Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

James W. Price to JABC Properties LLC. 146 and 156 Dixie Airport Road, $303,000

Barry W. Hunt and Brenda P. Hunt to Gregory L. Adams. Lot 4, block C, Maple Lawn Subdivision, $3,000

Cardinal Ventures Inc. to Michele L. Foster. 451 Toytown Road and additional parcel, $154,397

Aaron G. and Kelsey La Fleur to Wade Michael and Mary Esterline Webb. Lot 20, section III, Forest Oaks, $230,000

Richard D. Baxter to Christian C. Moore. Tract 13, section 5, Amherst Plantation, $135,000

ATFD LLC to Texas Tee LLC. Lot 48, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $58,000

Miller Rentals LLC to Timothy B. and Katie Croft. Parcel, Va. 739, 1.838 acres, $80,000

Texas Tee LLC to Cheryl Joy Elliott. Lot 48, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $267,600

Adrea T. Chilton to Kirk A. and Whitney Whited. Lot 31, section 2, Merry Moor, $180,000

Hugh C. Delury Jr. and Betty L. Cyrus and Michael Miller and Helen F. Miller to Eric Mallory. Parcel, Va. 60, 13.22 acres, $87,500

Spencer H. Haley and Brenda G. Haley to Adrea T. Chilton. Revised lot 19, Fernwood Subdivision, $279,900

John E. Taylor and Harry J. Slear Jr. to Dancing Pedlar Farm LLC. Parcel, Walnut Hollow Tract, $200,000

Appomattox County

Jennifer L.S. Kellogg to Christopher N. Bohannon. 136 Bandana St., $115,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens to Theresa J. Mooney. Revised lot 2, Holiday Park, $84,000

Donna L. Franklin to Edwardo Luis Valencia Marcelo. Lot 4, Rolling Acres, $254,900

Timothy Penny to Alan L. Hudson Jr. 4953 Richmond Highway, $148,000

Laura G. Mills and Joshua A. Mills to Daniel M. Moore. 961 Vineyard Road and additional parcel, $588,000

Laura G. Mills and Joshua A. Mills to Daniel M. Moore and Melissa Y. Sieminski. Parcel, off of Forest View Lane, $13,000

Michelle Bevelock to Deborah M. And Richard P. Marks III. Two parcels, Wheeler Springs Road, $29,000

Bedford County

Ann S. Robinson to John D. Lollar and Cynthia R. Lollar. Three parcels, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $735,000

Cathy M. Logue to Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon. Unit 116, building 11, 6th Fairway Townhomes, Lakes District, $641,000

John R. Schnurr to Darron K. and Amanda T. Lawson. Unit A, building C-3, phase 14, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $549,900

SMLA Properties LLC to Douglas Eric Seyler and Thor Elliott Hillman. Lot 4, section 2, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $365,000

Brandon Leon Williams and Alicia Marie Williams to Blake L. Parsley. 7305 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $295,000

Bryan M. Tubbs and Lynda S. Carter to Jason W. and Melissa N. Gervinski. 1077 Barrow Hills Dr., Lakes District, $287,000

Randall L. Sloan to Samuel A. Morris. Lot 16, section 3, Parker Woods, Lakes District, $250,000

Clinton Brant Clevenger to Brett P. and Chelsea A. Warren. Lot 13, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $ $242,000

Debbie Mitchell Rhodes to CCM Properties LLC. 10240 Leesville Road, Lakes District, $220,000

Russell Alan Bays and Carol Renee Bays to Russell Alan Bays II and Elizabeth Joy Bays. 2393 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000

James Lee Bowman to Gregory L. Carter and Crystal D. Carter. Parcel, Va. 608, 19.56 acres, Lakes District, $196,000

Everett G. Gray to Robert and Tanya Ritz. 4062 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,500

Jacob Rothgeb to Stephanie R. Braswell. 1817 Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $172,900

CMH Homes Inc. to Melissa Dawn Hodges. Lot 39, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $170,000

Richard Lee Woodburn to Amber C. Shupe. 3493 Phelps Road, Lakes District, $157,500

Helen L. Bramlett to Skyler Dane and Lindsey Nicole Hickman. Lot 20, Harvey Creek Acres, Lakes District, $99,000

Randolph W. Francis to Joseph L. and Catherine D. Nelson. Revised parcel 37, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $69,000

Jerry Smith to Sean Bradley and Michelle Bradley. 1886 Rock Cliff Road, Lakes District, $60,000

James C. and Pamela L. Tilley to Kelli Franco 5.402 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $50,000

Richard A. and Naina H. White to Keith A. Caron. Lot 3, Aspen Point, Lakes District, $20,000

