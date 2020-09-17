 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Albert L. Sparrow and Rosa K. Sparrow to Troy Dwayne Freeman. Lot 11, Flood Road, $15,000

Wanda Beasley and Dwayne Lee Clements to Travis Edwin and Tammy Beck Moss. Parcel, 0.669 acres, Possum Island Road, $12,000

Travis A. Lewis to Dennis W. and Melissa J. Hardenburg. 154 Whitehead Dr., $170,000

Gary L. Gilbert to Properties R Us LLC. Parcel, lot 32, Ned Brown Road, $21,500

Gary L. Gilbert to Properties R Us LLC. Parcel, lot 31, Ned Brown Road, $21,500

Jeremy Ray Litchford to Timothy George and Martha Shuflin Dart. Lot 4, Monacan Forest, $63,000

Joan P. Amiss to Kimberly D. Magruder. Lot 3, section 2, Coolwell Acres, $149,900

Douglas G. and Patsy S. Currier to Adam M. New, Raymond M. New Jr. and Gray P. New. Lot 12, River Road, $181,500

Richard M. and Margaret C. Cooper to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 27, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $35,000

Theodore Gus Macheras to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, Amelon Road, 28.923 acres, $215,000

Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker to Melissa B. Dishman. Lot 4, block 1, phase V, unit 104, Royal Gardens, $138,900

Jayne Harlow to Skylar M. Seals. Part of lots 153-158, Kiddhurst Acres, $140,000

Appomattox County

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Jimmie R. Harris. Lot 35, section II, Courtland Subdivision, $40,000

Robin W. and Ann T. Moore to Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant. Parcel, tract 4, off of Meadow Dr., 67.684 acres, $250,000

C. Lewis McDearmon Jr. to Steven T. Conner Homes LLC. Lot 1, Brinkley Subdivision, $19,000

Donna W. Martin to Michael M. and Tammie L. Carmody. Parcel, Rock Spring Road, $20,000

Good Life LLC to John C. and Laura B. Coflin. 1972 Pamplin Road, $41,900

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Cristy L. and Robert W. Boisey III. Lot 11, Maple Springs Estates, $29,000

Bedford County

Rachell J. and Robert F. Reilly Jr. to Damien and AMberlyn Sordelett. Lot 5, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $141,900

James P. and Crystal D Masterson to Johnny M. Gibson and Rhonda C. Gibson. Parcel, Dudley Road, Lakes District, $12,000

David Eccleston and Shelby Eccleston to Marsha L. Rock. Lots 14 and 15, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $139,950

James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to Travis and Corinne Harris. New lot 11, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $700,000

Carolyn M. Blevins to Casey Joseph and Natalie Ellen Davenport. Three parcels, Goggin Ford Road, Lakes District, $105,786

Stephen F. Nelson and Elizabeth Nelson to Cory Russell Redifer and Sarah Roberts Redifer. Lot 8, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $747,500

Thomas B. Van Horne, trustee to Coastal Medical Properties LLC. 1106 Dalton Point Road, Lakes District, $790,000

Kathryn Luth Sparhawk to David R. Huntington and Donna E. Walker. 504 Witcher Creek Lane, Lakes District, $485,000

Stanley L. Bryant and Cari A. Bryant to Gary L. Bruce and Beverly A. Bruce. Unit 152, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $360,000

Mark Todd and Kris C. McKenzie to 101 Scotch Pine Dr. LLC. 101 Scotch Pine Dr., Lakes District, $1,185,000

Kenneth Dunbar and Vicki Sue Smith to Journey Properties LLC. 605 Stewart St., Blue Ridge District, $5,000

Thomas A. Hayden to Joseph E. Dooley. 1124 Dearing Lane, Blue Ridge District, $48,500

John P. and Christy A. Keenan to Tiffany T. Shaw. Lot 56, Waterside, Lakes District, $120,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Charles B. and Helen B. Feeman. Lot 3, Crossroad, $199,000

Virginia M. Murphy and Jacqueline K. Foster to Yvonne H. Lear. Lot 5, Maymont Dr., Town of Bedford, $186,000

James M. Lindsay and Judy C. Albritton-Lindsay to Jeffrey T. and Jami M. Benson. Lot 19, Lakepointe, $98,000

James E. Downey Jr. to Hubert V. Vasser Jr. Lots 3-8, block 34, section B, Maps of Big Island, Peaks District, $44,000

Tracy Manley to Keystone Estate Inc. Parcel, Town of Bedford, Piedmont St., $50,000

Kevin C. Mann to Kristopher James and Charlotte Marie McNaney. Lot 5, block 7, section 2, Forest Park, $212,900

Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Chad Desimone. Lot 22, section II, Governors Hill, Town of Bedford, $197,000

