Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Property transfers

Amherst County

Philip A. Camden Jr. to Jennifer Camden White. 2261 and 2263 Lowesville Road, $270,000

Rodney Delaine Liggon, Kenneth L. Dayne, Shy’Anne Greenwalt and Kia B. Liggon to Emily A. Mezzano, Dominic F. Mezzano and Diane Ellen Mezzano. 261 Bolling Hill Lane, $239,900

Robert K. Tatlock Jr. and Krystal A. Tatlock to Timothy Schmell and Joanna Friesen. 249 Ridge Drive, $295,000

John L. Ledingham to James R. and Tracy A. Jebo. Parcel, off Lexington Highway, 7.927 acres, $45,000

Dorothy L. Sigmon to Turner Dean Lee. Lot 37, section 1, Hunt Club, $255,000

Pedlar Hunt Club LLC to Herman J. Recker and Megan A. Pasternak. 480 Wheelers Run Road, $430,000

Meredith L. McCool to The Oceanus Group Corporation. Lot 84, Sugar Mill, $35,000

Dorothy Frame Tinsley and Scott Edward Tinsley to John L. and Myrna D. Patteson. Parcel, Va. 690, 7 acres, $179,900

Appomattox County

JF Carson LLC to Seth K. Martin. Parcel, Old Courthouse Road, $25,000

Cindy Martin to Jenna and Jacob Kennedy. Lot 11, McKinney Subdivision, $250,000

Alseter G. Revely to Steven J. and Maria E. Andrews. Parcel, Wildway Road and additional parcel, $50,000

Robert Lloyd Charte to Aaron J. Perkins. Lot 6, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $259,900

NBS Real Estate LLC to Michael Sale Kersey Sr. and Loretta Fay Kersey. Lot 16, Pine View Estates, $185,000

Bedford County

Daniel R. Wesbrook to Janet Etheridge Boddington Trust. Parcel, Va. 43, 0.27 acres, $175,000

Patrice M. Robertson to Jacob Cox and Virginia Cox. Lot 2, Autumn Run West, $550,000

Jonathan Bradley James Schubert and Michelle Lynn Schubert to Kirk B. and Robin T. Fritz. Lot 48, Dixie Acres, $828,000

Shirley R. Davis to Ida Huffman. Lot 14, section 4, Highlands, $24,000

John McKenna and Darlene Wilson to MSCR Holding LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $140,000

Ramona H. Davis to Vickie Hill Harvey. 2213 Deer Run, $184,900

Teressa Kay Hoback to Nairh Outhong and Olivia Outhong. 1176 Timber Ridge Road, $15,500

Sundance Design & Build LLC to James F. Wilson. Lot 12, Farmington at Forest, $686,400

Big Tom’s Original LLC to Daryl Lee and Michelle Quinn Morris. Parcel, Chellis Ford Road, $225,000

John F. Shoulders Jr. and Catherine E. Shoulders to Decks For Daze LLC. 103 Sunset Point Drive, $850,000

L. Rob Properties LLC to Dustin Lee Swallie. Lot 13, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $248,500

Chukwudi Okafor and Tahnee Wong-Okafor to Babatunde Oyewolf and Samantha Nicola Oyewolf. Parcel, fronting Oakwood St., $260,000

Timothy Keith and Londa Joy Bagot to Chinmaya Sriram Mareddy and Varsha Reddy Pothula Venkata. Lot 16, section 7, West Crossing, $660,000

Vernon A. and Donna R. Wright to Deborah S. and John B. Foley. Unit 464, building 6, phase II, Pak Point Townhomes, $250,000

Eric C. Smith and Kristen R. Smith to Joshua S. Benge and Morgan Leigh Peery. 1225 Stonewall Road, $275,000

JW Grodt and Mai T. Grodt to Checkered Flag Properties LLC. 1112 and 1144 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $115,000

Ronald L. Moore to Michael and Donna Hartman. Lot 47, section D-3, Beechwood West, $4,000

Michael Kinelski to Cliff M. Goodwin and Sherry L. Connaster. 1087 Old Indian Trail, $230,000

Vernon C. Adams to Ethan Lewis. Parcel, 5.718 acres, fronting Altice Road and Meadows Spur Road, $190,000

Pauline B. Perkins to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 6, Bridgewater Lane, $80,000

S. Gregorie Venning to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 9, Bridgewater Lane, $90,000

Michael E. and Stacy L. Dawson Grubbs to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 8, Bridgewater Lane, $112,500

Suzanne J. Connie and Beau R. Connie to Jason Shulenberger. Lot 15, section 1, Ivy Hill, $480,000

Kevin and Sara Gray to Gustavo Castillo. Lot 5, Dark Hollow Subdivision, $26,000

Bradford Crossing LLC to Joseph A. and Bobie N. Collins. Lot 7, Bradford Crossing, $85,000

Alvin R. Moreland to Mont Blue Ridge LLC. Two parcels, near Mountain View Church Road, $330,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Brenda G. Schwing. 1085 Brandon Court, $519,900

Elizabeth R. Meador to Taressa G. and Christopher L. Hurd. 3804 Saunders Road, $440,900

Campbell County

Nathan L. and Elizabeth A. Swarey to John and Faith Burns. Parcel, Covered Bridge Road, $133,000

Erik W. Carlin and Vivian V. Carlin to Marco and Clara Gonzalez. 173 Deerfield Drive, $280,000

Jacqueline McD. DeJarnette to Justin Allen and Stephanie Bruce Carwile. Parcel, 42.99 acres, Va. 635, $100,000

