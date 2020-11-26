Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
S. Vance Wilkins Jr. to Joseph P. and Ashleigh L. Cascio. Part of parcel, Fox Hall Dr., $100,000
Barry Alan and Deborah A. Lundgren to Karen Ward. 216 Crescent Lane, $129,900
Tara S. and George W. Napier II to Cecil Brian and Melanie Jane Stilwell. Lot 10, section 1, Pleasant Ridge, $225,000
Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Timothy J. and Mary E. Wright. Lot 4, Beechwood Estates, $42,500
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Brennan M. and Rebecka J. Lee. Lot 27 and 28, Fox Briar, $48,000
George D. Morcom and Diana M. Pace-Morcom to Josiah D. and Sarah R. Gifford. 238 Hinton Hills Lane, $214,900
Cheryl R. Stallings to Theodore Gus Macheras. Lot 10, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $122,927.51
Frank R. Mays to Kenneth A. Maddox. 635 Winton Road, $65,500
Robert R. Ward to Harold T. Mosley Jr. 291 Winesap Road, $159,900
Appomattox County
John W. Hackney to Herbert Ronald Ferguson Jr. Lot 1, fronting Va. 632, 12.50 acres, $47,900
Michael A. and Angela P. Shupe to John and Joan Berry. 9844 Old Courthouse Road, $287,000
Randolph S. and Melissa D. Frankart to Tanio Glover. Lot 2, fronting Va. 644, 3.32 acres, $60,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Michael R. Talbert and Julie N. Yutzy. 709 Coleman Mountain Road, $125,000
Jo Ann Stratton to Gregory G. and Linda M. Robins. Lots 1 and 2, Womack Subdivision, $15,300
Bedford County
Robin R. Koogler to Lake Days LLC. 1046 Jolly Roger Court, Lakes District, $862,500
White Rock Vineyard LLC to Thomas Fil and Pamela Jean Luedtke. 2217 Bruno Dr. and additional adjacent parcel, Blue Ridge District, $660,000
James P. and Nancy S. Corp to Brady Griffin and Christina Annette Hill. 1110 Carter’s Island Road and additional adjacent parcel, Lakes District, $599,000
Treemont LLC to PMC Distribution Inc. Lot 15, section 8, High Point, Lakes District, $592,600
Big Tom’s Original LLC to Mary E. and Richard G. Long Jr. Parcel, 309.97 acres, near Va. 43, Lakes District, $500,000
William E. and Jennifer B. Jones to James P. and Nancy S. Corp. Lot 34, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $370,000
Vickie T. McAllister to Joseph P. and Beth A. Dimaggio. 1317 Chandler Road, Blue Ridge District, $331,525
Shane Dennis Moorman to William B. Jordan and Jessica M. Palmer. 3007 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000
Roxanne S. Weston and Lance A. Weston to Juanita T. Hudson. Lot 39, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $195,300
William B. Jordan and Carol S. Jordan to Hanna Nichols and Maleique Morton. Lot 8, section 1, Mountain View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $194,000
Michaelle Cadd Dillon and Tracie Cadd Wheeler to Todd Lehrer and Louis Baublitz. Lot 2, section 2, Meads Estate, Lakes District, $160,000
Edward R. and Karen C. Verdelotti to Sean F. Beville, Carolyn E. Beville, Michael Beville and Kelsey Beville. Lot 14, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $115,000
Morris Lee Parker Jr. and Ann P. Parker to Timothy Comer. Lot 75, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $108,500
Joshua T. Hodges to Hideji Aikawa. Lot 83, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $56,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary A. Shepherd. 104 Sunnydale Court, Blue Ridge District, $54,001
Donald Melvin Dickerson to Ascendancy Properties Group LLC. Lot 15A, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $48,000
Viola Virginia Taliaferro to Mark E. Faison II and Robert L. Faison. Lot 2, Va. 24, Lakes District, $37,500
William C. Maxwell to Happy Hollow Holdings LLC. 1176 Greenhill Court and additional parcel, Greenhill Court, Blue Ridge District, $28,378.28
Cecele E. Wilson to Lynn Marie Caldwell. Lot 2, section 1, Wedgewood, Lakes District, $22,000
William C. Maxwell to Derbyshire Financial LLC. Lot 45, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $12,491.30
Wayne A. Smith to Brock Properties LLC. Lot 2, tract C, off of Goose Valley Creek Road, Blue Ridge District, $7,000
Marty A. and Amber L. Mooneyham to Nathan Andrew Dobyns. 303 Meadow Creed Dr., $221,000
Hobart F. Markham to Mark Glazebrook. 3241 Peaks Road and additional adjacent parcel, Center District, $175,000
CRM Construction Inc. to David A. and Melody A. Self. Lot 24, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $389,900
West Crossing LLC to Carrington H. Dixon and Amber Banks. Lot 13, section 18, West Crossing LLC, $258,000
