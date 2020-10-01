Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Lillian F. Johnsen to Adam B. Greene and Melanie Lynn Carrier. 1840 Coffeytown Road, $460,000
Carolyn A. Singleton and Mark E. Escherich to Stephanie L. Williams. Lots 14-16, block 2, section 2, Elon Heights Subdivision, $211,000
Nora Jane Foster, James Edward Tomlin, Shirley Marie Bryant, Linda Gale Thompson, Harry Allen Tomlin and Sheila Annette Trent to Harry Allen and Patricia Tomlin. Parcel, 99 acres, Sweet Home, fronting Va. 633, $237,500
Joanne M. Campbell to Travis A. and Victoria C. Lewis. 233 Riversedge Lane, $227,900
Robin L. Eubank and Harry T. Eubank Jr. to Jason T. and Amanda M. Weber. 335 Lakeview Dr., $359,500
Martha R. Sandidge to Phillip Justin Perdieu. Lot 4, Peaks View Manor, $189,900
Christine Mae Terreo to Ricky Pomeroy and Janet Pomeroy. 684 Grandmas Hill Road, $117,679
Evelyn J. Loyd to Jonathan W. and Katelyn S. Perutelli. 130 Grove Ave., $159,900
Appomattox County
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Benjamin D. Cole to Benjamin D. and Kelly D. Cole. Parcel, 48.36 acres, near Richmond Highway, $19,344
Barbara V. Utterback to Janet S. Ferguson. Lot 3, section 1, Evergreen, $119,500
Triple 2 Farms LLC to Trygve and Beth N. Teigen, Albin and Kimberly Hawkins and Arlene Wright. 8 parcels, Bellview Road, $430,000
Benjamin Kyle Martin to Karleigh H. Moore and Christian Hunter Ison. Lot 36, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $165,000
Gerald V. Sims II to Robert R. Morris. Parcel, fronting Va. 627, 6.72 acres, $25,900
Bedford County
Anne P. McCroskey to John N. and Mary M. Anderson. 1200 Rock Spring Road, Blue Ridge District, $117,000
Gaila D. Thompson to CMH Homes Inc. 102 Indian Rose Road, Blue Ridge District, $35,500
PMC Distribution Inc. to Peter L. and Elizabeth A. Spielman. Lot 14, section 8, High Point, Lakes District, $1,041,400
Caroline Therese Finnegan, trustee to Julie P. and Ronnel S. Parker Jr. Lot 8, Gross Point, Lakes District, $1,024,709
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Allison Michelle Repp. Unit 3301, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $71,500
Robert Linwood Quick Jr., trustee to DarkoVrljic and Kathleen R.E. Garland. 1032 Family Circle Lane and additional adjacent parcel, Lakes District, $167,000
John T. Davis to James Terry. 1314 Altice Road, Lakes District, $259,000
Sherrie D. Thibodeau to John Steven Stanczyk. 3691 and 3693 and additional parcel, Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $410,000
Roberto Alexander Machado to Carolyn Reynolds. Lot 3, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $169,900
Charles L. Chauvin to Terry D. Bradley, Jacqueline J. Bradley, David A. Bradley and Patrick M. Bradley. 103 Shore Dr., $680,000
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Tracie and Teresa B. Grant. 1273 Graves Harbor Trail, Lakes District, $77,000
James McKelvey to Smith Mountain Lake Farm LLC. 14917 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $319,900
Robert A. Witt to Troy Bennett. Parcel, 0.953 acres, Va. 715, Lakes District, $12,000
David R. and Donna Schoenberg Haarz to Douglas N. and Mandy Eames. 205 Oak Crest Dr., Lakes District, $340,000
Mary Ann Howley to Michael Cote and Noshaba Ihsan Haq. Lot 121, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $782,500
John A. and Georgina K. Fedrigo to Michael S. and Debra Lee O’Donnell. Lot 14, 6th Fairway, section 14, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $375,000
