A. Builder’s Inc. 330 Winesap Road, $30,000

John N. Gordon III and Gwendolyn F. Gordon to John N. Gordon IV and Tiffany N. Gordon. 1070 Grandma’s Hill Road, $429,000

Franklin L. Root and Christine W. Root to Eric Kirkham. Lot 31, phase 1, Elon Forest, $295,000

Appomattox County

Julian Franklin Saunders Jr. and Sarah Mullins Saunders to Zoee B. Purbaugh and Mason A. Bailey. Lots 3 and 4, section B, Hickory Grove Acres, $270,000

Bedford County

Mustard Seed Chesterfield LLC to Realty Income Properties 21 LLC. 17559 Forest Road, $3,895,650

Brady Thomas Huffman and Crimsen Paige Huffman to Kirk Charles Gardner. Lot 71, Virginia Ridge, $330,000

Sandra C. Wood to Allen Mountain Property LLC. Parcel, Cloverlea Lane, $35,000

Leslie G. McCracken to Brenda L. Dixon and Christopher D. McCown. Lot 8, section II, Peters Estates, $535,000

William R. and Ellen Regina Lietz to Meagan Miller. Lot 54, block C, Western Hills, $228,200

Stuart Wickham to Chase L. Willis. Parcel, Va. 122, 4.695 acres, $289,900

Patrick Joseph Carey and Kristy Slone to Alexander James Bitzer. 5609 Chestnut Fork Road, $115,000

John Leslie Justice, Michael Alexander Justice and Philip Anderson Justice to Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter. Unit 19, Jefferson Oaks Townhomes, $255,000

James A. Thomasson and Sandra C. Gordone Thomasson to Jay Paul Spegele. Parcel, Va. 636, 2.07 acres, $60,000

Daniel Frank and Allyson S. Fortner to Faith A. Flores and Jeffrey Alexander Gregg. 2797 Mountain Valley Road, $339,900

Taffy D. Peters-Fowler to Spencer T. Bobbitt. Parcel, Shady Knoll Ave., $27,000

SML Villas LLC to Christy M. Weeks. Lot 13, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $230,000

Christopher and Melanie Kiger to BLW LLC. 1245 Graves Harbor Trail Unit 2204 and Unit 228, $525,000

Cody W. Briggs and Kasey N. Briggs to Ann Margaret and Peter Nathaniel Strickland. Lot 27, section 2, Claymont, $250,000

John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Roanoke MHC LLC. Parcel, 1123 Charity Lane and additional parcel, 11884 Dickerson Mill Road and 1068 Unity Lane, $1,606,000

Keith B. and Stephanie S. Freeman to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. Unit E4b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $365,000

E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Eryn N. Rautio. Parcel, Stone Mountain, $196,500

Houman Bolourian to Ying Li. Lot 35, Lake Manor Estates, $1,300,000

Kasey R. Overton to Christopher D. and Debra F. Shuey. Lot 26, section II, Wexford Estates, $349,000

Jason Lawrence Fowler and Amy Loretta Perry to Maple Hills Rental LLC. Lot 49, section 1, Maple Hills, $90,000

Donna Truman McGuire to Jeremy A. and Candra L. Davis. 1133 Caprine Lane, $238,500

Kemberley Effinger Cobb to Angela Grishaw Keyes. Lot 39, section 1, Glenbrooke, $259,900

Salt Shaker LLC to Payton D. Torrence Jr. and Amy Torrence. Lot 16, Farmington at Forest, $357,000

Stephen T. Hardy to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. Tract 11, Va. 760, 1.022 acres, $140,000

James W. and Courtney H. Lawhorn to William D. Andrulot Jr. and Pamela G. Andrulot. 1214 Bishops Way, $440,000

Christopher Ryan Vaughan to Amy Roper and Frank Copestick. Lot 9, Witt Addition, Town of Bedford, $124,000

Fred J. Szeliga Jr. to Mary Ellen and Peter H. Bennies. Lot 8, section 6, Peters Estate, $75,000

Constance J. Dewey to Matthew S. and Claire E. Monastersky. 1028 Jeb Stuart Place, $345,000

