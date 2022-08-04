Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Rech Properties LLC to Monica M. Howe. 307 Amelon Road, $150,000

Angelo R. Henderson and Nancy J. Henderson to Karl William Erb. Lot 27, section 1, Foreston Manor, $230,000

Maggie M. Ogden and Judy M. Randels to Fitzgerald Farm LLC. 766 Mount Horeb Road, $25,000

Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell to William Robert Hipkins and Amber Nicole Fullerton. Lot 30, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $270,000

Sterling L. Rigney to Xavier Garcia. Lot 23, Highland Circle Subdivision, $247,500

Trevor R. Gillispie to Morcom, Phillip A. Builder’s Inc. 330 Winesap Road, $30,000

John N. Gordon III and Gwendolyn F. Gordon to John N. Gordon IV and Tiffany N. Gordon. 1070 Grandma’s Hill Road, $429,000

Franklin L. Root and Christine W. Root to Eric Kirkham. Lot 31, phase 1, Elon Forest, $295,000

Appomattox County

Julian Franklin Saunders Jr. and Sarah Mullins Saunders to Zoee B. Purbaugh and Mason A. Bailey. Lots 3 and 4, section B, Hickory Grove Acres, $270,000

Bedford County

Mustard Seed Chesterfield LLC to Realty Income Properties 21 LLC. 17559 Forest Road, $3,895,650

Brady Thomas Huffman and Crimsen Paige Huffman to Kirk Charles Gardner. Lot 71, Virginia Ridge, $330,000

Sandra C. Wood to Allen Mountain Property LLC. Parcel, Cloverlea Lane, $35,000

Leslie G. McCracken to Brenda L. Dixon and Christopher D. McCown. Lot 8, section II, Peters Estates, $535,000

William R. and Ellen Regina Lietz to Meagan Miller. Lot 54, block C, Western Hills, $228,200

Stuart Wickham to Chase L. Willis. Parcel, Va. 122, 4.695 acres, $289,900

Patrick Joseph Carey and Kristy Slone to Alexander James Bitzer. 5609 Chestnut Fork Road, $115,000

John Leslie Justice, Michael Alexander Justice and Philip Anderson Justice to Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter. Unit 19, Jefferson Oaks Townhomes, $255,000

James A. Thomasson and Sandra C. Gordone Thomasson to Jay Paul Spegele. Parcel, Va. 636, 2.07 acres, $60,000

Daniel Frank and Allyson S. Fortner to Faith A. Flores and Jeffrey Alexander Gregg. 2797 Mountain Valley Road, $339,900

Taffy D. Peters-Fowler to Spencer T. Bobbitt. Parcel, Shady Knoll Ave., $27,000

SML Villas LLC to Christy M. Weeks. Lot 13, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $230,000

Christopher and Melanie Kiger to BLW LLC. 1245 Graves Harbor Trail Unit 2204 and Unit 228, $525,000

Cody W. Briggs and Kasey N. Briggs to Ann Margaret and Peter Nathaniel Strickland. Lot 27, section 2, Claymont, $250,000

John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Roanoke MHC LLC. Parcel, 1123 Charity Lane and additional parcel, 11884 Dickerson Mill Road and 1068 Unity Lane, $1,606,000

Keith B. and Stephanie S. Freeman to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. Unit E4b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $365,000

E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Eryn N. Rautio. Parcel, Stone Mountain, $196,500

Houman Bolourian to Ying Li. Lot 35, Lake Manor Estates, $1,300,000

Kasey R. Overton to Christopher D. and Debra F. Shuey. Lot 26, section II, Wexford Estates, $349,000

Jason Lawrence Fowler and Amy Loretta Perry to Maple Hills Rental LLC. Lot 49, section 1, Maple Hills, $90,000

Donna Truman McGuire to Jeremy A. and Candra L. Davis. 1133 Caprine Lane, $238,500

Kemberley Effinger Cobb to Angela Grishaw Keyes. Lot 39, section 1, Glenbrooke, $259,900

Salt Shaker LLC to Payton D. Torrence Jr. and Amy Torrence. Lot 16, Farmington at Forest, $357,000

Stephen T. Hardy to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. Tract 11, Va. 760, 1.022 acres, $140,000

