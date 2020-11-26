 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

S. Vance Wilkins Jr. to Joseph P. and Ashleigh L. Cascio. Part of parcel, Fox Hall Dr., $100,000

Barry Alan and Deborah A. Lundgren to Karen Ward. 216 Crescent Lane, $129,900

Tara S. and George W. Napier II to Cecil Brian and Melanie Jane Stilwell. Lot 10, section 1, Pleasant Ridge, $225,000

Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Timothy J. and Mary E. Wright. Lot 4, Beechwood Estates, $42,500

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Brennan M. and Rebecka J. Lee. Lot 27 and 28, Fox Briar, $48,000

George D. Morcom and Diana M. Pace-Morcom to Josiah D. and Sarah R. Gifford. 238 Hinton Hills Lane, $214,900

Cheryl R. Stallings to Theodore Gus Macheras. Lot 10, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $122,927.51

Frank R. Mays to Kenneth A. Maddox. 635 Winton Road, $65,500

Robert R. Ward to Harold T. Mosley Jr. 291 Winesap Road, $159,900

Appomattox County

John W. Hackney to Herbert Ronald Ferguson Jr. Lot 1, fronting Va. 632, 12.50 acres, $47,900

Michael A. and Angela P. Shupe to John and Joan Berry. 9844 Old Courthouse Road, $287,000

Randolph S. and Melissa D. Frankart to Tanio Glover. Lot 2, fronting Va. 644, 3.32 acres, $60,000

H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Michael R. Talbert and Julie N. Yutzy. 709 Coleman Mountain Road, $125,000

Jo Ann Stratton to Gregory G. and Linda M. Robins. Lots 1 and 2, Womack Subdivision, $15,300

Bedford County

Robin R. Koogler to Lake Days LLC. 1046 Jolly Roger Court, Lakes District, $862,500

White Rock Vineyard LLC to Thomas Fil and Pamela Jean Luedtke. 2217 Bruno Dr. and additional adjacent parcel, Blue Ridge District, $660,000

James P. and Nancy S. Corp to Brady Griffin and Christina Annette Hill. 1110 Carter’s Island Road and additional adjacent parcel, Lakes District, $599,000

Treemont LLC to PMC Distribution Inc. Lot 15, section 8, High Point, Lakes District, $592,600

Big Tom’s Original LLC to Mary E. and Richard G. Long Jr. Parcel, 309.97 acres, near Va. 43, Lakes District, $500,000

William E. and Jennifer B. Jones to James P. and Nancy S. Corp. Lot 34, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $370,000

Vickie T. McAllister to Joseph P. and Beth A. Dimaggio. 1317 Chandler Road, Blue Ridge District, $331,525

Shane Dennis Moorman to William B. Jordan and Jessica M. Palmer. 3007 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Roxanne S. Weston and Lance A. Weston to Juanita T. Hudson. Lot 39, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $195,300

William B. Jordan and Carol S. Jordan to Hanna Nichols and Maleique Morton. Lot 8, section 1, Mountain View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $194,000

Michaelle Cadd Dillon and Tracie Cadd Wheeler to Todd Lehrer and Louis Baublitz. Lot 2, section 2, Meads Estate, Lakes District, $160,000

Edward R. and Karen C. Verdelotti to Sean F. Beville, Carolyn E. Beville, Michael Beville and Kelsey Beville. Lot 14, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $115,000

Morris Lee Parker Jr. and Ann P. Parker to Timothy Comer. Lot 75, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $108,500

Joshua T. Hodges to Hideji Aikawa. Lot 83, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $56,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary A. Shepherd. 104 Sunnydale Court, Blue Ridge District, $54,001

Donald Melvin Dickerson to Ascendancy Properties Group LLC. Lot 15A, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $48,000

Viola Virginia Taliaferro to Mark E. Faison II and Robert L. Faison. Lot 2, Va. 24, Lakes District, $37,500

William C. Maxwell to Happy Hollow Holdings LLC. 1176 Greenhill Court and additional parcel, Greenhill Court, Blue Ridge District, $28,378.28

Cecele E. Wilson to Lynn Marie Caldwell. Lot 2, section 1, Wedgewood, Lakes District, $22,000

William C. Maxwell to Derbyshire Financial LLC. Lot 45, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $12,491.30

Wayne A. Smith to Brock Properties LLC. Lot 2, tract C, off of Goose Valley Creek Road, Blue Ridge District, $7,000

Marty A. and Amber L. Mooneyham to Nathan Andrew Dobyns. 303 Meadow Creed Dr., $221,000

Hobart F. Markham to Mark Glazebrook. 3241 Peaks Road and additional adjacent parcel, Center District, $175,000

CRM Construction Inc. to David A. and Melody A. Self. Lot 24, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $389,900

West Crossing LLC to Carrington H. Dixon and Amber Banks. Lot 13, section 18, West Crossing LLC, $258,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Precise Properties Inc. Lot 20, Summerfield, $50,000

Melody A. and David A. Self Jr. to Amy L. and Ernie R. Sawyer III. Lot 8, section 2, Ivy Hill, $329,000

