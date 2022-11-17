 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits



Property transfers

Amherst County

Kenneth Alexander to Dorothy Sue and Harry Lee Jr. 1684 Izaak Walton Road and two adjoining parcels, $143,300

Charles M. Brads Jr. and Diane B. Brads to Gregory A. and Katrina Benbow. 115 Parker Court, $370,000

Donald W. Hendricks, Royal C. Hendricks Jr., Sabrina Brown and Tiffany N. Gilbert to Jeffrey E. Dodgion and Theodore G. Macheras. 111 Morris St., $70,000

Eureka Bryant and Givens Bryant III to Brandon D. and Jennifer R. Burgett. 156 Crestwood Drive, $245,400

Valley View Estates Inc. to Robert and Cheryl Ebersole. Tracts 3 and 4, Valley View Estates, $260,000

Rina G. Coleman and Tammy C. Rowland to Zachary Adam and Ashley Rose Rousey. 1979 S. Coolwell Road, $165,000

Benjamin Yoder and Sarah Yoder to Dancing Pedlar Farm LLC. Tract A, Molly’s Mountain Road, $285,000

RGE Investments LLC to Marion V. and Stephanie W. Tomlin. 553 Hico Drive and adjoining parcel, $220,000

Emery L. Grosvenor to Dekota L. and Ashlyn Ensley. Lot 2, Abee Manor, $254,900

Appomattox County

James M. Andrews to Chase A. Barricks and Elizabeth R. Seay. Lot 5, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $310,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Yvonne Somerville. Lot 16, North Avenue Subdivision, $20,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Tyrock Construction LLC. Lot 10, North Avenue Subdivision, $22,500

Justin Jones to Phillip Bass Lucado. Parcel, Piney Mountain Road, $300,000

Teresa Cyrus Smith to McDonough Properties LLC. Parcel, U.S. 460, 3.90 acres, $45,000

Bedford County

Dallas and Brenna Clyburn to Timothy B. and Amanda G. Hudson. 1054 Auora Heights Drive, $310,000

Nancy E. and Julie M. Elam to Heath and Elizabeth Ballard. 1053 Summerfield Lane, $230,000

Jonathan T. White and Madison B. White to William J. Linson. Lot 6, Morris Brother’s Subdivision, $284,000

Stephen Bryant Hussey and Kinga Szakacs. Tract 25, section 1, Willowridge, $220,000

Beville Properties LLC to Terry W. and Cynthia P. Martin. Lot 3, The Village at Smith Mountain Lake, $280,000

Mark A. Carter and Samuel James Possee II to Reagan P. Flaherty. Parcel, Town of Bedford, on Madison, $67,000

David Ferguson and Betsy Ferguson to Michael C. Patterson. 1212 Foxfire Lane, $499,900

Erna M. Washington to Samuel Brown and Deborah Marsilio. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 654, $125,000

Build Up Inc. to Clarion Investments LLC. Lots 1, 3 and 4, The Settlement, $150,000

Francis Ackermann and Joann Ackermann to Christopher R. and Jean F. Pettinato. 1123 Emerald Cove Road, $350,000

Leanne Fralin to Scott P. Alls and Betina A. Reed Alls. 18124 Stewartsville Road, $245,000

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to McDonald LLC. Units 103 and 212, Celebration Square Condominium, $215,000

Brandon L. Montgomery to Richard A. Groseclose. Parcel, Adventure Mountain Road, $52,000

Walter L. Nance to Steven Charles and Rachel Clare Stovall. Parcel, Va. 801, 2 acres, $25,000

Kevin B. Young to Montana Chase Willis and Kim Sale Willis. 1604 Raspberry Branch Lane, $200,000

McDonald LLC to Danny R. and Anne N. Wilmoth. Amended lot 37, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, $500,000

Daniel Sidney Sain to Andrew Clark and Shanna Clark. Lot 6, Jeter Mountain Estates, $22,500

Beverly A. Stanley and Carolyn A. Bates to Gillispie Properties. Parcel, 20 acres, 3 miles southeast of Bellevue, $600,000

Nicholas R. and Ashleigh P. Meyer to Robert L. Bumgardner and Ashley M. Jacques. Lot C, Hunting Creek Residue, $22,500

