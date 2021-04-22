Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
James W. Price to JABC Properties LLC. 146 and 156 Dixie Airport Road, $303,000
Barry W. Hunt and Brenda P. Hunt to Gregory L. Adams. Lot 4, block C, Maple Lawn Subdivision, $3,000
Cardinal Ventures Inc. to Michele L. Foster. 451 Toytown Road and additional parcel, $154,397
Aaron G. and Kelsey La Fleur to Wade Michael and Mary Esterline Webb. Lot 20, section III, Forest Oaks, $230,000
Richard D. Baxter to Christian C. Moore. Tract 13, section 5, Amherst Plantation, $135,000
ATFD LLC to Texas Tee LLC. Lot 48, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $58,000
Miller Rentals LLC to Timothy B. and Katie Croft. Parcel, Va. 739, 1.838 acres, $80,000
Texas Tee LLC to Cheryl Joy Elliott. Lot 48, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $267,600
Adrea T. Chilton to Kirk A. and Whitney Whited. Lot 31, section 2, Merry Moor, $180,000
Hugh C. Delury Jr. and Betty L. Cyrus and Michael Miller and Helen F. Miller to Eric Mallory. Parcel, Va. 60, 13.22 acres, $87,500
Spencer H. Haley and Brenda G. Haley to Adrea T. Chilton. Revised lot 19, Fernwood Subdivision, $279,900
John E. Taylor and Harry J. Slear Jr. to Dancing Pedlar Farm LLC. Parcel, Walnut Hollow Tract, $200,000
Appomattox County
Jennifer L.S. Kellogg to Christopher N. Bohannon. 136 Bandana St., $115,000
Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens to Theresa J. Mooney. Revised lot 2, Holiday Park, $84,000
Donna L. Franklin to Edwardo Luis Valencia Marcelo. Lot 4, Rolling Acres, $254,900
Timothy Penny to Alan L. Hudson Jr. 4953 Richmond Highway, $148,000
Laura G. Mills and Joshua A. Mills to Daniel M. Moore. 961 Vineyard Road and additional parcel, $588,000
Laura G. Mills and Joshua A. Mills to Daniel M. Moore and Melissa Y. Sieminski. Parcel, off of Forest View Lane, $13,000
Michelle Bevelock to Deborah M. And Richard P. Marks III. Two parcels, Wheeler Springs Road, $29,000
Bedford County
Ann S. Robinson to John D. Lollar and Cynthia R. Lollar. Three parcels, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $735,000
Cathy M. Logue to Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon. Unit 116, building 11, 6th Fairway Townhomes, Lakes District, $641,000
John R. Schnurr to Darron K. and Amanda T. Lawson. Unit A, building C-3, phase 14, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $549,900
SMLA Properties LLC to Douglas Eric Seyler and Thor Elliott Hillman. Lot 4, section 2, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $365,000
Brandon Leon Williams and Alicia Marie Williams to Blake L. Parsley. 7305 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $295,000
Bryan M. Tubbs and Lynda S. Carter to Jason W. and Melissa N. Gervinski. 1077 Barrow Hills Dr., Lakes District, $287,000
Randall L. Sloan to Samuel A. Morris. Lot 16, section 3, Parker Woods, Lakes District, $250,000
Clinton Brant Clevenger to Brett P. and Chelsea A. Warren. Lot 13, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $ $242,000
Debbie Mitchell Rhodes to CCM Properties LLC. 10240 Leesville Road, Lakes District, $220,000
Russell Alan Bays and Carol Renee Bays to Russell Alan Bays II and Elizabeth Joy Bays. 2393 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000
James Lee Bowman to Gregory L. Carter and Crystal D. Carter. Parcel, Va. 608, 19.56 acres, Lakes District, $196,000
Everett G. Gray to Robert and Tanya Ritz. 4062 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,500
Jacob Rothgeb to Stephanie R. Braswell. 1817 Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $172,900
CMH Homes Inc. to Melissa Dawn Hodges. Lot 39, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $170,000
Richard Lee Woodburn to Amber C. Shupe. 3493 Phelps Road, Lakes District, $157,500
Helen L. Bramlett to Skyler Dane and Lindsey Nicole Hickman. Lot 20, Harvey Creek Acres, Lakes District, $99,000
Randolph W. Francis to Joseph L. and Catherine D. Nelson. Revised parcel 37, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $69,000
Jerry Smith to Sean Bradley and Michelle Bradley. 1886 Rock Cliff Road, Lakes District, $60,000
James C. and Pamela L. Tilley to Kelli Franco 5.402 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $50,000
Richard A. and Naina H. White to Keith A. Caron. Lot 3, Aspen Point, Lakes District, $20,000
Michael Wayne and Cindy Rozinia Blankenship to Phillip M. and Jackie L. Boyd. Lot 38, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $9,500
