Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

David S. Wright to Samantha Lynn Emana and Levi Todd Purvis. 127 Pine Acres Road, $239,900

Liv Kaaredottir Heggoy to Clifford and Donna Salvia. 185 Wild Rose Lane and additional parcels, $515,000

John R. Hall to William O. Spencer. 133 Thomas Road, $26,000

Michael D. Blanks and David A. Blanks to Andrew and Jaime Hardy. Lot 1, Lynmoor Subdivision, $196,000

Joshua Lee and Gwen D. Hooks to Keante L. Rose. Lot 45, block A, Maple Lawn Subdivision, $170,000

Barbara Nash Mays to Edward and Beverly Kryspin. Lot 5, section 3, The Meadows, $165,000

John E. and Melissa L. Maynard to Bradford L. Burley and Ann May-Arbogast. 197 Alcock Road, $549,900

John E. Wingfield to Gregory S. Raines. Suite 3, 1010 Amherst Highway, $110,700

Appomattox County

Jefferson D. Nichols to James C. Chapman and Elizabeth D. Zelley. 2206 South Fork Road, $679,000

Perry R. Edwards to KPR Investments LLC. Parcel, one acre, fronting Va. 628, $6,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II to Ariane G. and John David Gordon. 7169 Oakville Road, $279,900

Marvin L. Johnson to Scott T. Holten. Parcel, Va. 644, 5.71 acres, $196,500

Lawana Martin White to Bridget Martin Millner. Parcel, Snapps Mill Road, $75,000

Susette L. Saelens to Warren A. and Donna S. Otey. Parcel, 1.5 acres, Va. 26, $63,000

Bedford County

NBI Development LLC to Queretaro 5 LLC. Lot 14A and 14B, Town Center Downtown Moneta East, Lakes District, $1,098,000

KPMS LLC to Bailey Financial LLC. Lot 61, Isle of Pines, Lakes District, $739,000

Randolph F. and Caroline R.B. Young to Steven L. Moore, Lori Shultz-Moore and Steven T. Moore. Unit 27, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $320,000

Yolanda Shelor to Richard D. West. 1110 Flying W Lane, Blue Ridge District, $215,000

Nadine Markham Hogan to Corbin P. and Skylar Dearing. 116 Baymeadow Lane, Blue Ridge District, $210,500

Herbert J. Scull to Gary Thomas Wiseman II. Tract 12, section 1, Crest Hills, Lakes District, $190,000

Leona S. Lapradd to Christopher Hicks and Monica Ann Jones. 1118 Rader Lane, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

George French II to James W. Andrews. 1297 Nuckolds Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $100,000

Merita Gail Payne to James M. and Cheryl A. Hawkins. Lot 24, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $48,000

Joan R. Manley and Charlotte R. Crouch to Linda S. Slaughterbeck. 15472 Big Island Highway, $65,000

Steven Petitt and Sherrie Petitt to Robert and Laurienne Hylton. Lot 4, Bedford Lake Estates West, $86,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Thomas John Kane Revocable Trust. Lot 24, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $91,500

Mauranna L. Sherman to Sara J. Erhardt. 613 Lake Vista Dr., $307,000

John P. Burke Jr. and Michele Burke to Michael T. and Nicole D. Brown. Lot 35, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $440,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Norris Alan and Gail Stanley Wilson. Lot 19, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $640,000

Michael James and Sandra Lynn De Mello to Kenneth P. and Lisa V. Flowers. Lot 3, Rolling Ridge Estates, $200,000

Jean Venhorst McDaniel to Sybil Riley. Lot 66, Morgan Road, Town of Bedford, $165,000

Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 9 and 10, phase 1, Grandview Course, $120,000

Campbell County

Creekwood Mart LLC to Grow More Raam Inc. 4892 Wards Road, $315,000

Jane Blanks Crews to Brian A. and Frenzelor Hall Farrow. Parcels, Mortimer Dr., $60,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Sima Michele C. Sohl. Lot 12, Emberly Way Subdivision, $369,900

