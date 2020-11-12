Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Good Investments LLC to Aaron James and Lindsay Elizabeth Milton. Parcel, Ridge St., $255,276
Edwin M. and Lisa A. Coles to Jean Waldron Churan. Parcels A and B, Meadow Hollow Loop, $390,000
Arrington Storage LLC to Lucio Lombard Gullien and Jackqueline Morrie Lombard. Parcel, Safeway Dr., $12,000
Lori Michelle Cox and Eric Scott Beard to Bruce L. Jefferson. Parcel, off of Laurel Dr., $11,000
Richard J. Gunter to Seminole Drive LLC. 151 and 153 Seminole Dr., $52,000
Marvin Alexander Dodgion to Gabrielle R. Morgan and Lakendrae L. Rose. Lot 1, Majestic Hills, $192,900
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Ashley Elizabeth Nichols. Lot 47, Old Stage Run Subdivision, $219,900
Devan Z. Campbell to Travar W. Cheatham. Lot 2, section 2, Blue Ridge Forest, $184,000
Daniel P. Swingle and Steven James Swingle to Rhonda Branch. Lot 10, Otter Creek, $20,000
Michael W. Toney to Tammy E. Mikkelson. Lot 41, section 1, Forest Oaks, $230,000
Martha B. and Charles W. Camden Jr. to Chad L. and Katelyn T. Archer. 1753 River Road, $155,000
Appomattox County
Jerry G. and Hazel A. Kendrick to Charles M. Bub. 4118 Grist Mill Road and additional parcel, $50,000
Carolyn N. Thompson to Robert C. Stephens. 113 Annie St., $88,000
Joseph P. Sayers Revocable Living Trust to Brian L. and Lisa S. Blunt. Lot 9, Va. 641, $197,500
Shelia M. Roper, trustee to Thomas N. and Danita R. Kidd. Lot 7, Old Courthouse Road, $41,500
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Romulus Alexander and Summer Gayle Velez. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 600, $142,900
Bedford County
Jerome P. Parnell II and Rory M. Parnell to Christopher Caulkins Laing. 207 Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $1,190,000
Richard A. Blume to DAA Properties LLC. Lot 26, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $569,900
William Eugene Roberts, Stephen W. Roberts and Dorothy Roberts Martin to Beth E. and Leo George III. 2080 Goodview Town Road and three additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $535,000
James E. Hess and Suzanne Jeanne Hess to Joseph C. and Jan C. Deppner. 2725 Toler’s Ferry Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $325,000
Mabel B. Wheeler to Nancy Calhoun. 2744 Staton Dr. and additional parcel, Staton Dr., Blue Ridge District, $250,000
Brian D. and Stacey H. Loomis to Nancy H. Cordle. Lot 30, Otter Ridge Acres, Lakes District, $225,000
Diane E. McDaniel to Theodore Haines and Caitlyn Saunders. 5439 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Denver Aud to Wendy F. and Justin A. Richardson. 12254 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $159,900
Elana E. Cuotto to James Herrmann. 1608 Nicopolis Dr., Lakes District, $159,000
Shirley M. Wheeler to Gary Wayne and Mary Frances Wheeler. 1267 Nannie Lane, Blue Ridge District, $148,300
Patrick I. Leonard and Heather R. Leonard to Norman W. Hurt and Catherine P. Hurt. 9431 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $130,000
Valerie Lynne Cox to Jordan L. Handley. 706 Mountain Meadow Dr., Blue Ridge District, $125,000
Donna C. Watson to Elinor H. Brown. 202 Board Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $118,975
Frank H. Ewald to David Isaac Vogler. 1337 McDearmon Road, Blue Ridge District, $106,000
Jason R. Overstreet and Donald R. Overstreet to Jenna Markham. 1091 Twilight Dr., Lakes District, $40,000
Stephen C. Rush and Judy K. Rush, trustees to Kennedy S. Flynn. 973 Ashland Ave., $210,000
Heather Anne Tolley to Joshua M. and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 164-171, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $299,000