Kevin R. Christian to Laurel G. Puckett. Revised lot J1, Lake Walk Villas, $262,300

Countryside Land Company LC to Jason Eugene Light. Lot 23, Troublesome Creek, $92,900

Michael L. Dillard to Alexis Renae Yuille. Lot 6, section 2, Concord Village Subdivision, $139,000

William Gerald Jennings Jr. and Antha Jennings Elder to Gregory E. and Tracy R. Jensen. 206 Main St., $90,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Travis Ryan Yeatts and Jordan Rae Elliott. Lot 1, section 1, Quail Run, $284,500

Robertson Real Estate LLC to Ere Power LLC. Lot 1-A, Cox Subdivision, $360,000

Joe Earl Johnson to Kyle L. and Janice Y. Harrington. 317 Pleasant Hill Road, $380,000

MWB Properties LLC to Parson J. and Giana N. Goering. 388 Jefferson Manor Drive, $329,000

City of Lynchburg

Wayne M. Haskins to The Abram Group LLC. Lot 5, block B, Forest Townhouses, $80,000

D&G Bellinger LLC to Craig Alderman. 817 Pierce St., $280,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Jose Dino and Megumi Almendral. Lot 2, Bethel Estates, $595,000

Steven R. Anderson to LCG Redevelopment LLC. Lot 14, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $120,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Joseph L. and Barbara E. Bastidas and Connor T. Bastidas. 2713 Rainbow Circle, $284,900

Corey M. and Lauren H. Knapp to David Allen and Lisa Baumgardner. Lot 7, Pleasant View, $235,000

The Main LLC to Big Eaze Properties LLC. Units 202 and 305, The Wayne, $450,000

Blackwater Ridge LLC to Brian Michael and Patricia Lee McNabb. Lot 9, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $263,000

Robert C. McCoy Jr. and Sherman P. McCoy and Sherline M. Brickus, Charles L. McCoy Sr. and Karen M. Hughes to Jean Capital LLC. 401 Smyth St., $49,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Enajite Umukoro. 505 Euclid Ave., $211,000

Andrew Jason Hale, Marie Bruffy Rowland, Janet Bruffy Dawson to HNL Properties LLC. 5 Watts St., $12,000

Brian S. and Elizabeth L. Bundrick to Swyers and Patterson LLC. 1040 Ardmore Circle, $243,500

George Gregory Torian to Melissa J. Childress. Lot 37, Legacy Oaks, $302,000

Connected Living LLC to Devan E. Radtke. 634 Selene St., $245,000

Thomas D. Creasy to Harrison and Stephanie A. Reynolds. 4908 Dodd St., $126,702

Johns Properties LLC to Crook Cold Storage LLC. 127 Oakley Ave. and additional parcel, $515,000

Ethan H. Curtis and Amanda W. Curtis to David B. Morris and Brian E. Morris. Lot 3, section B, Sandusky Acres, $296,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to DBHOMES4HOPE LLC. 1413 Monroe St. and 2410 Poplar St., $8,250

Horace Lester Jacobs Jr. and Jennifer Moore Jacobs to D. Harvey LTD. 6401 Pawnee Drive, $100,000

Jared Wayne and Tracie Wayne to Daniel Allen Leja Trust and Jody Lynn Leja Trust. Lot 59, block N, Cornerstone, $289,000

Revised and Revisited LLC to Luther A. Duncan Jr. Lot 8, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $29,000

Taylor M. and Brooke A. Dunn to Wael Zakkour. Lot 7, section 1, Seven Oaks, $280,000

Michael R. Wright and Deidre M. Wright to Kimberly Dyke-Harsley. 937 Cabell St. and additional parcel, $77,000

Investments MDC LLC to Champayne Eubanks. 808 Buchanan St., $185,000

J. Todd Stouteborough and Tara M. Stoutenborough to Yetunde Morenikeji and Charles Folami. 4206 Fort Ave., $224,000

James River Home Buyers LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 870 V.E.S. Road, $64,000

Dawn G. Gorman to Jacob R. and Alyssa F. Sibcy. Lot 30, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $248,000

John Thomas Bently Tucker to James River Home Buyers LLC. 870 V.E.S. Road, $33,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Kenneth Adkins, 318 Cresthaven Terrace, addition, $80,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., 416 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., 408 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., 384 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., 346 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Anita Freeman, 1005 Bedford Ave., greenhouse, $150,000

John Campbell, 13737 Wards Road, commercial alterations, $30,000

John Burch 4378 Sugar Hill Road, renovations, $69,000

Danielle Sheffey, 9837 Village Highway, garage, $60,000

BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc., 1570 Mt. Athos Road, new commercial building, $110,000

Kathryn Salvigsen, 153 Edgewood Court, finish basement area, $46,200

Edward Nuckles, 166 Charldon Road, garage, $30,000

James Conner, 63 Greystone Drive, garage, $10,000

Charlie Watts, lot 14, 7th St., duplex, $280,000

Rustburg Dixie Softball Inc., 564 Red House Road, storage shed, $1,500

Tyler Litchford, lot 8, Arrington Drive, new dwelling, $800,000

Douglas Karan, 133 Evington Road, carport, $2,000

Charles McRaven II, 1230 Viewmont Sr., workshop, $20,000

Rory Shelton, 3002 Goodman Crossing Road, pool, $55,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 65, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 66, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 67, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 68, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 69, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 70, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 71, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 72, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 73, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000