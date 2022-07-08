Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Sims Realty & Mortgage Corp. to Carrie A. Appel. 155 Turner St., $79,500
Edward E. Austin St., Carrol J. Austin, Elsie R. Lee, Albert R. Austin, Rosezella Austin, Shelby Austin, Carolyn Austin, John B. Austin Jr., Patsy D. Hill and Violet L. Austin to Austin Life Opportunity LLC. Lot 3, Braxton Road Subdivision, $75,000
Wesley C. Payne to Zachary and Lauren Barnett. Lot 7, Monocan Run, $95,000
Randy E. Bixler to Johnny Lee Eagle Jr. and Barbara Renee Eagle. New parcel A, near Ivy Hill Church on Va. 621, $12,000
Rebecka Jane Stecker Lee, Kimberly Rose Stecker, Richard Joseph Stecker, Russell Robert Stecker, Terry Lee Castagna and Renea Lynn Stecker to Jason and Meghan Stecker. 126 Stecker Circle, $209,300
Raymond M. Chupp to Marion L. Parcell. 445 Stage Road, $349,000
Essen G. and Cathlene D. Daley to Sherri Lynn and Michael Patrick Dawley. Lot 28, phase 1, Elon Forest, $295,000
James W. Dalton Jr. and Monica P. Dalton to Dustin and Jennifer Tapia. Lot 17, section 2, Hunt Club, $262,500
Lawrence E. Randall to Daniel Keith Lane Jr. and Tiffany Miranda Gail Lane. 360 Randall Road, $65,000
Appomattox County
Michael S. Williamson Sr. and Tonya Dianne Reed Williamson to Joseph V. Molluzzo. Parcel, Va. 627, 5.090 acres, $27,000
Ethan Baker to Christopher N. Pugh. 4378 Hummingbird Lane, $175,000
Caleb M. Beasley to Cody G. and Ariadna D. Hoagland. Lot 21, section II, Sunset Ridge, $319,500
LAR Enterprises LLC to Daniel M. and Amanda M. Booth. Parcel, near Liberty Chapel Road, $120,000
Gary J. and Sabrina M. Carpenter to MOAB Properties LLC. 4970 Reedy Spring Road, $40,000
Bedford County
Sundown Construction Company Inc. to Raymond and Olga E. Agront. 2688 Centerville Road, $330,000
Marvin L. Templeton to Dennis Edward and Kim M. Freeman. Unit 27, Boonsboro Commons, $390,000
Eilene C. Connor to Gregory Lynn Douglas and Deborah Ann Douglas. Parcels 4-6, Connor’s Hill, $40,000
Jonathan L. Harrington and Georgia C. Harrington to Michael E. and Melissa Sims. Lot 34, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $620,000
Amy Schaefbauer Hall to Robert Schroeder. Lot 9, block 1, Hillandale, $30,000
Angela E. Woodson, Chad P. Eckart and Stephen R. Eckart to Stephen R. and Jody L. Eckart. Lot 11, section 2, Oakwood Circle, $ 121,533.33
Karin Ann Persinger to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Lots 98 and103, section 6, High Point Subdivision, $35,000
James R. Goodwin III and Brittany J. Goodwin to Joel F. and Susan S. Marques. 1532 Wideview Dr., $90,000
Timothy Ayers and Brandy Tuck Dalton to Elizabeth and Jeffrey Cambeis. 5315 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $402,000
Samuel E. Stroud and Jill S. Stroud to Craig Thomas and Lisa R. Markowski. Lot 8, section 3, Westwood Subdivision, $406,010
Kaypey Holdings LLC to Linda S. Stenzel. Lot 7, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, $19,000
Linden O’Toole to Michael L. Cook. 4 parcels, Pilot Mountain Road, $99,900
Gregorie Venning to Edward L. and Casse Willard Matney. Lots 2 and 3, Waterford, $60,000
Kimberly R. Mosely to Michel and Brittany Irby. 215 Millspring Dr., $381,100
