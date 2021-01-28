 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert E. Day Jr., Robert E. Day III and Christina J. Day to Joseph Yelle. 611 Kings Road, $430,000

Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle to David Benjamin Whalen and Rebecca Marie Dancey. Lots 178-181, Kiddhurst Acres, $272,500

Raymond E. and Martha C. Lloyd to Elijah Montgomery and Tamika Kay Lloyd. 308 Meadow Hollow Loop, $188,000

Michael A. Panzarino to Steven D. and Katherine Dancey. Parcel, Hillcrest Dr., $16,500

Jeffrey M. Thomas to Jason M. Critzer. 180 Wildwood Dr., $169,900

Arrington Storage LLC to Christopher Kevin Surabally and Kamla Anna Dubar-Surajbally. 1154 Boxwood Farm Road, $14,000

Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Alice E. Ogden. 410 Amelon Road, $97,550

T & T Properties L.L.P., Jeffrey M. Thomas, Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Jeffrey M. Thomas. 281 Old Wright Shop Road, 331 and 341 Amelon Road, $120,150

Linda P. Wilkes, Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Brenda W. Smoot. 998 Winesap Road, $103,000

Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Tract 7, Amherst Plantation, section17, $53,000

Kimberly C. Parker to Christopher L. and Elizabeth L. Marcus. Parcel, off of Ridge Dr., $38,800

Hazel R. Sprinkle to Jack L. Childress and Abigail M. Childress. Lot 41, Abee Manor, $200,000

William and Janice T. Turner to Kenneth Charles Nance II. Parcel, 110.380 acres, off of West Perch Road, $172,000

Appomattox County

Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Thomas Blane Massie and Teresa M. Massie. 427 Little Bear Lane, $4,500

Ismael J. and Sara N. Labiosa to Sidney Randolph II. Lot 5, Sunnydale Addition, $245,000

RFJ Properties LLC to Haven’s Ridge LLC. 1977 Stonewall Road, $90,000

Kathy M. Carr, Angela M. Booker, and Melanie M. Harris to AZ Homes LLC. Parcel, Va. 605, about one mile east of Beckham Post Office, $53,000

Julia M. Morgan, Kendall E. Giles and Anna C. Morgan to Graham T. Loy and Mason C. Canada. Lot 2, Va. 643, 1.03 acres, $282,000

Wayne E. Meador and Marion B. Meador to Sarah Elizabeth Booth and Jose Manuel Castillo Castejon. Lot 2, off of Liberty Chapel Road, $182,000

Jeremy M. Pretko to Kendall and Brittany Nichole Kinzie. Lot 5, 10.89 acres, off of Va. 679, $154,150

Jason D. Meyers to Vernon and Cindy Martin. Lot 11, McKinney Subdivision, $199,900

John T. Shephard Jr. to David L. Cash Jr. 363 Honey Bee Lane, $105,900

Bedford County

Teresa G. Zizack and Jennifer G. Howe to Kendra S. and George T. McLamb III. Lot 5, Sallie Musgrove Estate, Lakes District, $1,400,000

Arlend J. Nodland to Jeffrey T. and Jennifer E. Coston. Lot 11, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $749,000

David L. and Barbara S. Koger to CXL Inc. Amended lot 32, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $380,000

Eugene W. Pry Jr. to Andrew C. and Shannon K. Sevey. 112 Breezewood Lane, Blue Ridge District, $227,000

Steven and Karen Dillard to Thai Q. Tran and Hong Tham T Vu. 2nd revised lot 10, section 1, Lakes Edge, Blue Ridge District, $185,000

Tyler D. Brown to Dustin W. and Candace M. Choate. Lot 4, Ayers Acres, Lakes District, $169,000

Marlena M. Sloan to Daniel Insley Sale. Lot 7, Va. 714, Echols Creek, Lakes District, $136,900

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Farrington Estates LLC. Unit 3102, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $65,000

Samuel E. and Damaris Leonor to Leonard S. and Christine B. Poirier. Lot 22, Overlook Estates, Lakes District, $30,000

Ginger Investments LLC to Lance W. Hayes. Parcel, Timberwood Lane, Lakes District, $29,950

Freedomhill Properties LLC to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, 1 acre, Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $12,000

Wendy Witt Plattus to Lauren K. Bilbrey. Lot 13, Huntington Heights, $125,000

Timothy W. and Renae M. McGuire to ZWC Holdings LLC. Lot 14, Otter Lea, $65,000

Kevin L. and Rachel J. Rawls to Sandra E. Schlosser. Lot 26, section 1, Ivy Hill, $343,000

Keith A. Wilson Sr. to ECP LLC. Lot 9, 1.3066 acres, Center District, $35,000

Maitland Dennis Plumley to Hugh D. Lederman. Lot 30, Governor’s Hill Subdivision, $215,000

Cindy Steen Hackman to Jennifer Coleman Ellis and Daniel James Ellis. 3035 Mob Creek Road, $120,000

