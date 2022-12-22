Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Betty B. Lewis, James H. Lewis, Steven B. Lewis, Karen Wilkinson, Darlene Campbell and Chris A. Lewis to Gina Ilene Tucker White. Lot 3, section 1, Vannmeade, $292,000
Joanne T. Suoghi to Steven M. and Cynthia L. Shockley. Lot 2, Stonewall Ridge, $289,000
Carolyn P. and James E. Fitzpatrick III to Wade N. Sears and Suzanne E. Sears. 657 Cherry Hill Road, $420,000
Brenda Hamilton to NBS Real Estate LLC. Parcel, off Potts Lane, $68,000
Brenda Hamilton to MOAB Properties LLC. 224 Rocky Hill Road, $25,000
Robert M. Harris III and Katrina Harris Leonard to Robert M. Harris IV. Parcel, 2 acres, Va. 610, $156,100
Stephen C. Martin and Maryvonne Laparliere Martin to Scott R. and Ellen JC McFarland. 186 S. Main St., $245,000
Appomattox County
David L. King to Leon W. and Dayna M. Barker. Lot 1, Oakville Road, $200,000
Eric D. Gilliam to Carolyn Faye Boggs. 5271 Promise Land Road, $172,500
Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant to The Laura Grady Mills Living Trust. Lot 1, Meadow Drive, $289,000
Jonathan and Magen Campbell to Tracy Louis Hart II and Courtney Elizabeth Hart. 2470 Trent Hatchery Road and adjoining parcel, $370,000
Sharon K. Campbell to DHT Woodworks LLC. 962 Log Cabin Road, $18,000
Bedford County
Pamela A. Hinkle to Lovick M. Hinkle III and Tina M. Tawney. Parcel, 26.301 acres, Va. 635, $212,000
Robert R. Crews and Jessie G. Crews to Craig Eastman and Priscilla Eastman. Lot 15, section 2, Kenmar Acres, $35,000
Rocky Alan and Hannah Caylin Fowler to Rita Marie Siegel. Parcel, Five Forks Road, $58,000
Judy C. Bading to David Christopher and Kathleen Ann Albrecht. Lot 107, section VI, Brookstone, $450,000
Samuel L. and Judith W. Deloach to Jerry O. and Myra L. Pumphrey. Lot 38, section 2, Mountain View Shores, $367,500
Peter Youn Lee to Aaron Dillon Utterback. Lot 68, Summerfield, $409,900
J&J Home Away LLC to Gordon and Kathleen Kingma. Lot 18, section C-2, Beechwood West, $660,000
Eddie Thompson to Alisha S. Arnold. Parcel 8, Va. 701, $120,000
Chestnut Hill Freewill Baptist Church Inc. to Jacob Lane Wood and Hannah Blair Eckard. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 122, $167,671
Lawrence Glen Puckett to George Buchan III and Eden Buchan. Lot 36, Oakcrest Hills, $10,000
Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Craig A. Hayes. Lot 1079 Skyway Drive, $90,000
Susan E. Uglow to Joshua Gate and Kate Nuckols Salton. Lot 177, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $660,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jerry Wayne and Sandra Hopkins Edwards. Lot 22, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $410,950
Susan Hohenbrink to Erie R. and Shelly E. La Treill. Parcel, Va. 122, 1.801 acre, $222,500
Curry and Kelly Martin to Michelle LaPera. Unit 3404, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $147,000
Martha Barber to Marcella K. Arline. Lot 25, Thunder Ridge, $300,000
Steven L. Miller and Mary Ann Miller to David C. Gusler and Andrea B. Gusler. Lot 5, Wayland, $8,000
Tommy Duane Byrd to Jessie Lee Byrd. Parcel, 40 acres, adjacent to Va. 654 and Va. 655, $150,000
Patrick A. Cosmato to Edward and Wendy Lohr. Lot 15, section 2, Wedgewood, $10,000
Barbara P. Young to James C. and Lauren S. Record. Parcel, Pierpoint Court, $105,000
Susan Brown to Timothy P. and Valerie E. Hill. Lot 2, just south of Va. 613, 0.921 acres, $45,000
James M. Saunders and Janet R. Saunders to Lee and Jessica Paige Cross. Lot 19, Dove Valley, $340,000
Gary Clegg and Jamey Parks to Brandon P. and April W. Farmer. Lot 49, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $560,000
Corby W. and Melissa D. Hoback to William Jeffrey and Darla Ausel. 1959 Founding Way Road, $632,000
Campbell County
Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Kyle A. and Olivia A. Beavon. Lot 6, Davis Acres, $435,700
Virginia W. Bryant to Michael W. Bryant and Marlee R. Bryant. Three parcels, Marysville Road, $100,000
DWI Investments LLC to CC Lynchburg VA 2 LLC. 52 FNB Drive, $850,000
