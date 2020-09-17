Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Albert L. Sparrow and Rosa K. Sparrow to Troy Dwayne Freeman. Lot 11, Flood Road, $15,000
Wanda Beasley and Dwayne Lee Clements to Travis Edwin and Tammy Beck Moss. Parcel, 0.669 acres, Possum Island Road, $12,000
Travis A. Lewis to Dennis W. and Melissa J. Hardenburg. 154 Whitehead Dr., $170,000
Gary L. Gilbert to Properties R Us LLC. Parcel, lot 32, Ned Brown Road, $21,500
Gary L. Gilbert to Properties R Us LLC. Parcel, lot 31, Ned Brown Road, $21,500
Jeremy Ray Litchford to Timothy George and Martha Shuflin Dart. Lot 4, Monacan Forest, $63,000
Joan P. Amiss to Kimberly D. Magruder. Lot 3, section 2, Coolwell Acres, $149,900
Douglas G. and Patsy S. Currier to Adam M. New, Raymond M. New Jr. and Gray P. New. Lot 12, River Road, $181,500
Richard M. and Margaret C. Cooper to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 27, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $35,000
Theodore Gus Macheras to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, Amelon Road, 28.923 acres, $215,000
Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker to Melissa B. Dishman. Lot 4, block 1, phase V, unit 104, Royal Gardens, $138,900
Jayne Harlow to Skylar M. Seals. Part of lots 153-158, Kiddhurst Acres, $140,000
Appomattox County
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Jimmie R. Harris. Lot 35, section II, Courtland Subdivision, $40,000
Robin W. and Ann T. Moore to Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant. Parcel, tract 4, off of Meadow Dr., 67.684 acres, $250,000
C. Lewis McDearmon Jr. to Steven T. Conner Homes LLC. Lot 1, Brinkley Subdivision, $19,000
Donna W. Martin to Michael M. and Tammie L. Carmody. Parcel, Rock Spring Road, $20,000
Good Life LLC to John C. and Laura B. Coflin. 1972 Pamplin Road, $41,900
Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Cristy L. and Robert W. Boisey III. Lot 11, Maple Springs Estates, $29,000
Bedford County
Rachell J. and Robert F. Reilly Jr. to Damien and AMberlyn Sordelett. Lot 5, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $141,900
James P. and Crystal D Masterson to Johnny M. Gibson and Rhonda C. Gibson. Parcel, Dudley Road, Lakes District, $12,000
David Eccleston and Shelby Eccleston to Marsha L. Rock. Lots 14 and 15, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $139,950
James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to Travis and Corinne Harris. New lot 11, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $700,000
Carolyn M. Blevins to Casey Joseph and Natalie Ellen Davenport. Three parcels, Goggin Ford Road, Lakes District, $105,786
Stephen F. Nelson and Elizabeth Nelson to Cory Russell Redifer and Sarah Roberts Redifer. Lot 8, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $747,500
Thomas B. Van Horne, trustee to Coastal Medical Properties LLC. 1106 Dalton Point Road, Lakes District, $790,000
Kathryn Luth Sparhawk to David R. Huntington and Donna E. Walker. 504 Witcher Creek Lane, Lakes District, $485,000
Stanley L. Bryant and Cari A. Bryant to Gary L. Bruce and Beverly A. Bruce. Unit 152, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $360,000
Mark Todd and Kris C. McKenzie to 101 Scotch Pine Dr. LLC. 101 Scotch Pine Dr., Lakes District, $1,185,000
Kenneth Dunbar and Vicki Sue Smith to Journey Properties LLC. 605 Stewart St., Blue Ridge District, $5,000
Thomas A. Hayden to Joseph E. Dooley. 1124 Dearing Lane, Blue Ridge District, $48,500
John P. and Christy A. Keenan to Tiffany T. Shaw. Lot 56, Waterside, Lakes District, $120,000
Jedi Construction LLC to Charles B. and Helen B. Feeman. Lot 3, Crossroad, $199,000
Virginia M. Murphy and Jacqueline K. Foster to Yvonne H. Lear. Lot 5, Maymont Dr., Town of Bedford, $186,000
James M. Lindsay and Judy C. Albritton-Lindsay to Jeffrey T. and Jami M. Benson. Lot 19, Lakepointe, $98,000
James E. Downey Jr. to Hubert V. Vasser Jr. Lots 3-8, block 34, section B, Maps of Big Island, Peaks District, $44,000
