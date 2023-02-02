Related to this story

How to crush a 'no spend' month

How to crush a 'no spend' month

So your spending has gotten a little out of hand, and now you’re ready to commit to a “no-spend month,” a savings challenge that may sound imp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO says the pandemic isn't over and will 'continue to kill' unless more is done