Timothy Hight to Brian J. Mullins. Lot 17, block 4, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $6,500
Andrew Rosenblatt to Jay Tilton and Brooke Bruce. 1082 Lancaster Lane, Lakes District, $6,000
Caleb Russell Craig to Dakota L. Carter. 1211 Macklinzy Lane, $178,400
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Jeffrey A. Crews. Lot 11, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $449,000
Leroy A. Collins to Kevin C. and Phyllis C. Dellis. 607 Vine St., $150,000
Ellen H. Brooks to Roger L. Gardner and Deborah H. Gardner. Lots 1-3, Panorama Views Estates, $95,000
Andrew D. Key and Jami N. Key to Thomas M. Mitney Jr. and Roberta L. Mitney. Lot 2-A, Springhill Lake, $470,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 32, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $64,900
Fox Creek Investments LC to Alford Enterprises LLC. 810 and 812 Oak St., $147,500
Joe P. and Brenda Orlando to Romero Properties LLC. Lot 188, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $500,000
Neil A. Vacchiano, trustee to Chad A. and Traci L. Pigg. 1235 Majestic Oaks Dr., $217,900
Lauren Perella, Loury Leigh Parrish, William Clay Belcher, Robert Belcher, William Raymond Parrish, Caswell Turpin, Rosemary Hochstein and Sharon Belcher to Morgan E. Nichols. 1834 Forest Road, $145,000
Angelo J. and Harriet M. Castanes to Michael and Karen M. Tricoli. Lot 20, section1, Terrace View, $545,000
Touchdown Properties LLC to Dustin A. Dewitt. Lot 27, Summerfield, $50,000
Scott J. and Ingrid M. Oen to R. Leslie Charnock. Lot 38, section II, Landfall, $482,000
Autumn G. Amos to Justin R. Sheehan. Lot 8, Shady Knoll Ave., $156,000
Dustin T. and Brittany L. Boyles to Taylor I. Bailey. Lot 36, Pine Crest Ave., $171,000
Benjamin F. Phenicie to Justin W. Davis. Lot 8, section 3, Jefferson Woods Subdivision, $219,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Aaron G. and Katherine M. Lester. Lot 35, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $175,000
Campbell County
Flat Creek Properties LLC to Jay T. and Melinda O. Yancey. Lot 13, section 2, Hyland Farm, $40,500
Hawk Hollow Construction LLC to Jarrett Reid Elliott and Brittany Lynn Weatherstein. Lot 57, section 1, Russell Meadows, $279,900
Kyle Mullen and Emily A. Duggar to Lloyd J. and Sandra Lee Matthes. Lot 10, section 3, Village at Greenview, $139,000
Douglas C. Rogers to Matthew E. Stone. Parcel, 1.54 acres, one half mile of Naruna, $135,000
Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Nathan L. and Jessica H. Hills. Lot 13A, section 2, Southern Acres, $144,900
Russell Meadows LLC to William F. Thiel. Lot 22, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
Jadon LLC to Alyssa Anna Magyar. Lot 43, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900
Timothy and Shannon Woodland to Ian Stewart and Abigail Johanna Woodland McCarter. Tract 8, block 1, section 8, Holiday Forest, $215,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 15, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $55,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $55,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 6, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $110,000
Brotherhood Construction LLC to Nathan Allan and Rachel Christine Ambrose. Lot 2, Candler Subdivision, $165,000
Kyle H. and Cheryl A. Goldsmith to Tim and Rubie Wood. Revised lot 25, section A, Town of Leesville, $260,000
Marshall Heath Dooley to Hunter Michael and Betsy Lynne Bailey. 382 Greenwall Court, $225,000
Northwood Inc. to Wooldridge Landscaping LLC. Lot 50, Poplar Ridge, $30,000
Shari W. and Wiley E. Eagle Jr. to Andrew J. Spencer. Lot 6, Flat Creek Acres, $255,000
David A. Prior to Brittany L. Demonte. Parcel, near Va. 682, $199,900
City of Lynchburg
Concord Central LLC and Charles Matthew Fariss to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 12 lots, Providence Place, 305 Harmony Court, lots 65-88, section 2, Jubilee Heights, 3104 and 3109 Winchester St., $235,000
Concord Central LLC to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 13, 15, 19 Watts St., $15,000
Frank L. Dearing and Kathleen D. Dearing to David S. and Katherine Y. Quann. 1302 Fort Manor, $125,000
Jamey L. Parks, trustee to Davey A. Litchford. 115 North Blue Ridge St., $99,900
Edward Hudson Lane II to Brian Ray and Sydney Page Tyson. 224 Norfolk Ave., $350,000
Barbara B. Staton to AZ Homes LLC. 4500 Hilltop Dr., $100,000
Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno to Jacqueline Rodriguez Gonzales. 304 Walnut St., $140,000
Benjamin D. Abigail G. Quirin to Andrew J. and Valerie H. Buda. 3917 Fort Ave., $265,000
Thaddeus A. Dunnam and Jane W. Dunnam to Easy Selling Lynchburg LLC. 2322 Garfield Ave., $15,000
Richard C. McFarland and Sonia McFarland to Robert L. and Cassandra M. Penha. 126 Yorkshire Circle, $187,000
Tommy R. Dewitt and Charles Michael Lowry to Chelsea Nicole-Gail Lowry. 510 Rolfe Ave., $196,000
Choi W. Cheung and Wu Ming Chen to Kevin Dong and Jia Yao Dong. 4901 Fort Ave., $280,000
Streamline LLC to Hummingbird Oaks LLC. 2100 Early St., $150,000
Richard P. Aslin and Sheldon Elizabeth Aslin to John Mark Pantana. Lot 2, Woodside Subdivision, $200,000
Michael C. Carwile to Jonathan M. and Nicholle E. Kilian. Unit 119, Heritage Court, $107,000
Shawn T. and Freida G. Reynolds to Stephen R. and Angela G. Wheeler. 227 Wayne Dr., $192,000
Justin J. Weidner and Melisa L. Weidner to Andrea Sutherland. 1649 McKinney Ave., $145,000
Nollner M. Watts to Anne R. and Wallace G. McKenna Jr. Lot 2, section 3B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $425,000
Weaver Squared Properties LLC to Bedcova LLC. 4706 Myrtle St., $124,900
Melken LLC to Samuel T. Schulter. 2200 Poplar St., $107,500
Angie R. Jones to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1608 Boston Ave., $69,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Premier Investments Group LLC. Lots 8-11, Stonehaven, $192,000
David B. Cundiff and Katherine G. Cundiff to David E. and Leslie S. Jones. Lot 2, block 2, Inglewood Hills, $316,100
Charlie and Sandra Holloway to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees. 2011 Poplar St., $42,000
James L. Lutz and Brittany L. Lutz to John A. Haney. Lot 5, block 8, Craddock Addition, $105,600
Oaktop LLC to John and Carolina Alley. Lot 3, block D, Woodbine Village West, $124,900
Steven J. Malone to Gerald R. and Marla G. Schroeder. 530 McConville Road, $175,000
SFB LLC to RHH Land LLC. 623 Leesville Road, $150,000
W BAR E Realty Investments VA LLC to SEA 179 LLC. 1015 Dillard Dr., $1,900,000
Angela L. Brady to Jose Dominguez and Donna Leith Craig, trustees. Lot 16, section 4, Locksview, $390,000
Carole M. Young to Marvin Henry Driggers Jr. and Sara Garretson Driggers. Lot 4, section 4, Locksview, $325,000
David R. and Holly K. Harris to Jacob I. and Amy Moyer. Lot 12, block A, Evergreen Subdivision, $212,900
FOF LLC to Brendan S. and Jamie A. Vinyard. 1810 Broadway St. 205, $142,500
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Mason Kiffmeyer. Lot 9, Settlement Estates, $269,900
Kenneth and Drayton S. Rogers to Justine A. and Christopher W. Button. 1205 Edley Place, $168,000
Wilma B. McFaden to LMST Ventures LLC. 216 Bryant Road, $140,000
Forest Views LLC to Jacob Michael Ryan. 2100 Pocahontas St., $100,000
Pamela L. Chambers to Dexter and Keina Bowling. Lots 135-139, Lakeland, $162,000
Brenda Susan Hunt, Ann Hunt Robbins and William Thomas Hunt Jr. to Jeffrey Lowell and Vicki Langley Scott. Lot 113, Stuart Heights, $115,000
Throckmorton Properties LLC to Leslie O. Rose. 209 Oak St. and 2014 Rose St., $2,500
Blake M. Price to Quanisha S. Walker. 114 and 116 Carnell Lane, $137,029
542 Leesville LCC and Country Place LLC to Hunt Properties LLC. 542 Leesville Road and 1, 48, 49, 55, 57, 60, 62, 70, 75, 78 and 88 Countryplace Lane, $1,450,000
Carlton Wayne Martin to Dan M. Hague. 798 Daniel’s Hill, $22,500
Vuong H. Nguyen to Dan M. Hague. 51 E. St., $10,000
Seahawk Investments LLC to Timothy Roatha Hoy and Lorraine Christine Hoy, trustees. 104 and 106 Tradewynd Dr., $740,000
Richard L. Fowler to Dan M. Hague. 59 E. St., $2,000
Brett W. Hartley to HP Reinvest LLC. 2705 Loraine St., $15,000
CS Custom Structures Inc. to Allison J. Ullman. 1814 Clayton Ave., $449,900
Vivian B. Smith to E & I Investment Group LLC. 106 Westover Blvd., $65,000
Noble Holdings LLC to Edmund D. and Margaret J. Pauquette. 1112 Knight St., $86,900
Keith W. Barker to Annabelle Rae Johnston. Lots 22-26, block 4, College View Terrace Addition, $116,000
Cassandra O. Johnson and Joseph Ford to Elaine Wilford. 1107 Tyree St., $144,900
Jeffrey J. and Dana S. Andrews to Debra J. Muncy. Lot 2, section 2, New Towne, $164,000
Leah Faith Ladd to James A. and Bettie D. Foster. 112 Phillips Circle, $199,000
Building permits
Campbell County
WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, 7-11 convenience store, $2,847,620
WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, plans for canopy and gas pumps, $410,000
WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, signs, $4,000
Ishita Shah, 179 Turning Point Dr., finish basement, $10,000
American Lebanese Syrian Associated, 336 Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $425,000
Evington House LLC, 10389 Colonial Highway, renovations, $50,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 5, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $220,000 Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 6, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $205,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 14, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $205,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 15, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $210,000
Eagle Feather Properties LLC, 331 Oak Ridge Dr., additions/alterations, $45,000
Jeremy Marquis, 632 Kingswood Lane, new dwelling, $60,000
Masonic Lodge #316 A, lot 2, Leewood Estates, commercial building, $300,000
Jadon LLC, lot 14, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 15, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 16, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 17, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 18, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 19, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 20, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000
Samuel Knaus, 1304 Woodland Ave., new dwelling, $200,000
Shockley Holdings LLC, 320 Crowell Lane, commercial building, $282,000
Jennifer Foster, 649 Swinging Bridge Road, pool, $127,600
21934 Timberlake LLC, 45 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
D & D Holdings LLC, lot 12, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $150,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 41 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 37 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 31 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 27 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 23 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 19 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 15 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000
D & D Holdings LLC, 587 Ruckers Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Christopher Rosser, 181 Shannon Forest Dr., deck/porch, $53,648
MJD Builders Inc., lot 14, section 2, Hyland Farm, new dwelling, $285,000
Robert Gregor Jr., 556 Hughes Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Eldridge Dunn Jr., 57 Benchmark Dr., shed, $11,600
Robert Watson, 129 Rocky Road, shed, $6,500
Timothy Farney, 105 Three Chop Circle, pool, $18,000
John Campbell, 13693 Wards Road, commercial additions, $478,088
Shockley Holdings LLC, 320 Crowell Lane, repairs, $200,000
Beeler Properties 3 LLC, 4819 Wards Road, porch and garage, $24,000
John Campbell, 13693 Wards Road, enclose shed, $30,000
Kenneth Settje, 708 Crowell Lane, renovations, $40,000
Teresa Casalenuovo, 205 Campbell Highway, addition, $8,000
Kenneth Branch, 160 Bellwood DR., porch, $10,200
Long Meadows Inc., lot 5, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, new dwelling, $250,000
Dwight Walker, 9929 Village Highway, garage, $8,000
Boris Braunroth, 1021 Elliott Road, pool, $8,000
Kendall Becraft, 261 Summerdale Lane, new dwelling, $540,000
William Meegan, 10 Pebble Road, additions, $38,000
Michael McCafferty, 117 Briar Cliff Circle, enclose sunroom, $3,300
Matthew Campbell, 2385 Sunburst Road, storage building, $15,000
Jadon LLC, lot 122, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 123, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 124, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 125, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 126, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Mark Mason, 253 Beasley Road, shed, $6,500
Matthew Scruggs, 90 Shelly Court, remodel basement, $25,000
Lachlan Land Holdings LLC, parcel, Candler’s Mountain, new commercial building, $400,000
Coby Worsham, 0 Three C Place, new dwelling, $300,000
Katherine McCann, 318 Oak Ridge Dr., deck, $4,500
Casey Layne, 1635 Bethany Road, pool, $4,400
Kent Meyers, 0 Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $180,000
Casey Daniels, 1195 Juniper Cliff Road, garage, $40,000
Stephen Burnette, 4609 Village Highway, deck, $2,500
Campbell County School Board, 904 Bedford Ave., storage building, $19,000