Shirley H. Hiser to D&R Dynamics LLC. 289 Rector Road, $139,000

Katherine Hill Daniel to Brenda S. Phillips, Richard Michael Ferrer and Sharon Smith Ferrer. Lot 8, Wheeler Estates, $355,000

Randy Farnsworth to Jovita D. Farnsworth. Lot 7, Stonegate, $224,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to India A. Stump and Tyler W. Fridley. Lot 25, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $91,900

Christian Oakes Gould to Jasmine McGuire. Lot 30, section III, C&J Country Estates, $154,900

Kimberly K. Hughes to Jessica Hall. Lot 13, block 70, Hillcrest St., $146,000

Sunburst Properties LLC to Rayford E. and Mary L. Hammond. Lot 204, Sunburst Villas, $229,900

Jarrett J. and Rebecca K. Rea to Austin Hensley and Cameo Smith. 160 Journey Lane, $263,000

City of Lynchburg

William H. Pressly Jr., Susan Anthony and Myrlon Pressly, trustees to Keith and Susanne Bromke. Lo t12, section B, Bedford Hills, $350,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Luma Salim Duqum and Jessica Azar. Lot 206, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $145,000

John Alfred Bisaga to Nikayla E.Newberg. 2612 Greene St., $92,000

Louis Ernest James to Hunter Elgin Retan and Sydney Elizabeth Bolton. 811 Pershing Ave., $256,000

Michael Stephen and Ruth Marie Glaze to Aaron E. Bond. Lot 3, section 1, Oakwood Farm, $625,900

Corey and Elizabeth G. Bonheim to Maurice L. and Brittany S. Page. Lot 29, Belleview, $450,000

Andrea W. Campbell and Lisa M. Campbell to Bonnie Campbell. Lots 1 and 7, Randolph Macon Heights, $332,000

Pamela Carder to 1106 LYH Properties LLC. 27 Huron Ave., $190,000

Claytor Associates LLC to Cifax LLC. Lot H, Carrollton Farm, $512,300

Robert D. and Evelyn R. James to Stephanie and Teodoro Collazo Jr. 109 Judd Court, $271,000

Christopher Lindberg to Tiffany Marie Rice and Christopher Todd Cordle. 632 Thomas Road, $142,900

S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to Garner Investments LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Dreaming Springs, $500,000

Sean E. and Amelia Gillenwater to Garrett Zechman. Lot 13, section IV, Willow Bend, $286,000

Mary C. Wood to Mark Lewis and Betsy Anne Godwin. Lot 2, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $324,000

Oak Farm Properties LLC to Greatest Commandment Properties LLC. 3712 Old Forest Road, $500,000

Richard W. Green and Rita B. Green, trustees to Daniel E. Vaughn. 703 Riverside Dr., $225,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Yum-Frog LLC. 110, 112, 114, 116 and 118 Goldenrod Place, $995,000

Bobby G. Slaughter to Tawney L. Kelty. Lot 23, block C, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $145,000

Mable T. Krantz to White Mountain Investments LLC. 1301 Tilden Ave., $25,000

LP Apartments LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. 36 and 40 Clifton St., $420,000

Christopher Brian and Sheryl Ann Mawn to Marsh Architects & Builders LLC. 435 Coffee Road, $35,000

Andrew M. McGavisk and Joyce E. McGavisk to Eric Shawn Stone. 212 Simsberry Lane, $280,000

Mary Susan Nance to Barbara L. Staton. Lot 9, section 3, Maple Hills, $248,500

Christopher O. Thompson to Paul D. and Robin K. Pentecost. 130 Marshall St., $72,500

R&B Associates of Lynchburg LLC to Jeffrey Matthew Snow. 4104 Crescent Road, $205,250

RTB Properties LC to Roads to Recovery Inc. 2131 Westerly Dr., $188,000

John Mark Tinsley to Bobby G. Slaughter. 7134 Meadowbrook Road, $176,000

Nancy P. Witt to Robert Warrick. Lot 1, block 1, Royal Heights, $124,500

Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2300 Fort Ave., $170,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Joseph Wall, 2775 Nemmo Road, new dwelling, $210,000

