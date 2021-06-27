 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County 

Kevin and Lynn Mays to Allman Holdings LLC. 187 Loch Lane, $330,000

Kimberly T. and Fred Thomas Hunnicutt Jr. to Easy Creek Properties LLC. 220 S. Main St. and additional parcels, $160,000

Judith S. Sellers and Peter E. Winters Jr. to Christy E. McCay. Lot 8, Hunting Woods, $50,000

George E. Peters Jr., Brenda Harris Peters, Gary D. Peters and Alison P. Tyree to Robert J. and Ginger M. Burg. 731 Piedmont Road, $135,000

Amanda M. Reynolds to Tracy Lynn Humphries. Lot 12, Viking Ford, $147,500

Vickie Hunter Jennings to Tommy Jerome Dunning. Lots 65-68, Kiddhurst Acres, $239,900

Samuel G. Massie, Gerald B. Massie and Margot Massie to Evan C. Reese Jr. Parcel, on Piney River, 134 acres, $275,000

Bernice H. Wilcox to Scott Russell. Tract 2, section 9, Amherst Plantation, $20,000 

Appomattox County

Johnathon O. Franklin to John K. Farlow II. 10532 Oakville Road, $71,000

Jonathan James McFadden to Derek Jeffrey McFadden. Parcel, Va. 615, 5.01 acres, $13,500

Trena Moyers to Gregory R. and Michelle R. Kunert. 141 Pecan St., $53,900

Clifton C. Cusick to Margaret Louise Smith and W. Taylor Reveley IV. Parcel, Va. 626, 8.05 acres, $40,000

5960 Watt Abbitt LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. 5960 Watt Abbitt Road, $27,500

Christopher Arvel Smith to Luther Henry Cifers III. 16697 Thomas Jefferson Highway, $90,000

Bedford County

Walter S. Hogle Jr. and Janet Stow Hogle to Matthew E. and Cindy Robyn Korenberg. Lot 3, section 1, Cedar Keys, Lakes District, $1,425,000

John Christopher Ransom and Traci Carr Ransom to Marcus Edward Dunbar Jr. Lot 18, section 2, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $415,000

Christopher E. and Lisa C. Feagon to Virginia Louise and Raitu Disong. 3758 Horseshoe Bend Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $305,000

Philip N. Creasy to Damien T. Sink. Lot 3, section 1, Hickory Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $300,000

Robin Walker and Phillip E. West to Roger D. and Martha A. Walker and Janet Mary Gray. 10612 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, Blue Ridge District, $300,000

Belinda R. Williams and Wallace Dean Reynolds to Jacob T. Howell and April R. Borden. 1179 Altice Road, Lakes District, $170,000

Justin L. Jolliff to Robert J. Clark and Linda G. Hamilton. Lot 8, section A, Wildernest, Lakes District, $140,000

Susan S. and George W. Bradley III to Amy E. Sims Solis. Tract 61, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $67,000

Claire E. Thomas to Patricia Kiser and Freda M. Lawson. Lot 9, section 6, Mountain View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $50,000

Carlton Wayne and Cindy Marie Dickenson to Michael Lee Hayes and Tracy Denise Huffman. Parcel, Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $39,500

Virgil L. McCratic to Michael A. Gladle and Suzanne A. Gladle. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, Lakes District, $31,500

Bobbie O. Blakenship to Jack Lacy III and Jeanette L. Krantz. Lot 15, Summit Ridge, Lakes District, $30,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Bruce and Donna Hartzell. Lot 23, Westcove, Lakes District, $30,000

Roy W. and Iris L. Munden to Thomas Christopher and Rachel Deon Rettig, Lot 12, section 2, Wedgewood, Lakes District, $26,000

Cynthia Witt Shevos to Daniel Paul Shifflet. Lot 108, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $20,000

James M. Bickett and Marcia A. Bickett to Ryan Low and Danica Low. Lot 48, section 2, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $5,000

Shelly Ann Lee to Jessica Anne and Gilbert Howard Downer IV. Lots 12 and 13, Dogwood Haven, $471,500

Sean M. Gottstein to Jacob P. Stachowiak and Melissa C. Pasierb. Lot 5, East Side Village, $230,000

Barbara A. and Americus M. Gill III to Kristin E. and Thad K. Boyce. Lot 16, section 1, Lake Vista, $469,900

Matthew Colbert and Maegan Reinhardt to Harold James and Susan M. Marshall. 2293 Goode Station Road, $330,000

Joseph P. Welsh to Alfred M. and Cynthia A. Horn. Lot 75, section IV, Lake Vista, $360,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Peaks View Construction LLC. Lot 30, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,900

Douglas Edward Jones to David T. and Kathryn S. Midkiff. Lot 7, Brookstone Estates, $55,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Peaks View Construction LLC. Lot 24, Jefferson Meadows, $180,000