Bruce O. Templeton to Jonathan B. and Alexandra G. Jones. Parcel, Templeton Mill Road, $33,000

RFC2017LAND LLC to SD-MF Holdings. Lot 42A, section 2, Forest Edge Subdivision, $40,000

Katie and Alvin D. Palmer III to Adam Clark and Rachel Elizabeth Carlock. Lot 15, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $284,900

Wendy J. Shields to Donald J. Fuss and Berkley T. Cardwell. Lot 33, section 2, Oak Ridge Estates, $276,700

Campbell County

Hollie Elisabeth Bruffy to Cynthia C. Walker to Phyllils S. Hartless. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $120,000

Jean Casey, trustee to William L. and Tina H. Chase. 230 Babcock Road, $120,000

Dana A. and Conrad J. Stevens to Jonathan M. and Ashley N.C. Mast. Lot 21, section II, Carriage Grove, $275,501

Teressa A. and Colen E. Davidson Sr. to Gregory I. and Celia C. Fero. 11700 Richmond Highway, $190,000

Remonia Oulds Davis to DRV Construction LLC. 736 Ridge Road, $54,000

Sarah H. Feagan to Kevin M. Bradley. Unit 407, Lighthouse Condominium, $109,900

Robin C. Jones and Jeannette Arrington to Jesse D. and Molly J. Gibbs. Lot 47, Concord Estate Subdivision, $269,900

Kelly L. and David Keith Dyess III to Adam and Morgaine Godwin. Lot 15, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $229,900

Harriet Shields Newton to John and Judy Payne. Lots 3 and 4, block 48, Kenland Heights, $29,500

Charles Matthew Fariss to Cody A. Lutz and Alyssa N. Lynch. Lot 9, Red Oak School Road, $85,000

James R. Herrmann to Jason and Rebekah M. Ornstein. Tracts 10F and 10C, Blue Ridge Farms, $28,000

Jeffrey and Christine Fulmer to Miriam R. Fields. Lot 12, section 2-A, Wildwood, $269,300

Daniel J. Geffken and Bethany D. Geffken to Juan De Dios Hernandez. Lot 13, section 2, London Forest, $268,000

Mitchell B. Shorter to Kenneth C. Blanks. Lot 2, section 1, Stone Court, $141,000

David D. and Vickie I. Pettus to Tyler F. and Chelsea A. Harrison. Tract No. 15, section 2, Holiday Forest, $385,000

Julia Smyser to Jenna L. Collins. Lot 17, section F, Powhatan Cox Tract, $190,000

Ryan and Samantha Nash to Michael Coley. Lot 19, pahse11A, Leesville Road Estates, $289,900

Raymond A. and Marilyn M. Morin to Joshua J. and Bobbie N. Armstrong. 522 Long Island Road, $277,000

City of Lynchburg

Dexter LLC to Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC. 1512 15th St., $40,000

VWJP LLC to Priority One Properties LLC. 1124 Stratford Road, $58,000

VWJP LLC to Priority One Properties LLC. 1720 Edmunds St., $27,000

Joseph D. and Mary Beth S. Vance to TT Rehab LLC. 912 Fillmore St., $58,000

Kelly Family Properties LLC to Andrew J. Barrick. Lot J-39, block J, Cornerstone, $177,000

Virginia Credit Union League to GMRT Properties LLC. 1207 Fenwick Dr., $1,600,000

Nancy Lee Vanzant, trustee to Joseph Deontaye Tucker and Jasmine Kierra Dawkins. 2024 Burnt Bridge Road, $189,900

Lillian B. Ballard to Derek L. Clement. Lot 8, Westover Heights Addition, $97,900

Charles Michael Lowry and Philip Michael Pantana Jr. to Ashton S. Hunter. 4623 Ferncliff Dr., $150,000

byforceva llc to Elevation LLC. Lot 163, Dearington, $5,000

Allison Leigh Bruce to Frederick Karl Overstreet. 303 Oakridge Blvd., $179,900

Kristen N. Strafford to Julie H. Smith. Lot 701, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $125,000

Landrea LLC to William B. Inge, trustee. 1900 Memorial Ave., $237,000

Brian and Jodi Salzmann to Jennifer Khaziga and Peter Kibyego Kilel. Lot 2, block A, Hancock Subdivision, $244,900

Julius George to Christopher E. and Jennifer L. Jordan. 2137 Rivermont Ave., $390,000

TY Funding LLC to Dianna S. Bolton. New lot 2B, Wiggington Heights, $230,000

Clagar Partners to DBI Capital Group LLC. 2625 and 2701 Confederate Ave., $265,000

John Noah Heafner and Shaun Saluta Heafner to Arliss Clayton Bryan IV. Lot 2, block H, Forest Townhouses, $85,000

