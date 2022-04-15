Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

David S. Wright to Samantha Lynn Emana and Levi Todd Purvis. 127 Pine Acres Road, $239,900

Liv Kaaredottir Heggoy to Clifford and Donna Salvia. 185 Wild Rose Lane and additional parcels, $515,000

John R. Hall to William O. Spencer. 133 Thomas Road, $26,000

Michael D. Blanks and David A. Blanks to Andrew and Jaime Hardy. Lot 1, Lynmoor Subdivision, $196,000

Joshua Lee and Gwen D. Hooks to Keante L. Rose. Lot 45, block A, Maple Lawn Subdivision, $170,000

Barbara Nash Mays to Edward and Beverly Kryspin. Lot 5, section 3, The Meadows, $165,000

John E. and Melissa L. Maynard to Bradford L. Burley and Ann May-Arbogast. 197 Alcock Road, $549,900

John E. Wingfield to Gregory S. Raines. Suite 3, 1010 Amherst Highway, $110,700

Appomattox County

Jefferson D. Nichols to James C. Chapman and Elizabeth D. Zelley. 2206 South Fork Road, $679,000

Perry R. Edwards to KPR Investments LLC. Parcel, one acre, fronting Va. 628, $6,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II to Ariane G. and John David Gordon. 7169 Oakville Road, $279,900

Marvin L. Johnson to Scott T. Holten. Parcel, Va. 644, 5.71 acres, $196,500

Lawana Martin White to Bridget Martin Millner. Parcel, Snapps Mill Road, $75,000

Susette L. Saelens to Warren A. and Donna S. Otey. Parcel, 1.5 acres, Va. 26, $63,000

Bedford County

NBI Development LLC to Queretaro 5 LLC. Lot 14A and 14B, Town Center Downtown Moneta East, Lakes District, $1,098,000

KPMS LLC to Bailey Financial LLC. Lot 61, Isle of Pines, Lakes District, $739,000

Randolph F. and Caroline R.B. Young to Steven L. Moore, Lori Shultz-Moore and Steven T. Moore. Unit 27, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $320,000

Yolanda Shelor to Richard D. West. 1110 Flying W Lane, Blue Ridge District, $215,000

Nadine Markham Hogan to Corbin P. and Skylar Dearing. 116 Baymeadow Lane, Blue Ridge District, $210,500

Herbert J. Scull to Gary Thomas Wiseman II. Tract 12, section 1, Crest Hills, Lakes District, $190,000

Leona S. Lapradd to Christopher Hicks and Monica Ann Jones. 1118 Rader Lane, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

George French II to James W. Andrews. 1297 Nuckolds Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $100,000

Merita Gail Payne to James M. and Cheryl A. Hawkins. Lot 24, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $48,000

Joan R. Manley and Charlotte R. Crouch to Linda S. Slaughterbeck. 15472 Big Island Highway, $65,000

Steven Petitt and Sherrie Petitt to Robert and Laurienne Hylton. Lot 4, Bedford Lake Estates West, $86,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Thomas John Kane Revocable Trust. Lot 24, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $91,500

Mauranna L. Sherman to Sara J. Erhardt. 613 Lake Vista Dr., $307,000

John P. Burke Jr. and Michele Burke to Michael T. and Nicole D. Brown. Lot 35, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $440,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Norris Alan and Gail Stanley Wilson. Lot 19, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $640,000

Michael James and Sandra Lynn De Mello to Kenneth P. and Lisa V. Flowers. Lot 3, Rolling Ridge Estates, $200,000

Jean Venhorst McDaniel to Sybil Riley. Lot 66, Morgan Road, Town of Bedford, $165,000

Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 9 and 10, phase 1, Grandview Course, $120,000

Campbell County

Creekwood Mart LLC to Grow More Raam Inc. 4892 Wards Road, $315,000

Jane Blanks Crews to Brian A. and Frenzelor Hall Farrow. Parcels, Mortimer Dr., $60,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Sima Michele C. Sohl. Lot 12, Emberly Way Subdivision, $369,900

