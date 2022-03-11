Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Luis Jose and Kathleen Anguera to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 80, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $55,000
Douglas Allen Stallings Sr. to Luther Baber Jr. Parcel F4, off of Stallings Lane, $10,500
Daniel W. Walker Jr. to Jonathan Alan and Ashley Renee Beesley. Lot 50, section 2A, Stratford Place, $315,000
Ray B. Brooks Jr., Janice B. Youngs, Sharon Annette Evans Brooks and Michael Lee Brooks to D&R Dynamic LLC. 196 Hilltop Dr., $151,900
Richard Buck and Rhonda Dalyai to Ivan and Carrie Johnson. Lot 101, Sugar Mill, $230,000
Bradford Lee Burley to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lot 1, bordering Loch Lane and Glenway Dr., $135,000
Chamberlain N. Harris to Naomi A. and Matthew J. Cobb. Lot 1, Va. 608, $191,000
Kelly Coleman to Joshua and Cirstin Hendricks. Lot 2, section III, Forest Oaks, $285,000
Pamela F. Maynard and Herbert Jackson Dyer Jr., trustees to Deannie Carol Dyer, trustee. Tracts 4A and 4B, fronting Wagon Trail Road, $112,000
Maria Morano to Woodland Resources LLC. $283,867.50
Appomattox County
Clayton C. Bryant Jr., Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Firas LLC. Parcels, Richmond Highway, $500,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Daniel and Emily Nichols. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, 25.320 acres, $74,500
Carl E. Huffman Jr. and Lori A. Huffman to Michael J. Radigan and Stephanie S. Burton. Parcel, Skyline Road Subdivision, $254,900
Charles Bruce Julia and Paul Derrick Julian Sr. to Christopher Lee and Karen Byrd. 0 Chase Trail Lane, $65,000
George W. Hall Jr. and Jennifer Casey to Dawn M. Hilliard. Lot 22, Chestnut Hills, $90,000
James H. Davis Jr. and Joan M. Davis to Luis E. and Symphonie N. Sanchez. Lot 3, section 1, Eldon Farm No. 5, $49,900
Bedford County
Richard T. Spurzem to Marlinn Ventures LLC. Lot 115, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $785,000
Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon to Christine C. Wray. Unit 116, building 11, 6th Fairway Townhomes, Lakes District, $725,000
Donald Winfred Shumaker to Joni M. and Thomas F. Gorman Jr. Lot 6, section 1, Plymale Subdivision, Lakes District, $700,000
Margaret M. Scheaffel to Stacey L. Lavender. 5396 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $600,000
Jerry Rochester Simpson and Junetta A. Simpson to Teresa Ann Brewer. 1144 8th Fairway Lane, Lakes District, $389,000
Richard Winters and Nancy Winter to Zachary Barrett and Lauren Lee-Askew. Unit 6, building 1, phase 1, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $327,500
Doris Chaney Simmons to William V. and Donna M. Huett. Lot 1, phase I, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $303,000
Brian D. and Dawn M. Parris to Diane L. Smith. Lot 2, The Knoll, Blue Ridge District, $290,000
Daniel R. Diehl to John Haines. 1415 Clover Creek Road, Lakes District, $280,000
Sever and Aimee Baker to Debra Gatto. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $273,500
Karen Regina Saunders-Drewery to Charles and Lana Obenchain. Lot 2, section 1, Ranblewoods, Blue Ridge District, $268,000
Rufus Dwight Orange Jr. and Jennifer D. Orange to Michael B. Maconi and Paula S. Kolek. Parcel, Va. 748, 0.97 acres, Lakes District, $215,400
Jerzy George Kowalczyk and Mary Christine Schaefer-Dooley to Walter Palencia. Tract 3, Southern Timberlands Property, Lakes District, $215,000
Summit Investors Group Inc. to Garrett and Autumn Johnson. Lot 3, Stanley Estates, Lakes District, $180,000
Elisabeth E Carter to Common Vison LLC. Lot 4, Riverbend Estates, Lakes District, $136,000
Miram S. Swart to Carson M. and Teresa S. King. Parcel, Va. 608, 1.446 acres, Lakes District, $132,000
Teri F. Hubbard to Randolph Wayne Lacy. Parcel, 5.00 acres, intersection of Va. 24 and Va. 43, Lakes District, $70,000
Heather Marie Anderson and Jessica Lynn Kraus to Penny Lynn Riddle. Lot 13, Whitworth Farms, Lakes District, $64,500
Gary T. Maffucci to Roanoke Rentals LLC. Lot 1, Old Station Loop Estates, Blue Ridge District, $56,000
Lake Properties LLC to Nancy E. and Julie M. Elam. Lot 10, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $55,000
