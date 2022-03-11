Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Luis Jose and Kathleen Anguera to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 80, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $55,000

Douglas Allen Stallings Sr. to Luther Baber Jr. Parcel F4, off of Stallings Lane, $10,500

Daniel W. Walker Jr. to Jonathan Alan and Ashley Renee Beesley. Lot 50, section 2A, Stratford Place, $315,000

Ray B. Brooks Jr., Janice B. Youngs, Sharon Annette Evans Brooks and Michael Lee Brooks to D&R Dynamic LLC. 196 Hilltop Dr., $151,900

Richard Buck and Rhonda Dalyai to Ivan and Carrie Johnson. Lot 101, Sugar Mill, $230,000

Bradford Lee Burley to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lot 1, bordering Loch Lane and Glenway Dr., $135,000

Chamberlain N. Harris to Naomi A. and Matthew J. Cobb. Lot 1, Va. 608, $191,000

Kelly Coleman to Joshua and Cirstin Hendricks. Lot 2, section III, Forest Oaks, $285,000

Pamela F. Maynard and Herbert Jackson Dyer Jr., trustees to Deannie Carol Dyer, trustee. Tracts 4A and 4B, fronting Wagon Trail Road, $112,000

Maria Morano to Woodland Resources LLC. $283,867.50

Appomattox County

Clayton C. Bryant Jr., Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Firas LLC. Parcels, Richmond Highway, $500,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Daniel and Emily Nichols. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, 25.320 acres, $74,500

Carl E. Huffman Jr. and Lori A. Huffman to Michael J. Radigan and Stephanie S. Burton. Parcel, Skyline Road Subdivision, $254,900

Charles Bruce Julia and Paul Derrick Julian Sr. to Christopher Lee and Karen Byrd. 0 Chase Trail Lane, $65,000

George W. Hall Jr. and Jennifer Casey to Dawn M. Hilliard. Lot 22, Chestnut Hills, $90,000

James H. Davis Jr. and Joan M. Davis to Luis E. and Symphonie N. Sanchez. Lot 3, section 1, Eldon Farm No. 5, $49,900

Bedford County

Richard T. Spurzem to Marlinn Ventures LLC. Lot 115, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $785,000

Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon to Christine C. Wray. Unit 116, building 11, 6th Fairway Townhomes, Lakes District, $725,000

Donald Winfred Shumaker to Joni M. and Thomas F. Gorman Jr. Lot 6, section 1, Plymale Subdivision, Lakes District, $700,000

Margaret M. Scheaffel to Stacey L. Lavender. 5396 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $600,000

Jerry Rochester Simpson and Junetta A. Simpson to Teresa Ann Brewer. 1144 8th Fairway Lane, Lakes District, $389,000

Richard Winters and Nancy Winter to Zachary Barrett and Lauren Lee-Askew. Unit 6, building 1, phase 1, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $327,500

Doris Chaney Simmons to William V. and Donna M. Huett. Lot 1, phase I, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $303,000

Brian D. and Dawn M. Parris to Diane L. Smith. Lot 2, The Knoll, Blue Ridge District, $290,000

Daniel R. Diehl to John Haines. 1415 Clover Creek Road, Lakes District, $280,000

Sever and Aimee Baker to Debra Gatto. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $273,500

Karen Regina Saunders-Drewery to Charles and Lana Obenchain. Lot 2, section 1, Ranblewoods, Blue Ridge District, $268,000

Rufus Dwight Orange Jr. and Jennifer D. Orange to Michael B. Maconi and Paula S. Kolek. Parcel, Va. 748, 0.97 acres, Lakes District, $215,400

Jerzy George Kowalczyk and Mary Christine Schaefer-Dooley to Walter Palencia. Tract 3, Southern Timberlands Property, Lakes District, $215,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Garrett and Autumn Johnson. Lot 3, Stanley Estates, Lakes District, $180,000

Elisabeth E Carter to Common Vison LLC. Lot 4, Riverbend Estates, Lakes District, $136,000

Miram S. Swart to Carson M. and Teresa S. King. Parcel, Va. 608, 1.446 acres, Lakes District, $132,000

Teri F. Hubbard to Randolph Wayne Lacy. Parcel, 5.00 acres, intersection of Va. 24 and Va. 43, Lakes District, $70,000

Heather Marie Anderson and Jessica Lynn Kraus to Penny Lynn Riddle. Lot 13, Whitworth Farms, Lakes District, $64,500

Gary T. Maffucci to Roanoke Rentals LLC. Lot 1, Old Station Loop Estates, Blue Ridge District, $56,000

Lake Properties LLC to Nancy E. and Julie M. Elam. Lot 10, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $55,000

