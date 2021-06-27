Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Kevin and Lynn Mays to Allman Holdings LLC. 187 Loch Lane, $330,000
Kimberly T. and Fred Thomas Hunnicutt Jr. to Easy Creek Properties LLC. 220 S. Main St. and additional parcels, $160,000
Judith S. Sellers and Peter E. Winters Jr. to Christy E. McCay. Lot 8, Hunting Woods, $50,000
George E. Peters Jr., Brenda Harris Peters, Gary D. Peters and Alison P. Tyree to Robert J. and Ginger M. Burg. 731 Piedmont Road, $135,000
Amanda M. Reynolds to Tracy Lynn Humphries. Lot 12, Viking Ford, $147,500
Vickie Hunter Jennings to Tommy Jerome Dunning. Lots 65-68, Kiddhurst Acres, $239,900
Samuel G. Massie, Gerald B. Massie and Margot Massie to Evan C. Reese Jr. Parcel, on Piney River, 134 acres, $275,000
Bernice H. Wilcox to Scott Russell. Tract 2, section 9, Amherst Plantation, $20,000
Appomattox County
Johnathon O. Franklin to John K. Farlow II. 10532 Oakville Road, $71,000
Jonathan James McFadden to Derek Jeffrey McFadden. Parcel, Va. 615, 5.01 acres, $13,500
Trena Moyers to Gregory R. and Michelle R. Kunert. 141 Pecan St., $53,900
Clifton C. Cusick to Margaret Louise Smith and W. Taylor Reveley IV. Parcel, Va. 626, 8.05 acres, $40,000
5960 Watt Abbitt LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. 5960 Watt Abbitt Road, $27,500
Christopher Arvel Smith to Luther Henry Cifers III. 16697 Thomas Jefferson Highway, $90,000
Bedford County
Walter S. Hogle Jr. and Janet Stow Hogle to Matthew E. and Cindy Robyn Korenberg. Lot 3, section 1, Cedar Keys, Lakes District, $1,425,000
John Christopher Ransom and Traci Carr Ransom to Marcus Edward Dunbar Jr. Lot 18, section 2, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $415,000
Christopher E. and Lisa C. Feagon to Virginia Louise and Raitu Disong. 3758 Horseshoe Bend Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $305,000
Philip N. Creasy to Damien T. Sink. Lot 3, section 1, Hickory Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $300,000
Robin Walker and Phillip E. West to Roger D. and Martha A. Walker and Janet Mary Gray. 10612 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, Blue Ridge District, $300,000
Belinda R. Williams and Wallace Dean Reynolds to Jacob T. Howell and April R. Borden. 1179 Altice Road, Lakes District, $170,000
Justin L. Jolliff to Robert J. Clark and Linda G. Hamilton. Lot 8, section A, Wildernest, Lakes District, $140,000
Susan S. and George W. Bradley III to Amy E. Sims Solis. Tract 61, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $67,000
Claire E. Thomas to Patricia Kiser and Freda M. Lawson. Lot 9, section 6, Mountain View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $50,000
Carlton Wayne and Cindy Marie Dickenson to Michael Lee Hayes and Tracy Denise Huffman. Parcel, Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $39,500
Virgil L. McCratic to Michael A. Gladle and Suzanne A. Gladle. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, Lakes District, $31,500
Bobbie O. Blakenship to Jack Lacy III and Jeanette L. Krantz. Lot 15, Summit Ridge, Lakes District, $30,000
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Bruce and Donna Hartzell. Lot 23, Westcove, Lakes District, $30,000
Roy W. and Iris L. Munden to Thomas Christopher and Rachel Deon Rettig, Lot 12, section 2, Wedgewood, Lakes District, $26,000
Cynthia Witt Shevos to Daniel Paul Shifflet. Lot 108, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $20,000
James M. Bickett and Marcia A. Bickett to Ryan Low and Danica Low. Lot 48, section 2, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $5,000
Shelly Ann Lee to Jessica Anne and Gilbert Howard Downer IV. Lots 12 and 13, Dogwood Haven, $471,500
Sean M. Gottstein to Jacob P. Stachowiak and Melissa C. Pasierb. Lot 5, East Side Village, $230,000
Barbara A. and Americus M. Gill III to Kristin E. and Thad K. Boyce. Lot 16, section 1, Lake Vista, $469,900
Matthew Colbert and Maegan Reinhardt to Harold James and Susan M. Marshall. 2293 Goode Station Road, $330,000