Tracy Manley to Keystone Estate Inc. Parcel, Town of Bedford, Piedmont St., $50,000
Kevin C. Mann to Kristopher James and Charlotte Marie McNaney. Lot 5, block 7, section 2, Forest Park, $212,900
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Chad Desimone. Lot 22, section II, Governors Hill, Town of Bedford, $197,000
Bruce O. Templeton to Jonathan B. and Alexandra G. Jones. Parcel, Templeton Mill Road, $33,000
RFC2017LAND LLC to SD-MF Holdings. Lot 42A, section 2, Forest Edge Subdivision, $40,000
Katie and Alvin D. Palmer III to Adam Clark and Rachel Elizabeth Carlock. Lot 15, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $284,900
Wendy J. Shields to Donald J. Fuss and Berkley T. Cardwell. Lot 33, section 2, Oak Ridge Estates, $276,700
Campbell County
Hollie Elisabeth Bruffy to Cynthia C. Walker to Phyllils S. Hartless. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $120,000
Jean Casey, trustee to William L. and Tina H. Chase. 230 Babcock Road, $120,000
Dana A. and Conrad J. Stevens to Jonathan M. and Ashley N.C. Mast. Lot 21, section II, Carriage Grove, $275,501
Teressa A. and Colen E. Davidson Sr. to Gregory I. and Celia C. Fero. 11700 Richmond Highway, $190,000
Remonia Oulds Davis to DRV Construction LLC. 736 Ridge Road, $54,000
Sarah H. Feagan to Kevin M. Bradley. Unit 407, Lighthouse Condominium, $109,900
Robin C. Jones and Jeannette Arrington to Jesse D. and Molly J. Gibbs. Lot 47, Concord Estate Subdivision, $269,900
Kelly L. and David Keith Dyess III to Adam and Morgaine Godwin. Lot 15, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $229,900
Harriet Shields Newton to John and Judy Payne. Lots 3 and 4, block 48, Kenland Heights, $29,500
Charles Matthew Fariss to Cody A. Lutz and Alyssa N. Lynch. Lot 9, Red Oak School Road, $85,000
James R. Herrmann to Jason and Rebekah M. Ornstein. Tracts 10F and 10C, Blue Ridge Farms, $28,000
Jeffrey and Christine Fulmer to Miriam R. Fields. Lot 12, section 2-A, Wildwood, $269,300
Daniel J. Geffken and Bethany D. Geffken to Juan De Dios Hernandez. Lot 13, section 2, London Forest, $268,000
Mitchell B. Shorter to Kenneth C. Blanks. Lot 2, section 1, Stone Court, $141,000
David D. and Vickie I. Pettus to Tyler F. and Chelsea A. Harrison. Tract No. 15, section 2, Holiday Forest, $385,000
Julia Smyser to Jenna L. Collins. Lot 17, section F, Powhatan Cox Tract, $190,000
Ryan and Samantha Nash to Michael Coley. Lot 19, pahse11A, Leesville Road Estates, $289,900
Raymond A. and Marilyn M. Morin to Joshua J. and Bobbie N. Armstrong. 522 Long Island Road, $277,000
City of Lynchburg
Dexter LLC to Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC. 1512 15th St., $40,000
VWJP LLC to Priority One Properties LLC. 1124 Stratford Road, $58,000
VWJP LLC to Priority One Properties LLC. 1720 Edmunds St., $27,000
Joseph D. and Mary Beth S. Vance to TT Rehab LLC. 912 Fillmore St., $58,000
Kelly Family Properties LLC to Andrew J. Barrick. Lot J-39, block J, Cornerstone, $177,000
Virginia Credit Union League to GMRT Properties LLC. 1207 Fenwick Dr., $1,600,000
Nancy Lee Vanzant, trustee to Joseph Deontaye Tucker and Jasmine Kierra Dawkins. 2024 Burnt Bridge Road, $189,900
Lillian B. Ballard to Derek L. Clement. Lot 8, Westover Heights Addition, $97,900
Charles Michael Lowry and Philip Michael Pantana Jr. to Ashton S. Hunter. 4623 Ferncliff Dr., $150,000
byforceva llc to Elevation LLC. Lot 163, Dearington, $5,000
Allison Leigh Bruce to Frederick Karl Overstreet. 303 Oakridge Blvd., $179,900
Kristen N. Strafford to Julie H. Smith. Lot 701, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $125,000
Landrea LLC to William B. Inge, trustee. 1900 Memorial Ave., $237,000
Brian and Jodi Salzmann to Jennifer Khaziga and Peter Kibyego Kilel. Lot 2, block A, Hancock Subdivision, $244,900
Julius George to Christopher E. and Jennifer L. Jordan. 2137 Rivermont Ave., $390,000
TY Funding LLC to Dianna S. Bolton. New lot 2B, Wiggington Heights, $230,000
Clagar Partners to DBI Capital Group LLC. 2625 and 2701 Confederate Ave., $265,000
John Noah Heafner and Shaun Saluta Heafner to Arliss Clayton Bryan IV. Lot 2, block H, Forest Townhouses, $85,000
