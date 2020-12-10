Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Deeds recorded:
Amherst County
Clifford I. Startup and Nancy J. Tyree to Rusty A. and Rebecca R. Richeson. Lot 5, section 1, Blue Ridge Forest, $35,000
Carolyn A. Bartley to Brooks-Dudley LLC. Lots 198-201, Kiddhurst Acres, $81,290.88
Lewis Allen Guill Jr. and Jeffrey Lynn Guill to Theodore Gus Macheras. 640 River Road, $80,000
N. Woodrow Pusey to Carter E. Wilson. Lot 2, Hunting Woods, $160,000
Powell’s Tire Company to Nicholas T. Smith and Malcolm H. Reid. Lot 3, intersection of Va. 681 and Va. 622, $77,150
Becky Winfield to Russell and Amy Gibson. Parcel, Wright’s Shop Road, $101,400
Trevor R. Gillispie to Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. 344 Winesap Road, $30,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Emily and Daryl Wayne Donald Jr. 344 Winesap Road, $260,000
Judy Torboli to Clifton Mays. Lot 3, section II, New Bethel Commons, $33,000
Roy J. Casto and Nancy L. Casto, trustees to Chad A. and Sherry H. Broeker. 2175 Wagon Trail Road, $430,000
Deeds recorded:
Appomattox County
Burleigh LLC to Tamara T. Benhoff. 142 Post Lane, $55,000
Patrick Poullath to Edgar Camara. Lot 5, fronting Va. 613, 1.906 acres, $192,500
Jennifer Beth and Ronald W. Jones Jr. to Luke Stephen and Bridgette Nicole Evans. Lot 5, section 1, Combine Hills Subdivision, $266,700
Appomattox Urgent Care Properties LLC and Winfred D. Nash to Alan S. and Laura H. Briceland. Parcel, 2.276 acres, fronting Va. 131, $185,000
Dewy W. and Virginia A. Evans to Christopher Shannon and Stephanie Campbell. Lot 6, Hidden Hills, $314,000
Lena R. and John W. Stanley Sr. and John W. Stanley Jr. and Leah M. Hafner to Joshua P. and Leah M. Hafner. 395 Woodline Dr., $242,000
Deeds recorded:
Bedford County
Michael D. Gisby to Daniel C. and Allyson L. Hartley and Lee G. and Karri B. Atwood. 1347 Nicholas Lane, Lakes District, $890,000
Robert D. and Hilda G. Lindell to Robert B. and Janet C. Musselman. 1039 Coves End Road, Lakes District, $342,000
Steven and Cheryl Lindquist to Richard C. and Amy Himmel. 1881 Jeters Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $315,000
Vickie Adkins, Charles Daniel Adkins and Roy Daniel Adkins to Karen A. Rustom, Michael W. Hart and Destiny Hart. 220 Scenic Dr., and two additional parcels, Scenic Dr., Blue Ridge District, $300,000
Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Amber N. Hawks.1090 Emmett Place, Blue Ridge District, $175,000
Patrick Tyler Racey to Marlana A. and Samuel H. Letchford III. 3111 Johnson School Road, Blue Ridge District, $162,500
Larry Denney to Larry Denney, Kimberly Zonza, John Zonza and Charles R. Carter. 1277 Pike Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,000
Richard H. Tichenor Jr. to James R. Smith. 1778 Ashwell Ridge Dr., Lakes District, $134,900
Amy Rebecca Kauffman to Ashley B. Rowles and Cory B. Crowder. Lot 22, Carroll Road, Blue Ridge District, $37,500
Derbyshire Financial LLC to Sergio Pena Mojica and Juana Maria Medrano Norato. 602 Stewart St., Blue Ridge District, $28,000
Patricia A. Horne to Matthew Fowler. Tract 12, 3.58 acres, Diamond Hills, Lakes District, $24,000
D & G Construction Company Inc. to Mokshit and Nidhi Chawla. Parcel, 3 ½ miles southwest of Forest, 60.28 acres, $505,000
CaGNaC Inc. to D & G Construction Company Inc. Parcel, 3 ½ miles southwest of Forest, 60.28 acres, $52,500
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Betty P. and Kenneth R. George Sr. Lot 8, section II, Governor’s Hill, $212,000
