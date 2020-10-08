Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Atlantic Services L.L.C. to Paul Dudley.113 Redbud Lane, $128,100
Jason T. and Amanda Weber to William Randall Powell. 193 Wells Road, $219,000
Charles W. and Deborah I. Jennings to John W. and Melissa A. Batman. Lot 6, section 1, Hunt Club, $22,500
Grover W. Peery Jr. to Joanne Susan Renfro, trustee. 1502 Patrick Henry Highway, $100,000
Clear Creek Land Holdings LLC to Sharon O. Litchford. Parcel, Wagon Trail Road, $10,667
Michael T. and Amanda N. Hall to James Ervin Begley. Lot 2, Tusculum Estates, $388,000
Seth D. Cunningham to Katherine A. and James D. Tyree Jr. 161 Samson Way, $199,000
Appomattox County
William C. Pergerson to SMTM Properties LLC. Lots A2 and A3, fronting VA. 630, 7.07 acres, $448,000
Clayton C. Bryant Sr., Sharon B. McCormick and Sheila M. Roper to Jeremie L. and Tammy M. Trent. Lot 12, Maple Springs Estates, $27,500
Ralph Cheatham, James Cheatham and Sammie Scott, trustees to Dustin Thomas Wilhoit. Parcel, 0.788 acres, Reedy Springs Baptist Church Property, $15,000
Kevin S. and Beth A. Gridley to Kimberly M. Candler and Michael D. Douglas Jr. Lot 3, Ivy Ridge Subdivision, $284,000
Bedford County
Roy G. and Deborah J. Erbschloe to Fred Alexander and Cheryl-Ann Sorbello. 107 Arbor Lane, Lakes District, $1,650,000
Linsey R. and Vicki L. Borders to Micah Nathaniel and Vanessa Ann Fennema King. 8189 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $264,900
Mark Eugene Harlow and Cindy Louise Guertler, trustees to Gerald A. and Angela K. Wise. Parcel, Wildflower Lane, Lakes District, $170,000
Pensco Trust Company and David McCray, trustee to Lee Rean Willis and Wendy Holden Wills. 1127 Acorn Dr., Lakes District, $575,000
Kurt Kendall and Nancy Kern to Melissa Kaye and John McGhee Jr. Lot 112, building 12, Fairway 6 Townhomes, Lakes District, $594,000
Pensco Trust Company LLC to Mintu A. and Rupa H. D’Costa. Parcel, Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $22,500
Jean McCoy Salwen to William A. Cook. 413 Saunders Point Road, Lakes District, $600,000
Fred W. Smith to William Carl Satterfield and Ashley Gordon Phillips. 2137 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $192,000
Kenneth B. Hetzer and Michael K. Burke to Desiree C. and Kerry J. Lodish Jr. Lot 6, Lakeland Pines, Lakes District, $499,000
Jessica Lenee Craves to TNT Rental Properties LLC. 1465 Skyway Dr., Lakes District, $160,000
Journey Properties LLC to Ma Del Pilar Mojica De Pena. 605 Stewart St., Blue Ridge District, $15,500
Larry B. Morris to Loland R. and Paula S. Borton. Unit 348, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $285,900
Deborah L. Jewell and John G. Hair to Andrew Embrosky and Timothy Emborsky. Unit C3, building C, section 7, The Waterways, Lakes District, $490,000
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Jeffrey S. and Robin S. McCray. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $31,583.76
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Donnie Lynn Bays. 3029 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $251,084.32
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Mariner’s Landing Devco LLC. Parcel, 215.32 acres, near Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $433,654.48
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Mariner’s Landing Devco LLC. Parcel, 2.84 acres, near Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $79,500
Neohni M. Warner and Doelle T. Cecaci to Tracy Allen Robertson. Lot 130, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $379,900
Frank Good Building Contractors Inc. to 434 Realty Group LLC. Lot 20, section 3, Gilfield Village, $50,000
Bobbie Blankenship to Tabitha Johnson and Jeremy Puckett. Lot 19, Ridgewood Subdivision, $115,000
Gerlinde H. Friedewald, trustee and Don H. Friedewald and Gerlinde H. Friedewald to Mark and Linda Marie Markarian. 1177 Oakwood Knolls Dr. and additional parcel, $410,000
Campbell County
Lynne W. and Thomas Powers Jr. to Richard Brian Sisk. 2437 Leesville Road, $85,000
