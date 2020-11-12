 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Good Investments LLC to Aaron James and Lindsay Elizabeth Milton. Parcel, Ridge St., $255,276

Edwin M. and Lisa A. Coles to Jean Waldron Churan. Parcels A and B, Meadow Hollow Loop, $390,000

Arrington Storage LLC to Lucio Lombard Gullien and Jackqueline Morrie Lombard. Parcel, Safeway Dr., $12,000

Lori Michelle Cox and Eric Scott Beard to Bruce L. Jefferson. Parcel, off of Laurel Dr., $11,000

Richard J. Gunter to Seminole Drive LLC. 151 and 153 Seminole Dr., $52,000

Marvin Alexander Dodgion to Gabrielle R. Morgan and Lakendrae L. Rose. Lot 1, Majestic Hills, $192,900

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Ashley Elizabeth Nichols. Lot 47, Old Stage Run Subdivision, $219,900

Devan Z. Campbell to Travar W. Cheatham. Lot 2, section 2, Blue Ridge Forest, $184,000

Daniel P. Swingle and Steven James Swingle to Rhonda Branch. Lot 10, Otter Creek, $20,000

Michael W. Toney to Tammy E. Mikkelson. Lot 41, section 1, Forest Oaks, $230,000

Martha B. and Charles W. Camden Jr. to Chad L. and Katelyn T. Archer. 1753 River Road, $155,000

Appomattox County

Jerry G. and Hazel A. Kendrick to Charles M. Bub. 4118 Grist Mill Road and additional parcel, $50,000

Carolyn N. Thompson to Robert C. Stephens. 113 Annie St., $88,000

Joseph P. Sayers Revocable Living Trust to Brian L. and Lisa S. Blunt. Lot 9, Va. 641, $197,500

Shelia M. Roper, trustee to Thomas N. and Danita R. Kidd. Lot 7, Old Courthouse Road, $41,500

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Romulus Alexander and Summer Gayle Velez. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 600, $142,900

Bedford County

Jerome P. Parnell II and Rory M. Parnell to Christopher Caulkins Laing. 207 Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $1,190,000

Richard A. Blume to DAA Properties LLC. Lot 26, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $569,900

William Eugene Roberts, Stephen W. Roberts and Dorothy Roberts Martin to Beth E. and Leo George III. 2080 Goodview Town Road and three additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $535,000

James E. Hess and Suzanne Jeanne Hess to Joseph C. and Jan C. Deppner. 2725 Toler’s Ferry Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $325,000

Mabel B. Wheeler to Nancy Calhoun. 2744 Staton Dr. and additional parcel, Staton Dr., Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Brian D. and Stacey H. Loomis to Nancy H. Cordle. Lot 30, Otter Ridge Acres, Lakes District, $225,000

Diane E. McDaniel to Theodore Haines and Caitlyn Saunders. 5439 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,000

Denver Aud to Wendy F. and Justin A. Richardson. 12254 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $159,900

Elana E. Cuotto to James Herrmann. 1608 Nicopolis Dr., Lakes District, $159,000

Shirley M. Wheeler to Gary Wayne and Mary Frances Wheeler. 1267 Nannie Lane, Blue Ridge District, $148,300

Patrick I. Leonard and Heather R. Leonard to Norman W. Hurt and Catherine P. Hurt. 9431 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $130,000

Valerie Lynne Cox to Jordan L. Handley. 706 Mountain Meadow Dr., Blue Ridge District, $125,000

Donna C. Watson to Elinor H. Brown. 202 Board Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $118,975

Frank H. Ewald to David Isaac Vogler. 1337 McDearmon Road, Blue Ridge District, $106,000

Jason R. Overstreet and Donald R. Overstreet to Jenna Markham. 1091 Twilight Dr., Lakes District, $40,000

Stephen C. Rush and Judy K. Rush, trustees to Kennedy S. Flynn. 973 Ashland Ave., $210,000

Heather Anne Tolley to Joshua M. and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 164-171, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $299,000