David L. and Selena B. Booker to Keith Allen Tolbert. Lot 2, fronting Va. 711, 2.312 acres, $285,000
Larry A. and Valerie A. Williams to Jonathan W. and Alexandra E. Steltzer. Lot 6, section 2, Evergreen Lake, $400,000
Gary M. Trent and Andrea F. Trent to Walter John Siehien Jr. Parcel, Potpourri Lane, $185,000
Kenneth S. Silverman to Andrew Charles and Olivia G. Casey. Lot 1, section 1, Silva Oaks, $410,583
Charmie Ann Tyler Richardson to Mark A. Brylo. Lot 5, section 2, Knollwood Subdivision, $251,000
Michelle Minor to Rafael Perez and Julia K. Perez. Lot 4, 83.224 acres, Splendora Estates, $266,000
Robert Hurt to CMH Homes Inc. 1262 Bell Town Road, $10,500
Keith A. and Elizabeth S. Tolbert to Taylor and Emily Rymer. Lot 2, Elk View, $435,000
Crosswind Contracting LLC to Zachary William and Jennifer Ellen Hartless. Lot 7, The Homes of Mountain View Estates, $494,900
Landfall LLC to Daniel H. Connaghan. Lot 21, section 1, Landfall, $63,400
Mervyn R. and Virginia R. King to To Tow LLC. Parcel 2, 3.113 acres. Parcel 1, lots 3-5, and additional lot, Blue Ridge Ave., $300,000
Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 91-100, section 1, Grandview Course, $600,000
GSA Properties LLC to Roger and Faye Krause. Lot 6, Bradford Crossing, $369,900
Nicholas Ryan Barb and Amanda Marie Barb to James T. and Ashley L. Bussiere. Revised lot 77, section 1, Autumn Run, $365,000
April Smith to Andrew M. and RebeccaN. Kirby. Lot 6, Morton Crossing, $279,000
Billie C. Plank to Un Chong Yim Blake. Amended lot 10, section 1, Glenbrooke, $220,500
Jeremy S. and Meghan R. Staton to Demetrise Thomas. Lot 17, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $230,000
Charles Thomas Cardwell to Clarion Investments LLC. 4070 Cottontown Road, $285,000
Caron J. Willey to Susan P. Williams. Unit 3304, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $169,999
Frank J. and Linda J. Erhartic to Gregory T. and Laurie A. Bartnett. Lot 1B, Greenview, $320,000
Kimberly S. and John C. Kling Jr. to Pearls Immanuel Raj. Revised tract 5, Va. 221, 10.150 acres, $435,000
Gary M. Foster to Adedamola O. and Michelle C. Onafowokan. Lot 1, section 1, Walkers Crossing, $363,900
Peter and Robin Parziale Family LLC to Elizabeth S. Herman and Alvin G. and Mary E. Herman. 2288 Bellvue Road, $235,000
Monica Gail Goff to Double Play Rentals LLC. Lot 7, block A, The Village Jefferson Woods Townhomes, $125,000
Deeds recorded:
Campbell County
Jadon LLC to The McNeil Group LLC. Lot 51, phase I, English Commons, $198,900
Peak Rentals LLC to Joshua H. and Kristen L. Clemmer. Lot 18, section 1, Happy Valley Subdivision, $107,000
Gabriele and Matthew Faller to Andrew J. Ewing and Mackenzie A. Moyer. Lot 8, section 2, Cresthaven, $217,000
Deborah Rogers to Justin Holland. Lot 23, addition III, Llewellyn Subdivision, $164,700
Kelsey Jones to Hailey Elizabeth Fox. 442 Jefferson Manor Dr., $197,500
Stephen A. Burris to Beewrecks LLC. 106 Prestwood Road and three additional parcels, Prestwood Road, $54,000
The County of Campbell, Virginia to Chadwick Irvin Roakes. Parcel, Pannills Road, $4,200
The County of Campbell, Virginia to Michael D. Monroe. 218 Virginia Ave., $1,200
Brenda Mason and Joan C. Haynes to Catharine Anna Henderson and Joseph E. Bloom. 8846 Brea Creek Road, $335,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 50, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kevin and Cantania Zimmerman. Lot 50, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $299,793
Ronnie S. Guthrie to Scott and Deborah Shallenberger. 5240 New Chapel Road, $379,900
Willow Estate LLC to Derek S. and Sherry Dodson Sheppard. 1211 Dodson Dr., $87,500
