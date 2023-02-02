Property transfers

Amherst County

David B. Tucker and Jamie M. Russo to Thomas J. and Helen B. Nowicki. Lot 54, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $330,000

T&T Investments Inc. to Jonathan W. Pugh Sr. and Amber Pugh. Lot 11, Sunset Drive, $21,000

Amherst Land and Timber LLC to Stephen A. and Theresa H. Martin. Parcel, Fox Hall Drive, $186,500

Vickie L. Boyer to Dylan Jeffrey Bass. 125 Cedar Gate Road, $139,000

Richard Kent Clingempeel and Harry Miller Clingempeel II to Timothy R. Campbell. Parcel, 12.937 acres, Va. 815, $45,000

Tri-County Properties LLC and Donor-Advised Fund of the Virginia Baptist Foundation to Christopher R. and Kristina B. Watts. 2631 North Amherst Highway, $210,000

Bonnie W. Falls to Case Enterprises LLC. 243 N. Five Forks Road, $129,000

Joe A. and Carletta M. Fitch to Salina M. Khanna. 2223 Lexington Turnpike, $85,000

Appomattox County

Watkins Abbitt Jr. to Good Life L.L.C. Parcel, Stonewall Road, 67.48 acres, $200,000

Terry L. Wright and Merry Wright McKenna, co-trustees to WBB Properties LLC. 809 Court St., $900,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Abigail Rose Costello. Lot 3, 25.895 acres, near Chestnut Mountain Road, $103,900

Janice Ranson Bryson and Gerald Otes Bryson to Amy Risdal and Liza Risdal. Lots 1 and 2, Old Bethany Road, $21,100

Burke & Burke Properties LLC to MNFP Developers LLC. 151 Moses Ave., $1,050,000

Jerry A. and Susan M. Childress to Jonathan Taylor Martin. Parcel, VA. 663, 6.224 acres, $78,000

Bedford County

Jody W. Adams to Mark Allen Cawley. 1157 Abigail Road, $209,900

CMH Homes Inc. to Sherry Lynn Myers. Lot 17, Southern Woods, $300,000

Shannon L. Simmons to Samantha Mae King. 5613 Moneta Road, $339,950

David L. Stone and Carolyn K. Stone, trustees to Bible Truth Tabernacle Inc. Lot 7, section II, Governor’s Hill, $300,000

Jason Christopher Brown to Travis James LaBossiere-Hickman. Lot 8, Fox Creek, $289,900

Dominic J. and Hayley J. Studzinski to Anurag Sharma and Manita Sharma Aryal. Lot 16, Jefferson Meadows, $449,000

John Bernard and Suzanne Joan Sellman to Beville Properties LLC. 1422 Kasey’s Lakeview Drive, $950,000

Abbey Glen LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 7 and 8, section 4, Boonsboro Meadows, $117,000

Barkside LLC to Rhonda Lee Minnis. Parcel, Camden Road, 2.051 acres, $265,000

FCHB Inc. to James L. Robertson. Lot 13, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $90,000

Nwojo and Shawnae Dike to Cleveland Hugh Henningham and Corrine Delrose Thompson. Lot 1, section 1, Valleywood Townhomes, $200,000

James P. Collins, Mary C. Ogilvie and Laurie C. Hart to Barry W. Bosiger. Lots C-11 and C-12, Surfside Estates, $9,500

Gabriel Hernandez to Jose Perez and Irma Bernal Perez. Lot 36, Mayberry Hills, $13,000

Morris Asset Management LLC to Virginia Warehouse LLC. 1106 Monroe St. and additional parcel, $800,000

Brown Construction of Virginia Inc. to Spencer Bobbitt and Brittany Bobbitt. 730 Industrial Ave., $500,000

Julia C. Roberts to Angela H. and John E. Teter Jr. Lot 6A, section 1, Brookwood, $329,900

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Juan Carlos Cuellar. Lot 2, Virginia Byway, $57,000

Paul Bloomfield and Sharon Bloomfield to William H. Barrett III and Lynne H. Barrett. Lot 216, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $728,000

David Keenan to Trevor R. Kendrick and Jamie L. Weddle. Lot 26, section D-2, Beechwood West, $11,000

Robert A. Edwards to Aaron Robert and Taylor Smith. Lot 4, Saddle Creek, $349,900

Ronald N. Roseveare to Donald Ray Overstreet. Tract 6, Flat Top Road, $80,000

Ginger Investment LLC to Kevin R. and Linda Sue Nelson. Lot 43, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, $24,200

Carl Rudy Rash to Micah Shane and Antra Rae. 1547 Broken Bow Road, $250,000

Campbell County

Donald W. English to Thomas L. Barbour. Lot 11, section I-A, Seminole Ridge, $195,500