Brandon Clark Turman and Katherine Meek Turman to Anthony Darin and Deborah A. Padgett. Parcel, off of Hunter’s Knoll Dr., Lakes District, $38,280

Clarissa Whitehead, Brett Lee Whitehead Jr., Amelia Whitehead and Alexandrea Lee Zocco to Emual R. Adkins and Meletha D. Adkins. Lot 3, section 2, Raymond L. Finch Estate, Lakes District, $37,000

Nicholas T. Russell and Cassandra N. Russell to Joshua Anderson. Lot 32, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $18,000

Patricia Ann Horne, trustee to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 3, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $17,500

Patricia Ann Horne, trustee to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 6, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $13,000

Anderson, Desimone & Green, P.C. to Frederick S. and Lisa B. Russow. 1375 Simmons Mill Road, $599,999

Westyn Village LLC to Robert Albert and Veronica Evettea Ford. 1027 Easton Court, $399,900

Scott and Kimberly Foster Bernard to Oneida S. and David Harris Kersey Sr. 114 Lake Ridge Dr., $435,000

Susanna F. and Chad A. Hoyt to Richard F. and Joy Q. Rochow. Second Amended lot 13, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $1,410,000

Robert W. and Anne Patrick Smith to Liberty Saints LLC. Lot 2, Serene Creek Run, $35,000

Robert W. and Anne Patrick Smith to Jason C. and Brittany Gilbert. Lot 1, Serene Creek Run, $435,000

MHD LLC to Donald J. and Sharon K. Turney and David N. Maunder and Karissa N. Turney. Tract 4, 23.248 acres, Peaks District, $224,900

Jeffrey Alan Left to Lydia V.G. and Paul J. Bunke Jr. Lot 10, section 2, Poplar Hollow Subdivision, $212,000

Charles E. Twiggs to Richard Kent Austin. New lot 56, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $409,900

Mickey R. Russell and Lindsay B. Russell, trustee to Stanley B. Norwood. New lot 1, Russell Farms, $115,000

Deborah J. Kienholz to Benjamin P. and Susan F. Doyle. Tract 2-A, Wade Tract, $460,000

Filor Corporation to Billy Joe Creasey. Lot 2, Bedford Lake Estates, $21,000

Allison R. Witt to Anna Nicole Kostal. 701 Goose Ridge Dr., $164,900

Samdanben Land Development LLC to Joyce A. Wade. Lot 28, Jason Anthony Manor, $548,500

Campbell County

Stanleigh Carl Buendia Hiplito to Allison Leigh Yoder. 130 Lime Rock Road, $175,000

Kenneth D. and Paulette J. Settje to CCE Properties LLC. Lot 1, Crowell Subdivision, $2,000,000

Thomas Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hobbs to R&M Turner Enterprises LLC. 158 Deer Creek Dr., $250,000

Robert A. Mitchell Jr. to Matthew C. Snyder and Rhonda G. Inge. 1284 Lynch Road and additional parcel, $33,000

Ella Mae Webber to KDK Development LLC. 3775 Waterlick Road, $285,000

Zachary Higgins to Jace Boda and Bethany Garber. Parcel, Va. 609, 0.946 acres, $262,300

Patrick Leroy Mayhew to Edgar E. Boyles. 61 Concrete Dr., $30,000

Vincent Scott Estes to Corey Cleo Carter. Lot 13, J.J. Estates, $15,000

Nicole N. Dow to Erik McKinley Happs. Lot 7, section IV, Kings Grant Subdivision, $157,000

J.J.S. Incorporated Inc. to Kaleb Scott and Jonni Witt Firkins. Lot 1, Concord Estates, $39,900

Robert A. Quinn and Melanie L. Quinn to Todd and Laura Galaida. Lots 356 and 357, phase XIV, Runaway Bay, $24,000

Getting Land LLC to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, New Chapel Road, $43,000

Timothy J. Ramsdell to Karry Allen Shears II and Sara Howlett. Lot 4, Lexington Park East, $220,000

Jean Capital LLC to Ethan F. and Sierra R. Maltby. 7375 Epsons Road, $245,000

Wanda Long to Shelton Four LLC. Lots 11-13, block 4, Jenks Land, $80,000

Catherine Owens Maddox to Jorge Diaz Sanchez. Lot 10, Sunburst Acres, $55,000

City of Lynchburg

Bald Eagle Properties LLC to Benjamin Bote. 2808 Rivermont Ave., $290,000

Jacob Beasley and Jared W. Hardy to Kerry N. and Clark D. Jeffries. 4615 Golf Park Dr., $205,500

Benita H. Bennett to Michaela L. Salerno. 310 Bell St., $170,000

JACCS Inc. to John and Edwina Berry. 111 Westover Boulevard, $200,000

Connie Boley and Courtney Childers to Richard J. and Shauna Jean Goldberg. 2219 Park Place, $162,000