James W. and Courtney H. Lawhorn to William D. Andrulot Jr. and Pamela G. Andrulot. 1214 Bishops Way, $440,000

Christopher Ryan Vaughan to Amy Roper and Frank Copestick. Lot 9, Witt Addition, Town of Bedford, $124,000

Fred J. Szeliga Jr. to Mary Ellen and Peter H. Bennies. Lot 8, section 6, Peters Estate, $75,000

Constance J. Dewey to Matthew S. and Claire E. Monastersky. 1028 Jeb Stuart Place, $345,000

Ronald K. Johnson to FCHB Inc. Parcel, Va. 626, 2.067 acres, $32,000

Tony D. West to Andrew H. Richardson. Lot 15, section 2, Claymont, $206,000

Ethan C. and Andrea M. Smith to Troy S. and Kelley L. Mock. Lot 1, section 1, Wexford Estates, $310,000

Mark W. and Lisa L. Atkinson to Aaron B. Atkinson. Parcel, 0.689 acres, Va. 796, $127,500

Julia C. Roberts to Jason D. Watts. Lot 6B, section 1, Brookwood, $25,000

Campbell County

Paul David and Sarah H. Bennett to Larry M. Woody, Cathy M. Woody, Ryan M. Woody and Jessica Woody Williams. Lot 21, Spring Meadow Subdivision, $79,400

Jonathan A. Mason and Alexander R. Mason Jr. to Bethel Consultant Group LLC. Lot 1, Lawyers Road Sites, $174,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Justine Sarah Miller and Matthew Obediah Kulp. 4247 Sunnymeade Road, $238,000

Edward H. Crews Jr. to Patricia Ann and James Blair Shelton. 263 Tomahawk Drive, $151,000

Bryn A. Davis to James W. Windle Jr. and Gwen G. Windle. Lot 55, Troublesome Creek, $38,724.92

F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III, Robert J. Walls and Christine S. Walls to Holt Properties LLC. 372 Pigeon Run Road and additional parcel, $142,800

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 28, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Joseph A. McMichael and Connie C. McMichael to Stephen Osterberg to Holly M. Gibson. 1631 Bear Creek Road, $175,000

John C. Laughlin to Jessie D. Hamlett, Kelly M. Hamlett, and Steven L. Moyer and Wynona S. Moyer. Lot 67, Troublesome Creek, $409,618

Chris Allen and Melissa Rush Lane to Efrain Sacba Pop. Lot 7, Powhatan Cox Tract, $267,500

James Renneth Marston Jr. to Errin Alexander Megginson. Lot 18, Westward Park, $256,500

Andrew J. and Barbara J. Miller to Daniel J. and Lizzie M. Miller. Parcel, Pigeon Run Road, 15 acres, $30,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joseph F. Nowell. Lot 28, section III, Carriage Grove, $375,833

Erin K. Plewes to Chenhao Su and Jianzhong Su. Lot 189, section 3, Braxton Park, $256,000

Sudhir J. Shah and Kalyani S. Shah to Brett R. and Hannah R. Yates. 34 Poplar Forest Drive, $320,000

City of Lynchburg

Lorie Michelle Derbin Graham and Denise H. Derbin to The Abram Group LLC. Lots 28-30, block B, Fairview Park, $75,000

By LLC to Nathan J. Akers. 1219 Grove Road, $208,500

Victor K. and Cheryle W. Angell to Semeh Neamaalla. Lot 7, section 3, Oak Park, $650,000

Charles Ryland Ansell to James Uriah Williford and Morgan Garner. 1219 Stratford Road, $145,000

Janet E. Fielder to Richard Lee Bailey. 1311 Tilden Ave., $70,000

Cleven E. Randolph to Victoria Elise Bartholomew and Hugh J. Reeves. Lot 9, Garland Vaughan Estates, $60,000

CMH Investments LLC to Randy and Chartrice Berkley. Lot 131, Sterling Park Townhomes, $234,900

Clarence W. Calhoun to Sara Budarz. 412 Oakridge Blvd., $192,000

Robert M. and Sarah W. Woods to Troy W. and Kristin Campbell. Lot 41, Beacon Hill Subdivision, $515,000

Susan M. Campbell to Emmanuel Nii Okai Clottey. 3008 Hill St., 105, $265,000

Christine Feldman to A. David and Nicole Cook. Lot 6, block 6, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $260,000