Herbert Wayne Duff Jr. to Sandra T. Correia. Lot 165, section 3, Braxton Park, $225,000
Watts Brothers LLC to Kevin L. and Brittany N. Carter. Lot 1, section 2, Grove Hill Estates, $264,900
Flat Creek Development LLC to Williams and Debra Stowe. Lot 2, Evington Acres, $67,900
Paul Harvey and John Hudson, trustees to The County of Campbell, Virginia. 659 Village Highway, $160,000
Zachary E. Gordon to Brandon M. and Sarah E. Donahoo. Lot 9, section 1, Rustic Hills, $230,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 1, section II, Hayden Fields, $43,900
Greenwich Revolving Trust to Augusta Clark Construction LLC. 119 Southern Dr., $43,500
River D. and Penny K. Ridgeway and Brandon Trevor Ridgeway to Lorena Marie Barr. Part of 520 New Chapel Road, $ 296,500
Syble Glenda Shubert and Glenda Michelle Rubis to Charles David Wells and Shuhua Han. Lot 15, Bob Hill Subdivision, $192,000
Linda C. Wright and Mark E. Hendricks to B. Brooks & Associates Inc. Lots 30-32, block 1, LaPrade Subdivision, $10,000
Linda C. Wright and Mark E. Hendricks to Equity Trust Company. Lots 27-29, LaPrade Subdivision, $50,000
Kareem A. Royster and Devona D. Royster to Rachel N. Santiago. 3090 Bear Creek Road, $285,000
Mayberry J. Rice Jr. and Katrina Y. Tilley-Rice to William Blair and Alicia Patterson. Lot 50, section 2-A, Wildwood, $345,000
City of Lynchburg
Jane V. Leggett to Ellis Michael and Deborah D. Morris. 420 Elmwood Ave., $240,000
Brandon J. and Russanna L. Cook to Angela M. Owens. Lot 50, section 1, Turtle Creek, $168,000
Kathryn Walker to Baylor S. May. Lots 24 and 39, block 2, Westover Heights, $149,400
Amador and Hillary A. Anguiano to Christina M. and Robert F. Dray Jr. Lot 26, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $460,000
Shawn D. and Michelle Louise Horst to Michael C. Parady and Kathryn M. Walker. 3416 Summerville St., $256,000
Thelma D. and Simeon S. Ford Sr. to Daniel Dodds. Lot 4, block 1, section E, Linkhorne Forest, $239,500
Laura K. and Paul M. Morrison Jr. to Robert S. and Joan L. Aronstam. Lot 16, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $472,500
Courtney A. Pillow to Carnevali LLC. Lot 17 and parts of lots 16 and 18, block B, Fort Hill Terrace, $120,000
Danita R. Kidd, Donna R. Nutter and Rodney S. Robertson to Matthew R. and Crystal N. Varnado. 109 Kings Dr., $120,000
Thomas J. Hill, trustee to Sarah Malott Laverty. 1929 Quarry Road, $600,000
Lee B. Boyd and Laurie C. Boyd, trustees to Glenn P. and Ariana M. Mitchell. 2215 Ridgewood Dr., $195,500
Aaron M. Wilson and Ginger E. Wilson to Anthony O. Lovelace Sr. 104 and 106 Miles Place, $220,000
Ray W. and Rose A. Snidow to Charles T. Cushwa and Shelby S. Swisher. Lot 28, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $355,000
Mary Margaret Deacon to See Wai Fong. Lot 35, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $249,900
Ronald M. and Dana N. Blackwood to Robert S. Jacobs. 5601 Boonsboro Road, $282,500
Cascio Properties LLC to D&E Investments LLC. 2110 Rivermont Ave. and additional parcel, $355,000
Daniel R. Westbrook to 1116 Bedford LLC. 1116 Bedford Ave., $49,000
Timothy T. and Julianne S. Chong to Douglas J. and Paula R. Attix. Lot 23, block A, section 1, Country Place Townhomes, $76,900
Jane W. Dunnam and Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Baltic3 LLC. 2512 Morson St., $37,750
Matthew L. and Kristine D. Lloyd to Carter Page and Hilary Taylor Shields. 1700 Parkland Dr., $345,000
Robert J. Hempfling and Nita F. Hempfling to Buu K. Pham and Phung Huynh Pham. Lot 30, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $283,500
Guy Troy and Rebecca Sue Warner to Prince Arvind James Chellappa and Annimol Kanapilly Varghese. Lot 61, section III, Willow Bend, $217,000
Amazing Grace Baptist Church to Love Painting LLC. 2231 Poplar St. and 1917 Bluff St., $7,000
Steven and Candice Craig to Justin Wayne Shumate and Holly Suzanne Causby-Shumate. 1100 Jackson St., $190,000
George A. Meyer and Karen D. Meyer to Stephen J. and Sarah M. Konyndyk. Lot 39, Beacon Hills Subdivision, $475,000