Touchdown Properties LLC to Precise Properties Inc. Lot 20, Summerfield, $50,000
Melody A. and David A. Self Jr. to Amy L. and Ernie R. Sawyer III. Lot 8, section 2, Ivy Hill, $329,000
Amy L. and Ernie R. Sawyer III to Nathan R. and April H. Sigmon. Lot 13, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $229,000
Phillip W. and Elizabeth H. Hilton to Craig A. and Crystal L. Polston. Lot 26, section IV, London Downs, $437,000
Daniel J. and Christa Henderson to Richard Brian and Angela Layne Perrow. Lot 6, Summerfield, $252,000
David Anthony Vance to Katherine Vance. 4998 Patterson Mill Road, $180,000
Kent H. McIlhany II to Dennis L. Turpin. Lots 53 and 54, Hill Crest Subdivision, $125,000
Abbey Glen LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 1-22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $1,290,300
Jacob Ireland and Kendall Ireland to Richard Charles and Sonia Luna McFarland. Unit 1214, phase 2, building 2, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $143,000
GS Home Solutions Inc. to Patrick K. Harding. 1084 Bunker Hill Loop, $229,000
Dennis C. Copenhaver, Deborah G. Copenhaver, Kylie Gilleland and Katherine Copenhaver Wells to Daniel J. and Deitra T. Mixer. Lot 1, section 5, Poplar Forest, $324,000
Daniel Feidner and Hunter Feidner to Scott Everette Dobson. Lot 8, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $467,000
Michael Branch and Pamela A. Gunter to Jane Williams. Lot 16, block 4, section 2, Kenmar Acres, $50,000
John R. Ruffin and Deborah Norris-Ruffin to Justin D. Crouse. 4165 Hawkins Mill Road, $215,800
John C. and Catherine A. Faherty to Simond J. and Alexis V. Rucker. Parcel, Longwood Ave., City of Bedford, $220,000
Campbell County
Brooklyn C. Garrett and Corey Wright to Michael and Josephine R. Gilliam. 3129 Clarks Road, $250,000
Jadon LLC to Dieter and Cheryl Eisbrenner. Lot 128, phase 1, English Commons, $179,400
Jadon LLC to Charles R. and Wanda R. Higgins. Lot 50, phase 1, English Commons, $178,900
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Matthew Charles and Elexyia D. Hollon. Lot 9, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $145,000
Timberlake Investments LLC to Timberlake Tavern LLC. 439 Timberlake Dr. and additional parcel, Timberlake Road, $555,000
Christopher Lee Carter to Jasper Holdings LLC. Parcel, off of Ward Road, 17.30 acres, $30,000
Victor R. and Grace G. Granger to Jacob W. and Carmen Ortiz Clark. Lot 7, Beverly Heights, $208,000
Joseph M. Faller, Matthew W. Faller, Joseph F. Faller III, and Patricia M. Faller to Rondall Washington. Lot 7, section 6, Cresthaven, $203,500
Anthony R. and Jessica A. Pearson to Brian T. and Karen C. Shaffer. Lot 25, section 5, Russell Springs, $239,900
Curtis F. Davis Jr. and Ronna Johnson-Davis to Cambria L. Lee. Lot 1, Seventh St., $116,700
Brenda Mason and Joan C. Haynes to Larry W. and Samantha H. Moon. 8846 Bear Creek Road, $21,500
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Wayne and Judith Ann Townsend. Lot 2, Emberly Way Subdivision, $334,171
Richard L. and Beverly H. Shelton to T & B Real Estate LLC. 1205 Fifth St., $60,000
Judy A. Williams to Sean A. Tili and Tiffany R. Tili. 37 Sparrow Dr., $214,000
Earl T. Hammock Jr. to Brian O. and Deronda Rucker. Lot 41, section 2, Nottingham Forest, $224,900
City of Lynchburg
Sharon Ruth Oglesby to Empire Capital LLC. Lots 4 and 5, Thomas Addition, $65,000
Stephen and Christiana Stafford to Adams C. and Sarah S. Mullins. 317 Cabell St., $229,900
David G. Lawson and Ann S. Lawson to Matthew Chase Orchel. Lot 4, block 6, Bedford Hills, $246,200
Garrett N. and Savannah B. Ballard to Ali Al-Juboori. 1002 Enterprise Dr. 304, $169,900
David F. Freyre to Commaboyz LLC. Lots 24-27, Hines Circle, $115,000
Aashish A. and Shivangi A. Shah to Kensley B. Nichols. Lot 5, section 5, Irvington Park Subdivision, $501,000
Ronald E. Dancy to Glenn Hanson and Samuel William Hanson. 101 Meadowview Dr., $129,900
John S. Tinsley, Peyton T. Wingfield, Leah V. Wingfield and John W. Wingfield to Childress Sisters’ Investments LLC. 3002 Rivermont Ave., $298,500
Carlton R. Gunter and Sharron J. Gunter to Cartice Witcher. Lot 7 and one-half of lot 5, block 14, Westover Heights, $137,900
Justin D. Crouse to Adam Christopher Shull. Lot 38, bock D, section 7, Vista Acres Subdivision, $189,900
Richard A. McLean to Joshua A. and Meghan E. Geisler. 223 Nottingham Circle, $243,000
Larry A. Bell and Deanna R. Bell, trustees to Melody A. and John D. Talley III. 170 Irvington Springs Road, $230,000