Stanley J. Adamcyzk and Kimberly D. Bell to Steven P. Jacobs and Stella C. Jacobs. Lot 4, Ashleigh Terrace, $369,900
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jonathan L. Harrington and Georgia C. Harrington. Lot 34, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $515,000
Berneta M. Langford to Joshua D. and Sarah Anne LaFrance. Lot 73, section 11, Terrace View, $475,000
Joshua R. and Jill W. Mickley to Kelsey Medlin. Lot 8, section 1, Lake Vista, $295,000
Robert L. and Cathy B. Thompson to Keith M. Tucker Jr. Lot 27, phase II, London Meadows, $330,000
Jason M. Groeper and Michael A. Groeper to Barbara Pettit and Beverly Lynne Sanders. Lot 8, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $150,000
Grayson J. Burch to William and Sarah Burger. Unit 3226, building 2, phase II-D, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $159,000
Chase Property Development LLC to Michael A. Harkin. Tract 5, Otter River Estates, $159,900
CNT Properties LLC to Mountain Lake Properties LLC. Lot B, fronting Shady Knoll Ave., $140,000
Joshua D. LaFrance and Sarah A. LaFrance to Yechan Kim. Lot 4, section 1, Great Oaks Subdivision, $315,000
Sandra C. Adams and Ronald W. Costen to Chad S. and Catherine A. Powell. Lot 8, Paradise Point Estates, $170,000
Joshua M. Neighbors and Rebecca L. Neighbors to Bryan Huffstickler and Heather Daughtery. Lot 8, Running Cedar Ridge, $280,000
James D. Garrison and Virginia E. Showers to William Stewart Bible. 1326 Dickerson Mill Road, $158,000
Campbell County
Debie C. and James Michael Dodson Sr. to M&W Land and Cattle LLC. 1438 Wards Road, $75,000
Uplift Lynchburg LLC to Tara Fugate and Donna Lee Smith. Parcels, Homewood Dr. and lot 8, section B, Whitestone Hills Subdivision, $135,000
Linda R. Pruitt to Elias Ruiz. Lot 18, section 3, Russell Springs, $249,900
Phoenix1Investment LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 11, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $64,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Bogier Clinical & IT Solutions Inc. Lot 50, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $207,900
Andy and Cindy Ham to Raymond J. Shelton. Tract 3, section 8, Wildwood Estate, $260,000
Karen Christine Metz to Carla Sheehan, Edward S. Turner III, Randi J. White and Timothy David White. 12987 Richmond Highway, $124,819.86
MHD LLC to Earnestine G. Potter. 406 Cook Ave., $107,000
Sherry Lynn Oliver and James Benton Oliver IV to WK Land and Timber LLC. Tract 4, section II, Countryside Estates, $250,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 42, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000
R. Frain Construction Inc. to Tallylight LLC. Lot 42, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $303,723.92
D and N Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC. Lot 9, Evington Acres, $37,500
Staple Holdings LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. 17778 Brookneal Highway, $45,000
Kendal Hostetler to Doretha Monique Chamberliss. Lot C, Marysville Road, $153,000
Angela R. Brown to Brandon R. Boedecker. 104 Reynolds Pond Road, $36,400
Jonathan W. and Katelin D. Peters to Bryan F. Vorce and Rachel E. Tracey. Lot 15, phase IIA, Leesville Road Estates, $245,000
Christina M. and Robert F. Dray Jr. to Daniel R. and Elizabeth A. Klompstra. Lot 21, section 7, Wildwood, $249,900
City of Lynchburg
Annette D. Miller to David and Katrina Marple. 113 Hollins St., $58,300
Elk Valley Land Company LLC to Donald Chambers and Amy C. Beck. 2217 Link Road, $315,000
James Murrell Daniel Jr. and Jessica Dawn Daniel Heneberry to Mason Heidt. 15 North Princeton Circle, $269,000
Olmstead Downtown Property LLC to Katherine M. Gerber. 312 F. St., $64,500
Donald Glenn Hunt Sr. to Matthew E. and Amanda L. Phillips. Lot 1, block 1, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $210,000
