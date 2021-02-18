Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Paul E. and Elizabeth L. Humphrey. Parcel 3, 21.318 acres, Walnut Springs Road, $68,000
Christina Joy Wilkerson to Patricia S. Hawkins. Lot 48, Abee Manor, $210,000
Clayton M. and Christy L. Breeding to Taylor Duff. 148 Woodrow Ave., $177,000
Amanda Michele Minnick to Talmage R. Eubank III. 172 Mountainview Dr., $179,900
Steven D. and Bonnie A. Clancy to Mary C. McDonald. Lot 53, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $75,000
Emery L. Grosvenor to Alexia R. Taylor and Bradley J. Gillmore. Revised lot A, Lakeview Subdivision, $212,900
Kimberly R. Emerson to Chance Barkyoumb. Lot 55, block B, Greenwood Dr., $153,500
Blue Sky-Coffey Partnership to Ryan E. and Karen D. Bresach. Lot 4, Naola Springs, $24,900
Good Investments LLC to Matthew D. and Katelyn M. Hicks. 235 Ridge St., $260,000
Janice D. Honzu to Caleb J. and Rachel F. McAllister. Tract 8, section 6, Amherst Plantation, $342,000
Joyce Whitten to R.B. Brooks Properties LLC. Parcel, 1 acre, near Oronoco, $99,000
Appomattox County
NBS Real Estate LLC to David Alfonso. Lot 21, Burnett Acres, $125,000
Concord Central LLC to Raymond A. and Karen G. Lawson. Tract 1, 66.17 acres. Tract 2, Va. 643. Tract 3, 1.93 acres, off of Va. 719, $100,000
William C. Pergerson to Earle G. and Dorenda S. Greaves. Lot 5, Holiday Acres, $100,000
Alice S. Rockefeller to Jeffrey Patch. 856 Old Grist Mill Road, $134,000
Eric D. Gilliam and Cole R. Gilliam to Ian P. Kincaid. Lot 2A, section A, Burnett Place, $179,900
JC Land & Timber LLC to Kelley Burns. Lot 2, Bell View Road, $55,000
Bedford County
Barry D. and Angela J. Beckner to This David Beckner. 3764 Spradlin Road and additional parcel, Spradlin Road, Blue Ridge District, $500,000
John A. Carter to Joseph R. Trahey and Kristin W. Trahey. Unit G-2, section 2, building G, The Waterways, Lakes District, $432,000
Everette W. Myers III to Tammie A. Pinn-Skinner. Parcel 2, Va. 627, 2.145 acres, Lakes District, $317,000
Peter B. Barker Jr. to Charity L. and Jack E. Adams III. Lot 41, section 2, Autumn Hills, Lakes District, $279,000
Brian Lee Yeager to Karolyn Marie Stober. 108 Chasewood Court, Blue Ridge District, $275,000
Alice T. and James E. Madelle Sr. to Michelle M. Seifert. 1290 Whispering Hills Roas, Lakes District, $250,000
Glenn Robert Priddy Sr. and Ann B. Priddy to Shawn P. McNulty. 112 Woodlake Dr. and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $215,000
Tann Investments LLC to Curtis Lee Welch. 15630 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $215,000
Brent A. and Linda K. Dicker to Michael Samuel Pupillo and Katelyn Elizabeth Weems. 1729 Goggin Ford Road, Lakes District, $184,000
Judy L. Long to Stephanie L. and James V. Housden. 111 Deerhill Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000
Joyce M. Thomas to Michael W. and Mistie D. Montgomery. 1050 Alvinwood Lane, Blue Ridge District, $175,000
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Margaret Elizabeth Reyes. 5916 Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $167,500
Barbara C. Witt, Helen C. Reynolds, and Fred L. Casey to M. Christopher Mabry. 2354 Glenwood Dr., Lakes District, $150,000
Web Investing LLC to Evan Keith Bowers. 1054 Garner Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,500
Rebecca A. Updike, Debora L. Angell, Donna A. Morgan and Jamie A. Roland to JTC Construction Inc. 1243 Meadors Spur Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,000
Todd W. Wargo to Samantha R. Clingenpeel and Diane R. McClung. 2498 Dowdy Crossing, Lakes District, $127,900
Garland L. Simmons and Carolyn P. Simmons, trustees to Roger L. Atkins II and Michelle L. Atkins. Parcel, Stallion Lane, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Donald Miller to Jimmy Andrews, 7111 and 7113 Big Island Highway, $3,500