Ricky Wayne Hucks Jr. to H & S Holding Properties LLC. Lot 15, addition 1, Llewellyn Subdivision, $12,000
Deeds recorded:
City of Lynchburg
Harvest Investments Inc. to Esther W. Kinuthia. 2241 Rivermont Ave., $242,600
Bernard Paul Davis to Tristen O’Neil Mosley. 2819 Raleigh St., $107,900
Stephen James Konyndyk and Sarah May Konyndyk to Daniel S. Tuck. 4705 Locksview Road, $270,000
Rose H. Carter to London Inc. 415 and 417 Wise St., $8,000
Kevin C. Blair to Christy M. Cawthorne. Lot 7, block 10, Highland Park, $127,000
Duane Buys, Maryann Buys, and James Matthew Dewinter to Zachary A. and Brittany J. James. 3235 Cary St., $136,450
James Michael Owen, Charles Kent Owen Jr., Charles Clifford Olds and Ruth Garland Olds to Dean K. and Christine M. Dykeman. Lot 20, block A, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $243,000
Catina W. Ho to Wendy Cline. 334 Winston Ridge Road, $210,000
James River Acquisitions LLC to HQD Properties LLC. 1820 Old Forest Road and an additional parcel, $192,000
Bernice B. Trent to HP Reinvest LLC. 1100 Eighth St., $23,000
James Frantz and Donna Kay Hodges to Robert Clay and Deloris H. Booth. Lot 33, Candlewood Court Villas, $212,500
Leslie M. Basten to Walid Daoud, Lamis Abdo and Daniel Daoud. Lot 15, block 3, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $250,000
Micah L. Camarata to Foundry Real Estate LLC. Lot 13, block 17, Westover Heights, $73,500
Steve and Pamela Jo Vandegriff to Tommy L. and Connie W. Martin. 517 Sandusky Dr., $219,900
Carlton Andrews and Shannon Miles to Leonel and Carmen S. Rosales. Lot 53, Brookville Village, $262,000
BG & RG Investments LLC to Deborah P. Vereen. Lot 8 and half of lot 7, block 33, Fairview Heights, $79,900
Mark A. and Vicki L. Sheehan to Sarah C. Capps and Phillip M. Didgion. 2029 Burnt Bridge Road, $220,000
Lucia Rentals LLC to David W. Barrington. 3454 Fort Ave., $159,900
Lucille M. Vaughan to SPC Property Group LLC. Lots 72-76, Lakeview, $30,000
Laurie Louise Mason and Susan Mason Ferrentino to JAM89 LLC. 734, 738 and 740 Leesville Road, $425,000
Cynthia L.A. Spinner to Princess Myers. 1010 Seventh St., $10,500
Nathaniel Clavon and Rozenia Clavon to Jeffrey O. Wilkes. 7201 Richland Dr., $120,000
James E. Jones Jr. to Melissa A. Spence. 3200 Windemere Place, $75,000
Laurel E. Teague Edwards to Frederick Ochsner III. 1511 Waverly Place, $229,900
Scott D. and Colleen Anne McLaughlin to Kristal D. Knowles. Lot 19, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $375,000
Gustavo A. Espinosa and Carol A. Espinosa to Stephen and Pamela Jo Vandegriff. Lot 33, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $260,000
Skyler Hoeft and Chelsey Hoeft to Jacob and Anya Ballanger. 3805 Nicolas St., $156,500
Mark E. Brungard and Sherri A. Brungard to James Y. Yoshimoto, Mori E. Yoshimoto, and Jamie J. Greiner. 118 Hillview Dr., $489,900
Mark G. and Elisabeth W. Pleskoch to Annette Elizabeth Pleszkoch. Lot 16, section 1, New Towne, $210,600
Pamela Lorraine Bryant to Peter D. and Theresa K. Blunt. Lot 2, section 1, Bainridge Acres, $312,000
1200CommerceStreetLycnhrburg LLC to Eugenia H. Walk. Condominium 402, Parkview on the Bluff, $368,799
Robert A. and Sarah Haley McGlothlin to Jacob Carson Gage. Lot 22, Downing Woods, $191,900
Alfred W. and Kaye R. Wilson to Timothy L. and Jody L. Schauer. 1507 Traylor Lane, $183,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Aaron S. and Kathleen K. Van Allen. Lot 49, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $518,000
Austin T. and Allison A. Jones to John Gregory and Angela Johnson Smith. 1415 Lockwood Dr., $1,510
Jeffrey A. and Lynsey M. Harper to Nathan Kearney. 306 Sussex St, $162,500