Jennifer N. and Mark A. Hogsed Sr. to Wendy Li. Lot 37, section III, Kensington, $400,000

Margarete E. Pachey to Robert W. and Elizbeth C. Dawson. Unit 1, building 13, Jefferson Villas, $290,000

F&S Building Innovations Inc. to Hemant Harishohandra Patil and Priya Hemat Patil. Lot 21, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $324,900

Hussein and Christina Elroumy to Michael T. Howard and Jennifer L. Pellican. Lot 4, U.S. 460, Center District, $239,900

Michael L. Arthur to Tommy L. Goff. Parcel, ½ acre, Otey St., $97,600

Mary Ann Elvin to Tiankun Xue. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Creek, $301,500

G. Thaxton Parker Jr. and Christopher T. Parker to James A. and Michele M. Bazar. Parcel, 0.541 acres, Town of Bedford, $268,000

Christopher S. and Nicole Overstreet to MHD LLC. 1301 Longwood Ave., $158,900

Thomas M. Richardson and Patricia A. Richardson to Matthew J. Heddings and Sokha Mam. Lot 5, phase 2, Brookstone Estates, $76,000

Terry P. Dobyns to Jeremy David Carroll. Parcel, Va. 668, 54.57 acres, $269,500

Richard A. Russo to Kacey C. Jefferson. Lot 26, Mountain View Estates, $525,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Gerrard Norman and Catherine Jeanette Cotton-Norman. Lot 29, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $398,900

Mann Custom Builders Inc. to SP Concrete & Construction LLC. Parcel, Everett Road, $80,000

Campbell County

John A. Williams Jr., Donna Leigh Williams Nash and Gina Lynette William Scott to Franklin Edward Austin. 7375 Epsons Road, $41,000

Richard K. and Nancy Mae Johnson to Dwight S. and Betty Lane. Parcel, Fox Crest Dr., $55,000

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Joshua B. Person. Condominium unit 307, Lighthouse Condominium, $124,500

Jean Capital LLC to Latoya R. Skates. 206 Marshall St. and 4 additional parcels, $135,000

Samantha G. and Michael W. Campbell Jr. to Jordan T. Hamblen. 461 Winding Way Road, $189,000

Joel and Natalya Fernando to Daniel J. and Denise Castagna. 546 Jefferson Manor Dr., $115,000

Blake W. Hudson to 597 Jefferson Manor Trust. Lot 1, section 3, Jefferson Gardens, $ 125,100

Haley Nicole Campbell to Shekher Mohan. Lot 6, section 4, Village at Greenview, $154,300

Michael A. Slagter and Peggy C. Slagter to Franklin William and Christiane Hummert Gram. Lot 176, section 3, Braxton Park, $249,900

City of Lynchburg

Ayman N. Alshaikh and Anbara N. Salem to Matthew C. Pickeral. Lot 1, unit 416, Wyndhurst, $179,000

CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. 119 Holmes Circle, $124,500

Marcus Tovar to Leona L. Mickie. 1115 Moseley Dr., $205,000

Jason M. and Kimberly J. Wood to Taylor N. Tsoleas. 1401 Trent’s Ferry Road, $224,900

Julie C. Dailey to Timothy D. and Kara B. Spooner. Lot 20, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $375,000

Alfred T. and Judith M. Yeatts to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lot 20, block 19, Westover Heights Addition, $75,000

MRA Properties LLC to Bower & Coffee LLC. 2704 Langhorne Road, $440,000

TT Rehab LLC to Pallaria LTD. 611 Eighth St., $20,000

Dorothy Napier to Jacob and Holly Delgado. 1008 Polk St., $126,000

Alfred E. and Kaye R. Wilson to James A. and Wendy K. Weaks. Lot 23, Doral Acres, $211,000

Dustin P. Maner to James L. Stutesman and Andrea A. Stutesman. Lot 59, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $249,900

Hoa Thi Thanh Le and Ali Ngoc Tran to Susan Carron-Demoreta and Jaoquin Demoreta-Braza. Lot 18, section 7, New Towne, $223,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Michael and Abigail Frommack. Lot 4, block 5, Westover Heights, $206,079

Darlene Gale Ware to NE Holdings LLC. 4615 Fairmont Ave., 1209 Shirley Road, 3211 Richmond St., 1149, 1201 and 1205 Stratford Road, 4814 and 4914 Myrtle St., 718 Kenbridge Road, and 1201 Brandon Road, $570,000

Mark Andrew Broyles to Amanda Wrightson. Lot 53, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $160,000

Joyce R. Whitaker and David C. Whitaker to James Paul and Renee Michelle Wynia and Janae Wynia. 219 Duncraig Dr., $330,000

Scott Kirtley Dovel to Steven J. and Sherrie L. Pettit. 3714 Woodside Ave., $300,000