Stanley J. Adamcyzk and Kimberly D. Bell to Steven P. Jacobs and Stella C. Jacobs. Lot 4, Ashleigh Terrace, $369,900

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jonathan L. Harrington and Georgia C. Harrington. Lot 34, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $515,000

Berneta M. Langford to Joshua D. and Sarah Anne LaFrance. Lot 73, section 11, Terrace View, $475,000

Joshua R. and Jill W. Mickley to Kelsey Medlin. Lot 8, section 1, Lake Vista, $295,000

Robert L. and Cathy B. Thompson to Keith M. Tucker Jr. Lot 27, phase II, London Meadows, $330,000

Jason M. Groeper and Michael A. Groeper to Barbara Pettit and Beverly Lynne Sanders. Lot 8, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $150,000

Grayson J. Burch to William and Sarah Burger. Unit 3226, building 2, phase II-D, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $159,000

Chase Property Development LLC to Michael A. Harkin. Tract 5, Otter River Estates, $159,900

CNT Properties LLC to Mountain Lake Properties LLC. Lot B, fronting Shady Knoll Ave., $140,000

Joshua D. LaFrance and Sarah A. LaFrance to Yechan Kim. Lot 4, section 1, Great Oaks Subdivision, $315,000

Sandra C. Adams and Ronald W. Costen to Chad S. and Catherine A. Powell. Lot 8, Paradise Point Estates, $170,000

Joshua M. Neighbors and Rebecca L. Neighbors to Bryan Huffstickler and Heather Daughtery. Lot 8, Running Cedar Ridge, $280,000

James D. Garrison and Virginia E. Showers to William Stewart Bible. 1326 Dickerson Mill Road, $158,000

Campbell County

Debie C. and James Michael Dodson Sr. to M&W Land and Cattle LLC. 1438 Wards Road, $75,000

Uplift Lynchburg LLC to Tara Fugate and Donna Lee Smith. Parcels, Homewood Dr. and lot 8, section B, Whitestone Hills Subdivision, $135,000

Linda R. Pruitt to Elias Ruiz. Lot 18, section 3, Russell Springs, $249,900

Phoenix1Investment LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 11, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $64,900

21934 Timberlake LLC to Bogier Clinical & IT Solutions Inc. Lot 50, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $207,900

Andy and Cindy Ham to Raymond J. Shelton. Tract 3, section 8, Wildwood Estate, $260,000

Karen Christine Metz to Carla Sheehan, Edward S. Turner III, Randi J. White and Timothy David White. 12987 Richmond Highway, $124,819.86

MHD LLC to Earnestine G. Potter. 406 Cook Ave., $107,000

Sherry Lynn Oliver and James Benton Oliver IV to WK Land and Timber LLC. Tract 4, section II, Countryside Estates, $250,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 42, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

R. Frain Construction Inc. to Tallylight LLC. Lot 42, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $303,723.92

D and N Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC. Lot 9, Evington Acres, $37,500

Staple Holdings LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. 17778 Brookneal Highway, $45,000

Kendal Hostetler to Doretha Monique Chamberliss. Lot C, Marysville Road, $153,000

Angela R. Brown to Brandon R. Boedecker. 104 Reynolds Pond Road, $36,400

Jonathan W. and Katelin D. Peters to Bryan F. Vorce and Rachel E. Tracey. Lot 15, phase IIA, Leesville Road Estates, $245,000

Christina M. and Robert F. Dray Jr. to Daniel R. and Elizabeth A. Klompstra. Lot 21, section 7, Wildwood, $249,900

City of Lynchburg

Annette D. Miller to David and Katrina Marple. 113 Hollins St., $58,300

Elk Valley Land Company LLC to Donald Chambers and Amy C. Beck. 2217 Link Road, $315,000

James Murrell Daniel Jr. and Jessica Dawn Daniel Heneberry to Mason Heidt. 15 North Princeton Circle, $269,000

Olmstead Downtown Property LLC to Katherine M. Gerber. 312 F. St., $64,500

Donald Glenn Hunt Sr. to Matthew E. and Amanda L. Phillips. Lot 1, block 1, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $210,000