Michael Wayne and Cindy Rozinia Blankenship to Phillip M. and Jackie L. Boyd. Lot 38, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $9,500

Timothy Hight to Brian J. Mullins. Lot 17, block 4, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $6,500

Andrew Rosenblatt to Jay Tilton and Brooke Bruce. 1082 Lancaster Lane, Lakes District, $6,000

Caleb Russell Craig to Dakota L. Carter. 1211 Macklinzy Lane, $178,400

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Jeffrey A. Crews. Lot 11, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $449,000

Leroy A. Collins to Kevin C. and Phyllis C. Dellis. 607 Vine St., $150,000

Ellen H. Brooks to Roger L. Gardner and Deborah H. Gardner. Lots 1-3, Panorama Views Estates, $95,000

Andrew D. Key and Jami N. Key to Thomas M. Mitney Jr. and Roberta L. Mitney. Lot 2-A, Springhill Lake, $470,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 32, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $64,900

Fox Creek Investments LC to Alford Enterprises LLC. 810 and 812 Oak St., $147,500

Joe P. and Brenda Orlando to Romero Properties LLC. Lot 188, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $500,000

Neil A. Vacchiano, trustee to Chad A. and Traci L. Pigg. 1235 Majestic Oaks Dr., $217,900

Lauren Perella, Loury Leigh Parrish, William Clay Belcher, Robert Belcher, William Raymond Parrish, Caswell Turpin, Rosemary Hochstein and Sharon Belcher to Morgan E. Nichols. 1834 Forest Road, $145,000

Angelo J. and Harriet M. Castanes to Michael and Karen M. Tricoli. Lot 20, section1, Terrace View, $545,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Dustin A. Dewitt. Lot 27, Summerfield, $50,000

Scott J. and Ingrid M. Oen to R. Leslie Charnock. Lot 38, section II, Landfall, $482,000

Autumn G. Amos to Justin R. Sheehan. Lot 8, Shady Knoll Ave., $156,000

Dustin T. and Brittany L. Boyles to Taylor I. Bailey. Lot 36, Pine Crest Ave., $171,000

Benjamin F. Phenicie to Justin W. Davis. Lot 8, section 3, Jefferson Woods Subdivision, $219,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Aaron G. and Katherine M. Lester. Lot 35, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $175,000

Campbell County

Flat Creek Properties LLC to Jay T. and Melinda O. Yancey. Lot 13, section 2, Hyland Farm, $40,500

Hawk Hollow Construction LLC to Jarrett Reid Elliott and Brittany Lynn Weatherstein. Lot 57, section 1, Russell Meadows, $279,900

Kyle Mullen and Emily A. Duggar to Lloyd J. and Sandra Lee Matthes. Lot 10, section 3, Village at Greenview, $139,000

Douglas C. Rogers to Matthew E. Stone. Parcel, 1.54 acres, one half mile of Naruna, $135,000

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Nathan L. and Jessica H. Hills. Lot 13A, section 2, Southern Acres, $144,900

Russell Meadows LLC to William F. Thiel. Lot 22, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000

Jadon LLC to Alyssa Anna Magyar. Lot 43, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900

Timothy and Shannon Woodland to Ian Stewart and Abigail Johanna Woodland McCarter. Tract 8, block 1, section 8, Holiday Forest, $215,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 15, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $55,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $55,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 6, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $110,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Nathan Allan and Rachel Christine Ambrose. Lot 2, Candler Subdivision, $165,000

Kyle H. and Cheryl A. Goldsmith to Tim and Rubie Wood. Revised lot 25, section A, Town of Leesville, $260,000

Marshall Heath Dooley to Hunter Michael and Betsy Lynne Bailey. 382 Greenwall Court, $225,000

Northwood Inc. to Wooldridge Landscaping LLC. Lot 50, Poplar Ridge, $30,000

Shari W. and Wiley E. Eagle Jr. to Andrew J. Spencer. Lot 6, Flat Creek Acres, $255,000

David A. Prior to Brittany L. Demonte. Parcel, near Va. 682, $199,900

City of Lynchburg

Concord Central LLC and Charles Matthew Fariss to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 12 lots, Providence Place, 305 Harmony Court, lots 65-88, section 2, Jubilee Heights, 3104 and 3109 Winchester St., $235,000

Concord Central LLC to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 13, 15, 19 Watts St., $15,000

Frank L. Dearing and Kathleen D. Dearing to David S. and Katherine Y. Quann. 1302 Fort Manor, $125,000

Jamey L. Parks, trustee to Davey A. Litchford. 115 North Blue Ridge St., $99,900

Edward Hudson Lane II to Brian Ray and Sydney Page Tyson. 224 Norfolk Ave., $350,000