Nicole Patricia Tate to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 3, Madison St., $23,500

Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Steven B. and Junia Olsen. Lot 56, section 3, North Hills Subdivision, $156,750

Christopher W. and Jennifer Lynn Chaffee to Morgan Brynn Horne to Braxton Pfaff. Lot 6, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $353,000

Shane T. Miller and Laura J. Miller to Veronica Rigler. 110 Elkridge Dr., $307,000

Carolyn F. Hartman to Anne Carline Motta Ferreira. Lot 2, section II, Fox Hill Heights, $182,500

Theodore M. Williams IV to Mark Hortsemeyer and Barbara Hortsemeyer. Lot 6, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $660,000

Gregory R. and Kacie R. Craft to David and Bethany L. Marshall. Lot 3A, Walnut Hollow, $217,400

William Earnest Thornhill and Christian J. Bowe, co-trustees to Christopher Jason and Laurie Ellen Dowd. Tracts 7 and 8, 24.608 acres, on or near Va. 637 and Va. 643, $585,000

Malcolm David and Susan Elizabeth Francis David L. and Janet L. McGraw. Lot 31, Serene Creek Run, $437,500

Audrey T. Haugan to Gayle B. and Royston Jester IV. Lot 125, section II, Glenbrooke, $374,900

Nicholas P. Johnson to Nicholas B. Smith. Lot 33, Omni Place Subdivision, $199,900

Wachob Holdings LLC to Wendy Witt Plattus. 207 East Depot St., $250,000

Sandra Mann and Michael T. Ingram Jr. to Matthew J. Braud. Lot 3, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $224,900

Terrace View Associates LLC to Kevin A. and Katie J. Brown. Parcel, Terrace View Road, $150,000

Jeremy Brian Hellman and Andrew Terrance Hellman to Wayne L. and Amy L. Brown. Lot 1, section 2, Evergreen Lake, $385,000

Douglas R. and Denise M. Schuch to Robert B. and Georgia A. Hancock. Lot 62, Peaks View Lake Estate, $565,000

Steven D. Overby to Koddie W. and Paige M. Staples. 6158 Charlemont Road, $230,000

Marian D. McCarty to Electrik Properties LLC. Lot 26 and 27, section 3, Joplin Terrace, $140,000

Campbell County

AZ Homes LLC to Antonia De Jesus Arzabal Aguilar. Lots 17-20, Woodlawn Subdivision, $234,900

Commaboyz LLC to Gary Proffitt. 600 Ninth St., $47,000

Wanda O. Little to Michael Lee and Stephanie Hogan Mitchell. 5245 Dearborn Road, $186,000

Lexine R. Gill to Michele Dionisio. 1207 Woodlawn Ave., $87,000

Linda Bailey-Stone to Patricia Louise and Roy Lee Dudley Sr.1001 Eighth St., $168,000

Elizabeth A. Lerner and Curtis M. Talbott Jr. to Harold McKinley Lenwood Doss. 2047 Winfall Road, $97,000

T. Delaware Properties LC to Burks Enterprises LLC. Lot 14, section 4, Progress Park, $120,000

John Luke Robertson and Mary Kate McEacharn Robertson to Stephen J. and Suki Tucker. Lot 11, Thomas Acres, $216,000

Charles A. Schneider, trustee to Braxton W. Carter. Lot 3, phase 1, Leesville Road Estates, $281,000

H & S Holding Properties LLC to Katherine Hill Daniel. Lot 8, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $294,000

8102CPR LLC to Joshua and Stephanie Gomes. 170 Delaney Dr., $289,900

Deborah C. Jones and Anne C. Marr to Destin K. Brown. 1601 Dale Ave., $149,900

Commaboyz LLC to Bethany Brown. 602 and 606 Ninth St., $50,000

Brenda-Ann and Stephen L. Brundage to Courtney F. Habermas and Kevin C. Habermas. Lot 3, unit 3. Section 2. The Crossing, $240,000

David J. and Janice S. Partie to Rodney Paul Burnett. Lot 13, section 3-B, Wildwood, $160,000

Larry Board Swain to Caleb M. Knauss and Kirsten C. Wick. 1544 Main St., $130,000

Benjamin J. and Mary J. Murch to Mark K. and Deborah L. Ledbetter. Lot 7, block B, section C, Powhatan Cox, $230,000

Charles R. Hughes III to Pamela C. and Dennis James Hayes. Parcel, Poor House Road, $382,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to John H. and Renee M. Caltagirone. Lot 8, Emberly Way Subdivision, $309,500

Michael B. Stephens and Mary P. Stephens to Timothy I. Henry. Lot 5, section 1, Westin Oaks, $269,900

City of Lynchburg

Diana G. Danby to Norma M. and John M. Carey. Lots 1 and 2, Manton Dr., $206,000

Richard A. Seay and Linda S. Seay to Walter D. and Elvie B. Rhodes. Lot 4, block G, Forest Townhomes, $80,000