Barbara Grandstaff to Gaynell D. Ferris. Unit 7, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $135,000
NE Holdings LLC to Mitchell B. Shorter. 211 Wadsworth St., $21,750
Charles W. Garnett III to John A. Warren. 4802 Myrtle St., $119,900
Horse & Renis Properties Business Trust to Leonard A. and Amy M. Bailey. Lot J-28, block J, Cornerstone, $208,000
William T. Ramsey and Marianne S. Ramsey to Claus Schmetkamp and Carolyn Lepper. 4721 Alclif Dr., $24,000
Jason S. and Jordan B. Tinnell to Taylor M. Clark. 1015 Westview Dr., $178,000
Carter Builders Inc. to Foi Builders Inc. 117 Victor St., $16,000
Marilyn B. Allen to Jason D. and Holly B. Trent. 2119 Oak Park Place, $736,230
Sudhir J. Shah and Kalyani S. Shah, trustees to Youngran Choi and Sengjun Bang. Lot 59 and a 10-foot strip of lot 58, block K, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $134,650
Peter J. Bowman to Allyson Danielle Brasseur. Lot 20, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $426,000
Lucille W. Deane to Jose Alberto Montesinos. 623 Polk St., $56,300
Building permits
Campbell County
Augusta Clark Construction LLC, lot 2, Suburban Road, new dwelling, $175,000
Augusta Clark Construction LLC, 34 Brookwood Dr., new dwelling, $175,000
Charles Falwell, 1886 Timberlake Dr., additions and alterations, $25,000
Franklin Phelps, 783 Greenhouse Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Long Meadows Inc., 1211 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $250,000
Jeffrey Graham, lot 323, phase 9, Runaway Bay, new dwelling, $390,000
Yoder Land & Timber LLC, 667 Whitehall Road, shop for maintenance, $275,000
Ryan Pettit, 0 Sunnymeade Road, new dwelling, $180,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC, lot 5, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $120,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC, lot 2, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $120,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC, lot 3, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $140,000
Yascali Milla, Lime Rock Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Shenandoah Cable Television LLC, 323 Ewing Dr., storage canopy, $25,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, 1994 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 42, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $179,004
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 43, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $169,282
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 44, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $179,004
Quinton Aldridge, 121 Logan Lane, finish basement, $170,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 26, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $169,282
CS Custom Structures Inc., lot 13, phase 2, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $250,000
Jill Markwood, 1024 Timberlake Dr., porch, $13,000
Russell Lake, 101 Caleb Court, finish basement, $30,000
Michael Robertson, Sunnymeade Road, new dwelling, $60,000
Liberty University Inc., 0 Lone Jack Road, equipment shed, $40,000
Danni Lovelace, 845 Murrell Lane, addition, 3$30,000
Matthew Carwile, 47 S. Lake Dr., garage, $36,000
Laura Layne, 605 Red House Road, porch, $25,000
David Keesee, 160 Blackwater Road, accessory building, $30,000
Anthony Hollon, 303 Wildlife Dr., renovations, $80,000
Walt Wilson, 64 Powtan Dr., garage/apartment addition, $25,000
Centra Health Inc., 104 Carolina Ave., repair, $27,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red Oak School Road, new dwelling, $220,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red Oak School Road, new dwelling, $230,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red Oak School Road, new dwelling, $220,000
Robin Vance, 1634 Lynbrook Road, finish basement, $50,000
Donald Seay, 230 Penuel Lane, pole barn, $50,000
Michael Freeman, 206 Britt Place, deck, $8,000
Gerald Antanies, 307 Galloway Dr., pool, $36,000
Bobby Pierce, 93 Windsor Lane, repair rafters, $30,000
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.