Amy L. and Ernie R. Sawyer III to Nathan R. and April H. Sigmon. Lot 13, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $229,000

Phillip W. and Elizabeth H. Hilton to Craig A. and Crystal L. Polston. Lot 26, section IV, London Downs, $437,000

Daniel J. and Christa Henderson to Richard Brian and Angela Layne Perrow. Lot 6, Summerfield, $252,000

David Anthony Vance to Katherine Vance. 4998 Patterson Mill Road, $180,000

Kent H. McIlhany II to Dennis L. Turpin. Lots 53 and 54, Hill Crest Subdivision, $125,000

Abbey Glen LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 1-22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $1,290,300

Jacob Ireland and Kendall Ireland to Richard Charles and Sonia Luna McFarland. Unit 1214, phase 2, building 2, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $143,000

GS Home Solutions Inc. to Patrick K. Harding. 1084 Bunker Hill Loop, $229,000

Dennis C. Copenhaver, Deborah G. Copenhaver, Kylie Gilleland and Katherine Copenhaver Wells to Daniel J. and Deitra T. Mixer. Lot 1, section 5, Poplar Forest, $324,000

Daniel Feidner and Hunter Feidner to Scott Everette Dobson. Lot 8, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $467,000

Michael Branch and Pamela A. Gunter to Jane Williams. Lot 16, block 4, section 2, Kenmar Acres, $50,000

John R. Ruffin and Deborah Norris-Ruffin to Justin D. Crouse. 4165 Hawkins Mill Road, $215,800

John C. and Catherine A. Faherty to Simond J. and Alexis V. Rucker. Parcel, Longwood Ave., City of Bedford, $220,000

Campbell County

Brooklyn C. Garrett and Corey Wright to Michael and Josephine R. Gilliam. 3129 Clarks Road, $250,000

Jadon LLC to Dieter and Cheryl Eisbrenner. Lot 128, phase 1, English Commons, $179,400

Jadon LLC to Charles R. and Wanda R. Higgins. Lot 50, phase 1, English Commons, $178,900

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Matthew Charles and Elexyia D. Hollon. Lot 9, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $145,000

Timberlake Investments LLC to Timberlake Tavern LLC. 439 Timberlake Dr. and additional parcel, Timberlake Road, $555,000

Christopher Lee Carter to Jasper Holdings LLC. Parcel, off of Ward Road, 17.30 acres, $30,000

Victor R. and Grace G. Granger to Jacob W. and Carmen Ortiz Clark. Lot 7, Beverly Heights, $208,000

Joseph M. Faller, Matthew W. Faller, Joseph F. Faller III, and Patricia M. Faller to Rondall Washington. Lot 7, section 6, Cresthaven, $203,500

Anthony R. and Jessica A. Pearson to Brian T. and Karen C. Shaffer. Lot 25, section 5, Russell Springs, $239,900

Curtis F. Davis Jr. and Ronna Johnson-Davis to Cambria L. Lee. Lot 1, Seventh St., $116,700

Brenda Mason and Joan C. Haynes to Larry W. and Samantha H. Moon. 8846 Bear Creek Road, $21,500

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Wayne and Judith Ann Townsend. Lot 2, Emberly Way Subdivision, $334,171

Richard L. and Beverly H. Shelton to T & B Real Estate LLC. 1205 Fifth St., $60,000

Judy A. Williams to Sean A. Tili and Tiffany R. Tili. 37 Sparrow Dr., $214,000

Earl T. Hammock Jr. to Brian O. and Deronda Rucker. Lot 41, section 2, Nottingham Forest, $224,900

City of Lynchburg

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to Empire Capital LLC. Lots 4 and 5, Thomas Addition, $65,000

Stephen and Christiana Stafford to Adams C. and Sarah S. Mullins. 317 Cabell St., $229,900

David G. Lawson and Ann S. Lawson to Matthew Chase Orchel. Lot 4, block 6, Bedford Hills, $246,200

Garrett N. and Savannah B. Ballard to Ali Al-Juboori. 1002 Enterprise Dr. 304, $169,900

David F. Freyre to Commaboyz LLC. Lots 24-27, Hines Circle, $115,000

Aashish A. and Shivangi A. Shah to Kensley B. Nichols. Lot 5, section 5, Irvington Park Subdivision, $501,000

Ronald E. Dancy to Glenn Hanson and Samuel William Hanson. 101 Meadowview Dr., $129,900

John S. Tinsley, Peyton T. Wingfield, Leah V. Wingfield and John W. Wingfield to Childress Sisters’ Investments LLC. 3002 Rivermont Ave., $298,500

Carlton R. Gunter and Sharron J. Gunter to Cartice Witcher. Lot 7 and one-half of lot 5, block 14, Westover Heights, $137,900

Justin D. Crouse to Adam Christopher Shull. Lot 38, bock D, section 7, Vista Acres Subdivision, $189,900

Richard A. McLean to Joshua A. and Meghan E. Geisler. 223 Nottingham Circle, $243,000

Larry A. Bell and Deanna R. Bell, trustees to Melody A. and John D. Talley III. 170 Irvington Springs Road, $230,000

