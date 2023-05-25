Property transfers
Amherst County
Philip A. Camden Jr. to Jennifer Camden White. 2261 and 2263 Lowesville Road, $270,000
Rodney Delaine Liggon, Kenneth L. Dayne, Shy’Anne Greenwalt and Kia B. Liggon to Emily A. Mezzano, Dominic F. Mezzano and Diane Ellen Mezzano. 261 Bolling Hill Lane, $239,900
Robert K. Tatlock Jr. and Krystal A. Tatlock to Timothy Schmell and Joanna Friesen. 249 Ridge Drive, $295,000
John L. Ledingham to James R. and Tracy A. Jebo. Parcel, off Lexington Highway, 7.927 acres, $45,000
Dorothy L. Sigmon to Turner Dean Lee. Lot 37, section 1, Hunt Club, $255,000
Pedlar Hunt Club LLC to Herman J. Recker and Megan A. Pasternak. 480 Wheelers Run Road, $430,000
People are also reading…
Meredith L. McCool to The Oceanus Group Corporation. Lot 84, Sugar Mill, $35,000
Dorothy Frame Tinsley and Scott Edward Tinsley to John L. and Myrna D. Patteson. Parcel, Va. 690, 7 acres, $179,900
Appomattox County
JF Carson LLC to Seth K. Martin. Parcel, Old Courthouse Road, $25,000
Cindy Martin to Jenna and Jacob Kennedy. Lot 11, McKinney Subdivision, $250,000
Alseter G. Revely to Steven J. and Maria E. Andrews. Parcel, Wildway Road and additional parcel, $50,000
Robert Lloyd Charte to Aaron J. Perkins. Lot 6, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $259,900
NBS Real Estate LLC to Michael Sale Kersey Sr. and Loretta Fay Kersey. Lot 16, Pine View Estates, $185,000
Bedford County
Daniel R. Wesbrook to Janet Etheridge Boddington Trust. Parcel, Va. 43, 0.27 acres, $175,000
Patrice M. Robertson to Jacob Cox and Virginia Cox. Lot 2, Autumn Run West, $550,000
Jonathan Bradley James Schubert and Michelle Lynn Schubert to Kirk B. and Robin T. Fritz. Lot 48, Dixie Acres, $828,000
Shirley R. Davis to Ida Huffman. Lot 14, section 4, Highlands, $24,000
John McKenna and Darlene Wilson to MSCR Holding LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $140,000
Ramona H. Davis to Vickie Hill Harvey. 2213 Deer Run, $184,900
Teressa Kay Hoback to Nairh Outhong and Olivia Outhong. 1176 Timber Ridge Road, $15,500
Sundance Design & Build LLC to James F. Wilson. Lot 12, Farmington at Forest, $686,400
Big Tom’s Original LLC to Daryl Lee and Michelle Quinn Morris. Parcel, Chellis Ford Road, $225,000
John F. Shoulders Jr. and Catherine E. Shoulders to Decks For Daze LLC. 103 Sunset Point Drive, $850,000
L. Rob Properties LLC to Dustin Lee Swallie. Lot 13, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $248,500
Chukwudi Okafor and Tahnee Wong-Okafor to Babatunde Oyewolf and Samantha Nicola Oyewolf. Parcel, fronting Oakwood St., $260,000
Timothy Keith and Londa Joy Bagot to Chinmaya Sriram Mareddy and Varsha Reddy Pothula Venkata. Lot 16, section 7, West Crossing, $660,000
Vernon A. and Donna R. Wright to Deborah S. and John B. Foley. Unit 464, building 6, phase II, Pak Point Townhomes, $250,000
Eric C. Smith and Kristen R. Smith to Joshua S. Benge and Morgan Leigh Peery. 1225 Stonewall Road, $275,000
JW Grodt and Mai T. Grodt to Checkered Flag Properties LLC. 1112 and 1144 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $115,000
Ronald L. Moore to Michael and Donna Hartman. Lot 47, section D-3, Beechwood West, $4,000
Michael Kinelski to Cliff M. Goodwin and Sherry L. Connaster. 1087 Old Indian Trail, $230,000
Vernon C. Adams to Ethan Lewis. Parcel, 5.718 acres, fronting Altice Road and Meadows Spur Road, $190,000
Pauline B. Perkins to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 6, Bridgewater Lane, $80,000
S. Gregorie Venning to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 9, Bridgewater Lane, $90,000
Michael E. and Stacy L. Dawson Grubbs to Edward L. and Casse L. Willard Matney. Lot 8, Bridgewater Lane, $112,500
Suzanne J. Connie and Beau R. Connie to Jason Shulenberger. Lot 15, section 1, Ivy Hill, $480,000
Kevin and Sara Gray to Gustavo Castillo. Lot 5, Dark Hollow Subdivision, $26,000
Bradford Crossing LLC to Joseph A. and Bobie N. Collins. Lot 7, Bradford Crossing, $85,000
Alvin R. Moreland to Mont Blue Ridge LLC. Two parcels, near Mountain View Church Road, $330,000
T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Brenda G. Schwing. 1085 Brandon Court, $519,900
Elizabeth R. Meador to Taressa G. and Christopher L. Hurd. 3804 Saunders Road, $440,900
Campbell County
Nathan L. and Elizabeth A. Swarey to John and Faith Burns. Parcel, Covered Bridge Road, $133,000
Erik W. Carlin and Vivian V. Carlin to Marco and Clara Gonzalez. 173 Deerfield Drive, $280,000
Jacqueline McD. DeJarnette to Justin Allen and Stephanie Bruce Carwile. Parcel, 42.99 acres, Va. 635, $100,000
Kevin R. Christian to Laurel G. Puckett. Revised lot J1, Lake Walk Villas, $262,300
Countryside Land Company LC to Jason Eugene Light. Lot 23, Troublesome Creek, $92,900
Michael L. Dillard to Alexis Renae Yuille. Lot 6, section 2, Concord Village Subdivision, $139,000