Joseph P. Welsh to Alfred M. and Cynthia A. Horn. Lot 75, section IV, Lake Vista, $360,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Peaks View Construction LLC. Lot 30, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,900
Douglas Edward Jones to David T. and Kathryn S. Midkiff. Lot 7, Brookstone Estates, $55,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Peaks View Construction LLC. Lot 24, Jefferson Meadows, $180,000
Jennifer N. and Mark A. Hogsed Sr. to Wendy Li. Lot 37, section III, Kensington, $400,000
Margarete E. Pachey to Robert W. and Elizbeth C. Dawson. Unit 1, building 13, Jefferson Villas, $290,000
F&S Building Innovations Inc. to Hemant Harishohandra Patil and Priya Hemat Patil. Lot 21, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $324,900
Hussein and Christina Elroumy to Michael T. Howard and Jennifer L. Pellican. Lot 4, U.S. 460, Center District, $239,900
Michael L. Arthur to Tommy L. Goff. Parcel, ½ acre, Otey St., $97,600
Mary Ann Elvin to Tiankun Xue. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Creek, $301,500
G. Thaxton Parker Jr. and Christopher T. Parker to James A. and Michele M. Bazar. Parcel, 0.541 acres, Town of Bedford, $268,000
Christopher S. and Nicole Overstreet to MHD LLC. 1301 Longwood Ave., $158,900
Thomas M. Richardson and Patricia A. Richardson to Matthew J. Heddings and Sokha Mam. Lot 5, phase 2, Brookstone Estates, $76,000
Terry P. Dobyns to Jeremy David Carroll. Parcel, Va. 668, 54.57 acres, $269,500
Richard A. Russo to Kacey C. Jefferson. Lot 26, Mountain View Estates, $525,000
T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Gerrard Norman and Catherine Jeanette Cotton-Norman. Lot 29, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $398,900
Mann Custom Builders Inc. to SP Concrete & Construction LLC. Parcel, Everett Road, $80,000
Campbell County
John A. Williams Jr., Donna Leigh Williams Nash and Gina Lynette William Scott to Franklin Edward Austin. 7375 Epsons Road, $41,000
Richard K. and Nancy Mae Johnson to Dwight S. and Betty Lane. Parcel, Fox Crest Dr., $55,000
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Joshua B. Person. Condominium unit 307, Lighthouse Condominium, $124,500
Jean Capital LLC to Latoya R. Skates. 206 Marshall St. and 4 additional parcels, $135,000
Samantha G. and Michael W. Campbell Jr. to Jordan T. Hamblen. 461 Winding Way Road, $189,000
Joel and Natalya Fernando to Daniel J. and Denise Castagna. 546 Jefferson Manor Dr., $115,000
Blake W. Hudson to 597 Jefferson Manor Trust. Lot 1, section 3, Jefferson Gardens, $ 125,100
Haley Nicole Campbell to Shekher Mohan. Lot 6, section 4, Village at Greenview, $154,300
Michael A. Slagter and Peggy C. Slagter to Franklin William and Christiane Hummert Gram. Lot 176, section 3, Braxton Park, $249,900
City of Lynchburg
Ayman N. Alshaikh and Anbara N. Salem to Matthew C. Pickeral. Lot 1, unit 416, Wyndhurst, $179,000
CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. 119 Holmes Circle, $124,500
Marcus Tovar to Leona L. Mickie. 1115 Moseley Dr., $205,000
Jason M. and Kimberly J. Wood to Taylor N. Tsoleas. 1401 Trent’s Ferry Road, $224,900
Julie C. Dailey to Timothy D. and Kara B. Spooner. Lot 20, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $375,000
Alfred T. and Judith M. Yeatts to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lot 20, block 19, Westover Heights Addition, $75,000
MRA Properties LLC to Bower & Coffee LLC. 2704 Langhorne Road, $440,000
TT Rehab LLC to Pallaria LTD. 611 Eighth St., $20,000
Dorothy Napier to Jacob and Holly Delgado. 1008 Polk St., $126,000
Alfred E. and Kaye R. Wilson to James A. and Wendy K. Weaks. Lot 23, Doral Acres, $211,000
Dustin P. Maner to James L. Stutesman and Andrea A. Stutesman. Lot 59, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $249,900
Hoa Thi Thanh Le and Ali Ngoc Tran to Susan Carron-Demoreta and Jaoquin Demoreta-Braza. Lot 18, section 7, New Towne, $223,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Michael and Abigail Frommack. Lot 4, block 5, Westover Heights, $206,079
Darlene Gale Ware to NE Holdings LLC. 4615 Fairmont Ave., 1209 Shirley Road, 3211 Richmond St., 1149, 1201 and 1205 Stratford Road, 4814 and 4914 Myrtle St., 718 Kenbridge Road, and 1201 Brandon Road, $570,000
