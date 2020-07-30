Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Mark A. and Victoria W. Campbell to AZ Homes LLC. Lot 30, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $77,000
Miguel A. Zarate and Alexandra S. Zarate to Hannah M. Inge and Jeremy J. Borchert. 105 Cape Lane, $183,000
Scott R. Holmes to Nicholas Bowen. Lot 1, section 1, Running Cedar, $220,000
Hannah L. Rosene and Richard H. Rosene to Jeffrey Nathaniel and Neisa H. Owen. 454 Seminole Dr., $182,000
Mark Opoka and Mary Opoka to David A. Prior. 2091 Elon Road, $220,500
Michele S. Sexton to Kevin S. Fry. 455 Ambrose Rucker Road and 2 additional parcels, $324,300
Mack Arnold Fitzgerald to William Aaron Tomlin and Jody Elain Miller. 181 Woods Edge Lane, $304,900
Patricia M. Brockman and Sarah S. Brockman to Burgdash Properties LLC. Lots 1-10, Peyton Place, $175,000
Luther L. Rose to Sean M. Wood. 195 Glenway Dr., $181,000
Appomattox County
Kathleen A. Swartz to Richard Alan Schaad. Parcel, fronting Church St., 0.716 acres, $152,000
John A. and Kori J. Zirkel to Jeremy A. and Lacie C. Page. Lot 1, section I, Suanee Creek Estates, $39,000
Rochelle E. Belcher to Andrew H. Wingfield. Lot 2, Morning Star Road, $98,500
Ronald Wayne and Virginia Carter to Brooke E. Mathna. 2741 Purdum Mill Road, $199,500
Rebecca M. Wheeler, David S. Wheeler, Brenda M. Goin, John H. Goin Jr., Alfred E. Marsh Jr. and Anita D. Marsh to Christopher M. Ferguson. Parcel, 1.33 acres, fronting Va. 26, $91,000
Matthew D. Garrett to Jonathan D. and Jennifer S. Garrett. Parcel 3, 7.94 acres, U.S. 460, $40,000
Foster Ridge LLC to Travis Knick Cottrell. Lot 49, section IIB, Sunset Ridge, $59,000
Bedford County
James Arthur Armstrong Jr. to Joyce F. Fox. 2120 Shady Run Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000
Mary F. Jarvis to Tracy McClure and Brenda K. McClure. 1205 Green Hill Court, Blue Ridge District, $77,800
Ricky W. Fralin to Marion D. and Irene E. Childress. 1023 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $257,450
Vipool K. Goradia and Laura J. Goradia to Grayson Evan and Susan M. Cochran and Timothy J. and Catherine McCullagh Finotti. Lot 101, block 2, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $555,000
John Joseph Grieff to Milton R. Fore III and Roxane S. Thomas. New lot 76, section 3, Pirates Cove, Lakes District, $439,000
Dennis L. Charles and Deborah T. Charles, trustees to Joseph H. Caldwell. Lot 7, C.M. Waldron Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $25,000
Roxanne S. Thomas to Jeremy Patrick and Kaytlyn Irene Dolan. Lot 3, 2.015 acres, Flint Hill Estates, Lakes District, $339,900
Shelby Jean Welch to BSCB LLC. 1104 Dearing Lane, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Courtney H. and Hugh W. Powel III to Marshall L. Huffman. 1205 Sam’s Way, Lakes District, $103,000
Jeanne S. Logwood and Judy S. Leftwich to Fred W. and Judy S. Smith. 3220 Hales Ford Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $43,500
Judy Mattox LaPrade to Tyler D. Doss. Tract 27, section 1, Willowridge, Blue Ridge District, $80,000
Jamie A. Jennings to Patricia W. Mann. 301 Cascade Dr., Blue Ridge District, $214,000
Dennis K. and Peggy T. Stump to Steven B. and Carol S. Murphy. 1160 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $229,950
Sean Lavelle McDonald to Joseph E. and Susan S. Hubbard. Lot 65, section D, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $4,200
NBS Development LLC to Hattie H. and Jacob B. Elder. Lot 23, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $201,200
