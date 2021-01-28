Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Robert E. Day Jr., Robert E. Day III and Christina J. Day to Joseph Yelle. 611 Kings Road, $430,000
Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle to David Benjamin Whalen and Rebecca Marie Dancey. Lots 178-181, Kiddhurst Acres, $272,500
Raymond E. and Martha C. Lloyd to Elijah Montgomery and Tamika Kay Lloyd. 308 Meadow Hollow Loop, $188,000
Michael A. Panzarino to Steven D. and Katherine Dancey. Parcel, Hillcrest Dr., $16,500
Jeffrey M. Thomas to Jason M. Critzer. 180 Wildwood Dr., $169,900
Arrington Storage LLC to Christopher Kevin Surabally and Kamla Anna Dubar-Surajbally. 1154 Boxwood Farm Road, $14,000
Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Alice E. Ogden. 410 Amelon Road, $97,550
T & T Properties L.L.P., Jeffrey M. Thomas, Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Jeffrey M. Thomas. 281 Old Wright Shop Road, 331 and 341 Amelon Road, $120,150
Linda P. Wilkes, Alice W. Ogden and Brenda W. Smoot to Brenda W. Smoot. 998 Winesap Road, $103,000
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Tract 7, Amherst Plantation, section17, $53,000
Kimberly C. Parker to Christopher L. and Elizabeth L. Marcus. Parcel, off of Ridge Dr., $38,800
Hazel R. Sprinkle to Jack L. Childress and Abigail M. Childress. Lot 41, Abee Manor, $200,000
William and Janice T. Turner to Kenneth Charles Nance II. Parcel, 110.380 acres, off of West Perch Road, $172,000
Appomattox County
Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Thomas Blane Massie and Teresa M. Massie. 427 Little Bear Lane, $4,500
Ismael J. and Sara N. Labiosa to Sidney Randolph II. Lot 5, Sunnydale Addition, $245,000
RFJ Properties LLC to Haven’s Ridge LLC. 1977 Stonewall Road, $90,000
Kathy M. Carr, Angela M. Booker, and Melanie M. Harris to AZ Homes LLC. Parcel, Va. 605, about one mile east of Beckham Post Office, $53,000
Julia M. Morgan, Kendall E. Giles and Anna C. Morgan to Graham T. Loy and Mason C. Canada. Lot 2, Va. 643, 1.03 acres, $282,000
Wayne E. Meador and Marion B. Meador to Sarah Elizabeth Booth and Jose Manuel Castillo Castejon. Lot 2, off of Liberty Chapel Road, $182,000
Jeremy M. Pretko to Kendall and Brittany Nichole Kinzie. Lot 5, 10.89 acres, off of Va. 679, $154,150
Jason D. Meyers to Vernon and Cindy Martin. Lot 11, McKinney Subdivision, $199,900
John T. Shephard Jr. to David L. Cash Jr. 363 Honey Bee Lane, $105,900
Bedford County
Teresa G. Zizack and Jennifer G. Howe to Kendra S. and George T. McLamb III. Lot 5, Sallie Musgrove Estate, Lakes District, $1,400,000
Arlend J. Nodland to Jeffrey T. and Jennifer E. Coston. Lot 11, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $749,000
David L. and Barbara S. Koger to CXL Inc. Amended lot 32, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $380,000
Eugene W. Pry Jr. to Andrew C. and Shannon K. Sevey. 112 Breezewood Lane, Blue Ridge District, $227,000
Steven and Karen Dillard to Thai Q. Tran and Hong Tham T Vu. 2nd revised lot 10, section 1, Lakes Edge, Blue Ridge District, $185,000
Tyler D. Brown to Dustin W. and Candace M. Choate. Lot 4, Ayers Acres, Lakes District, $169,000
Marlena M. Sloan to Daniel Insley Sale. Lot 7, Va. 714, Echols Creek, Lakes District, $136,900
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Farrington Estates LLC. Unit 3102, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $65,000
Samuel E. and Damaris Leonor to Leonard S. and Christine B. Poirier. Lot 22, Overlook Estates, Lakes District, $30,000
Ginger Investments LLC to Lance W. Hayes. Parcel, Timberwood Lane, Lakes District, $29,950
Freedomhill Properties LLC to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, 1 acre, Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $12,000
Wendy Witt Plattus to Lauren K. Bilbrey. Lot 13, Huntington Heights, $125,000
Timothy W. and Renae M. McGuire to ZWC Holdings LLC. Lot 14, Otter Lea, $65,000
Kevin L. and Rachel J. Rawls to Sandra E. Schlosser. Lot 26, section 1, Ivy Hill, $343,000