Kelsey Lyn Smith Brown to Julie C. Schlenker. Lot 6, section 1, Woodbine Village West, $125,000

David A. and Jerra A. Huld to Haley T. Meade. 1018 Lindsay St., $115,000

Alice Rochow and David F. Rochow to David and Laurie Mazzola. Lot 4, Manton Woods, $330,000

Justin R. and Ashley M. Porter to Nathanael A. and Kathryn M. Durden. Lot 5, block 7, section B, Sandusky Acres, $233,000

Excel Choice Properties LLC to Malik and Tyreais Shakur. 1604 Floyd St., $47,500

Nathan D. McClure III to Chloe Marie Abbett. Lot 10, section 1, Wexford Townhomes, $150,000

Richard Lee Jones to Neil A. Prager. 215 Ivy Dr., $256,000

Samuel E. Jones and Barry L. Jones to Brian W. Jones. 413 Alta Lane, $43,000

Teresa Grant to Pallaria LTD. 831 Victoria Ave., $22,500

Caelan D. Campbell, Dennis T. Campbell and Marta R. Campbell to Sue and Bradley James Bagans Sr. Lot 50, section 7, New Towne, $283,900

Bettie V. Jennings to Michael D. Kountz and David L. Kountz. Lots 56 and 57 and part of lots 55 and 58, block 3, Fort Hill Bower Park, $149,900

Shaobo Liang and Liqing Mei to Brant L. and Cheryl L. Hicks. Lot 30, block G, Cornerstone, $221,000

Joseph T. and Stephanie G. Cowell to Michael P. Kerwin. Lot 4, block 4, section A, Bedford Hills, $265,000

Alison M. Sigler to Kristie H, and Harry C. Pearson Jr. 1451 Trent’s Ferry Road, $450,000

Joshua Brown to Morgan M. Waterman. Lot 15, section B, Mapleton Addition, $170,500

Evelyn D. Saunders to Samantha Elysee and Marjorie Elysee. 924 Sanhill Dr., $190,000

Jeffrey L. and Charity J. Senecal to Troy Lee Davenport and Autumn B. Dawley. 6030 Edgewood Ave., $193,000

Melissa D. Rodriguez to William and Xena X. Cosgrove. 1405 Gates St., $130,00

Clarence Brown and Sarah Brown Munoz to Jonathan A. Gregory. 1118 Brandon Road, $70,000

Thomas M. Power to Lloyd D. and Diane A. Colquitt. 3101 Link Road, 109, $134,000

Pamela W. Reams to Alison M. Sigler. Lot 1, block 2, Peakland Addition, $287,000

WKF LLC to Deborah Lynn Hughes. Unit 3, Heritage Condominium, $99,500

Donald P. Ray to Dorothy Dillard-Smith. 1219 Virginia St., $6,000

RJLG Holdings LLC to Gerald L. and Robin F. Krantz. 2055 and 2071 Hughes Ave., $85,000

Andrew L. and Mary C. Harris to Rachel and Drew Thibault. 1305 Harding St., $165,500

Michol Wade Stout to Ryan D. and Alicia A. Boggs. 1105 Harrison St., $222,000

David C. and Amy E. Martin to Kerwin A. Stevenson and Torshay Stevenson. Lot 2, Overlink Estates, $390,000

Chelsea Lynn Thompson and Cameron Thompson Judd to Stephen J. Acree. 615 Pine Dr., $83,500

Paul J. Feinman to David A. Jones and Torii O. Jones. 1602 Parkland Dr. and 3911 Morrison Dr., $331,000

Faith M. Adkins and Wanda K. Mays to Marie Gesila Capital LLC. 1720 Gordon St., $42,900

JC Properties & Management LLC to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1121 Dearing St., $66,500

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Ron Ferrin. Lot 10 and portion of lot 11, Briarwood, $149,900

Building permits

Campbell County

Jesse Lutz, 785 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $40,000

Sherry Callands, 1304 Lola Ext. Ave., deck, $6,300

Elizabeth Doughty, 535 Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $180,000

Aaron Meany, 1866 Suburban Road, accessory building, $35,000

Philip Welling, 173 Timber Ridge Dr., storage building, $10,000

Francis Moreno, 55 Baldwin Circle, pool, $7,800

Robert Kincaid, 125 N. Lake Dr., remodel, $140,000

David St. John, 927 Hickory Creek Road, metal garage, $38,000

Daniel Lawo, 30 Garnett Court, solar panels, $70,290

David Johnson, 210 David’s Way, pool, $23,500

Michelle Hankins, 4757 Campbell Highway, shed, $12,000

Ralph Liebl Jr., 3161 Lambs Church Road, shed, $4,000

Wanda Burley, 162 Saratoga Dr., deck, $8,000

Daniel Mayhew, 571 Bay View Road, pool, $20,000