Alisa Rene Bell Anderson and Beverly Bell Winston to Anthony Todd Ernst and Sara Larissa Ernst. Parcel, 15.87 acres, near Goode, $62,500
Eleven Construction LLC to Trevor M. and Kristen B. Martinez. Lot 21, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $599,900
Doris M. Engle to Michael Scott Black and Krystle B. Weaver. Lot 21, Waywood Hill, $238,000
Brenda M. Douglass to Bryce M. and Malcolm Blair Plessinger. Lot 19, The 40 Acres, $742,500
David Brian and Tara Beth Gurbarg to Custom Builders & Renovations LLC. Lot 37, Omni Place, $175,200
Daniel P. Bukoskey and Christine E. Bukoskey to Treig and Heather Wood. 7 parcels, near Big Otter Dr. and Otter Mountain Dr., $785,000
Westyn Village LLC to Judith and Sean M. McDonald. Lot 9, Westyn Village, $439,900
Ruth E. Radford to Stephen Lee and Patricia Radford. 2118 Goodview Road, $12,000
Dallas A. Collins to 30 Moneta LLC. New lot 30, Lake View Knolls Subdivision, $253,000
Rita Louann Forbes to Anthony David Mancillas. 1935 Morris Road, $291,800
Donna Marie Runyan to Darrick Andre Jones. 1170 Destiny Lane, $370,000
Richard Douglas Lemon II and Barbara Anne Painter to Elijah Patterson. 1437 Audrey Lane, $180,000
Richard J. Huie Jr. to James K. and Janet P. Collins. Unit Villas V-15, phase 10, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $803,000
James E. and Joyce W. Falls to Jonathan Schubert and Michelle Schubert. Parcel, Hawkins Ridge Road, $110,000
Kathy B. Gupton to Ora G. Browning Jr. and Shelly A. Browning. Lot 12, Pony Acres Subdivision, $199,900
Laura Bryant to David Frank Dobel. 1060 Grandset Dr., $373,000
Altadonna Enterprises LLC to Edward L. and Casse Willard Matney. Residual tract 18, Waterford Heights, $80,000
Coffee Road LLC to Jo’Ann R. Benar. Lot 8, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $145,000
David A. Neighbors to Tony D. West. Lot 15, section 2, Claymont, $175,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Dawn Hemeon, Jamie Hemeon and Kelly Lee Portnoy. Lot 21, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $669,900
Acute Design Company LLC to 1501WW LLC. 580 Grove St. and two additional parcels, $160,000
West Crossing LLC to Christopher Brandon and Samantha A. Moore. Lot 25, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $319,000
Jamie Wade Hemeon, Kelly Lee Hemeon Portnoy and Dawn Louise Hemeon to Edmund Kirk and Jennifer Lynn Rowland. 108 Quail Ridge Dr., $440,000
Marc G. Nevin to Jeffrey L. Sesler and Emily C. Sesler. Lot 14, Lakeland Pines, $600,000
Diane E. Moch to Tracey N. Lindsay and Darrin P. Lindsay. 980 Ashland Ave., $333,000
Campbell County
Sandra T. Correia to Jason Edward McNabb. 124 Mallard Lane, $265,000
Joel Corson to Steven Thomas Vander Giedssen and Miria White. 154 Cricket Lane, $269,000
Stephen Wayne Cox and Karen Faye Cox to Jean T. Ferguson and Larry Witt. Lot 7, Crescent Hills, $165,000
Eugene F. Moorfield III to DAWN Inc. Lot 17, block 28, Town of Altavista, $110,000
Gregory E. Wright to Joel A. and Debra S. Dawson. Parcel, Whipping Creek Road, $21,000
Cherent Dinke and Firehiwot A. Fikare to Quang Thanh Phung. Lot 20, section 10, Russell Springs, $303,000
Eric M. Duncan to Alexandra N. Kefalas. Parcel, 3.00 acres, Three Creeks Road, $196,200