Ronald K. Johnson to FCHB Inc. Parcel, Va. 626, 2.067 acres, $32,000

Tony D. West to Andrew H. Richardson. Lot 15, section 2, Claymont, $206,000

Ethan C. and Andrea M. Smith to Troy S. and Kelley L. Mock. Lot 1, section 1, Wexford Estates, $310,000

Mark W. and Lisa L. Atkinson to Aaron B. Atkinson. Parcel, 0.689 acres, Va. 796, $127,500

Julia C. Roberts to Jason D. Watts. Lot 6B, section 1, Brookwood, $25,000

Campbell County

Paul David and Sarah H. Bennett to Larry M. Woody, Cathy M. Woody, Ryan M. Woody and Jessica Woody Williams. Lot 21, Spring Meadow Subdivision, $79,400

Jonathan A. Mason and Alexander R. Mason Jr. to Bethel Consultant Group LLC. Lot 1, Lawyers Road Sites, $174,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Justine Sarah Miller and Matthew Obediah Kulp. 4247 Sunnymeade Road, $238,000

Edward H. Crews Jr. to Patricia Ann and James Blair Shelton. 263 Tomahawk Drive, $151,000

Bryn A. Davis to James W. Windle Jr. and Gwen G. Windle. Lot 55, Troublesome Creek, $38,724.92

F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III, Robert J. Walls and Christine S. Walls to Holt Properties LLC. 372 Pigeon Run Road and additional parcel, $142,800

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 28, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Joseph A. McMichael and Connie C. McMichael to Stephen Osterberg to Holly M. Gibson. 1631 Bear Creek Road, $175,000

John C. Laughlin to Jessie D. Hamlett, Kelly M. Hamlett, and Steven L. Moyer and Wynona S. Moyer. Lot 67, Troublesome Creek, $409,618

Chris Allen and Melissa Rush Lane to Efrain Sacba Pop. Lot 7, Powhatan Cox Tract, $267,500

James Renneth Marston Jr. to Errin Alexander Megginson. Lot 18, Westward Park, $256,500

Andrew J. and Barbara J. Miller to Daniel J. and Lizzie M. Miller. Parcel, Pigeon Run Road, 15 acres, $30,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joseph F. Nowell. Lot 28, section III, Carriage Grove, $375,833

Erin K. Plewes to Chenhao Su and Jianzhong Su. Lot 189, section 3, Braxton Park, $256,000

Sudhir J. Shah and Kalyani S. Shah to Brett R. and Hannah R. Yates. 34 Poplar Forest Drive, $320,000

City of Lynchburg

Lorie Michelle Derbin Graham and Denise H. Derbin to The Abram Group LLC. Lots 28-30, block B, Fairview Park, $75,000

By LLC to Nathan J. Akers. 1219 Grove Road, $208,500

Victor K. and Cheryle W. Angell to Semeh Neamaalla. Lot 7, section 3, Oak Park, $650,000

Charles Ryland Ansell to James Uriah Williford and Morgan Garner. 1219 Stratford Road, $145,000

Janet E. Fielder to Richard Lee Bailey. 1311 Tilden Ave., $70,000

Cleven E. Randolph to Victoria Elise Bartholomew and Hugh J. Reeves. Lot 9, Garland Vaughan Estates, $60,000

CMH Investments LLC to Randy and Chartrice Berkley. Lot 131, Sterling Park Townhomes, $234,900

Clarence W. Calhoun to Sara Budarz. 412 Oakridge Blvd., $192,000

Robert M. and Sarah W. Woods to Troy W. and Kristin Campbell. Lot 41, Beacon Hill Subdivision, $515,000

Susan M. Campbell to Emmanuel Nii Okai Clottey. 3008 Hill St., 105, $265,000

Christine Feldman to A. David and Nicole Cook. Lot 6, block 6, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $260,000

Eric B. and Amy M. Couch to Phillip Ronald and Angela Kay Holland. 1813 Laxton Road, $280,000

Michelle Culpepper to Stoville LLC. Lot 4, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $185,000