Campbell County

Tyson E. Long to Wesley Keith and Phyllis Marie Wallace. 297 Valley Drive, $290,000

Justin R. Mason to Danny Keith and Martha Ann Triplett. Parcel, Bear Creek Road, $24,000

William B. Shelton II to Kami R. Richards. 129 Dunivan Drive, $196,000

John D. Tweedy to Richard Brian Sisk. Tract 3, Merritt Estate, $38,200

Lofton Leasing LLC to Mohassen Mohammed Al Samet. 500 Two Bid Road, $478,000

Nancy T. Fulcher to Jeb M. and Misty K. Arthur. Tract 3, London Acres, $450,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Annie Carter. Lot 41, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $256,000

Schewel-Altavista Partnership to William Arnett Campbell. Lot 15, block 32, Town of Altavista, $95,000

Gary D. Stinnett, Sharon S. White and Richard E. Stinnett to James Todd Christensen and Catherine D. Robertson. Lot 4, Bob Circle, $294,000

Ngoc T. Nguyen to Stephen Robert Conger. Lot 199, section 6, Tavern Grove, $220,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Nathaniel J. and Nicole A. Horsch. Lot 30, Trents Landing, $493,600

David Giammar to James Huber. 63 and 159 Inside Drive, $232,082.72

H&S Holding Properties LLC to David M. and Amanda M. Tucker. 544 Collins Ferry Road, $269,900

Rosa H. Mann to Douglas G. Parker. Parcel, VA. 643, 2 acres, $12,000

Earl G. and Margaret B. Woodruff to Moab Properties LLC. 813 13th St., $45,000

Raleigh G. Trent to Michael Aldrich and Jennifer Marie Liddle Wrape. Lot 3, Willow Farms, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

AZ Homes LLC to Fredric G. Doswell and Casey L. Wood. Lot 13, section D, Sandusky Acres, $317,000

Laura Elizabeth Lin to HMS Legacy Holdings LLC. 717 and 725 Leesville Road, $106,900

Darryl C. Burks and Angela C. Aloisi to Charles B. and Rebecca B. Neal. 2105 Park Ave., $200,000

Erika Ayala-Santiago and Marquis Albert Patrick Johnson to Michael A. and Thomas Comparetta. Lot 28, Settlement Estates, $251,000

Christopher L. Birkl and Alyson D. Birkl to Wesley Alan and Nicole Alycia Brewer. 5127 Boonsboro Road, $185,500

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Blackwater Custom Homes LLC. Lot 4, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $80,000

Brenda B. Box to James E. and Patsy K. Sanders. Lot P12, blocks P, Q and R, Cornerstone, $329,000

Henry Raymond Glover III and Veronica M. Glover to Robert R. and Laurie A. Buksa. Lot 4, section 5, Sandusky Hills, $329,900

James E. Watkins III and Kanikia J. Campbell to Joseph H. and Linda D. Riley. 918 Rothowood Road, $375,000

Christopher J. and Michele S. Carlson to Braden Thomas Grosvalet. 209 Madison St., $410,000

Alisha Carroll to Cassandra L. Smith. 3010 Hillview St., $230,000

Michael Casey to Todd J. Loftus and Kristen L. Loftus. 1220 Main St., D, $375,000

Sheila K. Layne to Sandy Sue Cleary. Lot 3, block A, Grand View Village, $252,500

Ralf Grabhofer to Laryssa Coogan. 4633 Fairmont Ave, $130,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 2A and 2B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Marikay G. Litaker to DRV Construction LLC. 1721 Heritage Circle, $140,000

Doretta T. Jones to DRV Construction LLC. 1308 Ashbourne Drive $115,000

Doretta T. Jones to DRV Construction LLC. Part of lots 56 and 57, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $115,000

Michael Dillard to Jeremy Wheeler. 903 Dearing St., $169,000

Christopher D. and Angela H. Dreibelbeis to Simple of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 37, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $325,000

Alexander Rodriguez to Grace Duncan, Michael Duncan and Garry Venning. 3228 Nelson St., $169,000