Brandon Clark Turman and Katherine Meek Turman to Anthony Darin and Deborah A. Padgett. Parcel, off of Hunter’s Knoll Dr., Lakes District, $38,280
Clarissa Whitehead, Brett Lee Whitehead Jr., Amelia Whitehead and Alexandrea Lee Zocco to Emual R. Adkins and Meletha D. Adkins. Lot 3, section 2, Raymond L. Finch Estate, Lakes District, $37,000
Nicholas T. Russell and Cassandra N. Russell to Joshua Anderson. Lot 32, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $18,000
Patricia Ann Horne, trustee to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 3, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $17,500
Patricia Ann Horne, trustee to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 6, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $13,000
Anderson, Desimone & Green, P.C. to Frederick S. and Lisa B. Russow. 1375 Simmons Mill Road, $599,999
Westyn Village LLC to Robert Albert and Veronica Evettea Ford. 1027 Easton Court, $399,900
Scott and Kimberly Foster Bernard to Oneida S. and David Harris Kersey Sr. 114 Lake Ridge Dr., $435,000
Susanna F. and Chad A. Hoyt to Richard F. and Joy Q. Rochow. Second Amended lot 13, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $1,410,000
Robert W. and Anne Patrick Smith to Liberty Saints LLC. Lot 2, Serene Creek Run, $35,000
Robert W. and Anne Patrick Smith to Jason C. and Brittany Gilbert. Lot 1, Serene Creek Run, $435,000
MHD LLC to Donald J. and Sharon K. Turney and David N. Maunder and Karissa N. Turney. Tract 4, 23.248 acres, Peaks District, $224,900
Jeffrey Alan Left to Lydia V.G. and Paul J. Bunke Jr. Lot 10, section 2, Poplar Hollow Subdivision, $212,000
Charles E. Twiggs to Richard Kent Austin. New lot 56, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $409,900
Mickey R. Russell and Lindsay B. Russell, trustee to Stanley B. Norwood. New lot 1, Russell Farms, $115,000
Deborah J. Kienholz to Benjamin P. and Susan F. Doyle. Tract 2-A, Wade Tract, $460,000
Filor Corporation to Billy Joe Creasey. Lot 2, Bedford Lake Estates, $21,000
Allison R. Witt to Anna Nicole Kostal. 701 Goose Ridge Dr., $164,900
Samdanben Land Development LLC to Joyce A. Wade. Lot 28, Jason Anthony Manor, $548,500
Campbell County
Stanleigh Carl Buendia Hiplito to Allison Leigh Yoder. 130 Lime Rock Road, $175,000
Kenneth D. and Paulette J. Settje to CCE Properties LLC. Lot 1, Crowell Subdivision, $2,000,000
Thomas Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hobbs to R&M Turner Enterprises LLC. 158 Deer Creek Dr., $250,000
Robert A. Mitchell Jr. to Matthew C. Snyder and Rhonda G. Inge. 1284 Lynch Road and additional parcel, $33,000
Ella Mae Webber to KDK Development LLC. 3775 Waterlick Road, $285,000
Zachary Higgins to Jace Boda and Bethany Garber. Parcel, Va. 609, 0.946 acres, $262,300
Patrick Leroy Mayhew to Edgar E. Boyles. 61 Concrete Dr., $30,000
Vincent Scott Estes to Corey Cleo Carter. Lot 13, J.J. Estates, $15,000
Nicole N. Dow to Erik McKinley Happs. Lot 7, section IV, Kings Grant Subdivision, $157,000
J.J.S. Incorporated Inc. to Kaleb Scott and Jonni Witt Firkins. Lot 1, Concord Estates, $39,900
Robert A. Quinn and Melanie L. Quinn to Todd and Laura Galaida. Lots 356 and 357, phase XIV, Runaway Bay, $24,000
Getting Land LLC to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, New Chapel Road, $43,000
Timothy J. Ramsdell to Karry Allen Shears II and Sara Howlett. Lot 4, Lexington Park East, $220,000
Jean Capital LLC to Ethan F. and Sierra R. Maltby. 7375 Epsons Road, $245,000
Wanda Long to Shelton Four LLC. Lots 11-13, block 4, Jenks Land, $80,000
Catherine Owens Maddox to Jorge Diaz Sanchez. Lot 10, Sunburst Acres, $55,000
City of Lynchburg
Bald Eagle Properties LLC to Benjamin Bote. 2808 Rivermont Ave., $290,000
Jacob Beasley and Jared W. Hardy to Kerry N. and Clark D. Jeffries. 4615 Golf Park Dr., $205,500
Benita H. Bennett to Michaela L. Salerno. 310 Bell St., $170,000
JACCS Inc. to John and Edwina Berry. 111 Westover Boulevard, $200,000
Connie Boley and Courtney Childers to Richard J. and Shauna Jean Goldberg. 2219 Park Place, $162,000
Brian A. and Kristi G. Kidd to Schuyler and Cassidy Bryant. Lot 73, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $382,900
London Inc. to Luis Carlos Sanchez Carreno and Salem A. Hicks. 1806 Ridge Ave., $160,000
Ernest Roger Cobb Jr. to 5th Street Legacy LLC. 700 Fifth St., $60,000
