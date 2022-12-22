Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Betty B. Lewis, James H. Lewis, Steven B. Lewis, Karen Wilkinson, Darlene Campbell and Chris A. Lewis to Gina Ilene Tucker White. Lot 3, section 1, Vannmeade, $292,000

Joanne T. Suoghi to Steven M. and Cynthia L. Shockley. Lot 2, Stonewall Ridge, $289,000

Carolyn P. and James E. Fitzpatrick III to Wade N. Sears and Suzanne E. Sears. 657 Cherry Hill Road, $420,000

Brenda Hamilton to NBS Real Estate LLC. Parcel, off Potts Lane, $68,000

Brenda Hamilton to MOAB Properties LLC. 224 Rocky Hill Road, $25,000

Robert M. Harris III and Katrina Harris Leonard to Robert M. Harris IV. Parcel, 2 acres, Va. 610, $156,100

Stephen C. Martin and Maryvonne Laparliere Martin to Scott R. and Ellen JC McFarland. 186 S. Main St., $245,000

Appomattox County

David L. King to Leon W. and Dayna M. Barker. Lot 1, Oakville Road, $200,000

Eric D. Gilliam to Carolyn Faye Boggs. 5271 Promise Land Road, $172,500

Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant to The Laura Grady Mills Living Trust. Lot 1, Meadow Drive, $289,000

Jonathan and Magen Campbell to Tracy Louis Hart II and Courtney Elizabeth Hart. 2470 Trent Hatchery Road and adjoining parcel, $370,000

Sharon K. Campbell to DHT Woodworks LLC. 962 Log Cabin Road, $18,000

Bedford County

Pamela A. Hinkle to Lovick M. Hinkle III and Tina M. Tawney. Parcel, 26.301 acres, Va. 635, $212,000

Robert R. Crews and Jessie G. Crews to Craig Eastman and Priscilla Eastman. Lot 15, section 2, Kenmar Acres, $35,000

Rocky Alan and Hannah Caylin Fowler to Rita Marie Siegel. Parcel, Five Forks Road, $58,000

Judy C. Bading to David Christopher and Kathleen Ann Albrecht. Lot 107, section VI, Brookstone, $450,000

Samuel L. and Judith W. Deloach to Jerry O. and Myra L. Pumphrey. Lot 38, section 2, Mountain View Shores, $367,500

Peter Youn Lee to Aaron Dillon Utterback. Lot 68, Summerfield, $409,900

J&J Home Away LLC to Gordon and Kathleen Kingma. Lot 18, section C-2, Beechwood West, $660,000

Eddie Thompson to Alisha S. Arnold. Parcel 8, Va. 701, $120,000

Chestnut Hill Freewill Baptist Church Inc. to Jacob Lane Wood and Hannah Blair Eckard. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 122, $167,671

Lawrence Glen Puckett to George Buchan III and Eden Buchan. Lot 36, Oakcrest Hills, $10,000

Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Craig A. Hayes. Lot 1079 Skyway Drive, $90,000

Susan E. Uglow to Joshua Gate and Kate Nuckols Salton. Lot 177, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $660,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jerry Wayne and Sandra Hopkins Edwards. Lot 22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $410,950

Susan Hohenbrink to Erie R. and Shelly E. La Treill. Parcel, Va. 122, 1.801 acre, $222,500

Curry and Kelly Martin to Michelle LaPera. Unit 3404, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $147,000

Martha Barber to Marcella K. Arline. Lot 25, Thunder Ridge, $300,000

Steven L. Miller and Mary Ann Miller to David C. Gusler and Andrea B. Gusler. Lot 5, Wayland, $8,000

Tommy Duane Byrd to Jessie Lee Byrd. Parcel, 40 acres, adjacent to Va. 654 and Va. 655, $150,000

Patrick A. Cosmato to Edward and Wendy Lohr. Lot 15, section 2, Wedgewood, $10,000

Barbara P. Young to James C. and Lauren S. Record. Parcel, Pierpoint Court, $105,000

Susan Brown to Timothy P. and Valerie E. Hill. Lot 2, just south of Va. 613, 0.921 acres, $45,000

James M. Saunders and Janet R. Saunders to Lee and Jessica Paige Cross. Lot 19, Dove Valley, $340,000

Gary Clegg and Jamey Parks to Brandon P. and April W. Farmer. Lot 49, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $560,000

Corby W. and Melissa D. Hoback to William Jeffrey and Darla Ausel. 1959 Founding Way Road, $632,000

Campbell County

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Kyle A. and Olivia A. Beavon. Lot 6, Davis Acres, $435,700

Virginia W. Bryant to Michael W. Bryant and Marlee R. Bryant. Three parcels, Marysville Road, $100,000

DWI Investments LLC to CC Lynchburg VA 2 LLC. 52 FNB Drive, $850,000

Justin Hamlet to Chelsea N. Childress. Lot 20, section 4, Rainbow Forest, $264,900