Justin R. Mason to Gavin Ray and Kaitlin Parks Elder. Lot 2, Winfall Estates, $62,500
James Keys and John Jennings, trustees to Elite of Virginia LLC. 48 Oak St., $30,000
Harold Wilson Fitch and Margaret Jennings Fitch to Gary N. Garner III. Lots 67-72, Woodlawn Subdivision, $160,000
Richard A. and Sheila E. Vaeth to Timothy Jason Ramsdell and Wendy Y. Floyd. Lot 3, section 1, Braxton Park, $245,000
Aimee Nicole Ford to L&B Family Properties LLC. Parcel, 3.00 acres, Lawyers Road, $45,000
Jean S. and Paul R. Vankerckhove to Gary R. and Victoria B. Mattox. Lot 36, Eighth St., $38,000
Shirley A. Mikkelson to Good Life LLC. Lots 22, 24-26, section 1, Sunburst Hills, $600,000
City of Lynchburg
Mallory Powell and Mauri D. Anderson to Scott D. Brown. Lot 6, section 5, Richland Hills Subdivision, $205,000
Gen 284 Realty LLC to Robert D. and Heidi Mohn Appel. 2102 Early St., $220,000
Donald W. and Carolyn T. Banker to Peter G. Traber. 400 and 408 Washington Street, $1,190,000
Bell Terrace Developers LLC to Scott and Maureen Washburn. 306 Alta Lane, $487,500
Timothy Brennan and Bonni J. Brennan to GLH Properties LLC. Lot 17, block T, Wyndhurst City, $229,000
Mildred G. and John A. Hudson Jr. and Patricia A. Hudson to Ronald F. Burnette Jr. 1718 Graves Mill Road, $104,900
TWN LLC to CH Realty X/CH VA HEAS LLC. 1001 Creekside Lane, $4,500,000
FOI Builders Inc. to Alisha Carroll. 3010 and 3014 Hillview St., $5,000
Cecil M. Morris and Eugene E. McDaniel to Thomas Watson and Amanda Leigh Cash. 227 Bryant Road, $248,000
Cole Rice Inc. to Deron Jerell and Wakeshia Lynette Jefferson. 1120 Standish Circle, $195,000
LREI LLC to Daniel and Donna Cruz. Lot 11, block 6, Roseland Addition, $100,000
Bryn E. Debass and Hailemariam Debass Jr. to John Schuttloffel and Tanner Schuttloffel. Lot 23, section 1, Turtle Creek, $260,000
Maple Tree Partner LLC to Dogwood Rentals LLC. 1128 Stratford Road, $95,000
Fifth & Clay LLC to LaHart LLC. 500 Fifth St. and 503 Clay St., $215,000
Robert A. and Veronica E. Ford to Daniel and Melinda Roney. Lot 17, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $245,000
Marie Gesila Capital LLC to Christopher Antoine Garland Sr. 1720 Gordon St., $146,200
London Inc. to Davione James Green. 702 Norwood St., $214,900
Aron B. and Bradford C. Hackworth to J. Mark and Stacie Sawyers. Lot 65, section 1, Golden Pond, $108,000
Leonard A Hanson to Phillip and Sierra Smith. 4205 Tremont St., $240,000
Tianna R. Tyler to Karen K. Hellems. 200 Chambers St., $180,000
Jason R. and Jessica M. Hite to Nathanael Paul and Rebecca Lynn King. Lots 20 and 21, block 8, Greenwood Dr., $169,900
Trinity Properties VA LLC to Cassandra Beth Kling. Lot 18, block 7, Roseland Park Addition, $170,000
John R. and Danielle R. Madril to Jeremey J. and Lindsay M. Langett. 1037 Ashland Place, $379,000
Noble Holdings LLC to Brittany L. Melvin. 326 Jackson St., $131,400
Patrick L. Monetti and Jena C. Monetti to White Mountain Investments LLC. 3501 Fort Ave., $145,000
Ray Phillips and Judy Phillips to Stephen A. Nanney. Lots 74-77, Roundelay, $213,000
Kathryn L. Ott to 4SONS LLC. Lot 19, block A, Fort Hill Manor, $199,900
Angela Genevieve Palmer to Yeet Retreat LLC. Lot 1, Windsor Hills, $165,000