Gustavo A. and Carol A. Espinosa to Donald G. and Paula B. Gilman. Lot 17, Legacy Oaks, $225,000
Brian E. Mays and Julia E. Heck to David A. and Debra H. Mann. 300 Norfolk Ave., $305,000
Lucas M. and Michelle L. Metts to Alton L. Coffey Jr. Lot 4, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $200,000
Richard J. Pannell and Kelly S. Love to Olivia G. Steele. Lots 49-52, block B, Oakmont Park, $118,000
Barbara L. Petitt to Thomas P. Lamartina and Lori D. Martina. Lot 44, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $53,100
Stuart C. and Yoon K. Patti to Deborah D. Cebry. Lot 46, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $167,000
Kuhn Properties LLC to Tiffany A. Davis. Lot 6, Battery Park, $119,900
Benjamin T. Manley and Hannah Manley to Gregory R. Knopp. 519 Victoria Ave., $102,000
Travis J. and Jennifer K. Whittaker to Azael Esau Ramirez. Lot 16, New Towne, $210,000
Francisco Burgos Santiago and Carmen Martinez Perez to David Langford and Rosemary Langford, trustees. Lot 58, section 2, Westburg, $205,000
Robert M. O’Brian and Bernard C. Baldwin III, co-trustees to Elizabeth L. Walsh. 220 Trents Ferry Road, $538,000
Ryan A. Barrera to Dexter Petron and Estefania Reyes. 4113 Tremont St., $141,000
Eric Morris and Shelly Morris to Bryn M. Cornelius and Thomas Andrew Dexter. Lot 24, block A, Fort Hill Manor, $122,000
David J. and Rhonda M. Capps to Madi & Rae LLC. 2125 Edinboro Ave., $105,000
Bethel Partners LLC to R. Moorefield Construction Co. Lots 3 and 4, Bethel Estates, $80,000
Raymond J. Beasley and Danielle M. Beasley to Pineapple Properties of Virginia LLC. 1064 Coronado Lane, $132,000
Leonard J. and Pamela Ann Jenkins to Paul David Wigand. 1805 Boston Ave., $78,000
American National Bank and Trust Company to Elmer Vicente Martinez Nolasco and Guadalupe Ramos Hernandez. Lot 16, Doral Acres, $175,000
Christy G. Maschal to Angela A. Roark. 709 Mansfield Ave., $77,500
Latesse S. Hall to Barry D. and Pamela M. Waller. 114 Seven Oaks Dr., $247,700
D & C Enterprises LLC to JCJ Holdings LLC. 1717 Fillmore St., $40,000
Clayton H. Rockwell to Josh Redmond. 913 11th St., $75,000
Basil Grapsas, Charles Tarasidis and Lampros Karageorge, trustees to Clayton H. Rockwell. 913 11th St., $45,000
Denise M. Crews to Brayden G. Hogan. Lot 31, phase II, Indigo Run Townhomes, $121,200
Donald C. and Amy C. Beck to Patterson Andrews Wright and Taylor Daniels Wilhelm. 4104 Peakland Place, $395,000
Kendall V. and Camden C. Becraft to Jomar Mac De Vera and Caroline Brooke Bunque. Lot 3, block 3, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $284,900
Rosamond Netcott Phillips to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. 1405 Jackson St., $23,500
Russell L. Gibson and Amy L. Gibson to Richard J. Tanner. 7 North Princeton Circle, $278,900
DRV Construction LLC to William Johnston. 739 Winston Ridge Road, $152,000
Randal M. Ferguson to Rush Homes. 2117 Florida Ave., $110,000
Jonele LLC to JDC Properties of Christiansburg Inc. 320 Capstone Dr., $1,130,000
Stephanie N. Siler and Caroline A. Wesley Siler to Derrick A. Summer and Danielle K. Perry. Lot 6 and part of lot 7, Briarwood Subdivision, $255,000
Amanda L. Phillips to Varo Properties LLC. Lot 302, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $129,000
Shannon and Summer Sawyer to Karl E. and Alys H. Miller. Revised lot 9, section 4, Oak Park, $485,000
Aaron B. Groves and Jonnieanna Groves to Katherine Rauck. Lot 4, block 2, section 1, Keystone Forest, $204,000
Sherry L. Coker and Cynthia C. Martin to Karolyn May Moldovan. Lot 19, block B, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $134,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to John M. Valenti. Lot 8, block 3, Craddock Addition, $135,000
Eloise I. Brown to Rise Up Properties LLC. 415 13th St., $8,000
