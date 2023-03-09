Property transfers

Amherst County

Ronald Lee Maxwell to Kaitlyn Bowman. Parcel, Va. 663, 1.01 acres, $197,000

Elizabeth French Smith to Norman E. and Kathryn N. Caceres. 1394 Lowesville Road, $330,000

Deamein and Lore’l A. Carter to Erin A. and Franklin P. Micklem. 64 Patrick Court, $319,500

V. June Connelly to Ashley Gill. 122 Stumps Hill Road, $75,000

Wilmer Can and Roxanne P. Cooper to Derin S. and Kathryne G. Foor. Lots 2 and 3, 5.279 acres, Va. 739, $45,000

The James Ellsworth Moss Revocable Trust to Indi LLC. Parcel, off Lakeview Drive, $100,000

LMI Properties LLC to Premier Investments Group LLC. Parcel, intersection of Elon Road and West Perch Road, $35,000

Charles Terry Slaughter to Acorn Homes LLC. 115 Riverview Road, $25,000

Appomattox County Lar Enterprises LLC to Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant. Parcel, Liberty Chapel Road, $40,000

Wooding Properties LLC to Gregory and Heather Cunningham. Lots 21 and 23, section II, The Woods at Stonewall, $60,000

Marian M. Thomas to Dennis and Brenda Varvarigos. Parcels, Oakville Road, 25 acres, $625,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Cory Daniel Wingo. 295 Little Cub Road, $287,500

C&D Property Solutions 87 LLC to Justin and Drew McDowell. Lot 33, section 1, Fairview Hills, $300,000

Bedford County

Mary S. Boyer to Lee Alan and Molly Eileen Forman. Parcel, Toler’s Ferry Road, $257,500

Maurice and LaQuesha Harris to Steven R. and Erin M. Hengels. New lot 32, Sleepy Oak Villas, $344,900

Peaceful Spaces Inc. to Ashleigh Hubbard. Unit 306, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $245,000

Harold B. and Nancy S. Wooten to Carrie A. and Jeffrey J. Rater. 100 Spruce Pine Drive, $209,900

Diversified Management Services Inc. to Travis Stanley and Michael Shawn Levi Cassidy. 606 Plunkett St., $26,400

Korey and Ashley Bonser to Christian T. and Ainsley Spencer. Lot 2, section C-2, Beechwood West, $18,000

Davisbuilt Inc. to Bruce W. and Tanja Jensen. 1203 Cedar Crest Drive, $290,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Christopher L. Moses. Lot 16, Southern Woods, $309,950

Marc S. Keisler to Hyi Seong Moon and Hyemin Park. Lot 17, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $499,900

Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Eastlake Property Holdings LLC. Parcel, off Eagle Crest Lane, $60,000

NBMM Holdings LLC to Roy T. and Teresa L. Dooley and Judith P. Heck. 1048 Ash Tree Drive, $289,900

Michael D. Arthur to MHD LLC. 2127 Crockett Road, $235,000

Frank L. Leftwich Jr. to Creative Investments Inc. 10691 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $42,000

Troy Mitchen, Annette Helmick and Patricia Creasey to Eden M. Iiconich. Lot 85, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, $105,000

Laura M. Sackett to Gene R. Moss Jr. and Meghan M. Moss. Amended lot 1B, section 2, Mirror Lake Estates, $1,000,000

William P. Bryant to Justin Ray Johnson. Lot 24, Governor’s Hill, $299,900

Judith Parker Heck and Teresa L. Dooley to Joshua and Sarah Hubbard. 1863 Twin Peaks Drive, $140,000

Joshua S. and Sarah L. Hubbard to Kass A. Genneken, Keith A. Genneken and Kathey A. Lockhart. Lot 63, section D, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $215,000

Kenneth Joseph Johnson and Stacey Lynn Jenkins to Ryan Matthew and Hope Angela Pelletier. Lots 4 and 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $585,000

Richard N. and Tracy R. Foster to Benjamin P. and Marianne W. Thurman. Lot 13, Sungale Meadows, $60,500

Goode Land and Timber LLC to Ward N. Marianos Jr. and Celeste Elizabeth Marianos to Peter Alexander Marianos. Parcel, off of Va. 43, $295,000

Joshua L. and Christa Roberts to Zachary Sale Coates and Autumn Willis. Lot 1, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $389,900

Ray S. Tolley and Sandra Jo Tolley to GP Big Island LLC. 10619 Lee Jackson Highway, $75,000

Gary R. Warner and Susan D. Warner to Roger J. and Dechelle Rome. 6079 Goode Road, $480,000

Campbell County

Joselene Carson, Rusty Alvis, Dean Harbour, Jerry Mullins, Ronnie Perrow, Fred Roberts and Wanda Harris, trustees to Billie Jo Gilliam. 9561 Village Highway, $179,500

Countryside Land Company LC to Jessenia I. Acree and Natan Josue Castellanos. Tract 1, Sugar Hill Farm, $94,900

Teryq Berkley to Ian R. Morse. 477 Orrix Creek Road, $205,000

Carol E. Carhart and Christine E. Larkin to Patrick Cole Shelton. Tract 3B, Cedar Ridge Farms, $310,000

Clovelly Timberlake Owner LLC to Langley Land LLC. Parcel, Timberlake Road, $182,500

John A. Wooldridge and Lori L. Driskill to Truhunt Investment Properties LLC. 175 Mountain Peak Drive, $170,000

Joni Woodell Hamlett to Edward and Hope Parks. Parcel, Virginia Ave., Town of Brookneal, $28,000