The View at College Square LLC to Susan B. Tryall. 1600 Wards Ferry Road, 203, $131,000
James J. Carrington to Elevation LLC. 125 Virginia Episcopal School Road, $6,500
Robert J. Seidel Jr. to Brian R. and Kimberly A. Johnston. Lot 21, Wildwind Subdivision, $452,500
Adrienne Lindsay Watson to Michael E. and Dinah H. Watson. Lot 97, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $165,871.11
TY Funding LLC to Emir and Seretha Davis. Lot 8, Old Spring Estates, $125,000
Edward L. and Nancy M. Johnson to Denzell Dolsey and Phyllis Starks-Dolsey. 3208 Windmere Place, $165,900
Blackstone LLC to Daniel Arturo Gonzalez Garcia and Claudia Iniestra De Anda. Lot 6, block 2, Rose Lane, $65,000
John I. Davis, Leroy Cofield, Vernon T. Davis, and Audrey L. Alexander to Janice D. Merriman. 228 Payne St., $40,000
Christian Givens and William A. Smith to Lynn A. Younger. 2010 Kingston Ave., $89,000
David Steele to Bethany Treasure Doan. 622 Leesville Road, $90,000
Austin T. and Allison A. Jones to Wentworth Holdings LLC. Lot 126, Sterling Park Townhomes, $124,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Robert D. Crocker Inc., 2134 Old Forest Road, addition, $24,000
LU Wards Road Center Holdings, 2305Wards Road, addition, $108,000
Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road, new construction, $169,785
Stonewynd Properties LLC, 106 Duncraig Dr., new construction, $343,190
Dotson & Co. Land Holdings LLC, 1220 Greenview Dr., renovation, $959,067
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $10,800
Centra Health Inc., 2310 Langhorne Road, renovation, $426,000
Liberty University Inc., 800 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $17,654.33
Timberlake Station Group LP, 7701 Timberlake Road 1175, renovation, $3,500
Victor Weatherholt Trs., 101 Northwynd Circle Suite A, renovation, $3,000
Clyde Campbell, 1525 12th St., renovation, $12,600
Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $100,000
CB Fleet Co. Inc., 4615 Murray Place, renovation, $250,000
City of Lynchburg, 409 Perrymont Ave., addition, $815,000
City of Lynchburg, 1201 Main St., addition, $29,875
City of Lynchburg, 1200 Polk St., renovation, $123,000
City of Lynchburg, 4330 Morningside Dr., renovation, $280,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr., new construction, $160,000
William Overacre, 89 Clopton Court, new construction, $370,000
Long Meadows Inc., 3043 Fulton St., new construction, $170,000
Long Meadows Inc., 3045 Fulton St., new construction, $170,000
David Wayne Mcaden Revocable Trust, 52 Clopton Court, new construction, $372,900
Landon Green, 304 Euclid Ave., repair, $12,000
Waltus Gill III, 3300 Woodridge Place, addition, $100,000
William Cabell, 317 Atlanta Ave., renovation, $9,600
Mitchell McFarland, 104 Nettie Court, addition, $6,240
John Norris, 120 Overlink Court, addition, $140,000
Joel Cockrell, 1313 Edley Place, renovation, $10,000
Darrell Howell, 104 Trinity Court, renovation, $15,000
Delores White, 107 Jublilee Dr., addition, $2,000
Andrea Lagala, 1032 Wiggington Road, addition, $2,000
Michael Neuland, 1522 Clayton Ave., renovation, $80,000
Hannah Metzger, 1525 Granville St., renovation, $4,800
Maria Vazquez-Castro, 16 Fredonia Ave., renovation, $4,000
David Johnson, 204 Perrymont Ave., addition, $6,722
Mary Ledford, 1217 Bell Tavern Road, addition, $30,720
Thomas Palmer, 206 Two Creek Dr., addition, $3,000
Ronald Moore, 3912 Handy St., addition, $13,000
Lauren Brown, 4721 Heritage Dr., renovation, $87,492
Robert Justis, 133 Chesterfield Road, addition, $45,000
David Johnson, 204 Perrymont Ave., addition, $8,500
Quinn Hershberger, 608 Euclid Ave., repair, $86,300
Kenneth Bennett, 22219 Cambridge Place, addition, $50,250
John Salmon IV, 144 Beacon Hill Place, renovation, $79,294.40
Hermann Ulrich, 2103 Woodcrest Dr., addition, $14,728
Elevation LLC, 800 Westview Dr., new construction, $90,000
Marshall Mays Jr., 311 Paulette Circle, addition, $9,000
Caitlin Bragg, 1820 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $49,372
Jeffrey Milton, 6113 Pawnee Dr., renovation, $28,000
Eric Baugher, 430 Coffee Road, renovation, $15,000