Shirley H. Hiser to D&R Dynamics LLC. 289 Rector Road, $139,000

Katherine Hill Daniel to Brenda S. Phillips, Richard Michael Ferrer and Sharon Smith Ferrer. Lot 8, Wheeler Estates, $355,000

Randy Farnsworth to Jovita D. Farnsworth. Lot 7, Stonegate, $224,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to India A. Stump and Tyler W. Fridley. Lot 25, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $91,900

Christian Oakes Gould to Jasmine McGuire. Lot 30, section III, C&J Country Estates, $154,900

Kimberly K. Hughes to Jessica Hall. Lot 13, block 70, Hillcrest St., $146,000

Sunburst Properties LLC to Rayford E. and Mary L. Hammond. Lot 204, Sunburst Villas, $229,900

Jarrett J. and Rebecca K. Rea to Austin Hensley and Cameo Smith. 160 Journey Lane, $263,000

City of Lynchburg

William H. Pressly Jr., Susan Anthony and Myrlon Pressly, trustees to Keith and Susanne Bromke. Lo t12, section B, Bedford Hills, $350,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Luma Salim Duqum and Jessica Azar. Lot 206, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $145,000

John Alfred Bisaga to Nikayla E.Newberg. 2612 Greene St., $92,000

Louis Ernest James to Hunter Elgin Retan and Sydney Elizabeth Bolton. 811 Pershing Ave., $256,000

Michael Stephen and Ruth Marie Glaze to Aaron E. Bond. Lot 3, section 1, Oakwood Farm, $625,900

Corey and Elizabeth G. Bonheim to Maurice L. and Brittany S. Page. Lot 29, Belleview, $450,000

Andrea W. Campbell and Lisa M. Campbell to Bonnie Campbell. Lots 1 and 7, Randolph Macon Heights, $332,000

Pamela Carder to 1106 LYH Properties LLC. 27 Huron Ave., $190,000

Claytor Associates LLC to Cifax LLC. Lot H, Carrollton Farm, $512,300

Robert D. and Evelyn R. James to Stephanie and Teodoro Collazo Jr. 109 Judd Court, $271,000

Christopher Lindberg to Tiffany Marie Rice and Christopher Todd Cordle. 632 Thomas Road, $142,900

S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to Garner Investments LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Dreaming Springs, $500,000

Sean E. and Amelia Gillenwater to Garrett Zechman. Lot 13, section IV, Willow Bend, $286,000

Mary C. Wood to Mark Lewis and Betsy Anne Godwin. Lot 2, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $324,000

Oak Farm Properties LLC to Greatest Commandment Properties LLC. 3712 Old Forest Road, $500,000

Richard W. Green and Rita B. Green, trustees to Daniel E. Vaughn. 703 Riverside Dr., $225,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Yum-Frog LLC. 110, 112, 114, 116 and 118 Goldenrod Place, $995,000

Bobby G. Slaughter to Tawney L. Kelty. Lot 23, block C, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $145,000

Mable T. Krantz to White Mountain Investments LLC. 1301 Tilden Ave., $25,000

LP Apartments LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. 36 and 40 Clifton St., $420,000

Christopher Brian and Sheryl Ann Mawn to Marsh Architects & Builders LLC. 435 Coffee Road, $35,000

Andrew M. McGavisk and Joyce E. McGavisk to Eric Shawn Stone. 212 Simsberry Lane, $280,000

Mary Susan Nance to Barbara L. Staton. Lot 9, section 3, Maple Hills, $248,500

Christopher O. Thompson to Paul D. and Robin K. Pentecost. 130 Marshall St., $72,500

R&B Associates of Lynchburg LLC to Jeffrey Matthew Snow. 4104 Crescent Road, $205,250

RTB Properties LC to Roads to Recovery Inc. 2131 Westerly Dr., $188,000

John Mark Tinsley to Bobby G. Slaughter. 7134 Meadowbrook Road, $176,000

Nancy P. Witt to Robert Warrick. Lot 1, block 1, Royal Heights, $124,500

Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to White Mountain Investments LLC. 2300 Fort Ave., $170,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Joseph Wall, 2775 Nemmo Road, new dwelling, $210,000

