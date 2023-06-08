Property transfers
Amherst County
Sarah R. McCaskill to Brian and Katrina Burkey. 275 Rothwood Road, $298,000
Joshua S. and Jenna R. Cash to Corinne M. Zweidinger. Lots 1 and 2, Grandview Drive, $262,000
Eugene J. Clarke Jr. to Joshua Stevens and Jenna Rose Cash. 139 Garland Ave., $309,900
Teresa P. McCrickard and Pamela T. Martin to Lois M. Connelly. 395 Rothwood Road, $278,000
Ogbe Enterprises Inc. to Mark Tomlin. Parcel, Lot C, Whitehead Subdivision, $10,000
Thomas Owens and Alison Julia Lloyd to Kylie Marie Kidd. 210 Depot St., $243,000
Rebecca B. Rogers to Phillip and Teresa McKinney. Parcel, East Perch Road, 3.101 acres, $28,000
Llyod Charles and Sharon H. Sale to The Oceanus Group Corp. Parcel 1, 1.177 acres, Union Hill Road and parcel 2, 2.165 acres, Union Hill Road, $27,000
Appomattox County
Raymond Keith Coleman and Nelwyn C. Morris to Sara M. and Donald Lee Almond III. Parcel, 1.004 acres, Va. 656, $110,000
Deana Frescatore to Colton D. Branham and Jessica L. Marks. Parcel, Anderson Highway, 4.89 acres, $20,000
Keith L. Kramer to James and Chelsea Briana Moore. 2160 S. Fork Road, $625,000
Robert B. and Leslee S. Barner to Sean Patrick Frank and Alfonso Rotundo Belloso. Parcel, 2.75 acres, Chilton Road, $471,000
Bedford County
RTROLAND Inc. to Stephan J. Rhodes. Lot 20, section 4, The Highlands, $17,800
Nicolas K. and Tracy T. Hinze to Jeanette A. Kotonias. 1360 Rose Garden Drive, $535,000
Gary W. Cumby to Mark B. Hubbard and Cathy A. Hubbard. 1643 Mount Olivet Road, $610,000
Travis Sexton to Carl B. and Amy B. Parsons. Two parcels, Peaks Road, $160,000
Wagon Wheel 103 LLC to April A. Moore. 103 Wagon Wheel Trail, $800,000
Abbey Glen LLC to Brent W. Lilly Inc. Lot 13, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $76,000
Abbey Glen LLC to Brent W. Lilly Inc. Lot 12, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $74,000
Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Tammy Victoria Bogart. 1932 Eagle Point Road, $228,400
Christopher C. Langley to William Scott and Christie Leigh York. 3250 White Road, $799,900
Kenneth L. and Nicole D. Thorn to North Fork Ranch LLC. Parcel, along White House Road and Morningside Drive, $190,000
Linda L. Evans, Cecil T. Thompson III and David E. Thompson to William J. Einloth and Nancy G. Engle. Unit 2, building O, Clay’s Crossing, $265,000
Anthony C. Budzik, Stanley P. Budzik and Rosemary T. Konior to James Darby Parlett-Cofer and Caitlin Dana’e Milton. Lot 37, Hill Crest Subdivision, $130,000
Sheila R. Bayse to David F. Hall and Nona Catherine Roop Hall. Tract 10, section 1, Willowridge, $258,500
Thomas M. Webster and Jane A. Webster to Rodney A. and Chelsea E. Gray. Lot 27, Waterside, $385,000
James C. Bigger to Leonard M. Ligon Jr. and Loan C. Ligon. 1701 Wycliffe St., $340,000
Anthony W. Duke Jr. to 3in1 LLC. Parcel, Va. 617, $20,000
Roy J. and Theresa L. Kelley to Joshua P. Wargofcak. Tract 8, Quatrone Subdivision, $299,000
Roger Wayne Ferguson to Dustin and Margaret Gallimore. 1274 Sandy Level Road, $284,000
Mark D. Aldridge to Reynold D’Amato. Parcel, 6.253 acres, off of Old Cifax Road, $30,000
James A. Wells Jr. and Tammy Wells to Jonathan Jackson. Lot 37, section 2, Easterly Portion, $145,000
Campbell County
Titus Javan Schrock to Amber Dawn Bates. Lot 4, Va. 603, 0.87 acres, $90,500
Alan and Ann Parker to Kelly M. Bryant. Lot 29, section 1, Russell Meadows, $349,000
Crystal B. Burrill to Carrie D. Cordier and Heather J. Driggers. Lot 6, Bethany Road Subdivision, $129,900
Marian T. Huber, Dorothy T. Obrochta and Elizabeth T. Chambers to Jeffrey Carter. Lot 1, off of Camp Hydaway Road, $25,000
Jonas S. Miller and Mary J. Miller to Stephen and Denisa E. Ciucci. Parcel, 10.264 acres, Red House Road, $77,000
Hurt Tract LLC to Stephen D. and Allison F. Welsch. Lot 9, 15.37 acres, Va. 643, $55,000
Carrie C. Landrum to Matthew and Yao Miller. Lot 180, section 3, Braxton Park, $286,500
Matthew J. Mast and Carly A. Mast to Jacob P. Spearman. Parcel, Va. 761 acres, 1.267 acres, $255,000