Keith A. Wilson Sr. to ECP LLC. Lot 9, 1.3066 acres, Center District, $35,000
Maitland Dennis Plumley to Hugh D. Lederman. Lot 30, Governor’s Hill Subdivision, $215,000
Cindy Steen Hackman to Jennifer Coleman Ellis and Daniel James Ellis. 3035 Mob Creek Road, $120,000
Nicole Patricia Tate to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 3, Madison St., $23,500
Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Steven B. and Junia Olsen. Lot 56, section 3, North Hills Subdivision, $156,750
Christopher W. and Jennifer Lynn Chaffee to Morgan Brynn Horne to Braxton Pfaff. Lot 6, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $353,000
Shane T. Miller and Laura J. Miller to Veronica Rigler. 110 Elkridge Dr., $307,000
Carolyn F. Hartman to Anne Carline Motta Ferreira. Lot 2, section II, Fox Hill Heights, $182,500
Theodore M. Williams IV to Mark Hortsemeyer and Barbara Hortsemeyer. Lot 6, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $660,000
Gregory R. and Kacie R. Craft to David and Bethany L. Marshall. Lot 3A, Walnut Hollow, $217,400
William Earnest Thornhill and Christian J. Bowe, co-trustees to Christopher Jason and Laurie Ellen Dowd. Tracts 7 and 8, 24.608 acres, on or near Va. 637 and Va. 643, $585,000
Malcolm David and Susan Elizabeth Francis David L. and Janet L. McGraw. Lot 31, Serene Creek Run, $437,500
Audrey T. Haugan to Gayle B. and Royston Jester IV. Lot 125, section II, Glenbrooke, $374,900
Nicholas P. Johnson to Nicholas B. Smith. Lot 33, Omni Place Subdivision, $199,900
Wachob Holdings LLC to Wendy Witt Plattus. 207 East Depot St., $250,000
Sandra Mann and Michael T. Ingram Jr. to Matthew J. Braud. Lot 3, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $224,900
Terrace View Associates LLC to Kevin A. and Katie J. Brown. Parcel, Terrace View Road, $150,000
Jeremy Brian Hellman and Andrew Terrance Hellman to Wayne L. and Amy L. Brown. Lot 1, section 2, Evergreen Lake, $385,000
Douglas R. and Denise M. Schuch to Robert B. and Georgia A. Hancock. Lot 62, Peaks View Lake Estate, $565,000
Steven D. Overby to Koddie W. and Paige M. Staples. 6158 Charlemont Road, $230,000
Marian D. McCarty to Electrik Properties LLC. Lot 26 and 27, section 3, Joplin Terrace, $140,000
Campbell County
AZ Homes LLC to Antonia De Jesus Arzabal Aguilar. Lots 17-20, Woodlawn Subdivision, $234,900
Commaboyz LLC to Gary Proffitt. 600 Ninth St., $47,000
Wanda O. Little to Michael Lee and Stephanie Hogan Mitchell. 5245 Dearborn Road, $186,000
Lexine R. Gill to Michele Dionisio. 1207 Woodlawn Ave., $87,000
Linda Bailey-Stone to Patricia Louise and Roy Lee Dudley Sr.1001 Eighth St., $168,000
Elizabeth A. Lerner and Curtis M. Talbott Jr. to Harold McKinley Lenwood Doss. 2047 Winfall Road, $97,000
T. Delaware Properties LC to Burks Enterprises LLC. Lot 14, section 4, Progress Park, $120,000
John Luke Robertson and Mary Kate McEacharn Robertson to Stephen J. and Suki Tucker. Lot 11, Thomas Acres, $216,000
Charles A. Schneider, trustee to Braxton W. Carter. Lot 3, phase 1, Leesville Road Estates, $281,000
H & S Holding Properties LLC to Katherine Hill Daniel. Lot 8, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $294,000
8102CPR LLC to Joshua and Stephanie Gomes. 170 Delaney Dr., $289,900
Deborah C. Jones and Anne C. Marr to Destin K. Brown. 1601 Dale Ave., $149,900
Commaboyz LLC to Bethany Brown. 602 and 606 Ninth St., $50,000
Brenda-Ann and Stephen L. Brundage to Courtney F. Habermas and Kevin C. Habermas. Lot 3, unit 3. Section 2. The Crossing, $240,000
David J. and Janice S. Partie to Rodney Paul Burnett. Lot 13, section 3-B, Wildwood, $160,000
Larry Board Swain to Caleb M. Knauss and Kirsten C. Wick. 1544 Main St., $130,000
Benjamin J. and Mary J. Murch to Mark K. and Deborah L. Ledbetter. Lot 7, block B, section C, Powhatan Cox, $230,000
Charles R. Hughes III to Pamela C. and Dennis James Hayes. Parcel, Poor House Road, $382,000
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to John H. and Renee M. Caltagirone. Lot 8, Emberly Way Subdivision, $309,500
Michael B. Stephens and Mary P. Stephens to Timothy I. Henry. Lot 5, section 1, Westin Oaks, $269,900
City of Lynchburg