William Gerald Jennings Jr. and Antha Jennings Elder to Gregory E. and Tracy R. Jensen. 206 Main St., $90,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Travis Ryan Yeatts and Jordan Rae Elliott. Lot 1, section 1, Quail Run, $284,500
Robertson Real Estate LLC to Ere Power LLC. Lot 1-A, Cox Subdivision, $360,000
Joe Earl Johnson to Kyle L. and Janice Y. Harrington. 317 Pleasant Hill Road, $380,000
MWB Properties LLC to Parson J. and Giana N. Goering. 388 Jefferson Manor Drive, $329,000
City of Lynchburg
Wayne M. Haskins to The Abram Group LLC. Lot 5, block B, Forest Townhouses, $80,000
D&G Bellinger LLC to Craig Alderman. 817 Pierce St., $280,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Jose Dino and Megumi Almendral. Lot 2, Bethel Estates, $595,000
Steven R. Anderson to LCG Redevelopment LLC. Lot 14, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $120,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Joseph L. and Barbara E. Bastidas and Connor T. Bastidas. 2713 Rainbow Circle, $284,900
Corey M. and Lauren H. Knapp to David Allen and Lisa Baumgardner. Lot 7, Pleasant View, $235,000
The Main LLC to Big Eaze Properties LLC. Units 202 and 305, The Wayne, $450,000
Blackwater Ridge LLC to Brian Michael and Patricia Lee McNabb. Lot 9, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $263,000
Robert C. McCoy Jr. and Sherman P. McCoy and Sherline M. Brickus, Charles L. McCoy Sr. and Karen M. Hughes to Jean Capital LLC. 401 Smyth St., $49,000
Brotherhood Construction LLC to Enajite Umukoro. 505 Euclid Ave., $211,000
Andrew Jason Hale, Marie Bruffy Rowland, Janet Bruffy Dawson to HNL Properties LLC. 5 Watts St., $12,000
Brian S. and Elizabeth L. Bundrick to Swyers and Patterson LLC. 1040 Ardmore Circle, $243,500
George Gregory Torian to Melissa J. Childress. Lot 37, Legacy Oaks, $302,000
Connected Living LLC to Devan E. Radtke. 634 Selene St., $245,000
Thomas D. Creasy to Harrison and Stephanie A. Reynolds. 4908 Dodd St., $126,702
Johns Properties LLC to Crook Cold Storage LLC. 127 Oakley Ave. and additional parcel, $515,000
Ethan H. Curtis and Amanda W. Curtis to David B. Morris and Brian E. Morris. Lot 3, section B, Sandusky Acres, $296,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to DBHOMES4HOPE LLC. 1413 Monroe St. and 2410 Poplar St., $8,250
Horace Lester Jacobs Jr. and Jennifer Moore Jacobs to D. Harvey LTD. 6401 Pawnee Drive, $100,000
Jared Wayne and Tracie Wayne to Daniel Allen Leja Trust and Jody Lynn Leja Trust. Lot 59, block N, Cornerstone, $289,000
Revised and Revisited LLC to Luther A. Duncan Jr. Lot 8, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $29,000
Taylor M. and Brooke A. Dunn to Wael Zakkour. Lot 7, section 1, Seven Oaks, $280,000
Michael R. Wright and Deidre M. Wright to Kimberly Dyke-Harsley. 937 Cabell St. and additional parcel, $77,000
Investments MDC LLC to Champayne Eubanks. 808 Buchanan St., $185,000
J. Todd Stouteborough and Tara M. Stoutenborough to Yetunde Morenikeji and Charles Folami. 4206 Fort Ave., $224,000
James River Home Buyers LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 870 V.E.S. Road, $64,000
Dawn G. Gorman to Jacob R. and Alyssa F. Sibcy. Lot 30, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $248,000
John Thomas Bently Tucker to James River Home Buyers LLC. 870 V.E.S. Road, $33,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Kenneth Adkins, 318 Cresthaven Terrace, addition, $80,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc., 416 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc., 408 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc., 384 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc., 346 Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
Anita Freeman, 1005 Bedford Ave., greenhouse, $150,000
John Campbell, 13737 Wards Road, commercial alterations, $30,000
John Burch 4378 Sugar Hill Road, renovations, $69,000
Danielle Sheffey, 9837 Village Highway, garage, $60,000
BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc., 1570 Mt. Athos Road, new commercial building, $110,000
Kathryn Salvigsen, 153 Edgewood Court, finish basement area, $46,200
Edward Nuckles, 166 Charldon Road, garage, $30,000
James Conner, 63 Greystone Drive, garage, $10,000
Charlie Watts, lot 14, 7th St., duplex, $280,000
Rustburg Dixie Softball Inc., 564 Red House Road, storage shed, $1,500
Tyler Litchford, lot 8, Arrington Drive, new dwelling, $800,000
Douglas Karan, 133 Evington Road, carport, $2,000
Charles McRaven II, 1230 Viewmont Sr., workshop, $20,000
Rory Shelton, 3002 Goodman Crossing Road, pool, $55,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 65, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 66, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 67, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 68, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 69, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 70, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 71, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 72, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 73, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $250,000