Lurline W. Braud to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustess. 2029 Pocahontas St., $60,000

Jacob M. Rose to William R. Atwell. Lots 4 and 5 and part of lot 3, block 2, parcel A, Sunset Heights Addition, $175,000

Svitlana K. Tucker to Forest Views LLC. Lots 5 and 6, block B, Mountain View, $65,800

Gerardo Guillermo to Kristyn A. and Robert L. Goodman. Lot 85, Northwynd Villages and Northwynd Towers, $187,000

Michael A. Releford and Jennifer A. Releford to Jennifer Lynn and Mark Stephen Mulvihill. 216 Winston Ridge Road, $172,000

Betty A. Gibbs to Carlos R. Colon Fazzi. Lot 42, Legacy Oaks, $230,000

Duane David Davis III and Nathaniel Thomas Cobbs to Borel Construction Company Inc. Lot 9, section 1, Skyview Park, $130,000

Forest Views LLC to Edward Hall. 1704 Taylor St., $26,400

Kevin M. and Bethany L. Davis to Michael Arthur and Charles Billingsley. Lots 185-188, plan B, Beverly Hills, $225,000

Zachary Rygh and Audra Rygh to Bedcova LLC. Lot 48, Stuart Heights, $92,000

Harry Franklin Good to Christina D. Withers. 1132 Moseley Dr., $152,900

James C. Whitehead and A.C. Whitehead to Carolyn L. Pannell. 2436 Mosby Ave., $50,000

Sharon R. Oglesby to Reeves Property Solutions LLC. 1512-1514 Augusta St., $48,000

Jonathan and Irina G. Fuller to DBI Capital Group LLC. Lots 5 and 6, block L, Barksdale Place, $93,000

Regina A. Harshman to JAM89 LLC. 903 and 903 A Wiggington Road, $1,180,000

Andrew J. and Julia N. Neiderer to Laura Marie Weant and Stephen W. Scoles. 244 Towne Crier Road, $220,100

Billy W. Pribble Jr. to Sharon Bower. Unit 312, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $133,000

Cortnie King and Jean Wariner to Adron R. Eastman. 1010 Moreview Dr., $175,000

Veronica E. Ford to Marion Tomlin. Unit 114-A, The Parkside Grande at Wyndhurst Condominium, $115,000

Thornsbury Properties LLC to Mary Ann Parker. 4628 Fairmont Ave., $116,000

Scoville Properties LC to Benjamin T. Hildreth. Condominium Unit C, phase 1, Lakeside Plaza Condominium Office Complex, $85,000

Gator Properties LLC to TRG & Associates LLC. Lot 2 and one-half of lot 3, Graves Mill Road, $195,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

PEC Real Estate LLC, 116 Nationwide Dr., addition, $1,298,850

Kroger Limited Partnership, 7805 Timberlake Road, renovation, $45,000

Wyndhurst Commercial Center LLC, 1705 Enterprise Dr. 140, renovation, $24,855

KWB Properties LLC, 6015 Fort Ave., renovation, $4,000

Ruben Lozano, 1110 Ashley Dr., repair, $90,000

Leslie Basten, 1615 Morrison Dr., addition, $1,600

James Davidson III, 139 Irvington Springs Road, new construction, $131,748.90

Victor Angell, 1928 Royal Oak Dr., addition, $8,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 105, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 130, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 128, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 126, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 124, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 122, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 120, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 118, new construction, $160,000

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 116, new construction, $160,000

Melvin Tweedy, 2120 Burnt Bridge Road, addition, $10,000

Timothy Brown, 821 Trent’s Ferry Road, addition, $200,000

Chester Walker, 224 Legacy Oaks Circle, addition, $13,275

Zacry Kolegue, 1920 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $12,000

Long Meadows Inc., 3040 Forest Hills Circle, renovation, $12,000

Jonathan Clough, 2110 Eighth St., repair, $10,000

Ian Smith, 2831 Sedgwick Dr., new construction, $250,000

Brian Assent, 4925 Locksview Road, renovation, $10,000

Justin Rizer, 4940 Locksview Road, addition, $60,000

John Byrum, 205 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $6,400

Jeannine Sobotka, 122 Harrison St., addition, $75,000

Paul Slyman, 116 Old Spring Way, addition, $13,037.90

Justin Houser, 108 Kenwood Place, addition, $45,000

David Klous, 7121 Taylor Road, renovation, $6,000

Gregg Amonette, 3824 Peakland Place, renovation, $20,000

Leshea Bookman, 4618 Carver St., renovation, $5,000

Ferdinand Kain, 111 Wooldridge Circle, addition, $34,000

Cody Hughes, 1041 Dandridge Dr., renovation, $37,584

Lauren Brown, 4721 Heritage Dr., renovation, $45,000

Brian Killough, 403 Wyndhurst Dr., renovation, $64,000

Demetria Conner, 200 Devonshire Road, repair, $131,858.16

Jason Ferguson, 600 Norwood St., addition, $1,500

Regina Hendershaw, 1508 Radcliff Ave., renovation, $9,900

Meghan Carlson, 614 Bonair Circle, renovation, $15,000

 