Barbara B. Staton to AZ Homes LLC. 4500 Hilltop Dr., $100,000

Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno to Jacqueline Rodriguez Gonzales. 304 Walnut St., $140,000

Benjamin D. Abigail G. Quirin to Andrew J. and Valerie H. Buda. 3917 Fort Ave., $265,000

Thaddeus A. Dunnam and Jane W. Dunnam to Easy Selling Lynchburg LLC. 2322 Garfield Ave., $15,000

Richard C. McFarland and Sonia McFarland to Robert L. and Cassandra M. Penha. 126 Yorkshire Circle, $187,000

Tommy R. Dewitt and Charles Michael Lowry to Chelsea Nicole-Gail Lowry. 510 Rolfe Ave., $196,000

Choi W. Cheung and Wu Ming Chen to Kevin Dong and Jia Yao Dong. 4901 Fort Ave., $280,000

Streamline LLC to Hummingbird Oaks LLC. 2100 Early St., $150,000

Richard P. Aslin and Sheldon Elizabeth Aslin to John Mark Pantana. Lot 2, Woodside Subdivision, $200,000

Michael C. Carwile to Jonathan M. and Nicholle E. Kilian. Unit 119, Heritage Court, $107,000

Shawn T. and Freida G. Reynolds to Stephen R. and Angela G. Wheeler. 227 Wayne Dr., $192,000

Justin J. Weidner and Melisa L. Weidner to Andrea Sutherland. 1649 McKinney Ave., $145,000

Nollner M. Watts to Anne R. and Wallace G. McKenna Jr. Lot 2, section 3B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $425,000

Weaver Squared Properties LLC to Bedcova LLC. 4706 Myrtle St., $124,900

Melken LLC to Samuel T. Schulter. 2200 Poplar St., $107,500

Angie R. Jones to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1608 Boston Ave., $69,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Premier Investments Group LLC. Lots 8-11, Stonehaven, $192,000

David B. Cundiff and Katherine G. Cundiff to David E. and Leslie S. Jones. Lot 2, block 2, Inglewood Hills, $316,100

Charlie and Sandra Holloway to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees. 2011 Poplar St., $42,000

James L. Lutz and Brittany L. Lutz to John A. Haney. Lot 5, block 8, Craddock Addition, $105,600

Oaktop LLC to John and Carolina Alley. Lot 3, block D, Woodbine Village West, $124,900

Steven J. Malone to Gerald R. and Marla G. Schroeder. 530 McConville Road, $175,000

SFB LLC to RHH Land LLC. 623 Leesville Road, $150,000

W BAR E Realty Investments VA LLC to SEA 179 LLC. 1015 Dillard Dr., $1,900,000

Angela L. Brady to Jose Dominguez and Donna Leith Craig, trustees. Lot 16, section 4, Locksview, $390,000

Carole M. Young to Marvin Henry Driggers Jr. and Sara Garretson Driggers. Lot 4, section 4, Locksview, $325,000

David R. and Holly K. Harris to Jacob I. and Amy Moyer. Lot 12, block A, Evergreen Subdivision, $212,900

FOF LLC to Brendan S. and Jamie A. Vinyard. 1810 Broadway St. 205, $142,500

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Mason Kiffmeyer. Lot 9, Settlement Estates, $269,900

Kenneth and Drayton S. Rogers to Justine A. and Christopher W. Button. 1205 Edley Place, $168,000

Wilma B. McFaden to LMST Ventures LLC. 216 Bryant Road, $140,000

Forest Views LLC to Jacob Michael Ryan. 2100 Pocahontas St., $100,000

Pamela L. Chambers to Dexter and Keina Bowling. Lots 135-139, Lakeland, $162,000

Brenda Susan Hunt, Ann Hunt Robbins and William Thomas Hunt Jr. to Jeffrey Lowell and Vicki Langley Scott. Lot 113, Stuart Heights, $115,000

Throckmorton Properties LLC to Leslie O. Rose. 209 Oak St. and 2014 Rose St., $2,500

Blake M. Price to Quanisha S. Walker. 114 and 116 Carnell Lane, $137,029

542 Leesville LCC and Country Place LLC to Hunt Properties LLC. 542 Leesville Road and 1, 48, 49, 55, 57, 60, 62, 70, 75, 78 and 88 Countryplace Lane, $1,450,000

Carlton Wayne Martin to Dan M. Hague. 798 Daniel’s Hill, $22,500

Vuong H. Nguyen to Dan M. Hague. 51 E. St., $10,000

Seahawk Investments LLC to Timothy Roatha Hoy and Lorraine Christine Hoy, trustees. 104 and 106 Tradewynd Dr., $740,000