Gustavo A. and Carol A. Espinosa to Donald G. and Paula B. Gilman. Lot 17, Legacy Oaks, $225,000

Brian E. Mays and Julia E. Heck to David A. and Debra H. Mann. 300 Norfolk Ave., $305,000

Lucas M. and Michelle L. Metts to Alton L. Coffey Jr. Lot 4, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $200,000

Richard J. Pannell and Kelly S. Love to Olivia G. Steele. Lots 49-52, block B, Oakmont Park, $118,000

Barbara L. Petitt to Thomas P. Lamartina and Lori D. Martina. Lot 44, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $53,100

Stuart C. and Yoon K. Patti to Deborah D. Cebry. Lot 46, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $167,000

Kuhn Properties LLC to Tiffany A. Davis. Lot 6, Battery Park, $119,900

Benjamin T. Manley and Hannah Manley to Gregory R. Knopp. 519 Victoria Ave., $102,000

Travis J. and Jennifer K. Whittaker to Azael Esau Ramirez. Lot 16, New Towne, $210,000

Francisco Burgos Santiago and Carmen Martinez Perez to David Langford and Rosemary Langford, trustees. Lot 58, section 2, Westburg, $205,000

Robert M. O’Brian and Bernard C. Baldwin III, co-trustees to Elizabeth L. Walsh. 220 Trents Ferry Road, $538,000

Ryan A. Barrera to Dexter Petron and Estefania Reyes. 4113 Tremont St., $141,000

Eric Morris and Shelly Morris to Bryn M. Cornelius and Thomas Andrew Dexter. Lot 24, block A, Fort Hill Manor, $122,000

David J. and Rhonda M. Capps to Madi & Rae LLC. 2125 Edinboro Ave., $105,000

Bethel Partners LLC to R. Moorefield Construction Co. Lots 3 and 4, Bethel Estates, $80,000

Raymond J. Beasley and Danielle M. Beasley to Pineapple Properties of Virginia LLC. 1064 Coronado Lane, $132,000

Leonard J. and Pamela Ann Jenkins to Paul David Wigand. 1805 Boston Ave., $78,000

American National Bank and Trust Company to Elmer Vicente Martinez Nolasco and Guadalupe Ramos Hernandez. Lot 16, Doral Acres, $175,000

Christy G. Maschal to Angela A. Roark. 709 Mansfield Ave., $77,500

Latesse S. Hall to Barry D. and Pamela M. Waller. 114 Seven Oaks Dr., $247,700

D & C Enterprises LLC to JCJ Holdings LLC. 1717 Fillmore St., $40,000

Clayton H. Rockwell to Josh Redmond. 913 11th St., $75,000

Basil Grapsas, Charles Tarasidis and Lampros Karageorge, trustees to Clayton H. Rockwell. 913 11th St., $45,000

Denise M. Crews to Brayden G. Hogan. Lot 31, phase II, Indigo Run Townhomes, $121,200

Donald C. and Amy C. Beck to Patterson Andrews Wright and Taylor Daniels Wilhelm. 4104 Peakland Place, $395,000

Kendall V. and Camden C. Becraft to Jomar Mac De Vera and Caroline Brooke Bunque. Lot 3, block 3, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $284,900

Rosamond Netcott Phillips to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. 1405 Jackson St., $23,500

Russell L. Gibson and Amy L. Gibson to Richard J. Tanner. 7 North Princeton Circle, $278,900

DRV Construction LLC to William Johnston. 739 Winston Ridge Road, $152,000

Randal M. Ferguson to Rush Homes. 2117 Florida Ave., $110,000

Jonele LLC to JDC Properties of Christiansburg Inc. 320 Capstone Dr., $1,130,000

Stephanie N. Siler and Caroline A. Wesley Siler to Derrick A. Summer and Danielle K. Perry. Lot 6 and part of lot 7, Briarwood Subdivision, $255,000

Amanda L. Phillips to Varo Properties LLC. Lot 302, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $129,000