The View at College Square LLC to Susan B. Tryall. 1600 Wards Ferry Road, 203, $131,000

James J. Carrington to Elevation LLC. 125 Virginia Episcopal School Road, $6,500

Robert J. Seidel Jr. to Brian R. and Kimberly A. Johnston. Lot 21, Wildwind Subdivision, $452,500

Adrienne Lindsay Watson to Michael E. and Dinah H. Watson. Lot 97, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $165,871.11

TY Funding LLC to Emir and Seretha Davis. Lot 8, Old Spring Estates, $125,000

Edward L. and Nancy M. Johnson to Denzell Dolsey and Phyllis Starks-Dolsey. 3208 Windmere Place, $165,900

Blackstone LLC to Daniel Arturo Gonzalez Garcia and Claudia Iniestra De Anda. Lot 6, block 2, Rose Lane, $65,000

John I. Davis, Leroy Cofield, Vernon T. Davis, and Audrey L. Alexander to Janice D. Merriman. 228 Payne St., $40,000

Christian Givens and William A. Smith to Lynn A. Younger. 2010 Kingston Ave., $89,000

David Steele to Bethany Treasure Doan. 622 Leesville Road, $90,000

Austin T. and Allison A. Jones to Wentworth Holdings LLC. Lot 126, Sterling Park Townhomes, $124,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Robert D. Crocker Inc., 2134 Old Forest Road, addition, $24,000

LU Wards Road Center Holdings, 2305Wards Road, addition, $108,000

Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road, new construction, $169,785

Stonewynd Properties LLC, 106 Duncraig Dr., new construction, $343,190

Dotson & Co. Land Holdings LLC, 1220 Greenview Dr., renovation, $959,067

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $10,800

Centra Health Inc., 2310 Langhorne Road, renovation, $426,000

Liberty University Inc., 800 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $17,654.33

Timberlake Station Group LP, 7701 Timberlake Road 1175, renovation, $3,500

Victor Weatherholt Trs., 101 Northwynd Circle Suite A, renovation, $3,000

Clyde Campbell, 1525 12th St., renovation, $12,600

Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $100,000

CB Fleet Co. Inc., 4615 Murray Place, renovation, $250,000

City of Lynchburg, 409 Perrymont Ave., addition, $815,000

City of Lynchburg, 1201 Main St., addition, $29,875

City of Lynchburg, 1200 Polk St., renovation, $123,000

City of Lynchburg, 4330 Morningside Dr., renovation, $280,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000

William Overacre, 89 Clopton Court, new construction, $370,000

Long Meadows Inc., 3043 Fulton St., new construction, $170,000

Long Meadows Inc., 3045 Fulton St., new construction, $170,000

David Wayne Mcaden Revocable Trust, 52 Clopton Court, new construction, $372,900

Landon Green, 304 Euclid Ave., repair, $12,000

Waltus Gill III, 3300 Woodridge Place, addition, $100,000

William Cabell, 317 Atlanta Ave., renovation, $9,600

Mitchell McFarland, 104 Nettie Court, addition, $6,240

John Norris, 120 Overlink Court, addition, $140,000

Joel Cockrell, 1313 Edley Place, renovation, $10,000

Darrell Howell, 104 Trinity Court, renovation, $15,000

Delores White, 107 Jublilee Dr., addition, $2,000

Andrea Lagala, 1032 Wiggington Road, addition, $2,000

Michael Neuland, 1522 Clayton Ave., renovation, $80,000

Hannah Metzger, 1525 Granville St., renovation, $4,800

Maria Vazquez-Castro, 16 Fredonia Ave., renovation, $4,000

David Johnson, 204 Perrymont Ave., addition, $6,722

Mary Ledford, 1217 Bell Tavern Road, addition, $30,720

Thomas Palmer, 206 Two Creek Dr., addition, $3,000

Ronald Moore, 3912 Handy St., addition, $13,000

Lauren Brown, 4721 Heritage Dr., renovation, $87,492

Robert Justis, 133 Chesterfield Road, addition, $45,000

David Johnson, 204 Perrymont Ave., addition, $8,500

Quinn Hershberger, 608 Euclid Ave., repair, $86,300

Kenneth Bennett, 22219 Cambridge Place, addition, $50,250

John Salmon IV, 144 Beacon Hill Place, renovation, $79,294.40

Hermann Ulrich, 2103 Woodcrest Dr., addition, $14,728

Elevation LLC, 800 Westview Dr., new construction, $90,000

Marshall Mays Jr., 311 Paulette Circle, addition, $9,000

Caitlin Bragg, 1820 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $49,372

Jeffrey Milton, 6113 Pawnee Dr., renovation, $28,000

Eric Baugher, 430 Coffee Road, renovation, $15,000

 