William A. Sellari and Sally Ann Curtis to Bradley L. Owens and Katlyn A. Watts. 1314 Wood Road, building 10, unit 2, $149,900

DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 21, Legacy Oaks, $30,000

Thomas R. Sand to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 3, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $198,300

DRV Construction LLC to MTD Enterprises LLC. 1126 Heath Ave., $282,500

Brenda Lee Dixon and Christopher D. McCown to Jason Fulmer. Lots 51-53, Edgewood, $240,000

Charles Edward Reynolds and Erin Nichole Hodges to Jon and Tammy Dupin. Lot 43, section 7, New Towne, $290,000

Kirk A. Ellis and Lawanda Ann Vaughan to Makenzie Paige Short and Nicholas Richard Tsoleas. Lot 5, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $300,500

Thomas L. and Tracy G. Miller Goode to John F. Giles and E. Carol Giles. Lot 15, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $475,000

Mark C. Hartless to Charles R. Grant. 200 Overstreet Lane, $43,000

Ricky L. Grant to Mae A. Phillips and Alfred B. Phillips. 2201 Old Forest Road, $40,000

Brad C. and Hannah W. Heath to Andrew and Dawn Palsgrove. Lot 34, Sterling Park Townhomes, $215,700

Gary P. and Elizabeth F. Hutcherson to John L. and Sarah E. Hutslar. Lot 11A, Holly Farm Subdivision, $299,900

Timothy D. Layer to Jacob Robert and Madelyn Kate Turner. Lot 69, College Square at Wards Ferry, $169,900

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Tinsley’s Properties LLC. 1512 15th St., $44,000

Kathleen M. and Joseph E. Malloy to Daniel James and Amy Halling Ricks. 2062 Woodcrest Drive, $500,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Diane F. McCray. Lot 21, Legacy Oaks, $295,373.64

Stacy R. Stuart to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 8, block 6, Westover Heights, $137,234

Henry Thomas Redd to UpKeep Homes LLC. 713 Pearl St., $78,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Jesse D. Scott. 221 Wadsworth St., $47,250

Threethree LLC to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. 1110 Main St., $279,000

Bradley A. Soucie to 122 Holdings LLC. Lot 21, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $225,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Yolimar De Lourdes Marquez Guzman, 1111 Georgetown Drive, renovation, $36,340

Steven Lawson, 2009 Kingston Ave., repair, $1,000

Julia Harris, 504 Lady Slipper Lane, renovation, $12,000

Robert Shorter and David Levy, 233 Woodland Ave., renovation, $45,000

Dianna Bolton-Wingfield and Wayne Wingfield, 186 Schothum St., addition, $30,000

Nicholas Turcotte, 4521 Fairmont Ave., addition, $27,180

Hans Schubert, 218 Holcomb Path Road, renovation, $29,995

Laura Patterson, 1605 Boston Ave., renovation, $50,000

Across the Bridge LLC, 431 Blackford St., 433, renovation, $25,000

Sarah Neale, 1019 Perrymont Ave., addition, $3,000

Daniel Pense, 1301 10th St., addition, $3,840

Robert Eberz Jr., 315 Euclid Ave., addition, $50,000

Kahana Real Estate LLC, 3217 Hill St., renovation, $16,000

Chad Martin, 108 Dreaming Creek Drive, addition, $30,375

Lauren Ferry, 3023 Ravenwood Drive, renovation, $15,000

Alisha Carroll, 3010 Hillview St., renovation, $80,000

Joe Crosby, 1413 Landon Court, renovation, $21,060

Edwin Best, 129 Walton Drive, renovation, $73,564

Bryan Raitter, 510 Strafford St., renovation, $10,260

Blake Apo, 1000 New Hampshire Ave., renovation, $35,000

Borel Built Properties and Renovations LLC, 647 Selene St., renovation, $10,000

Robert Dickman Jr., 6209 Newport Drive, renovation, $35,220

Samuel Moore Jr., 1124 Villas Road, renovation, $6,811.60

Matthew Bright, 3705 Woodside Ave., addition, $10,000