Rae Anne Woolfolk to Carl Blevins II. 90 Miller Village Lane, $289,900

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Gerald Allan Bohannan. Lot 42, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $279,900

Countryside Land Company LC to Bridghtee Bebe Boauzo. Tract 7, Sugar Hill Farm, $38,900

Country Trends LLC to Karen S. Rymer. 1958 and 1982 Lawyers Road, $450,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Olson Services LLC. Tract 10, Sugar Hill Farm, $42,900

Courtney H. Cox to Robert Davenport. Unit 310, The Lighthouse Condominium, $190,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Tyrone M. Skates. Lots 5-7, block B, Brooke St., $119,700

Sunburst Properties LLC to Alex M. Poole and Sahara McKenzie Ellison. 155 Sunburst Villa Drive, $279,900

English Tavern Road Trust to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 2, Va. 7238, 0.50 acres, $127,500

James and Judy Evans to C. Matthew Fariss. 436 Midgett Farm Road, $111,037.50

Ferrum College to Thomas West Jr. Lots 11-17, Va. 43, $5,000

Keith A. Metzler and Susan B. Metzler to Urias Christopher and Sara Aine Furbush. 1080 Farfields Drive, $415,000

Guy Vincent May to Idyl Hour 1984 LLC. Lot 11, Tulip Tree Acres, $49,900

Brenda Royer Jordan to Stephen H. and Deanna R. Janney. 112 Half Moon Lane, $199,900

Sean M. and Abigail R. Solitro to Bruce R. Slagle. Lot 79, section 119, Leesville Road Estates, $385,000

City of Lynchburg Ricky A. Aultice to Lester Paul Steven Bernard. 728 and 736 Grady St., $142,500

Monroe G. Baldwin III and Kellie S. Baldwin to NBS Real Estate LLC. 606 Leesville Road, $87,000

Jonathan Kirk and Kaija M. Mortensen to Charles Bramlet III and Patricia C. Bramlet. 2209 Columbia Ave., $259,900

Hope for Homes LLC to Calvin Thomas Brown. 5600 White Oak Drive, $290,000

George H. Paulson and Linda R. Paulson to Patty Lou Carver. Lot 36, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $319,900

Harry W. Coleman Jr. to Gloria Ann Schultz. 1000 Oakley Ave., $86,500

NVR Inc. to Vincent James Comparetta. Lot 26A. section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $278,485

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 23A and 23B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 4A and 4B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Nanci E. Dodson to Frederick J. Lyle III. 621 Hood St., $150,000

Said M. Harris to English Holding Company Inc. 630 McConville Road, $53,127.91

White Mountain Investments LLC to Tyrell L. Henderson. Lots 8 and 9, Oakmont Park, $216,000

Duane A. Hundley to Robert and Luisa Willis. Lot 12, Roseland Park Addition, $135,000

Diane H. Werner to Paul S. and Dixon M. Piccagli. 2800, 2812 and 2820 Link Road, $625,000

Building permits

Campbell County Matthew Sweet, 83 Turning Point Drive, deck, $5,000

Jadon LLC, lot 101, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 102, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 103, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 104, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 105, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 106, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 107, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 108, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 109, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 110, Cuddington Lane, new townhouse unit, $175,000

Clarence Jones Jr., 372 Juniper Cliff Road, addition, $275,000

Cross Road Baptist Church Trustees, 191 Cross Roads Lane, sign, $27,520

Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, alterations and additions, $20,000

Jason Marston, lot 10, Buffalo Mills Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Karen Allen, 227 Leeward Way, finish basement, $50,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 1, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 2, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 3, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 5, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 7, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 8, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 9, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Jadon LLC, W-lot 10, English Commons Bldg., new townhouse unit, $175,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 1, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 2, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 3, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 4, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 5, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 6, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 7, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons Townhome, new dwelling, $80,000

Todd Hill, 219 Springfield Road, pool, $64,000

Patrick Todd, 3500 Oxford Furnace Road, pool, $30,000

Christi Thomas, 675 Dawnridge Drive, basement remodel, $38,073

Harvey Hazelwood, 5797 Gladys Road, carport, $12,000

Morrell Jennings Jr., 8015 Lewis Ford Road, accessory building, $1,800

Campbell County, 774 Village Highway, add kitchen to old historic courthouse, $25,000

Mary Ann Davies, 400 Swinging Bridge Road, addition, $40,000

Custom Structures Inc., lot 13, Bloom Court, new dwelling, $420,000

Samuel Knaus, 1304 Woodland Ave., finish part of basement, $20,000

Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Drive, 25 unit apartment building, $3,400,000