William M. Walker Properties LLC to Sunrise Management Corporation. 1711 Wards Ferry Road, $1,500,000
Stephen P. Ganong to Christopher W. and Justine A. Button. 1102 Federal St., $205,000
Jason C. Aube to Sarah H. Feagan. Lot 37, section 1, New Towne, $149,900
Yao Liu to Poscit LLC. Lot 19, Knollwood, $86,000
Suzanne N. and Jean P. Coulson III to Lafette and Debra Lovelace. Lot 29, Water Gate Subdivision, $138,500
John M. and Shirley C. Arrington to Zackary J. McCray. 217 Duncraig Dr., $360,000
Richard L. Burkholder IV to Garret N. and Savannah B. Ballard. 105 Phillips Circle , $145,900
Building permits
Campbell County
Long Meadows Inc., lot 4, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, new dwelling, $250,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, 1636 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Emberly Way LLC, lot 1, Emberly Way Subdivision, new dwelling, $375,000
Emberly Way LLC, 153 Emberly Way, new dwelling, $369,000
Michael Reynolds, new parcel from 1373 Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $245,000
Rasbury Gilbert, 937 Goat Island Road, accessory building, $25,400
Emberly Way LLC, 207 Emberly Way, new dwelling, $375,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 15, Wheeler Estates, new dwelling, $300,000
Ray Phillips, 2386 Browns Mill Road, addition, $15,000
Kames Marston Jr., Dawnridge Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
Hudson Builders Inc., Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $300,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 1, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $185,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 7, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $185,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 8, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $155,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 12, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $165,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 2, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $165,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 3, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $168,000
Paula Raybuck, 233 Chelsea Dr., deck/porch, $16,680
Christopher Roberts, 163 Two Bid Road, garage, $30,000
Jacob Lee, 1716 Wheeler Road, garage, $25,000
Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, additions and alterations, $10,000
James Mosely, 361 Mantle Dr., addition, $25,000
Mark Garrenton, 7144 Hat Creek Road, pool, $40,000
Theodore Lester, 3139 Wickliffe Road, signs, $3,000
Daniel Marks, 517 Spicer Road, garage, $31,000
Jenna Collins, 137 Poplar Terrace Dr., finish basement, $2,000
Claire Parker Foundation Inc., 1008 Seventh St., renovation, $40,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC, lot 1, Ruckers Ridge, new dwelling, $150,000
Joseph Ramos, 130 Carter’s Crossing Lane, deck, $23,547.50
Mark Deshano, lot 10, Spring Meadow, new dwelling, $350,000
Robert Brinck, Penninsula Point, new dwelling, $275,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 78, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 79, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 80, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 81, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 82, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 83, new dwelling, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, Blue Ridge Commons, unit 84, new dwelling, $80,000
Glen Miller, 250 Addie Way, additions and alterations, $28,000
Shawn Gaines, 340 Watkins Farm Road, pool, $40,000
Leslie Jordan, 8085 Village Highway, storage building, $10,000