Bennie F. Seay to David B. and Patricia P. Mueller. Parcel, East Ferry Road, $40,000
Margarita Isabel Naal to Nawal Wahabi. Lot 8, section 1, Gibsonland Subdivision, $164,900
David W. Roakes and Nicole Roakes to Tina Louise Sharp-Quinteros. Parcel, Long Island Road, $29,900
City of Lynchburg
Stephen J. Acree to Genius Enterprise LLC. 1717 Bedford Ave., $62,000
Michael A. Warrick to Stephen J. Acree. 1717 Bedford Ave., $40,000
B&L Properties LLC to 1618VA LLC. 1618 15th St., $25,000
Eric Bauer to Jean Capital LLC. 2721 Confederate Ave., $124,900
Charles W. Bennett Jr. to Kap Business Trust. 714 Wyndhurst Drive, $156,500
Maria I. Freitas to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 3009 Hillview St., $115,000
Angel Antonio Medina-Bravo and Muzangela Rojas-Mogollon to Payton D. Torrence Jr. and Amy L. Torrence. Lot 1, McKenna Farms, $710,000
Petru I. and Marliesa D. Grama to Micah and Victoria Elise Bromley. 310 Sussex St., $270,000
Schuyler and Cassidy Bryant to Shakena L. Yuille-Odrick. Lot 73, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $409,450
Robb A. Lemasters to William P. Burke. Lot 14, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $372,000
Kenneth Ray Martin and Mary Elizabeth Burleigh to CTT Investments Inc. Lot 22, section VII, Sheffield Subdivision, $9,000
Ashley R. Tare to Jenna McKenney and Preston Burling II. 204 Connecticut Ave., $310,000
Eddie A. Clark Jr. to Heather and James Kraus. 1620 McKinney Ave., $170,000
W.A.M.E. LLC to Hayley Elizabeth Privette and Jon Collins. 6405 Pawnee Drive, $259,900
Rita J. Cooley to TJ Seven Real Estate LLC. Lot 52, section 2, Maple Hills, $120,000
Wendy Li to Mauricio Cruz Gomez and Maria L. Cruz. Lot 54, section 2, Heritage Hills, $335,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 5A and 5B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 12A and 12B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
David D’Lopuhy to Charlie Timothy and Emily Overstreet. 107 Frederick Drive, $301,000
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to William G. and Dawn G. Gorman. 5404 Boonsboro Road, $420,000
James W. Elliott to Tog Revive LLC. Lot 7, block 8, Melrose Addition, $27,000
Tyree W. Davis Jr. to Iron Orchid LLC. 310 Monroe St., $4,000
Nancy A. Marple to Joshua P. Eager. Lot 4, section 2, Keystone Forest, $298,000
Jacqueline H. Early to Michael Dillard. 2717 Concord Turnpike, $2,500
Empire Capital LLC to Scout Project Group LLC. 310 Saint Augustine St., $201,300
Forest Investments LLC to RB30 LLC. Lot 6, block C, Fort Manor Drive, $80,000
Elizabeth Marin to Elizabeth Elin Fretheim. 2330 Fairview Ave., $157,500
Elijah Ezekiel Strong to Noe Rafael Loja Rios and Reyna Esperanza Ruiz Garcia. 1015 Early St., $66,300
Dawn M. Decker and Brenda Meadows to Terilyn Jeanette Goins. Lot 9, block 9, Mapleton Addition, $169,000
RB30 LLC to Goode Life LLC. Lot 3, Fort Crest Addition, $185,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Thomas Road Baptist Church, lot 6, off of the Blue Ridge Parkway, commercial addition, $27,600
Kenneth Christensen, 2212 Founding Way Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Joshua Oppenheimer, 1160 Foxmoor Place, addition, $200,000
Charles Bowman, 1420 John Locke Way, new dwelling, $300,000
Westyn Village LLC, 1115 North Westyn Loop, townhomes, $300,000
Darrell Powers, Beaver Dam Subdivision, new dwelling, $275,000
Ryan Buchanan, 1140 Mineral Springs Drive, alteration, $10,000
Allen Hall, 9144 Stewartsville Road, covered porch, $5,000
Grapevine Hollow Farm LLC, 1281 Grapevine Hollow Road, new dwelling, $880,791
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 14, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $224,000
Andy Chamberland, lot 33, Ivy Hill, new dwelling, $500,000
Donald Shire, 3276 Sharps Mountain Road, garage, $10,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., Elk Creek Road, new dwelling, $248,000
Charles Hudson, lot 29, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $600,000
Joseph Dawson, 110 Gross Point Drive, garage, $20,000