Diana G. Danby to Norma M. and John M. Carey. Lots 1 and 2, Manton Dr., $206,000
Richard A. Seay and Linda S. Seay to Walter D. and Elvie B. Rhodes. Lot 4, block G, Forest Townhomes, $80,000
Fleetwood Drive Properties LLC to Boxwood Investments LLC. 509 and 603 Fleetwood Dr., 601 Sanhill Dr., $775,000
Steven N. Harris to Cheryl Lynn and Darren L. Richards. Lot 10, block B, section 2, Hillsdale Road, $183,900
Nhance Properties LLC to 122 Holdings LLC. Parcel 2D, block B, Cornerstone, $626,000
Elevation LLC to Arthur G. and Judy B. Smith. 26 Taylor St., $49,900
Clifford G. Taylor and Sabrina Campbell to Richard L. Bailey Sr. Lot 9, block D, Fairmont Addition, $72,000
Streamline LLC to Richard Lee Bailey Sr. Lot 18, Centerdale Addition, $69,900
The Margaret T. Belcher Trust and Kevin L. Cash to Bruce Paul and Debra Lynn Kamp. Unit 2, The Chelsea House, $117,500
Long Meadows Inc. to Oliver Andy Wei, Osbert Brady Wei, Wesley Ching Wei and Wendy Hui Wang. Lot 23, Stonehaven, $244,900
Phillip R. Pettet and Erin E. Pettet to Jonathan T. Baker and April L. Baker. Lot 30, Bethel Park Subdivision, $550,000
Nathan Daniel and Katherine Jane Kolb to AZ Homes LLC. Lot 18, block C, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $85,000
John C. Laughlin to Alexander Rodriguez. 3228 Nelson St., $124,900
Arthur John Guthman to Joanne and Stephen Kelly Findley. Lots 9 and 10, block 4, Sunset Heights Addition, $143,200
Adelaide D. Lee to Baak Investments LLC. 1922 Quarry Road, $260,000
Elias Ted Simopoulos to Peter Ted Simopoulos. 103 Hood St., $40,000
Peter Ted Simopoulos, trustee to Peter Ted Simopoulos. 500 Stuart St., 407 Lakewood St., 2208 Memorial Ave., 313 College St., $113,206
Jeffrey L. Boyer to William and Kaylah Hegedus. Lot 4, block 3, section 2, Keystone Forest, $219,000
James J. and Jennifer E. Bigl to Gregory R. and Kacie R. Craft. Lot 7, block 5, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $260,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Andrew Todd Perdieu and Kelly Perdieu. Unit 202, Parkview on the Bluff, $397,000
Phyllis F. Harvey, Sharon Harvey Daussin, Dana Lynn Harvey Owen to Diver’s Properties LLC. Lot 57, section 3, Richland Hills, $152,500
Ralph S. and Judy K. Dilullo to John W. Demarino and Alexandra P. Lewis. Lot 1, section 10, Irvington Park Subdivision, $550,000
Thomas Road Baptist Church to JENCAL LLC. 305 and 309 Sixth St., $729,500
Donna B. Shields to Carolyn F. Harman. Lot 2, The Villas at Stonemill, phase 1, $230,000
Josh Redmond to Agnes Rose LLC. 913 11th St., $92,500
Thomas W. Relf Jr. to Jose Soriano and Jesus Martinez Angeles. 3323 Campbell Ave., $63,500
Alaric P. Gust to David Clarke. Lot 54, Stuart Heights, $92,000
Richard M. and Alice F. Limroth to Scott B. and Sharon L. Leuz. Lot p18, Cornerstone, $345,000
Earlene R. Goodwin and Frank D. Goodwin II to Donna Bryant Shields. 112 Saint David Dr., $250,000
Rebecca Hurt Coleman to James E. Lemon Jr. Lots 10 and 11, block C, Fairview Park, $5,000
Jason Dean Hartman and Kimberly Dawn Hartman to Marta A. Powers. Lot 9, Forest Brook Hills, $110,500
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Michael S. and Patricia S. Christian. Unit 503, Parkview on the Bluff, $490,026
Catina W. Ho to Charles Q. Cady. 341 Prince St., $62,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Flipped LLC, lot 1, Country Estate, new dwelling, $110,000
Jung Song, 520 Sherman Lane, deck, $8,000
Hettie Adams, 3357 Oakville Road, deck, $1,000
Paul Raymond, 1878 Church St., update façade, $10,000
Byron Burns, 1758 Bellview Road, new dwelling, $175,000
Central Virginia Electric Coop., 7666 Watt Abbitt Road, pre-fab building, $85,000
Jody Lambert, 4378 Hummingbird Lane, shed, $2,000
Mark Marston, lot 26, Benjamin Estates, new dwelling, $200,000
Matthew Bailey, Blue Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $500,000
Charlie Bowman, 2221 Horseshoe Road, patio area, $5,000
Tyler Wallen, 5084 Old Courthouse Road, garage, $30,000
Jamerson Building Supply, 2144 Church St., lumbar storage building, $56,000
Mustang Investments LLC, 266 Harrell St., warehouse building, $25,000