Gloria J. Thomasson to Kevin Dana Thomasson. New lot A, Thomasson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $119,000
Mark A. and Teresa A. Shaffstall to Michael Johnston and Eric M. Johnston. Unit C6b, phase III, The Pointe at Marnier’s Landing, Lakes District, $246,000
Roger D. and Faye S. Cox to Joseph C. Pitts and Josanna Simpson. 5069 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $127,000
Brittany D. Crinkleton to Summit Investors Group Inc. Lot 3, block II, section A, Wildernest, Lakes District, $90,000
Ronald W. and Karen Coman to John M. and Tiffani V. Childress. Parcel, near Forest Cove Dr., Lakes District, $95,500
Edward W. Crismond Jr. to Robert McWhirt and Elizabeth M. McWhirt. Parcel 15, section III, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $30,000
Robert A. Sitterley and Sharon P. Sitterley to Ann M. and Thomas B. Stevens Jr. 3357 Trading Post Road, Lakes District, $520,000
Bradford Crossing LLC to Thomas E. and Debora S. Green. Lot 21, Bradford Crossing, Center District, $89,500
Marc J. Degroat and Ingrid A. Vargas to Christopher Neil and Rosa Deloatch. Lot 23, block 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $357,500
Mary T. Robinson to Chad James and Amy Jo Erb. Lot 11-A, Fox Creek Farm, $323,000
Evan Matthew Boyd and Taylor R. Stanley Boyd to Lajoya C. Parrish. Lot 8, block B, Village of Jefferson Woods, $145,000
Daniel W. and Cassie K. Brown to Crystal S. Brown. 1153 Bowyer Loop, $155,000
Blake T. Moore to Drake E. Whitlow and Amy Alise Zimmerman. Lot 25, Town and Country, $211,500
Donald T. Ritchie and Almetrius B. Hicks to Tramybe Wyatt and Ronetta Sharee Hicks. Lot 75, section 1, Homestead Haven, $164,900
Frank W. Hunter to Rock Castle LLC. 0 Rock Castle Road, $19,000
Sue P. Hillsman to David Alexander and Nasalia Leticia McKinney. Parcel, Longwood Ave., $230,900
Jefferson Meadow LLC to Brenda T. Tymchyn. Lot 36, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
Lake Manor Developers LLC to Calvin Drew and Caroline Holt Cayton. Lot 51, Lake Manor Estates, $640,000
John Wesley and Mary Dianne Davis to Jeffrey A. and Marlena P. Eggeling. Lot 10, section 4, Forest Lakes, $329,100
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Stacy Dean and Mary Erquiaga Pettry. 2, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $504,900
Joshua Thomas Harrison and Kara Michelle Harrison to Caleb E. Berthiaume and Cassidy L. Knowles. Lot 8, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $238,300
Jedi Construction LLC to Cody A. Williams and Kayla R. Simpson Williams. Lot 2, Crossroad, $256,000
Bernard M. Fauber Jr. to Cleo A. Samuel. Revised lot 30, Sleepy Oak Villas, $301,500
Highland Oak Partners LLC to Aaron Bruce and Courtney Lynn Stamn. Lot 14, Jefferson Meadows, $439,900
Stacy D. Pettry and Mary Erquiaga Pettry to Christopher V. Daniels. 1154 Lowry Ridge Court, $375,000
Donna Stratton to Lauren Metz and Andrew Bennington Anderson. Lot 1, phase 2, Brookstone Estates, $500,000
Ryan M. and Sarah J. Pettit to Joshua Thomas and Kara Michelle Harrison. 129 Sailview Dr., $316,900
Jennifer W. Ring to David C. and Cindy M. Helfrich. Lot 34, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $225,000
Robert B. Hancock and Georgia A. Hancock to Tracy K. Harris and Jeremy B. Harris. Lots 3 and 4, Goff Valley Subdivision, $725,000
Larry Montecino and Cheryl A. Montecino to Robert B. Hancock and Georgia A. Hancock. Lots 56 and 57, Peaks View Lake Estate, $460,000
Campbell County