Mark Andrew Broyles to Amanda Wrightson. Lot 53, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $160,000
Joyce R. Whitaker and David C. Whitaker to James Paul and Renee Michelle Wynia and Janae Wynia. 219 Duncraig Dr., $330,000
Scott Kirtley Dovel to Steven J. and Sherrie L. Pettit. 3714 Woodside Ave., $300,000
Kelsey Lyn Smith Brown to Julie C. Schlenker. Lot 6, section 1, Woodbine Village West, $125,000
David A. and Jerra A. Huld to Haley T. Meade. 1018 Lindsay St., $115,000
Alice Rochow and David F. Rochow to David and Laurie Mazzola. Lot 4, Manton Woods, $330,000
Justin R. and Ashley M. Porter to Nathanael A. and Kathryn M. Durden. Lot 5, block 7, section B, Sandusky Acres, $233,000
Excel Choice Properties LLC to Malik and Tyreais Shakur. 1604 Floyd St., $47,500
Nathan D. McClure III to Chloe Marie Abbett. Lot 10, section 1, Wexford Townhomes, $150,000
Richard Lee Jones to Neil A. Prager. 215 Ivy Dr., $256,000
Samuel E. Jones and Barry L. Jones to Brian W. Jones. 413 Alta Lane, $43,000
Teresa Grant to Pallaria LTD. 831 Victoria Ave., $22,500
Caelan D. Campbell, Dennis T. Campbell and Marta R. Campbell to Sue and Bradley James Bagans Sr. Lot 50, section 7, New Towne, $283,900
Bettie V. Jennings to Michael D. Kountz and David L. Kountz. Lots 56 and 57 and part of lots 55 and 58, block 3, Fort Hill Bower Park, $149,900
Shaobo Liang and Liqing Mei to Brant L. and Cheryl L. Hicks. Lot 30, block G, Cornerstone, $221,000
Joseph T. and Stephanie G. Cowell to Michael P. Kerwin. Lot 4, block 4, section A, Bedford Hills, $265,000
Alison M. Sigler to Kristie H, and Harry C. Pearson Jr. 1451 Trent’s Ferry Road, $450,000
Joshua Brown to Morgan M. Waterman. Lot 15, section B, Mapleton Addition, $170,500
Evelyn D. Saunders to Samantha Elysee and Marjorie Elysee. 924 Sanhill Dr., $190,000
Jeffrey L. and Charity J. Senecal to Troy Lee Davenport and Autumn B. Dawley. 6030 Edgewood Ave., $193,000
Melissa D. Rodriguez to William and Xena X. Cosgrove. 1405 Gates St., $130,00
Clarence Brown and Sarah Brown Munoz to Jonathan A. Gregory. 1118 Brandon Road, $70,000
Thomas M. Power to Lloyd D. and Diane A. Colquitt. 3101 Link Road, 109, $134,000
Pamela W. Reams to Alison M. Sigler. Lot 1, block 2, Peakland Addition, $287,000
WKF LLC to Deborah Lynn Hughes. Unit 3, Heritage Condominium, $99,500
Donald P. Ray to Dorothy Dillard-Smith. 1219 Virginia St., $6,000
RJLG Holdings LLC to Gerald L. and Robin F. Krantz. 2055 and 2071 Hughes Ave., $85,000
Andrew L. and Mary C. Harris to Rachel and Drew Thibault. 1305 Harding St., $165,500
Michol Wade Stout to Ryan D. and Alicia A. Boggs. 1105 Harrison St., $222,000
David C. and Amy E. Martin to Kerwin A. Stevenson and Torshay Stevenson. Lot 2, Overlink Estates, $390,000
Chelsea Lynn Thompson and Cameron Thompson Judd to Stephen J. Acree. 615 Pine Dr., $83,500
Paul J. Feinman to David A. Jones and Torii O. Jones. 1602 Parkland Dr. and 3911 Morrison Dr., $331,000
Faith M. Adkins and Wanda K. Mays to Marie Gesila Capital LLC. 1720 Gordon St., $42,900
JC Properties & Management LLC to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1121 Dearing St., $66,500
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Ron Ferrin. Lot 10 and portion of lot 11, Briarwood, $149,900
Building permits
Campbell County
Jesse Lutz, 785 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $40,000
Sherry Callands, 1304 Lola Ext. Ave., deck, $6,300
Elizabeth Doughty, 535 Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $180,000
Aaron Meany, 1866 Suburban Road, accessory building, $35,000
Philip Welling, 173 Timber Ridge Dr., storage building, $10,000
Francis Moreno, 55 Baldwin Circle, pool, $7,800
Robert Kincaid, 125 N. Lake Dr., remodel, $140,000
David St. John, 927 Hickory Creek Road, metal garage, $38,000
Daniel Lawo, 30 Garnett Court, solar panels, $70,290
David Johnson, 210 David’s Way, pool, $23,500
Michelle Hankins, 4757 Campbell Highway, shed, $12,000
Ralph Liebl Jr., 3161 Lambs Church Road, shed, $4,000
Wanda Burley, 162 Saratoga Dr., deck, $8,000
Daniel Mayhew, 571 Bay View Road, pool, $20,000