John H. and Gail M. Young to Cort V. and Sarah Z. Comfort. Lot 17, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $305,000
Lydia Crews to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1217 Early St., $119,900
Ridge Property LLC to Five Star Home Repair LLC. Lot 1, block B, Lands of Lacey Grove Addition, $74,000
Willard C. Rhodes Jr. and Anna B. Rhodes to Michael and Ramona Fridley. Lot 4, section 11, Irvington Park, $725,000
William R.A Johnson to Jay Harding. Unit 1, Woodstock Condominium, $180,000
David Hunter to Cory Nicholas Stengel, Scott Joseph Paskiewicz and Stuart Rene Stengel. 1809 Cliff St., $150,000
Joshua’s House LLC to Christopher S. and Katelyn C. Overstreet. 701 and 703 Fifth St., $453,000
KGK LLC of VA to Trinity Properties VA LLC. Lot 18, block 7, Roseland Park Addition, $75,000
Michael A. Outland to Leo Dr. LLC. 128 Primrose Lane, $144,000
David J. and Sandra L. McCabe to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1610 Grace St., $134,900
Polly W. Taylor to Allyson Taylor and Christopher M. McSwain. 1501 Somerset Dr., $146,700
Brandon P. and Heather D. Waggoner to Danielle Hope Napier. Lot 5, section 2, Long Meadows, $218,000
Charles C. Taylor to Pinnacle Residential Holdings South LLC. 103 Tomahawk Dr., $113,700
Christie B. and John M. Sharp III to Douglas E. and Amy M. Strohmeier. 200 Wexview Lane, $205,000
Katherine W. Allen to SEH Properties LLC. 7119 Taylor Road, $76,000
Carolyn M. Baker to Ashley Younger. Lots 157-160, plan B, Beverly Hills, $325,000
Gingerbread Manor Inc. to Darrius Jordan Barnett. 2212 Memorial Ave., $156,500
Henry P. Barnhill and Eugena P. Barnhill to Xiaoru Yang and Allen C. Myers. Lots 1 and 2, section 2, Ridgecroft, $426,000
Shenk Properties LLC to Thomas Carter and Stacie Elyse Bower. 1322 St. Cloud St., $195,000
Terrapin Properties LLC to Robert Keller Hopkins II. 1119 Lakeview Dr., $170,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Mitchell Homes Inc., 2201 Hawkins Ridge Road, new dwelling, $165,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 24, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $160,000
Kenneth Harbour, parcel A, Crockett Road, new dwelling, $256,823.07
Sean Beville and others, lot 72, High Point, new dwelling, $568,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 6, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Anthony Bauer, 432 Oak Point Road, alteration, $9,500
Kitsmont Estate LLC, 1771 Autumn Run Dr., alteration, $25,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 12, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Michael James Wagner, 111 Shorewood Terrace, alteration, $92,000
Samuel Smith, 1183 Macon Loop, addition, $18,000
Jason Spinner, 6731 Bellevue Road, garage, $26,000
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building F, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Rocky Alan Fowler, lot 15, Sungale Meadows, new dwelling, $365,500
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building B, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 8, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Jack Gallagher, 115 Dogwood Lane, addition, $45,000
GC Luck Inc., lot 41, section 3, North Hills, new dwelling, $275,000
Allen Woodie II, Woodie Lane, new dwelling, $272,000
John Kelley, 101 Chimney Sweep Court, accessory structure, $15,000
James Chadwell, 1716 Wycliffe St., garage, $32,000
Jason Higey, 130 Old Stable Road, accessory structure, $150,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 7, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Lawrence Dick Jr., 8123 Moneta Road, roof, $13,200
G&S Partners LLC, 14785 Forest Road, commercial alteration, $300,000
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building E, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building D, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building A, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building G, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 5, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Carolyn Dodson, 3627 Timber Ridge Road, garage, $15,000
Bruno Andrade, 306 Spring Lake Road, finish basement and office, $6,000
Travis Carroll, 204 Rolling Meadow Dr., garage, $11,000
Ryan Tinsley, Moneta PB, new dwelling, $550,000
Crosswind Contracting LLC, Lot 21, section III, Burnbrae, new dwelling, $500,000