21934 Timberlake LLC to Kristen N. Stafford. Lot 47, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900
Kevin C. Mann to Kristopher James and Charlotte Marie McNaney. Lot 5, block 7, section 2, Forest Park, $212,900
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC. Lot 47, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000
William E. Hughes to Kevin S. Justice. Lot 2, Greenhouse Road, $251,000
Barbara Powell Staton to John Blair Mitchell Jr. Parcel, 1 acre on Va. 656, $157,500
Howard R. Heim and Mavourneen A .Heim to John M. Fabor and Pamela A. Milson. Lot 4, phase VI, Runaway Bay, $95,000
Teresa Fox and Jeremy Weatherford to Zachary L. Steadman and Felicia Mason. 473 Hickok Road, $235,000
Rouchdy Ghezail and Robin Penelope Patton to James F. and Della M. Burnette. Lot 7, section 1-B, Wildwood, $76 North Ridge Lane, $270,000
Dorothy Romo to Walter Otis Laughlin Jr. Lot 2, fronting Va. 600, $125,000
Helen S. Brown to Larry E. and Lee Ann Rose. Lot 56, section 4, Rainbow Forest, $215,000
Menyhert N. Csabi and Katherine M. Morales-Csabi to Irene Buss. 811 Tenth St., $76,000
Gregory R. and Phyllis R. Mason to Steven Dwayne Bobbitt. Lot 4, Twin Lakes Subdivision, $176,000
William S. and Sarah C. Parsons to Eric Rickman and Bonita Hucks. Lot 45, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $246,900
Town of Altavista, Virginia to Armory Holdings LLC. 1502 Avondale Dr., $475,376
Mark A. Epperson and Rose S. Epperson to Summer A. Lang. Lot 34, phase 1, section 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $123,700
City of Lynchburg
James L. Lipscomb and Brenda Lipscomb to Yogendra Patil. Lots 7 and 8, block 2, Brooklaw Addition, $90,500
Lozetta S. Johnson and Cynthia M. and Charles M. McGinnis Jr. to Joanne M. and Robert T. Morse Jr. Lot 2, Candlewood Court Villas, $200,000
TNT MGMT 1 LLC to Lynchburg Real Estate LLC. 2369 Aragon St., $44,000
David J. Baggett to Melissa R. Truman. Parcel, Ashburn Hills, $169,000
Michael P .Henry to Alfreda R. Spinner. Lot 4, block F, phase 1-A, Fieldstone Manor, $154,000
William T. Ramsey and Marianne S. Ramsey to Connected Living LLC. Lots 37-40, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $8,500
William T. Ramsey and Marianne S. Ramsey to Connected Living LLC. Lots 33-36, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $8,500
William T. Ramsey and Marianne S. Ramsey to Connected Living LLC. Lots 29-32, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $1,000
Walker and Kate W. Sigler to Melissa N. and Timothy M. Davidson Jr. 2109 Link Road, $387,500
Scott J. Wilson to Taylor Nelson, Robyn Anderson and Cali Anderson. Lot 112, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $179,900
John J. and Christine M. Lacoy to Christopher Faraldi. Lot 6, unit 406, block 1, Wyndhurst, $154,000
Darren E. and Lori V. Hercyk to Robert E. Mooty. Lot 16, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $180,000
Long Meadows Inc. to White Cliffs Properties LLC. 3033 Fulton St., $256,900
Nicolas A. Slagle to Joseph Andrew Ruck. Lot 131, Stuart Heights, $80,000
Abram Loper to Frank Arbusto and Sarah Roy. 1515 Rivermont Ave., $175,000
Jorge D. Nichols to Lokate LLC. 132 Phillips Circle, $137,580
Brayden G. Hogan to Mann Custom Builders Inc. Lot 2, bock C, section 1, Seven Oaks Development, $23,000
Curt N. Baker and Patricia E. Leveski to Christopher V. Daniels and Melissa K. Daniels. 1500 Linden Ave., $360,000
Robert R. Johnson and Gail P. Johnson, co-trustees to Michael H. Freund and Vicky L. Freund. Lot 86, Legacy Oaks, $218,000