Lurline W. Braud to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustess. 2029 Pocahontas St., $60,000
Jacob M. Rose to William R. Atwell. Lots 4 and 5 and part of lot 3, block 2, parcel A, Sunset Heights Addition, $175,000
Svitlana K. Tucker to Forest Views LLC. Lots 5 and 6, block B, Mountain View, $65,800
Gerardo Guillermo to Kristyn A. and Robert L. Goodman. Lot 85, Northwynd Villages and Northwynd Towers, $187,000
Michael A. Releford and Jennifer A. Releford to Jennifer Lynn and Mark Stephen Mulvihill. 216 Winston Ridge Road, $172,000
Betty A. Gibbs to Carlos R. Colon Fazzi. Lot 42, Legacy Oaks, $230,000
Duane David Davis III and Nathaniel Thomas Cobbs to Borel Construction Company Inc. Lot 9, section 1, Skyview Park, $130,000
Forest Views LLC to Edward Hall. 1704 Taylor St., $26,400
Kevin M. and Bethany L. Davis to Michael Arthur and Charles Billingsley. Lots 185-188, plan B, Beverly Hills, $225,000
Zachary Rygh and Audra Rygh to Bedcova LLC. Lot 48, Stuart Heights, $92,000
Harry Franklin Good to Christina D. Withers. 1132 Moseley Dr., $152,900
James C. Whitehead and A.C. Whitehead to Carolyn L. Pannell. 2436 Mosby Ave., $50,000
Sharon R. Oglesby to Reeves Property Solutions LLC. 1512-1514 Augusta St., $48,000
Jonathan and Irina G. Fuller to DBI Capital Group LLC. Lots 5 and 6, block L, Barksdale Place, $93,000
Regina A. Harshman to JAM89 LLC. 903 and 903 A Wiggington Road, $1,180,000
Andrew J. and Julia N. Neiderer to Laura Marie Weant and Stephen W. Scoles. 244 Towne Crier Road, $220,100
Billy W. Pribble Jr. to Sharon Bower. Unit 312, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $133,000
Cortnie King and Jean Wariner to Adron R. Eastman. 1010 Moreview Dr., $175,000
Veronica E. Ford to Marion Tomlin. Unit 114-A, The Parkside Grande at Wyndhurst Condominium, $115,000
Thornsbury Properties LLC to Mary Ann Parker. 4628 Fairmont Ave., $116,000
Scoville Properties LC to Benjamin T. Hildreth. Condominium Unit C, phase 1, Lakeside Plaza Condominium Office Complex, $85,000
Gator Properties LLC to TRG & Associates LLC. Lot 2 and one-half of lot 3, Graves Mill Road, $195,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
PEC Real Estate LLC, 116 Nationwide Dr., addition, $1,298,850
Kroger Limited Partnership, 7805 Timberlake Road, renovation, $45,000
Wyndhurst Commercial Center LLC, 1705 Enterprise Dr. 140, renovation, $24,855
KWB Properties LLC, 6015 Fort Ave., renovation, $4,000
Ruben Lozano, 1110 Ashley Dr., repair, $90,000
Leslie Basten, 1615 Morrison Dr., addition, $1,600
James Davidson III, 139 Irvington Springs Road, new construction, $131,748.90
Victor Angell, 1928 Royal Oak Dr., addition, $8,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 105, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 130, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 128, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 126, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 124, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 122, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 120, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 118, new construction, $160,000
Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 116, new construction, $160,000
Melvin Tweedy, 2120 Burnt Bridge Road, addition, $10,000
Timothy Brown, 821 Trent’s Ferry Road, addition, $200,000
Chester Walker, 224 Legacy Oaks Circle, addition, $13,275
Zacry Kolegue, 1920 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $12,000
Long Meadows Inc., 3040 Forest Hills Circle, renovation, $12,000
Jonathan Clough, 2110 Eighth St., repair, $10,000
Ian Smith, 2831 Sedgwick Dr., new construction, $250,000
Brian Assent, 4925 Locksview Road, renovation, $10,000
Justin Rizer, 4940 Locksview Road, addition, $60,000
John Byrum, 205 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $6,400
Jeannine Sobotka, 122 Harrison St., addition, $75,000
Paul Slyman, 116 Old Spring Way, addition, $13,037.90
Justin Houser, 108 Kenwood Place, addition, $45,000
David Klous, 7121 Taylor Road, renovation, $6,000
Gregg Amonette, 3824 Peakland Place, renovation, $20,000
Leshea Bookman, 4618 Carver St., renovation, $5,000
Ferdinand Kain, 111 Wooldridge Circle, addition, $34,000
Cody Hughes, 1041 Dandridge Dr., renovation, $37,584
Lauren Brown, 4721 Heritage Dr., renovation, $45,000
Brian Killough, 403 Wyndhurst Dr., renovation, $64,000
Demetria Conner, 200 Devonshire Road, repair, $131,858.16
Jason Ferguson, 600 Norwood St., addition, $1,500
Regina Hendershaw, 1508 Radcliff Ave., renovation, $9,900
Meghan Carlson, 614 Bonair Circle, renovation, $15,000