Robert G. Hazen Jr. to Joy S. and Kenneth J. Dupin. 25 Countryplace Lane, $103,800

FOF LLC to Sally-Ann Tracy McIntosh. 1810 Broadway St. 203, $170,000

Yvonne N. Ford to Seth William Lambert. 505 Dumas St., $172,000

Stephen and Donna L. Garcia to Paul W. Snider. 1100 Knight St., $99,000

Anna R. Gilchrist to Peter M. Hoagland. Lots 4 and 5, section 7, West Lynchburg, $18,000

736 LLC to Mitchell Suzanne Hall. 736 Sandusky Drive, $254,000

Mae A. Phillips and Alfred B. Phillips to Jeffrey A. Hertzberg. 2201 Old Forest Road, $50,000

Adam M. Jamerson and Kasey L. Jamerson to Ethan Martin. Lots 22-25, Map of Roundelay, $250,000

Yesh and Teresa Khanna and Sonya K. Mason to Doreen E. McVeigh. Lot 41, Candlewood Court Villas, $310,000

Premier Investment Group LLC to Krysten Huey Kheriji. 3047 Fulton St., $261,000

Mason L. Meyer to Libertyview Properties LLC. Lot 5, section 5, Vista Acres, $244,000

O.F. Mason III and Eloise P. Mason to Joseph U. Pierre III and Caroline H. Smith. Lot 16, section 6, Oakwood Club Estates, $305,000

Kenneth A. Musana and Jennifer A. Musana to Justin M. and Angela M. Rizer. 115 Alydar Place, $775,000

Charla S. Parks to Patricia J. Propson. 134 Village Park Court, $236,500

Mason Colby Sullivan and Kara R. Sullivan to Maxim A. Perminov. Lot 39, section 7, New Towne, $260,000

WM Capital Partners 68 LLC to Bhupinder Singh Rathore. 2105 Main St., $28,500

Samuel Schulter to The Red Sky 2200 Poplar Living Trust. 2200 Poplar St., $100,000

James A. Wesbrook to Matthew D. Sonnen. 1324 Dover Place, $179,000

Building permits

Campbell County MLN Capital LLC, 307 Cook Ave., renovation, $3,000

Daniel Lukehart, 5562 Dearborn Road, storage building, $18,000

Deborah Adams, lot 142, Timberlake Road, new dwelling, $30,000

Alonza Poe, 48 Poe Lane, addition, $50,000

TCD Enterprises LLC, 22437 Timberlake Road, enclose carport, $60,000

James Nobilini, 420 Mount Vista Drive, retaining wall, $5,000

Michael Mills, 235 Wheeler Road, solar panels, $21,870

Emory Evans, 1628 Stone Road, deck, $3,000

Thomas Sheppard III, lot 22M, Red House Road, new dwelling, $335,000

Richard Jennings, 1629 Ebenezer Road, addition, $50,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 34, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $218,000

11001 Midlothian LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial addition, $200,000

Gary McCollum, 253 Oakland Circle, renovation, $15,000

Douglas Storer, 308 Mount Olivet Church Road, garage, $60,000

FLMCO LLC, 26 Monkey Wrench Drive, steel building, $689,408

Liberty University Inc., 213 Airpark Drive, wall sign, $10,000

Sheila Moorman, 5256 Brookneal Highway, shed, $16,500

Greystone Builders LLC, lot 18, Walking Trail Drive, new dwelling, $375,000

Thomas McAdam, 3405 Wards Road, roof on deck, $4,200

Industrial Development Authority, 265 Ewing Drive, sign, $8,940

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 38, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 39, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 40, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 41, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 42, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 43, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 44, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 45, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 46, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 47, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 48, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 49, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 50, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 51, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 52, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 53, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 54, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 55, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 56, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 57, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 58, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 59, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 60, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 61, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 62, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 63, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 64, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, lot 65, Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000

Seth Reed, 3678 Long Island Road, pool, $60,000

Ronnie Hawkins, 689 Shady Tree Lane, carport, $14,000

Walter Natzke, 691 Orrix Creek Road, carport, $8,000

Michael Thomas, 212 Timberlake Drive, addition, $100,000

Troy Bomar, 7704 Village Highway, renovations, $5,000