Fleetwood Drive Properties LLC to Boxwood Investments LLC. 509 and 603 Fleetwood Dr., 601 Sanhill Dr., $775,000

Steven N. Harris to Cheryl Lynn and Darren L. Richards. Lot 10, block B, section 2, Hillsdale Road, $183,900

Nhance Properties LLC to 122 Holdings LLC. Parcel 2D, block B, Cornerstone, $626,000

Elevation LLC to Arthur G. and Judy B. Smith. 26 Taylor St., $49,900

Clifford G. Taylor and Sabrina Campbell to Richard L. Bailey Sr. Lot 9, block D, Fairmont Addition, $72,000

Streamline LLC to Richard Lee Bailey Sr. Lot 18, Centerdale Addition, $69,900

The Margaret T. Belcher Trust and Kevin L. Cash to Bruce Paul and Debra Lynn Kamp. Unit 2, The Chelsea House, $117,500

Long Meadows Inc. to Oliver Andy Wei, Osbert Brady Wei, Wesley Ching Wei and Wendy Hui Wang. Lot 23, Stonehaven, $244,900

Phillip R. Pettet and Erin E. Pettet to Jonathan T. Baker and April L. Baker. Lot 30, Bethel Park Subdivision, $550,000

Nathan Daniel and Katherine Jane Kolb to AZ Homes LLC. Lot 18, block C, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $85,000

John C. Laughlin to Alexander Rodriguez. 3228 Nelson St., $124,900

Arthur John Guthman to Joanne and Stephen Kelly Findley. Lots 9 and 10, block 4, Sunset Heights Addition, $143,200

Adelaide D. Lee to Baak Investments LLC. 1922 Quarry Road, $260,000

Elias Ted Simopoulos to Peter Ted Simopoulos. 103 Hood St., $40,000

Peter Ted Simopoulos, trustee to Peter Ted Simopoulos. 500 Stuart St., 407 Lakewood St., 2208 Memorial Ave., 313 College St., $113,206

Jeffrey L. Boyer to William and Kaylah Hegedus. Lot 4, block 3, section 2, Keystone Forest, $219,000

James J. and Jennifer E. Bigl to Gregory R. and Kacie R. Craft. Lot 7, block 5, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $260,000

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Andrew Todd Perdieu and Kelly Perdieu. Unit 202, Parkview on the Bluff, $397,000

Phyllis F. Harvey, Sharon Harvey Daussin, Dana Lynn Harvey Owen to Diver’s Properties LLC. Lot 57, section 3, Richland Hills, $152,500

Ralph S. and Judy K. Dilullo to John W. Demarino and Alexandra P. Lewis. Lot 1, section 10, Irvington Park Subdivision, $550,000

Thomas Road Baptist Church to JENCAL LLC. 305 and 309 Sixth St., $729,500

Donna B. Shields to Carolyn F. Harman. Lot 2, The Villas at Stonemill, phase 1, $230,000

Josh Redmond to Agnes Rose LLC. 913 11th St., $92,500

Thomas W. Relf Jr. to Jose Soriano and Jesus Martinez Angeles. 3323 Campbell Ave., $63,500

Alaric P. Gust to David Clarke. Lot 54, Stuart Heights, $92,000

Richard M. and Alice F. Limroth to Scott B. and Sharon L. Leuz. Lot p18, Cornerstone, $345,000

Earlene R. Goodwin and Frank D. Goodwin II to Donna Bryant Shields. 112 Saint David Dr., $250,000

Rebecca Hurt Coleman to James E. Lemon Jr. Lots 10 and 11, block C, Fairview Park, $5,000

Jason Dean Hartman and Kimberly Dawn Hartman to Marta A. Powers. Lot 9, Forest Brook Hills, $110,500

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Michael S. and Patricia S. Christian. Unit 503, Parkview on the Bluff, $490,026

Catina W. Ho to Charles Q. Cady. 341 Prince St., $62,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Flipped LLC, lot 1, Country Estate, new dwelling, $110,000

Jung Song, 520 Sherman Lane, deck, $8,000

Hettie Adams, 3357 Oakville Road, deck, $1,000

Paul Raymond, 1878 Church St., update façade, $10,000

Byron Burns, 1758 Bellview Road, new dwelling, $175,000

Central Virginia Electric Coop., 7666 Watt Abbitt Road, pre-fab building, $85,000

Jody Lambert, 4378 Hummingbird Lane, shed, $2,000

Mark Marston, lot 26, Benjamin Estates, new dwelling, $200,000

Matthew Bailey, Blue Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $500,000

Charlie Bowman, 2221 Horseshoe Road, patio area, $5,000

Tyler Wallen, 5084 Old Courthouse Road, garage, $30,000

Jamerson Building Supply, 2144 Church St., lumbar storage building, $56,000

Mustang Investments LLC, 266 Harrell St., warehouse building, $25,000

 