Brian A. and Kristi G. Kidd to Schuyler and Cassidy Bryant. Lot 73, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $382,900

London Inc. to Luis Carlos Sanchez Carreno and Salem A. Hicks. 1806 Ridge Ave., $160,000

Ernest Roger Cobb Jr. to 5th Street Legacy LLC. 700 Fifth St., $60,000

John H. and Gail M. Young to Cort V. and Sarah Z. Comfort. Lot 17, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $305,000

Lydia Crews to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1217 Early St., $119,900

Ridge Property LLC to Five Star Home Repair LLC. Lot 1, block B, Lands of Lacey Grove Addition, $74,000

Willard C. Rhodes Jr. and Anna B. Rhodes to Michael and Ramona Fridley. Lot 4, section 11, Irvington Park, $725,000

William R.A Johnson to Jay Harding. Unit 1, Woodstock Condominium, $180,000

David Hunter to Cory Nicholas Stengel, Scott Joseph Paskiewicz and Stuart Rene Stengel. 1809 Cliff St., $150,000

Joshua’s House LLC to Christopher S. and Katelyn C. Overstreet. 701 and 703 Fifth St., $453,000

KGK LLC of VA to Trinity Properties VA LLC. Lot 18, block 7, Roseland Park Addition, $75,000

Michael A. Outland to Leo Dr. LLC. 128 Primrose Lane, $144,000

David J. and Sandra L. McCabe to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1610 Grace St., $134,900

Polly W. Taylor to Allyson Taylor and Christopher M. McSwain. 1501 Somerset Dr., $146,700

Brandon P. and Heather D. Waggoner to Danielle Hope Napier. Lot 5, section 2, Long Meadows, $218,000

Charles C. Taylor to Pinnacle Residential Holdings South LLC. 103 Tomahawk Dr., $113,700

Christie B. and John M. Sharp III to Douglas E. and Amy M. Strohmeier. 200 Wexview Lane, $205,000

Katherine W. Allen to SEH Properties LLC. 7119 Taylor Road, $76,000

Carolyn M. Baker to Ashley Younger. Lots 157-160, plan B, Beverly Hills, $325,000

Gingerbread Manor Inc. to Darrius Jordan Barnett. 2212 Memorial Ave., $156,500

Henry P. Barnhill and Eugena P. Barnhill to Xiaoru Yang and Allen C. Myers. Lots 1 and 2, section 2, Ridgecroft, $426,000

Shenk Properties LLC to Thomas Carter and Stacie Elyse Bower. 1322 St. Cloud St., $195,000

Terrapin Properties LLC to Robert Keller Hopkins II. 1119 Lakeview Dr., $170,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Mitchell Homes Inc., 2201 Hawkins Ridge Road, new dwelling, $165,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 24, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $160,000

Kenneth Harbour, parcel A, Crockett Road, new dwelling, $256,823.07

Sean Beville and others, lot 72, High Point, new dwelling, $568,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 6, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Anthony Bauer, 432 Oak Point Road, alteration, $9,500

Kitsmont Estate LLC, 1771 Autumn Run Dr., alteration, $25,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 12, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Michael James Wagner, 111 Shorewood Terrace, alteration, $92,000

Samuel Smith, 1183 Macon Loop, addition, $18,000

Jason Spinner, 6731 Bellevue Road, garage, $26,000

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building F, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Rocky Alan Fowler, lot 15, Sungale Meadows, new dwelling, $365,500

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building B, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 8, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Jack Gallagher, 115 Dogwood Lane, addition, $45,000

GC Luck Inc., lot 41, section 3, North Hills, new dwelling, $275,000

Allen Woodie II, Woodie Lane, new dwelling, $272,000

John Kelley, 101 Chimney Sweep Court, accessory structure, $15,000

James Chadwell, 1716 Wycliffe St., garage, $32,000

Jason Higey, 130 Old Stable Road, accessory structure, $150,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 7, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Lawrence Dick Jr., 8123 Moneta Road, roof, $13,200

G&S Partners LLC, 14785 Forest Road, commercial alteration, $300,000

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building E, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building D, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building A, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Westyn Village LLC, Westyn Village, phase 2, building G, new construction, apartments, $2,800,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 5, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Carolyn Dodson, 3627 Timber Ridge Road, garage, $15,000

Bruno Andrade, 306 Spring Lake Road, finish basement and office, $6,000

Travis Carroll, 204 Rolling Meadow Dr., garage, $11,000

Ryan Tinsley, Moneta PB, new dwelling, $550,000

Crosswind Contracting LLC, Lot 21, section III, Burnbrae, new dwelling, $500,000