Property transfers
Amherst County
Ronald Lee Maxwell to Kaitlyn Bowman. Parcel, Va. 663, 1.01 acres, $197,000
Elizabeth French Smith to Norman E. and Kathryn N. Caceres. 1394 Lowesville Road, $330,000
Deamein and Lore’l A. Carter to Erin A. and Franklin P. Micklem. 64 Patrick Court, $319,500
V. June Connelly to Ashley Gill. 122 Stumps Hill Road, $75,000
Wilmer Can and Roxanne P. Cooper to Derin S. and Kathryne G. Foor. Lots 2 and 3, 5.279 acres, Va. 739, $45,000
The James Ellsworth Moss Revocable Trust to Indi LLC. Parcel, off Lakeview Drive, $100,000
LMI Properties LLC to Premier Investments Group LLC. Parcel, intersection of Elon Road and West Perch Road, $35,000
Charles Terry Slaughter to Acorn Homes LLC. 115 Riverview Road, $25,000
Appomattox County Lar Enterprises LLC to Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant. Parcel, Liberty Chapel Road, $40,000
Wooding Properties LLC to Gregory and Heather Cunningham. Lots 21 and 23, section II, The Woods at Stonewall, $60,000
Marian M. Thomas to Dennis and Brenda Varvarigos. Parcels, Oakville Road, 25 acres, $625,000
Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Cory Daniel Wingo. 295 Little Cub Road, $287,500
C&D Property Solutions 87 LLC to Justin and Drew McDowell. Lot 33, section 1, Fairview Hills, $300,000
Bedford County
Mary S. Boyer to Lee Alan and Molly Eileen Forman. Parcel, Toler’s Ferry Road, $257,500
Maurice and LaQuesha Harris to Steven R. and Erin M. Hengels. New lot 32, Sleepy Oak Villas, $344,900
Peaceful Spaces Inc. to Ashleigh Hubbard. Unit 306, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $245,000
Harold B. and Nancy S. Wooten to Carrie A. and Jeffrey J. Rater. 100 Spruce Pine Drive, $209,900
Diversified Management Services Inc. to Travis Stanley and Michael Shawn Levi Cassidy. 606 Plunkett St., $26,400
Korey and Ashley Bonser to Christian T. and Ainsley Spencer. Lot 2, section C-2, Beechwood West, $18,000
Davisbuilt Inc. to Bruce W. and Tanja Jensen. 1203 Cedar Crest Drive, $290,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Christopher L. Moses. Lot 16, Southern Woods, $309,950
Marc S. Keisler to Hyi Seong Moon and Hyemin Park. Lot 17, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $499,900
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Eastlake Property Holdings LLC. Parcel, off Eagle Crest Lane, $60,000
NBMM Holdings LLC to Roy T. and Teresa L. Dooley and Judith P. Heck. 1048 Ash Tree Drive, $289,900
Michael D. Arthur to MHD LLC. 2127 Crockett Road, $235,000
Frank L. Leftwich Jr. to Creative Investments Inc. 10691 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $42,000
Troy Mitchen, Annette Helmick and Patricia Creasey to Eden M. Iiconich. Lot 85, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, $105,000
Laura M. Sackett to Gene R. Moss Jr. and Meghan M. Moss. Amended lot 1B, section 2, Mirror Lake Estates, $1,000,000
William P. Bryant to Justin Ray Johnson. Lot 24, Governor’s Hill, $299,900
Judith Parker Heck and Teresa L. Dooley to Joshua and Sarah Hubbard. 1863 Twin Peaks Drive, $140,000
Joshua S. and Sarah L. Hubbard to Kass A. Genneken, Keith A. Genneken and Kathey A. Lockhart. Lot 63, section D, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $215,000
Kenneth Joseph Johnson and Stacey Lynn Jenkins to Ryan Matthew and Hope Angela Pelletier. Lots 4 and 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $585,000
Richard N. and Tracy R. Foster to Benjamin P. and Marianne W. Thurman. Lot 13, Sungale Meadows, $60,500
Goode Land and Timber LLC to Ward N. Marianos Jr. and Celeste Elizabeth Marianos to Peter Alexander Marianos. Parcel, off of Va. 43, $295,000
Joshua L. and Christa Roberts to Zachary Sale Coates and Autumn Willis. Lot 1, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $389,900
Ray S. Tolley and Sandra Jo Tolley to GP Big Island LLC. 10619 Lee Jackson Highway, $75,000
Gary R. Warner and Susan D. Warner to Roger J. and Dechelle Rome. 6079 Goode Road, $480,000
Campbell County
Joselene Carson, Rusty Alvis, Dean Harbour, Jerry Mullins, Ronnie Perrow, Fred Roberts and Wanda Harris, trustees to Billie Jo Gilliam. 9561 Village Highway, $179,500
Countryside Land Company LC to Jessenia I. Acree and Natan Josue Castellanos. Tract 1, Sugar Hill Farm, $94,900
Teryq Berkley to Ian R. Morse. 477 Orrix Creek Road, $205,000
Carol E. Carhart and Christine E. Larkin to Patrick Cole Shelton. Tract 3B, Cedar Ridge Farms, $310,000
Clovelly Timberlake Owner LLC to Langley Land LLC. Parcel, Timberlake Road, $182,500
John A. Wooldridge and Lori L. Driskill to Truhunt Investment Properties LLC. 175 Mountain Peak Drive, $170,000
Joni Woodell Hamlett to Edward and Hope Parks. Parcel, Virginia Ave., Town of Brookneal, $28,000
Dana T. Martin to MGW Properties LLC. Parcel, 0.477 acres, Va. 690, $73,600
TNT Group LLC to Samuel J. Hurchala. 1385 Wheeler Road, $324,900
Carl G. Stiles to Roger D. Kouns Jr. and Janet S. Kouns. Lot 13, Roundtree Road, $52,000
Patrick Henry Building LLC to Mayer Auction Company LLC. 118 Commerce St. and additional parcel, $150,000
City of Lynchburg
Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno to Montavia De’Shay Abdussalaam. 1713 Fillmore St., $179,900
Blackwater Ridge LLC to Mojirayo Adamson-Olaotan. Lot 8, block C, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $256,900