Waldo D. and Melissa Grace Johnson to Caleb Barbour and Caileigh Riggs. 1389 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $229,500
Judith Leblanc to Jadah T. Tubbs and Sean M. Peregoy. Lot 53, section II, Victoria Lakes, $246,842
Albert G. and Sally E. Finch to Matthew J. Bowyer. 204 Peters Dr., $229,000
Liu Zuoming to Jeremy C. and Kara M. Jude. Lot 7, section 1, Quail Ridge Subdivision, $305,000
Brian O. and Kathy B. Kidd to Dean and Susan Quarterley. Lot 192, section VI, Terrace View, $450,000
Kara M. Jude to Corbin H. and Maria B. Pillow. Lot 10, The Hollows, $245,000
Blue Gap Properties LLC to Mark and Christina R. Miller. Amended parcel 10, Blue Gap Subdivision, $231,000
Somerset Farms L.L.C. to David Warden. Lot 236, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $48,500
Brad A. Merrell and Melissa A. Waddell-Merrell to John Russell Beverly and Lillia Jade Dimattia-Mullins. Parcel, Peak St., $167,000
Russell Farms Inc. to Russell & Company. New lot 1, Russell Farms, $55,000
Helen L. Fiaschetti to Demond L. and Jamelle T. Bolden. Lot 18, Lakepointe, $86,500
Donald L. and Lisa K. O’Regan to Billy Joe and Hannah Arrington. Tract 33, section IV, Fox Runn Subdivision, $475,000
Crosswind Contracting LLC to Luke M. and Ronielle Roberts. Revised lot 15, Mountain View Estates, $514,900
Michael A. and Cathleen L. Bennett to Christopher Rigas. Unit 3, building C, Clay’s Crossing, $144,900
Irish Enterprises LLC to Ryan David and Arianna Noel Cook. 1166 Commonwealth Circle, $208,000
Sandra T. Correia to Phillip Davis and Ann J. Davis. Lot 8B, London Downs Townhouses, $315,000
Frances M. Harker to Town of Bedford, Virginia. Tract 6, 4.925 acres, Center District, $30,000
Campbell County
Allkes LLC to Javier E. Caycedo Medina and Makenzie F. Caycedo. Lot 4, Emberly Way Subdivision, $313,334
Buford N. Thornhill Sr. to Jason and Carrie Jennings. Parcel, 2.5 acres, Holcomb Path Road, $17,500
David J. Cash Jr. and Brittney R. Branzelle to Justin H. Watts. Lot 13, section II, Carriage Grove, $259,900
Kevin D. Creasy to Jacqueline G. Creasy to Mark T. Garrett Jr. Lots 6, 7, 10, and 11, block 83, intersection of Bowman Ave. and Va. 715, $109,900
Frieda S. Marston to Equity Trust Company Custodian. Lot 4, fronting Va. 600 and Va. 601, $30,000
Stephanie A. Dearing and Shirley St. John Dearing. Parcels, near Stevens Road, $172,000
Laurel Ann and Robert Lee Weaver II to Shaun A. and Brandee H. Megredy. Lot 36, section 1, Nottingham-Forest, $243,000
Mitchell Blake Shorter to Gerome C. Mitchell IV. 215 Plateau Dr., $72,000
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Bridges Valdez. 128 Carriage Lane, $72,055
Alfred K. Moore to Stephen M. Smith. Lot 2, section 1, Va. 609, $28,000
Paul Boyer Herr and Leola Brechbill Herr, co-trustees to Gwendolyn R. Good. Lot 25, Troublesome Creek, $200,000
Brandon B. and Heather V. Taylor to Brandon C. and Heather M. Hayes. Tract 3, block 1, section 5, Holiday Forest, $333,000
John J. and Marian C. Douglas to Michele H. Boice. 506 Powell Road, $125,000
Joseph C. and Cathy E. Brewer to Ryan Edward and Amanda Florsch Jordan. Lot 105, North Quadrant, $374,900
Ryan Edward and Amanda Florsch Jordan to David A. and Allison D. Deaton. Lot 28, section B, Farfields, $349,900
Elizabeth Robertson, trustee to Westridge Circle Trust. Lot 30, section L, Powhatan Cox Tract, $155,000
City of Lynchburg
Hong Bui and Melissa Park Bui to John E. Howard to Adrienne M. Howard. 104 Oakwood Place, $750,000
Stone Trust Properties LLC to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 301 Blackford St., $43,500
Robert B. and Christie D. New to Matthew R. and June H. Smith. 318 Wyndhurst Dr., $279,900