Sunset Mountain LLC to Eric B. Naraine and Cynthia M. Naraine. Lot 1, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $333,000
Jedi Construction LLC to Scott R. Gresham. Lot 6, Crossroad, $248,000
James Thomas Messier and John Philip Messier to Daniel G. Bowden and Pamela M. Bowden. Lot 17, section 1, Northhampton, $245,000
West Crossing LLC to Nolenhoke LLC. Lot 8, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $59,000
Bradford C. and Terri L. Anzengruber to Tristen T. Fuller. 1269 Peters Creek Road, $177,500
Sabrina Y. Tomlin to Dominic J. Studzinski and Hayley J. Studzinski. Lot 16, Jefferson Meadows, $398,000
Ronald S. Godwin and Carol S. Godwin to Ruben B. and Andrea N. Harris. Lot 121, section VI, Brookstone, $745,000
Charlene D. Scott to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Lot 5, 13.8 acres, Center District, $100,000
Sandra A. Jarels to Gary Clegg. 1103 Hermans Hollow Road, $80,000
Paul T. Young to Brennan R. Lollis. 1255 Blackberry Lane, $295,000
Jordan D. and Brittany N. Linial to Samuel Landa Jr. Lot 32, Summerfield, $282,400
Chelse M. and Alan G. Matheny Jr. to Olamide and Dawn M. Kehinde. Lot 57, Oakview Subdivision, $207,500
Gilliam M. Cobbs and Cobbs Corner-Forest LLC to Daniel P. and Justine N. Paterson. Revised lot 1, Cobbs Corner, $309,900
Michael D. Jurkus and Patti O. Jurkus to John E. Ripley and Rachel G. Ripley. 1170 Longbranch St., $135,000
Daniel G. and Pamela M. Bowden to Benjamin L. Singleton and Jordan J. Ramsey. Lot 64, section 3, North Hills Subdivision, $230,000
David Wheaton Jr. to Kristen Moses and Isaac Ray Wheaton. 1344 Lowry St., $112,200
Stephen Hamilton to Stephen Acree. Lot 11, phase VI, section 1, Lake Vista, $230,000
Matthew J. Nolen to Thomas E. and Cynthia D. Miller. Lot 21, block 3, Ivy Hill, $289,000
Bedford Farms LLC to Jo Ann Bumgarner, Sue Lynn Nichols, and Carey D. Chenoweth. Lot 4, Randolph St., $150,000
Daniel S. and Elizabeth A. Crompton to Fred and Jennifer Newell. 903 Leander Dr., $619,900
Trent’s Meadow LLC to Kristin A. Hampton. Lot 3, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $202,500
Lelia Mae Hyatt, Marsha G. Lauer, and Patrick Alan Overstreet to Gene A. Harris. Lot 13, Twin Peaks, $115,000
Thomas E. and Mary E. Kittrell to David W. Carper. 11839 Lee Jackson Highway, $86,500
Richard L. and Patricia J. Padelford to Ryan and Jhanet Lorena Spears. Lot 2, section 1, Springwood Farm, $154,500
Campbell County
J.J.S. Incorporated Inc. to Shelton & Hailey Holding Company LLC. Parcels on Lynchburg Highway. $385,000
Jonathan P. Gilbert to Justin E. and Vanessa R. Bobbitt. Lot 19, section B, Westwood Manor, $251,000
Mitchell-Floyd Properties LLC to KAR Investments LLC. 2600 Dearing Ford Road, $1,300,000
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. 159 Webster Dr., $31,550
Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 18, Emberly Way Subdivision, $52,500
Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 13, Emberly Way Subdivision, $52,500
Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 1, Emberly Way Subdivision, $52,500
D & D Land Holdings LLC to Tyler W. Martin. Lot 6, Va. 24, $297,890
Charles K. and Saundra L. Doss to Thomas C. Jenkins Jr. Lot 5, fronting Va. 603, 5.242 acres, $19,700
Robin M. and Richard L. Somazze Jr. to Nathan L. and Gabrielle E. Hopkins. Tract 4, block 1, section 1, Holiday Forest, $275,900
Susan D. and Alvin R. Gill Jr. to Jacob Shelton. Parcel, Va. 696, 1.161 acres, $119,000
English’s Auto Alignment LLC to Todd Hoerner. Lots 12-15, 25-28, block 23, Town of Altavista, $180,000
Carter Bank & Trust to 21886 Timberlake LLC. Lots 1 -3, Whitestone Village, $549,000
David F. Johnston to S & S Properties LLC and Sharon K. Johnston and Lee Haley Johnston. 612, 620, 624, 628 and 19293 Leesville Road and 1516 Greenview Dr., $552,000
Donald W. Cyrus and Brenda Cyrus to Teon L. Burford and Rachael L. Burford. Lot 56, Concord Estates Subdivision, $266,900