Richard L. Fowler to Dan M. Hague. 59 E. St., $2,000

Brett W. Hartley to HP Reinvest LLC. 2705 Loraine St., $15,000

CS Custom Structures Inc. to Allison J. Ullman. 1814 Clayton Ave., $449,900

Vivian B. Smith to E & I Investment Group LLC. 106 Westover Blvd., $65,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Edmund D. and Margaret J. Pauquette. 1112 Knight St., $86,900

Keith W. Barker to Annabelle Rae Johnston. Lots 22-26, block 4, College View Terrace Addition, $116,000

Cassandra O. Johnson and Joseph Ford to Elaine Wilford. 1107 Tyree St., $144,900

Jeffrey J. and Dana S. Andrews to Debra J. Muncy. Lot 2, section 2, New Towne, $164,000

Leah Faith Ladd to James A. and Bettie D. Foster. 112 Phillips Circle, $199,000

Building permits

Campbell County

WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, 7-11 convenience store, $2,847,620

WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, plans for canopy and gas pumps, $410,000

WPXI Timberlake LLC, 20061 Timberlake Road, signs, $4,000

Ishita Shah, 179 Turning Point Dr., finish basement, $10,000

American Lebanese Syrian Associated, 336 Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $425,000

Evington House LLC, 10389 Colonial Highway, renovations, $50,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 5, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $220,000 Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 6, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $205,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 14, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $205,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 15, Trent’s Landing, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $210,000

Eagle Feather Properties LLC, 331 Oak Ridge Dr., additions/alterations, $45,000

Jeremy Marquis, 632 Kingswood Lane, new dwelling, $60,000

Masonic Lodge #316 A, lot 2, Leewood Estates, commercial building, $300,000

Jadon LLC, lot 14, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 15, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 16, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 17, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 18, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 19, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 20, phase 1, English Commons, new dwelling, $175,000

Samuel Knaus, 1304 Woodland Ave., new dwelling, $200,000

Shockley Holdings LLC, 320 Crowell Lane, commercial building, $282,000

Jennifer Foster, 649 Swinging Bridge Road, pool, $127,600

21934 Timberlake LLC, 45 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

D & D Holdings LLC, lot 12, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $150,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 41 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 37 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 31 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 27 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 23 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 19 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 15 Allwell Road, townhome, $190,000

D & D Holdings LLC, 587 Ruckers Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Christopher Rosser, 181 Shannon Forest Dr., deck/porch, $53,648

MJD Builders Inc., lot 14, section 2, Hyland Farm, new dwelling, $285,000

Robert Gregor Jr., 556 Hughes Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Eldridge Dunn Jr., 57 Benchmark Dr., shed, $11,600

Robert Watson, 129 Rocky Road, shed, $6,500

Timothy Farney, 105 Three Chop Circle, pool, $18,000

John Campbell, 13693 Wards Road, commercial additions, $478,088

Shockley Holdings LLC, 320 Crowell Lane, repairs, $200,000

Beeler Properties 3 LLC, 4819 Wards Road, porch and garage, $24,000

John Campbell, 13693 Wards Road, enclose shed, $30,000

Kenneth Settje, 708 Crowell Lane, renovations, $40,000

Teresa Casalenuovo, 205 Campbell Highway, addition, $8,000

Kenneth Branch, 160 Bellwood DR., porch, $10,200

Long Meadows Inc., lot 5, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, new dwelling, $250,000

Dwight Walker, 9929 Village Highway, garage, $8,000

Boris Braunroth, 1021 Elliott Road, pool, $8,000

Kendall Becraft, 261 Summerdale Lane, new dwelling, $540,000

William Meegan, 10 Pebble Road, additions, $38,000

Michael McCafferty, 117 Briar Cliff Circle, enclose sunroom, $3,300

Matthew Campbell, 2385 Sunburst Road, storage building, $15,000

Jadon LLC, lot 122, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 123, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 124, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 125, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 126, Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Mark Mason, 253 Beasley Road, shed, $6,500

Matthew Scruggs, 90 Shelly Court, remodel basement, $25,000

Lachlan Land Holdings LLC, parcel, Candler’s Mountain, new commercial building, $400,000

Coby Worsham, 0 Three C Place, new dwelling, $300,000

Katherine McCann, 318 Oak Ridge Dr., deck, $4,500

Casey Layne, 1635 Bethany Road, pool, $4,400

Kent Meyers, 0 Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $180,000

Casey Daniels, 1195 Juniper Cliff Road, garage, $40,000

Stephen Burnette, 4609 Village Highway, deck, $2,500

Campbell County School Board, 904 Bedford Ave., storage building, $19,000