Christopher D. Osborne to Britney R. Mattox. Lot 23, section 9, block A, Vista Acres Subdivision, $167,000
Geoffrey R. Mather and Janet L. Mather to Alyssa C. Hammond. Lots 11 and 12, block 4, Sunset Heights Addition, $202,000
John H. Flora and Susan G. Flora to Taylor Kidd Hensley. 5108 Wedgewood Road, $230,000
Angela C. Stevens to James and Kate Kudlich. 1001 Rockbridge Ave., $114,000
Landon S. and Taegan Fischer to Midland Trust Company. Lot 1, block D, Forest Townhouses, $105,000
Matthew K. Forbes to Cota Enterprises Inc. Lot 1030 Morey Place, $125,000
University of Lynchburg to Kenneth D. and Chelsea L. Tinklenberg. 3708 Faculty Dr., $171,667
Debra F. Bauserman to Brandon W. and Sarah F. Miller. 3009 Ravenwood Dr., $205,000
Clarice Payne to Laurie and Samuel Cambeletta. Lot 5, Candlewood Court, $211,700
Joy Crombie and Lee Ann Parece to Tyge Gibson. 3437 Ivylink Place, $265,000
Zachary R. and Mallory L. Bailey to Romone Kelly. 513 Savannah Ave., $169,500
Barbara W. Hamilton to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. Unit 2, $132,000
Jon C. and Tammy P. Dupin to Logan Macgregor and Landyn Dupin. Lot 8, section 5, New Towne, $180,000
Clay and Bethesda O’Connell to Nand B. and Lisa M. Giri. Lot 11, block 9, section B, Sandusky Acres, $204, 900
Lewis R. Williams III and Daniel S. Williams to Martin Kolar. Lot 16, The Villas at Stonemill, phase 1, $215,000
Mary B. and C. Earl Guthrow Jr. to Ryan C. and Elizabeth K. Brown. 1909 Quarry Road, $369,900
Brandon William and Sarah F. Miller to Sean W. Burns. 1608 Sangloe Place, $167,500
Matthew F. Stram to Jarrett Oliver Hooper. Lot 10, Knollwood Townhouses, $86,500
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jewel F. and Emma H. Massie. Lot 57, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $239,500
John Goebel and Kaytlin Maureen Jones to DRV Construction LLC. Parcel, Westover Heights, $51,000
Jonathan A. and Katherine T. Coffey to Devon C. and Mary Helen Brickhouse-Bryson. 1046 Rivermont Terrace, $279,950
Michael C. and Angela C. O’Brien to Vicky T. and Luis M. Ledesma. Lot 37, block E, section V, Vista Acres, $201,900
DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 57, Legacy Oaks, $30,000
Christopher A. and Patsy F. Crooker to Minor James Harrington. Unit 9-2, building 9, Stonegate Villas, $245,000
Corey Alexander LLC to Evan Towles. 524 Oakridge Boulevard, $170,000
Quinton B. Miles, Carol M. Cooper and Terry Lee Miles to Bradford L. and Cynthia B. Via. 2028 and 2032 Overbrook Road, $125,000
Carroll Wayne and Carolyn Bretz Moon to Brent V. and Terri A. White. 2139 Wiggington Road, $569,900
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Sharla Kvasnicka, 232 Mountain Cut Road, adding bedroom, $8,000
Stewart Barney, 961 Sunset Ridge Dr., garage, $60,000
Stewart Barney, 961 Sunset Ridge Dr., pool, $15,000
Robert C. Stephens LLC, lot 3, Martha Corner, new dwelling, $150,000
Robert C. Stephens LLC, lot 4, Martha Corner, new dwelling, $150,000
Robert C. Stephens LLC, lot 5, Martha Corner, new dwelling, $150,000
Tyrell Holmes, 5293 Oakville Road, storage container, $1,000
Brenda Collier, 355 Chestnut Grove Road, deck, $4,500
Michael Caler, 6514 Wheelers Spring Road, garage, $6,365.14
Home Alone LLC, lot 3, Beckwood Estates, new dwelling, $200,000
Ricky Turner, 404 Cedar Cove Lane, shed, $2,500
Andrew Chandler, 369 Soybean Dr., deck, $4,400
Todd Craft, 1234 Wildway Road, covered porch, $13,000
James McDaniel, 5894 Old Courthouse Road, deck, $3,500
Julian Saunders, 258 Pine St., shed, $9,429.69
Christine Joseph, Heritage Trail, new dwelling, $150,000
Lowell Fleshamn, 2757 Stonewall Road, rehab dwelling, $25,000
Matthew Van Marshall, 288 Golfers Circle, pool, $1,000