John D. Proffitt Jr. and Tracy J. Proffitt to Peter Royce and Cheryl H. Smith. 417 Wessex Road, $200,000
Matthew C. and Claire G. Thompson to Debra Jane Saucier. Lots 19 and 20, Golf Park Subdivision, $239,500
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Alfred Marshall Crawford LLC, 2006 Bedford Ave., addition, $7,000
Marsh Architects & Builders LLC, 435 Coffee Road, new construction, $550,000
Langley Land LLC, 580 Leesville Road, new construction, $400,000
John Haney, 950 Lindsay St., renovation, $5,000
Lola Borella, 407 Legacy Oaks Circle, addition, $19,800
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $2,000,000
Charles Lowe Jr., 1673 Spottswood Place, addition, $57,270
Benjamin Craine, 811 Hancock St., addition, $3,780
Stephen Welsch, 132 Walton Dr., renovation, $88,199
Steven Claunch, 116 Hillview Dr., addition, $57,150
James Hamlin, 3625 Craighill St., addition, $3,800
Scott Brabrand, 104 Waterton Dr., addition, $40,000
Wade Stewart, 1407 Harrison St., renovation, $9,650
Christopher Blackwell, 1505 Gates St., renovation, $10,000
Glen Nyhus, 1723 Spencer Place, renovation, $20,000
Jeffrey Grey, 3536 Ridgecroft Dr., addition, $19,650
Derek Hamlet, 4708 Oxford St., renovation, $118,668
Joshua Campbell, 106 Roberts Ave., repair, $5,000
Henry Redd, 713 Pearl St., renovation, $15,000
William Sanford II, 100 Colonial Court, addition, $462,000
Across The Bridge LLC, 432 Blackford St. 434, renovation, $30,000
Parker Campanella, 3617 Manton Dr., renovation, $155,000
Sylvia Hobson, 107 Pacos St., addition, $72,159
Scott Ferrell, 3504 Willow Lawn Dr., repair, $26,923.62
Jeffrey Scott, 1210 Brandon Road, addition, $16,512
Born Again Christian Construction Co. Inc., 1508 Grace St., repair, $6,500
Elmwood Holdings LLC, 107 Runaway Court, new construction, $300,000
Foster Construction LLC, 114 Waughs Landing Dr., new construction, $300,000
Foster Construction LLC, 135 Waughs Landing Dr., new construction, $300,000
Jacqueline Hamlet, 602 Gum St., repair, $14,000
Antonee Trayham, 222 Saint Augustine St., addition, $39,600
John Robinson, 635 Sandusky Dr., renovation, $5,000
Faith Of A Mustard Seed Consulting LLC, 1108 Rockbridge Ave., repair, $20,000
Seam Cox, 201 Cornwallis Dr., addition, $14,040
Dinah Lipford, 1601 Pierce St., addition, $34,037.34
Douglas Hales, 1336 Wiggington Road, addition, $40,000
Sandra Sharp, 2423 Mimosa Dr., repair, $50,904.55
Catherine Madden, 105 Lee Circle, renovation, $60,000
Dalton King, 7108 Meadowbrook Road, addition, $59,200
Christopher Kepler, 3729 Woodside Ave., repair, $5,000
Vic Shelton, 113 Dreaming Creek Dr., addition, $85,000
Benjamin Magnin, 1717 Wards Ferry Road, addition, $70,548
Ruby Anderson, 624 Pierce St., repair, $28,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 3003 Hillview St., new construction, $94,000
Marie Gesila Capital LLC, 82 Jackson St., renovation, $24,000
Rise Up Properties LLC, 1436 Northwood Circle, renovation, $15,721
Investments MDC LLC, 2248 Otey St., addition, $5,000
Donna Wright, 7115 Suncrest Dr., renovation, $6,500
Donna Burford, 2228 Lakeside Dr., addition, $17,070
Daryl Barclay, 109 Huron Ave., addition, $50,000
Christine Johnson, 103 Euclid Ave., renovation, $7,500
Andrew Labar-Dietz, 422 Stafford St., renovation, $8,000