Eric B. and Amy M. Couch to Phillip Ronald and Angela Kay Holland. 1813 Laxton Road, $280,000

Michelle Culpepper to Stoville LLC. Lot 4, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $185,000

William A. Sellari and Sally Ann Curtis to Bradley L. Owens and Katlyn A. Watts. 1314 Wood Road, building 10, unit 2, $149,900

DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 21, Legacy Oaks, $30,000

Thomas R. Sand to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 3, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $198,300

DRV Construction LLC to MTD Enterprises LLC. 1126 Heath Ave., $282,500

Brenda Lee Dixon and Christopher D. McCown to Jason Fulmer. Lots 51-53, Edgewood, $240,000

Charles Edward Reynolds and Erin Nichole Hodges to Jon and Tammy Dupin. Lot 43, section 7, New Towne, $290,000

Kirk A. Ellis and Lawanda Ann Vaughan to Makenzie Paige Short and Nicholas Richard Tsoleas. Lot 5, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $300,500

Thomas L. and Tracy G. Miller Goode to John F. Giles and E. Carol Giles. Lot 15, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $475,000

Mark C. Hartless to Charles R. Grant. 200 Overstreet Lane, $43,000

Ricky L. Grant to Mae A. Phillips and Alfred B. Phillips. 2201 Old Forest Road, $40,000

Brad C. and Hannah W. Heath to Andrew and Dawn Palsgrove. Lot 34, Sterling Park Townhomes, $215,700

Gary P. and Elizabeth F. Hutcherson to John L. and Sarah E. Hutslar. Lot 11A, Holly Farm Subdivision, $299,900

Timothy D. Layer to Jacob Robert and Madelyn Kate Turner. Lot 69, College Square at Wards Ferry, $169,900

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Tinsley’s Properties LLC. 1512 15th St., $44,000

Kathleen M. and Joseph E. Malloy to Daniel James and Amy Halling Ricks. 2062 Woodcrest Drive, $500,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Diane F. McCray. Lot 21, Legacy Oaks, $295,373.64

Stacy R. Stuart to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 8, block 6, Westover Heights, $137,234

Henry Thomas Redd to UpKeep Homes LLC. 713 Pearl St., $78,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Jesse D. Scott. 221 Wadsworth St., $47,250

Threethree LLC to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. 1110 Main St., $279,000

Bradley A. Soucie to 122 Holdings LLC. Lot 21, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $225,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Yolimar De Lourdes Marquez Guzman, 1111 Georgetown Drive, renovation, $36,340

Steven Lawson, 2009 Kingston Ave., repair, $1,000

Julia Harris, 504 Lady Slipper Lane, renovation, $12,000

Robert Shorter and David Levy, 233 Woodland Ave., renovation, $45,000

Dianna Bolton-Wingfield and Wayne Wingfield, 186 Schothum St., addition, $30,000

Nicholas Turcotte, 4521 Fairmont Ave., addition, $27,180

Hans Schubert, 218 Holcomb Path Road, renovation, $29,995

Laura Patterson, 1605 Boston Ave., renovation, $50,000

Across the Bridge LLC, 431 Blackford St., 433, renovation, $25,000

Sarah Neale, 1019 Perrymont Ave., addition, $3,000

Daniel Pense, 1301 10th St., addition, $3,840

Robert Eberz Jr., 315 Euclid Ave., addition, $50,000

Kahana Real Estate LLC, 3217 Hill St., renovation, $16,000

Chad Martin, 108 Dreaming Creek Drive, addition, $30,375

Lauren Ferry, 3023 Ravenwood Drive, renovation, $15,000

Alisha Carroll, 3010 Hillview St., renovation, $80,000

Joe Crosby, 1413 Landon Court, renovation, $21,060

Edwin Best, 129 Walton Drive, renovation, $73,564

Bryan Raitter, 510 Strafford St., renovation, $10,260

Blake Apo, 1000 New Hampshire Ave., renovation, $35,000

Borel Built Properties and Renovations LLC, 647 Selene St., renovation, $10,000

Robert Dickman Jr., 6209 Newport Drive, renovation, $35,220

Samuel Moore Jr., 1124 Villas Road, renovation, $6,811.60

Matthew Bright, 3705 Woodside Ave., addition, $10,000