Justin Hamlet to Chelsea N. Childress. Lot 20, section 4, Rainbow Forest, $264,900
Carolyn Colbert Frazier and Preston Grey Colbert Jr. to WRF Residential LLC. 2106 Railview Road and adjoining parcel, $165,000
IY LLC to Eric and Ann Dobrovolc. Lots 1 and 2, Marysville Road, $125,000
Gerald Ray Nolt and Alma Joan Nolt to Robert W. and Linda M. Everson. Lot 4, Buck Branch Subdivision, $42,000,
Jedi Construction LLC to Mark K. Goff. Lot 7, Grace Crossing, $281,500
Charles A. and Kathleen M. Grissom to Carrie L. Mattox and Jeremey D. Smulik. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $660,000
Mary Kathryn Hawkins to James D. and Julia A. Lane. Lot 18, section 1, Sherwood Forest, $315,500
Mark B. and Alyson J. Phillips to David L. and Diane L. Laree. 1048 Masons Mill Road, $105,000
Timothy A. and Corbin Rice to Colby McAuley. Lot 7, Monroe Lots, $250,900
Tamera Leigh Woodward to Perry W. and Tracy J. Meisenbach. Parcel, Town of Brookneal, off Old Main Street, $5,500
City of Lynchburg
Marie Gesila Capital LLC to Stephen J. Acree, Luke D. Acree and Mark A. Acree. Lots 26-40, Boonsboro Acres, $25,000
Faith of A Mustard Seed Consulting LLC to Derrick Hayes and Kimberly Alexander. 1108 Rockbridge Ave., $219,500
Pauline Cunningham to Hugh J. Reeves and Victoria E. Bartholomew. 2019 Bedford Ave., $63,000
Cohasset Re. LTD to John T. and Margaret H. Bruce. Lot 2, Citation Run, $1,260,000
Chestnut Realty LLC to Athanasios Petros Pyle. 2232 Otey St., $126,500
Samantha Hayman Carter to Tanell L. Fortney. 4605 Alabama Ave., $230,000
LREI LLC to Mynique Robinson-Christolin. 806 Erskine Ave., $139,900
Forest Views LLC to Barbara A. Clair. 2223 Cobbs St., $108,000
Noble Holdings LLC to Clover Properties LLC. 330 Stafford St., $163,000
DBI Capital LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 2A, 2B, 8A and 8B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $155,000
Richard Paul Overstreet to DSS Properties LLC. Lot 17, section C, Bedford Hills, $250,000
Justin M. Rizer and Angela M. Rizer to Gregory Alan Patrick and Maureen Christine Drohan. Lot 14, Regency Woods, $682,000
James Y. Yoshimoto, Mori E. Yoshimoto, Jamie J. Greiner to Mark Allen Duncan and Joy Elaine Duncan. 118 Hillview Drive, $585,000
Oaklink LLC to Jonathan D. and June O. Dunham. Lot 51, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $469,000
Joshua K. and Michelle L. Lockerman to Coral K. Foster. 1510 Wiggington Road, $215,000
Jerry D. Hanson to Liberty Saints LLC. 1614, 1616 and 1618 Moormans Road, $10,000
Kimberli D. White and Jared W. Hunter to 418W Cadbury LLC. Lot 26, block D, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $147,900
Powell Property Network Inc. to Moab Properties LLC. 1209 15th St. and lot 9, block D, South Hill Park and 314 Bay St. and 2127 Hanover St., $220,000
Rayburn Enterprises LLC to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. Lots 12 and 13, block B, Fort Crest Addition, $15,000
Joan R. Tice to Alvin L. and Rebecca A. Yancey. Lot 4, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $250,000
Building permits
Campbell County
FLMCO LLC, 26 Monkey Wrench Drive, steel building, $689,408
Joseph Rothgeb III, lot 11, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Winlove Properties LLC, lot 3, Spring Oaks Drive, new dwelling, $240,000
Brett Johnson, 449 Arrington Drive, roof, $8,500
Susan Moon, 150 Hightrail Lane, deck, $4,000
John Connolly Jr., 174 Jameswood Drive, solar panels, $15,795
Cathy Baker, 144 Hightrail Lane, deck, $15,000
Masman Development LLC, 2863 Waterlick Road, sign, $3,700
Michael Bortzer, 703 Hawkins Road, pole barn, $32,000
Gary Grossman, lot 21, Wards Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Moab Properties LLC, 7463 Gladys Road, deck, $2,000
Southside Food Inc., 240 Lusardi Drive, signs, $3,000
WK Land and Timber LLC, 8824 Wards Road, convenience store, $460,000
Mark Marston, lot 1, Village Highway, new dwelling, $225,000
TCM Properties Inc., 21330 Timberlake Road, storage building, $152,525
Albert Allen Jr., 244 English Tavern Road, remodel home, $5,000
Millennium Controls Inc., 22712 Timberlake Road, accessary buildings, $60,000