Shannon and Summer Sawyer to Karl E. and Alys H. Miller. Revised lot 9, section 4, Oak Park, $485,000

Aaron B. Groves and Jonnieanna Groves to Katherine Rauck. Lot 4, block 2, section 1, Keystone Forest, $204,000

Sherry L. Coker and Cynthia C. Martin to Karolyn May Moldovan. Lot 19, block B, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $134,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to John M. Valenti. Lot 8, block 3, Craddock Addition, $135,000

Eloise I. Brown to Rise Up Properties LLC. 415 13th St., $8,000

Blake W. Gederberg and Samanthajo Gederberg to Michael E. Vivian. Lot 3, block 6, Radcliff, $130,000

Jamie Marie Shockley to Christian A. and Jennlyn E. Shiverdecker. Lots 62 and 63, Richland Hills, $159,900

Susan D. Marston to Sarah E. and Frank A. Chronister Jr. 107 Wexview Lane, $175,500

Anthony Edwin and Catherine G. Vorce to Louis Ernest James. 811 Pershing Ave., $201,000

The Smyser Family Revocable Trust to Sheila F. and Nathaniel Carter Jr. 3817 Nicholas St., $173,000

Jeffrey L. Rohrabaugh and Joy E. Coale to Amanda S. Jamerson. Lot 36, section 3, Richland Hills, $179,900

Building permits

Campbell County

21934 Timberlake LLC, 94 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 98 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 102 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 106 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 110 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 114 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000

Arthur Caldwell Jr., 206 Chimney Ridge Court, deck, $15,000

F&C Property Development Co. LLC, 11059 Wards Road, renovations, $285,000

Edward Witt Jr., 949 Wellington Dr., porch, $25,000

OHM Shree Sutt LLC, 10060 Village Highway, accessory building, $280,000

Wooldridge Landscaping LLC, 521 Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $190,900

Robert McConville, 2505 Rocky Road, garage, $45,000

William Rainey, 1387 Timberlake Dr., accessory building, $15,000

Mountain View Church Trs., 2345 English Tavern Road, porch, $5,000

Jennifer Entsminger, 326 Royal Court, solar panels, $16,800

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 46, section 3, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $146,784

Malcolm Barksdale III, 1243 Mount Calvary Road, pool, $34,000

Alvin Hardy II, 900 Hawkins Road, porch, $1,800

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 71, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 72, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 73, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 74, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 75, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 76, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 77, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Joseph McMichael, 2022 New Chapel Road, garage, $15,000

William Thiel, lot 52, section 1, Russell Meadows, new dwelling, $190,000

Charles Mays Sr., 517 Pauls Road, deck, $3,200

Frances Baker, 1076 Sunburst Road, deck, $3,000

Charles Nausbaum Jr., 184 Arrowhead Dr., solar panels, $19,890

Ronald Dudley, Chapel Grove Road, new dwelling, $124,000

Benjamin Turpin, 321 Spicer Road, storage shed, $12,000

Joseph McMichael, 2022 New Chapel Road, shed, $4,000

Wallace Krauss Sr., 6343 Wards Road, sunroom, $36,000

Randy Burks, 379 Mountain Laurel Dr., porch, $3,000

Sanfacon Virginia Incorporated, 265 Sanfacon Road, roof, $285,000

Penny Crawley, 198 Oxford Furnace Road, garage, $35,000

Darryl Hayden, 163 Avondale Dr., porch, $12,928

Tyler Bullington, 1550 Wheeler Road, metal building, $6,000

Ryan Parnell, 139 Berkshire Dr., garage, $20,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 64, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 65, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 66, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 67, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 68, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 69, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 70, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000

William McLaughlin, 276 Wahoo Court, solar panels, $53,331

Chasity Adams, Lewis Ford Road, new dwelling, $168,500

William Coleman, 415 Hunters Mills Lane, additions and alterations, $15,000

Paul Bowers Jr., 1305 Broad St., pool, $40,000

David Kent, 192 Londonberry Road, porch, $10,000