Michael K. Myers and Angelique M. Swogger to James Elder. Lot 21, Northwynd Villas, $204,000
E & J Investments LLC to Wistar Nelligan III. Unit 14, 11th Street Lofts, $187,500
Lorenzo K. Watson to Jonathan Glenn Miller. 1321 Cherokee Ave., $155,000
Phyllis C. Vassar, Shirley C. Caskie and Paul J. Feinman to Aaron C. Moody. 175 Holmes Circle, $90,286
Richard C. and Patricia A. Adams to Nathan Harrison and Gabrielle Lead Camera. Lot 16, section 7, New Towne, $220,000
Peter R. and Cheryl H. Smith to James E. Watkins III and Kanikia J. Campbell. Lot 13 and part of lot 12, Chipokim, $307,000
Fred C. and Shirley T. Thomas to Robert P. Minneci and Tommie Jean Christensen. Lot 9, block 1, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $292,500
Matthew J. and Susan C. Braud to Thomas M. Blackburn Jr. Lot 8, block B, Raleigh Heights, $50,000
Lois M. Noel to Karen A. Stober. 2007 Pansy St., $175,000
David D. Bellows to LMST Ventures LLC. 110 Yorkshire Circle, $177,500
Alan R. Tunkel to TT Rehab LLC. 210 Cleveland Ave., $205,000
James T. and Tracy T. Ellett to Sue Ann Lunt. 406 Fleetwood Dr., $177,400
Tony Curtis Davis to Mary Kay Campbell. Lot 9, block 4, Linkhorne Forest, $330,000
Angel L. Olds to Kirsten Joy Filiberto. 2756 Greenhill Lane, $255,000
Brenda Darlene Bryant to Noble Holdings LLC. 1112 Knight St., $7,000
Justin Noah and Gabriella Antonia Cummings to Darrin Deshano, April L. Deshano and Mark Deshano. Lot 3, Stuart Heights, $116,000
David Craig Minner and Renee Minner to Paul and Cathleen R. Bishop. Lot 31, block 12, Radcliff, $90,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Scott Hicks, Crowder Road, pole barn with lean-to, $80,000
Woodberry Associates LLC, 1071 Woodberry Square Place, Blue Ridge Montessori School, building 3, $500,000
Hilbish Investment Group Inc., 1036 Jubal Early Dr., roof, $14,850
Leo Van Buuren, 14901 Forest Road, renovation, $285,000
Kevin Foster, lot 11, section 20A, Farmington, new dwelling, $255,000
Stephen Jackson, 1092 Brigade Place, deck, $25,950
Mark MacGregor, 1618 Bethany Church Circle, garage, $10,000
Christopher Barber, 2743 Bellevue Road, add bathroom, $8,500
James Wade, Diamond Hill Road, garage, $14,000
Christopher Clark, 1067 Blue Heron Circle, porch, $7,000
NBI Development LLC, lot 170, Mayberry Hills, new dwelling, $180,000
Forrest Gray, 5511 Dundee Road, new dwelling, $226,400
Rachel Walter, 131 Charmwood Circle, alteration of basement, $25,000
Debbie White, lot 115, Somerset Meadows, new dwelling, $285,000
Fred Smith, lot 1, Goodview Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Richard Ferguson, Thaxton Mountain Road, new dwelling, $299,600
Brandon Shafer, 9608 Falling Creek Road, building, $33,000
Riley Mayhall, 1855 Teass Terrace, new dwelling. $567,351
Jonathan Davison, 1340 Old Goffs Road, shed, $10,000
Thomas Bell, 2895 Patmos Church Road, new dwelling, $750,000
Zachary Crowgey, tract 2, Legacy Springs Road, new dwelling, $220,000
John Hibbs, lot 5, Tall Timber Dr., new dwelling, $750,000
Derek Wilkins, 100 Willowood Dr., garage, $50,000
Justin Victor, 2122 Elkton Farm Road, finish basement, $40,000
Patrick Hooper, Hawks Hollow Road, new dwelling, $399,000
Rockland Ritenour, 1223 Lester Lane, deck, $6,000
Brad Farr, 1875 Lone Oak Crossing, pol, $25,000
Karen Graybill, 2978 Mt. Olivet Road, swim spa, $17,495
Kenneth Goodman, 1621 Meadow Down Dr., pool, $40,000
Brian Gray, 1070 Fairview Church Road, solar panels, $59,656
Charles Mitchell, 6202 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, solar panels, $60,040