NRB Investments LLC to James M.S. and Sherry D. Brady. Parcel, section 1, The Crossings, $210,528
Big Tom’s Original LLC to C. Bryan Stott. Residue of tract 3, Littleberry Moon, 116.29 acres, $202,985
21934 Timberlake LLC to Lauren Casey. Lot 28, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $191,900
Sandra Burks to Big Day LLC. Lot 4, Hillsview Estates, $230,000
Celia Hevey to Michael D. Monroe. 4866 Three Creeks Road, $70,000
James H. Persinger Jr. to NBS Real Estate LLC. 75 Wilson Dr., $111,000
City of Lynchburg
Manacore LLC to Kellye Desha Kimble. 502 Smyth St., $104,000
Michael P. and Jennifer L. Kellogg to Jared Chase Bennett. 1615 Langhorne Road, $226,900
Samuel Landa Jr. to William Nicholas Moore. Lot 18, block B, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $155,900
David A. and Penny R. Brockman to Benjamin David Miller. $138,000
James M. and Sheila K. Mashburn to Amber Dohrmann. 601 Madison St., $157,300
Bernice B. Trent to TT Rehab LLC. 611 Eighth St., $15,000
Rodney D. Rohrer and Frances A. Rohrer to Harriet B. Carter. 1834 Bedford Ave., $150,300
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Tyler H. Miles. 1000 Early St., $125,000
Sean W. Sheehan to Joseph Tyler and Frances Claire Spriggs. 3440 Landon St., $223,250
Daniel S. George to Laura I. Francis. 403 Grove St., $143,000
Linda E. Bosiger to Erika Ayala-Santiago and Marquis Albert Patrick Johnson. Lot 28, Settlement Estates, $197,000
Jason E. and Kathryn H. Willis to Stephen B. Finhill and Rachel N. Finhill. Lot 47, section 1, Forest Dale, $188,975
Herman Lee James JR. to NBS Real Estate LLC. 712 Pierce St., $15,000
Cynthia Covington to Noble Holdings LLC. 301 Federal St., $9,000
Michael W. Kinnaird to Ryan A. and Tina L. Styron. Lot 3, unit 412, Wyndhurst, $165,000
Faye J. Becker to Liberty Saints LLC. 314 St. Augustine St., $65,000
Fellenger Properties LLC to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 4, block A, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms, $80,000
Joshua T. and Anne M. Rutledge to Steven Hill. Lot 3, Ivylink, $35,000
Lincoln H. Baker and Dori L. Baker to Christopher D. Cooper. Unit 23, 51 11th St., $197,000
Robert Baxter and Jane Rose Gordon to Matthew William Glass. 2714 Dulaney Ave., $170,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Lori Mann, 402 Deborah Dr., porches, $25,000
John Sobola, 85 Homewood Dr., addition, $45,000
Javaugh Colbert, 160 Collington Dr., accessory building, $4,500
David Warden, 196 Caleb Court, new dwelling, $400,000
Wards LLC, 475 Simons Run, commercial alteration, $1,500,000
Kimberly Thomas, 101 Mary Ann Dr., metal building, $12,000
Ray Triplett, 801 Bethany Road, solar panels, $52,800
Edward Parks II, 225 Virginia Ave., solar panels, $16,000
Paul Master, 1050 Clear Pointe Run, finish basement, $18,000
Kirk Schultz, 268 Northgate Road, garage, $8,500
Cassell Properties LLC, lot 1, section 1, Hyland Farm, new dwelling, $400,000
Liberty University, 102 Second Amendment Dr., classroom facility, $195,000
Stephen Meinhardt, 1122 Cabin Field Road, solar panels, $61,131
Augusta Clark Construction LLC, lot 3, Suburban Road, new dwelling, $170,000
Cody Daniel, 451 Willow Oak Terrace, finish half of basement, $4,000
Milton Woodruff, 261 Oliver Road, repairs, $7,000
George Winston, 6650 Sugar Hill Road, shed, $9,700
Eleven Construction LLC, lot 9, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $289,900
Brown Heating + Air Conditioning LLC, 407 Crowell Lane, metal building, $30,000
Jennifer Entsminger, 326 Royal Court, addition, $70,000
Samantha Maxey, lot 24A1, Hunt Road, new dwelling, $156,460
Dennis Maddox, 172 Conner Road, exterior fireplace and chimney, $20,000
John Seamster Jr., 237 Smith Road, pool, $12,000
Lonni Wickard, 449 Pearson Dr., solar panels, $49,896
Jonathan Franklin, Springs Mill Road, addition, $189,650
Mark Dalton, 298 Doe Run Lane, pool, $92,000