Craig Simonsen, 306 Summer Lane, double slip dock, $109,000

Kenneth George, 1692 Pike Road, jacuzzi spa, $17,281

Larisa Markessinis, 2459 Meadors Spur Road, pool, $3,000

William Allen, 1219 Daltons Dr., alteration, $5,000

Marty Miller, 1139 Gross Hollow Road, jacuzzi spa, $11,520

Mark Fitchett, lot 7, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

ROCA Investments LLC, 14805 Forest Road, Suite 201, commercial alteration, $47,486

Paul Lancaster, 1117 Madison Mountain Lane, finish basement, $14,000

R. Fralin Construction, lot 26, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $260,000

Michele Zauner, 123 Pine Tree Lane, alteration, $1,500

Philip McDonough, lot 13, Parkway View Acres, new dwelling, $300,000

Paul Lautermilch, 151 Fairwinds Court, screen in section to porch, $20,000

Glenn Murphy, 1130 Bear Claw Way, new dock, $80,000

Will Vest, 1817 Mountain View Church Road, addition, $50,000

Mark Fitchett, lot 9, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

Douglas Bondy, Sharp’s Mountain Road, new dwelling, $390,000

Jessie Nichols, 1193 Nichols Trail, pool, $16,756

Douglas Atkinson, 1110 Elk Lake Lane, renovation, $35,000

Vicki Overstreet, 1480 Gravel Hill Road, porch, $43,455.32

Madison Meador and Collin Watkins, Moneta Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Roger Gardner, revised lot 2, Panorama View Estates, garage, $58,000

Leonard Vail, McAlliff Lane, new dwelling, $100,000

Christopher Laing, 207 Valley Mill Road, addition, $210,000

Kent Lacy, 1105 Oakwood Knolls Dr., garage, $15,000

Aaron Pritchard, 1615 Guernsey Road, new dwelling, $75,000

Robert Bradford, Salem Pike, new dwelling, $477,000

David Beall, 2146 Quaker Church Road, garage, $52,750

DS Zechini Construction Inc., unit 23, Boonsboro Commons, new dwelling, $450,000

William Edwards, 3315 Hales Ford Road, roof, $30,720

ROCA Investments LLC, 14805 Forest Road, suite 203, commercial alteration, $67,272

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 39, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $248,000

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, new construction, commercial building, $581,672

Anita Kiekhaefer, 115 Wagon Wheel Trail, dock, $17,000

Fyre & Ice LLC, 3788 Virginia Byway, remodel, $30,000

DS Zechini Construction Inc., unit 24, Boonsboro Commons, new dwelling, $450,000

Jacob Heidorn, 1037 Pokeys Creek Road, addition, $15,000

Chris Tyler, 319 Hilltop Dr., pool, $50,000

Janet Cambre, 1021 Ter Von Lane, garage, $12,313

Maverick LLC, lot 6A, Lakeway, new dwelling, $295,000

David Read, 1078 Smartview Lane, pool, $53,000

Gregory Plasters, 1048 Joffrey Dr., remodel bathroom, $39,409

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 3, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $230,000

Mark Fitchett, lot 8, Johnson Hollow, new dwelling, $150,000

William F. Sutton Family, Buchanan Turnpike, barn with apartment, $564,000

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, storage facility, $30,000

ZWC Holdings LLC, lot 2, section 1, Cedar Knoll, new dwelling, $320,000

Scott Bernard, lot 2, LaRue Acres, new dwelling, $350,000

Robert Taylor II, Forest Road, new dwelling, $75,000

Douglas Taylor, lot 7, Otterlea, new dwelling, $450,000

William Robertson, amended lot 12, Ted Counts, garage, $100,000

John Ayers Jr., Pilgrim Road, new dwelling, $315,000

Justin McIntyre, 2625 Crab Orchard Road, new construction, $548,713