Blake W. Gederberg and Samanthajo Gederberg to Michael E. Vivian. Lot 3, block 6, Radcliff, $130,000
Jamie Marie Shockley to Christian A. and Jennlyn E. Shiverdecker. Lots 62 and 63, Richland Hills, $159,900
Susan D. Marston to Sarah E. and Frank A. Chronister Jr. 107 Wexview Lane, $175,500
Anthony Edwin and Catherine G. Vorce to Louis Ernest James. 811 Pershing Ave., $201,000
The Smyser Family Revocable Trust to Sheila F. and Nathaniel Carter Jr. 3817 Nicholas St., $173,000
Jeffrey L. Rohrabaugh and Joy E. Coale to Amanda S. Jamerson. Lot 36, section 3, Richland Hills, $179,900
Building permits
Campbell County
21934 Timberlake LLC, 94 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 98 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 102 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 106 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 110 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 114 Zentry Place, new construction, $190,000
Arthur Caldwell Jr., 206 Chimney Ridge Court, deck, $15,000
F&C Property Development Co. LLC, 11059 Wards Road, renovations, $285,000
Edward Witt Jr., 949 Wellington Dr., porch, $25,000
OHM Shree Sutt LLC, 10060 Village Highway, accessory building, $280,000
Wooldridge Landscaping LLC, 521 Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $190,900
Robert McConville, 2505 Rocky Road, garage, $45,000
William Rainey, 1387 Timberlake Dr., accessory building, $15,000
Mountain View Church Trs., 2345 English Tavern Road, porch, $5,000
Jennifer Entsminger, 326 Royal Court, solar panels, $16,800
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 46, section 3, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $146,784
Malcolm Barksdale III, 1243 Mount Calvary Road, pool, $34,000
Alvin Hardy II, 900 Hawkins Road, porch, $1,800
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 71, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 72, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 73, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 74, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 75, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 76, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 77, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Joseph McMichael, 2022 New Chapel Road, garage, $15,000
William Thiel, lot 52, section 1, Russell Meadows, new dwelling, $190,000
Charles Mays Sr., 517 Pauls Road, deck, $3,200
Frances Baker, 1076 Sunburst Road, deck, $3,000
Charles Nausbaum Jr., 184 Arrowhead Dr., solar panels, $19,890
Ronald Dudley, Chapel Grove Road, new dwelling, $124,000
Benjamin Turpin, 321 Spicer Road, storage shed, $12,000
Joseph McMichael, 2022 New Chapel Road, shed, $4,000
Wallace Krauss Sr., 6343 Wards Road, sunroom, $36,000
Randy Burks, 379 Mountain Laurel Dr., porch, $3,000
Sanfacon Virginia Incorporated, 265 Sanfacon Road, roof, $285,000
Penny Crawley, 198 Oxford Furnace Road, garage, $35,000
Darryl Hayden, 163 Avondale Dr., porch, $12,928
Tyler Bullington, 1550 Wheeler Road, metal building, $6,000
Ryan Parnell, 139 Berkshire Dr., garage, $20,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 64, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 65, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 66, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 67, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 68, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 69, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 70, Blue Ridge Commons, new construction, $80,000
William McLaughlin, 276 Wahoo Court, solar panels, $53,331
Chasity Adams, Lewis Ford Road, new dwelling, $168,500
William Coleman, 415 Hunters Mills Lane, additions and alterations, $15,000
Paul Bowers Jr., 1305 Broad St., pool, $40,000
David Kent, 192 Londonberry Road, porch, $10,000