Carolyn Colbert Frazier and Preston Grey Colbert Jr. to WRF Residential LLC. 2106 Railview Road and adjoining parcel, $165,000

IY LLC to Eric and Ann Dobrovolc. Lots 1 and 2, Marysville Road, $125,000

Gerald Ray Nolt and Alma Joan Nolt to Robert W. and Linda M. Everson. Lot 4, Buck Branch Subdivision, $42,000,

Jedi Construction LLC to Mark K. Goff. Lot 7, Grace Crossing, $281,500

Charles A. and Kathleen M. Grissom to Carrie L. Mattox and Jeremey D. Smulik. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $660,000

Mary Kathryn Hawkins to James D. and Julia A. Lane. Lot 18, section 1, Sherwood Forest, $315,500

Mark B. and Alyson J. Phillips to David L. and Diane L. Laree. 1048 Masons Mill Road, $105,000

Timothy A. and Corbin Rice to Colby McAuley. Lot 7, Monroe Lots, $250,900

Tamera Leigh Woodward to Perry W. and Tracy J. Meisenbach. Parcel, Town of Brookneal, off Old Main Street, $5,500

City of Lynchburg

Marie Gesila Capital LLC to Stephen J. Acree, Luke D. Acree and Mark A. Acree. Lots 26-40, Boonsboro Acres, $25,000

Faith of A Mustard Seed Consulting LLC to Derrick Hayes and Kimberly Alexander. 1108 Rockbridge Ave., $219,500

Pauline Cunningham to Hugh J. Reeves and Victoria E. Bartholomew. 2019 Bedford Ave., $63,000

Cohasset Re. LTD to John T. and Margaret H. Bruce. Lot 2, Citation Run, $1,260,000

Chestnut Realty LLC to Athanasios Petros Pyle. 2232 Otey St., $126,500

Samantha Hayman Carter to Tanell L. Fortney. 4605 Alabama Ave., $230,000

LREI LLC to Mynique Robinson-Christolin. 806 Erskine Ave., $139,900

Forest Views LLC to Barbara A. Clair. 2223 Cobbs St., $108,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Clover Properties LLC. 330 Stafford St., $163,000

DBI Capital LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 2A, 2B, 8A and 8B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $155,000

Richard Paul Overstreet to DSS Properties LLC. Lot 17, section C, Bedford Hills, $250,000

Justin M. Rizer and Angela M. Rizer to Gregory Alan Patrick and Maureen Christine Drohan. Lot 14, Regency Woods, $682,000

James Y. Yoshimoto, Mori E. Yoshimoto, Jamie J. Greiner to Mark Allen Duncan and Joy Elaine Duncan. 118 Hillview Drive, $585,000

Oaklink LLC to Jonathan D. and June O. Dunham. Lot 51, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $469,000

Joshua K. and Michelle L. Lockerman to Coral K. Foster. 1510 Wiggington Road, $215,000

Jerry D. Hanson to Liberty Saints LLC. 1614, 1616 and 1618 Moormans Road, $10,000

Kimberli D. White and Jared W. Hunter to 418W Cadbury LLC. Lot 26, block D, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $147,900

Powell Property Network Inc. to Moab Properties LLC. 1209 15th St. and lot 9, block D, South Hill Park and 314 Bay St. and 2127 Hanover St., $220,000

Rayburn Enterprises LLC to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. Lots 12 and 13, block B, Fort Crest Addition, $15,000

Joan R. Tice to Alvin L. and Rebecca A. Yancey. Lot 4, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $250,000

Building permits

Campbell County

FLMCO LLC, 26 Monkey Wrench Drive, steel building, $689,408

Joseph Rothgeb III, lot 11, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Winlove Properties LLC, lot 3, Spring Oaks Drive, new dwelling, $240,000

Brett Johnson, 449 Arrington Drive, roof, $8,500

Susan Moon, 150 Hightrail Lane, deck, $4,000

John Connolly Jr., 174 Jameswood Drive, solar panels, $15,795

Cathy Baker, 144 Hightrail Lane, deck, $15,000

Masman Development LLC, 2863 Waterlick Road, sign, $3,700

Michael Bortzer, 703 Hawkins Road, pole barn, $32,000

Gary Grossman, lot 21, Wards Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Moab Properties LLC, 7463 Gladys Road, deck, $2,000

Southside Food Inc., 240 Lusardi Drive, signs, $3,000

WK Land and Timber LLC, 8824 Wards Road, convenience store, $460,000

Mark Marston, lot 1, Village Highway, new dwelling, $225,000

TCM Properties Inc., 21330 Timberlake Road, storage building, $152,525

Albert Allen Jr., 244 English Tavern Road, remodel home, $5,000

Millennium Controls Inc., 22712 Timberlake Road, accessary buildings, $60,000