Dana T. Martin to MGW Properties LLC. Parcel, 0.477 acres, Va. 690, $73,600

TNT Group LLC to Samuel J. Hurchala. 1385 Wheeler Road, $324,900

Carl G. Stiles to Roger D. Kouns Jr. and Janet S. Kouns. Lot 13, Roundtree Road, $52,000

Patrick Henry Building LLC to Mayer Auction Company LLC. 118 Commerce St. and additional parcel, $150,000

City of Lynchburg

Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno to Montavia De’Shay Abdussalaam. 1713 Fillmore St., $179,900

Blackwater Ridge LLC to Mojirayo Adamson-Olaotan. Lot 8, block C, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $256,900

Elizabeth Cottress, Jim Herbert Jr., Robert Beverly Herbert, Bruce T. Herbert and Sarah C. Albritton to Ronald W. and Peggy J. Rowland. Lot 5, section 1, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $485,000

NVR Inc. to Mamatha Raya and Ravinder Rufus Bhimanpalli. Lot 3A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $317,970

Arthur W. and Charese Chambers to Josiah A. Shiveky and Sarah Bonenberger. 1036 Byrd St., $145,000

The Estate of Ruth Morris Brooks and Cynthia Brooks Capps to JC Ventures Strategies LLC. Lots 10-12, block C, Westwood Addition, $90,000

Investments MDC LLC to Teritta R. Brown. 2248 Otey St., $152,500

Spain Enterprises LLC to Joseph C. White and Francis M. Camerer. 1120 Dearing St., $175,000

Garry L. Friend to Anthony and Maryann Catalano. Lot 40, section 2, Maple Hills, $228,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Carl Vendetti. 39 N. Princeton Circle, $395,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 17A and 17B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

NVR Inc. to Sundeep Davuluri. Lot 3B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $312,970

Danielle Zavilla Roach to Scott Elbert and Renee Elizabeth Drewry Sayles. Unit 301, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $129,000

David R. Hollis to William M. and Charlotte A.F. Farley. Lot 14, Doral Acres, $305,000

Goering Homes LLC to Robert W. Webb and Janet M. Petterson. Lot 3, block 4, Oaklawn Addition, $355,000

Charles W. Green to Thomas N. Jones Jr. 503 Oakridge Blvd., $209,500

Nathan D. and Leigh N. Habecker to 4109 Tremont St. LLC. 4109 and 4109A Tremont St., $250,000

Sara J. Peterson to Adam C. and Zoe S. Hall. 1019 Chowan Ave., $205,000

Ryan W. Harrison to Raintree Properties Rentals and Sales LLC. 18 Midland Drive, $125,000

Claudia J. Johnsen to Katherine P. and William J. Simmons. Lot 6, block G, Fairmont Addition, $170,000

Joseph and Kimberly Lalli and Petty, Livingston, Dawson and Richards to Legacy Provision LLC. 1116 Chestnut Hill Drive, $185,000

Regina E. Trent to Juan A. and Elva V. Romero. Lot 13, block B, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $127,200

William Matthew Farley and Charlotte A.F. Farley to Carl H. Rydell. Lot 5, section 1, Seven Oaks Development, $244,000

JG Investment Club LLC to TT Rehab LLC. 1110 and 1112 8th St., $78,000

Tony D. West to Upturn Estates LLC. 1014 Jackson St., $40,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., 4516 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000

Dana Whitted, 938 Carriage Parkway, finish part of the basement, $30,000

The Way LLC, lot 17, Charldon Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Harold Collonia, lot 62E, Spring Mill Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Richard Gehe, 544 Langdon Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Douglas Storer, 308 Mount Olivet Church Road, garage, $60,000

Guy May, lot 11, Dove Drive, new dwelling, $300,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC, lot 5, Pettigrew, new dwelling, $200,000

H&S Holdings Properties LLC, lot 7, Long Branch Estates, new dwelling, $319,900

Jesus Aguirre, 180 Churchill Drive, deck and laundry room, $51,100

Robert Fazio, 1111 Dodson Drive, solar panels, $6,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 151 Sunburst Villas Drive, finish basement, $20,000

Kirk Strickfaden, 135 Valentine Drive, solar panels, $12,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 85, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 86, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 87, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 88, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 89, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 90, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 91, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Randall Franklin, 2235 Sunburst Road, addition, $70,000

Franklin Henderson, lot 3, Glade Court, new dwelling, $250,000

Property Sisters Investments, 40 Rowse Drive, remodel, $45,000

Tyler Morris, 289 Benchmark Drive, finish basement, $41,000

Albert Amundsen III, 264 Peaksview Drive, solar panels, $11,400

David Ahrens, lot 17, Country Road, new dwelling, $100,000

Lynn Davis, 384 Beech Tree Lane, pool, $112,000

Foster Construction Inc., lot 15, Bridge Tree Court, new dwelling, $500,000

Foster Construction Inc., lot 16, Bridge Tree Court, new dwelling, $475,000

Zova Properties LLC, 7374 Village Highway, pole barn, $94,300

Samuel Candler, 23 Semmes Court, finish half of basement, $15,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 8, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 9, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 10, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 11, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 12, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 13, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 14, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000

Sean Solitro, 126 Turning Point Drive, solar panels, $47,520

Jeffrey Jensen, 212 Windingway Road, finish basement, $20,000

Robert Goodwin Jr., lot 39B, Hat Creek Road, new dwelling, $249,522.07

MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, garage, $100,000

MMCS Properties LLC, 4024 Wards Road, pole barn, $140,000

Robert Watson Sr., 580 Rhonda Road, addition, $15,000

India Stump, lot 16, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $487,800