Craig Simonsen, 306 Summer Lane, double slip dock, $109,000

Kenneth George, 1692 Pike Road, jacuzzi spa, $17,281

Larisa Markessinis, 2459 Meadors Spur Road, pool, $3,000

William Allen, 1219 Daltons Dr., alteration, $5,000

Marty Miller, 1139 Gross Hollow Road, jacuzzi spa, $11,520

Mark Fitchett, lot 7, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

ROCA Investments LLC, 14805 Forest Road, Suite 201, commercial alteration, $47,486

Paul Lancaster, 1117 Madison Mountain Lane, finish basement, $14,000

R. Fralin Construction, lot 26, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $260,000

Michele Zauner, 123 Pine Tree Lane, alteration, $1,500

Philip McDonough, lot 13, Parkway View Acres, new dwelling, $300,000

Paul Lautermilch, 151 Fairwinds Court, screen in section to porch, $20,000

Glenn Murphy, 1130 Bear Claw Way, new dock, $80,000

Will Vest, 1817 Mountain View Church Road, addition, $50,000

Mark Fitchett, lot 9, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

Douglas Bondy, Sharp’s Mountain Road, new dwelling, $390,000

Jessie Nichols, 1193 Nichols Trail, pool, $16,756

Douglas Atkinson, 1110 Elk Lake Lane, renovation, $35,000

Vicki Overstreet, 1480 Gravel Hill Road, porch, $43,455.32

Madison Meador and Collin Watkins, Moneta Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Roger Gardner, revised lot 2, Panorama View Estates, garage, $58,000

Leonard Vail, McAlliff Lane, new dwelling, $100,000

Christopher Laing, 207 Valley Mill Road, addition, $210,000

Kent Lacy, 1105 Oakwood Knolls Dr., garage, $15,000

Aaron Pritchard, 1615 Guernsey Road, new dwelling, $75,000

Robert Bradford, Salem Pike, new dwelling, $477,000

David Beall, 2146 Quaker Church Road, garage, $52,750

DS Zechini Construction Inc., unit 23, Boonsboro Commons, new dwelling, $450,000

William Edwards, 3315 Hales Ford Road, roof, $30,720

ROCA Investments LLC, 14805 Forest Road, suite 203, commercial alteration, $67,272

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 39, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $248,000

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, new construction, commercial building, $581,672

Anita Kiekhaefer, 115 Wagon Wheel Trail, dock, $17,000

Fyre & Ice LLC, 3788 Virginia Byway, remodel, $30,000

DS Zechini Construction Inc., unit 24, Boonsboro Commons, new dwelling, $450,000

Jacob Heidorn, 1037 Pokeys Creek Road, addition, $15,000

Chris Tyler, 319 Hilltop Dr., pool, $50,000

Janet Cambre, 1021 Ter Von Lane, garage, $12,313

Maverick LLC, lot 6A, Lakeway, new dwelling, $295,000

David Read, 1078 Smartview Lane, pool, $53,000

Gregory Plasters, 1048 Joffrey Dr., remodel bathroom, $39,409

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 3, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $230,000

Mark Fitchett, lot 8, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

William F. Sutton Family, Buchanan Turnpike, barn with apartment, $564,000

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, storage facility, $30,000

ZWC Holdings LLC, lot 2, section 1, Cedar Knoll, new dwelling, $320,000

Scott Bernard, lot 2, LaRue Acres, new dwelling, $350,000

Robert Taylor II, Forest Road, new dwelling, $75,000

Douglas Taylor, lot 7, Otterlea, new dwelling, $450,000

William Robertson, amended lot 12, Ted Counts, garage, $100,000

John Ayers Jr., Pilgrim Road, new dwelling, $315,000

Justin McIntyre, 2625 Crab Orchard Road, new construction, $548,713

 