Elizabeth Cottress, Jim Herbert Jr., Robert Beverly Herbert, Bruce T. Herbert and Sarah C. Albritton to Ronald W. and Peggy J. Rowland. Lot 5, section 1, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $485,000
NVR Inc. to Mamatha Raya and Ravinder Rufus Bhimanpalli. Lot 3A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $317,970
Arthur W. and Charese Chambers to Josiah A. Shiveky and Sarah Bonenberger. 1036 Byrd St., $145,000
The Estate of Ruth Morris Brooks and Cynthia Brooks Capps to JC Ventures Strategies LLC. Lots 10-12, block C, Westwood Addition, $90,000
Investments MDC LLC to Teritta R. Brown. 2248 Otey St., $152,500
Spain Enterprises LLC to Joseph C. White and Francis M. Camerer. 1120 Dearing St., $175,000
Garry L. Friend to Anthony and Maryann Catalano. Lot 40, section 2, Maple Hills, $228,000
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Carl Vendetti. 39 N. Princeton Circle, $395,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 17A and 17B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
NVR Inc. to Sundeep Davuluri. Lot 3B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $312,970
Danielle Zavilla Roach to Scott Elbert and Renee Elizabeth Drewry Sayles. Unit 301, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $129,000
David R. Hollis to William M. and Charlotte A.F. Farley. Lot 14, Doral Acres, $305,000
Goering Homes LLC to Robert W. Webb and Janet M. Petterson. Lot 3, block 4, Oaklawn Addition, $355,000
Charles W. Green to Thomas N. Jones Jr. 503 Oakridge Blvd., $209,500
Nathan D. and Leigh N. Habecker to 4109 Tremont St. LLC. 4109 and 4109A Tremont St., $250,000
Sara J. Peterson to Adam C. and Zoe S. Hall. 1019 Chowan Ave., $205,000
Ryan W. Harrison to Raintree Properties Rentals and Sales LLC. 18 Midland Drive, $125,000
Claudia J. Johnsen to Katherine P. and William J. Simmons. Lot 6, block G, Fairmont Addition, $170,000
Joseph and Kimberly Lalli and Petty, Livingston, Dawson and Richards to Legacy Provision LLC. 1116 Chestnut Hill Drive, $185,000
Regina E. Trent to Juan A. and Elva V. Romero. Lot 13, block B, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $127,200
William Matthew Farley and Charlotte A.F. Farley to Carl H. Rydell. Lot 5, section 1, Seven Oaks Development, $244,000
JG Investment Club LLC to TT Rehab LLC. 1110 and 1112 8th St., $78,000
Tony D. West to Upturn Estates LLC. 1014 Jackson St., $40,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., 4516 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000
Dana Whitted, 938 Carriage Parkway, finish part of the basement, $30,000
The Way LLC, lot 17, Charldon Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Harold Collonia, lot 62E, Spring Mill Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Richard Gehe, 544 Langdon Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Douglas Storer, 308 Mount Olivet Church Road, garage, $60,000
Guy May, lot 11, Dove Drive, new dwelling, $300,000
D&D Land Holdings LLC, lot 5, Pettigrew, new dwelling, $200,000
H&S Holdings Properties LLC, lot 7, Long Branch Estates, new dwelling, $319,900
Jesus Aguirre, 180 Churchill Drive, deck and laundry room, $51,100
Robert Fazio, 1111 Dodson Drive, solar panels, $6,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 151 Sunburst Villas Drive, finish basement, $20,000
Kirk Strickfaden, 135 Valentine Drive, solar panels, $12,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 85, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 86, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 87, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 88, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 89, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 90, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 91, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Randall Franklin, 2235 Sunburst Road, addition, $70,000
Franklin Henderson, lot 3, Glade Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Property Sisters Investments, 40 Rowse Drive, remodel, $45,000
Tyler Morris, 289 Benchmark Drive, finish basement, $41,000
Albert Amundsen III, 264 Peaksview Drive, solar panels, $11,400
David Ahrens, lot 17, Country Road, new dwelling, $100,000
Lynn Davis, 384 Beech Tree Lane, pool, $112,000
Foster Construction Inc., lot 15, Bridge Tree Court, new dwelling, $500,000
Foster Construction Inc., lot 16, Bridge Tree Court, new dwelling, $475,000
Zova Properties LLC, 7374 Village Highway, pole barn, $94,300
Samuel Candler, 23 Semmes Court, finish half of basement, $15,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 8, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 9, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 10, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 11, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 12, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 13, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 14, section 2, Blue Ridge Commons, new townhouse, $80,000
Sean Solitro, 126 Turning Point Drive, solar panels, $47,520
Jeffrey Jensen, 212 Windingway Road, finish basement, $20,000
Robert Goodwin Jr., lot 39B, Hat Creek Road, new dwelling, $249,522.07
MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, garage, $100,000
MMCS Properties LLC, 4024 Wards Road, pole barn, $140,000
Robert Watson Sr., 580 Rhonda Road, addition, $15,000
India Stump, lot 16, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $487,800