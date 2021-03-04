Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Ellerby T. Ashworth Jr. and Carol A. Ashworth to Joseph Henry and Sarah E. Hans. Revised lot 15, Banks Mountain Subdivision, $206,000
Kevin J. May to NBS Real Estate LLC. 581 Old Wright Shop Road, $67,500
Locust Hill Realty LLC to Jaimie E. Withers. Lot 32, Amherst Acres, $117,900
Dina L. Jones to Robert William Shagena Jr. and Katherine E. Shagena. 2700 Galts Mill Road, $140,000
James Lee Rook to Dakota R. Burford. Lot 143 and part of lot 144, Kiddhurst Acres, $159,000
Harry B. and Gay A. Stinnett Jr. to Harry B. and Gay A. Stinnett JR. and Christopher B. Stinnett. 330 Burley Hollow Road, $165,000
Andrew C. Wilson to James E. Thornhill III. Lots 59-62, Fairview Place Subdivision, $88,000
Paul G. Burgess and Carolyn G. Burgess to Christopher W. and Tamekio D. Watts. Lot 1A, 4.716 acres, Va. 646, $192,000
Anand R. Swamy and Kristen Burger to Robert A. and Callie Waldo. 156 Red Bud Lane, $249,900
Maria Morano, successor trustee to Christopher C. Reed. Parcel, 49.73 acres and all of a parcel of 52.939 acres, $119,900
Appomattox County
CMS Investments LLC to Country Oaks Land & Timber LLC. Three parcels, 165.44 acres, fronting Va. 24, $350,000
Alice S. Rockefeller to New Leaf Builders LLC. Parcel, fronting North Ave., 0.201 acres, $56,000
Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant to Dwight D. and Denita M. Rhodes. Parcel, Meadow Dr., 22.697 acres, $145,000
Jacqueline Victoria Prioletti to Colby Chase and Jessica Shumaker Layne. Parcel, Gladwood Dr., 0.78 acres, $229,000
Bedford County
James C. Candler and Elizabeth W. Candler to Domenick Fodiato and Sherri Fogiato. 1036 Coveside Circle, Lakes District, $641,000
Log Homes of Virginia LLC to Susan E. and Robert T. Fitzhugh III. Lot 5, section 2, Year Round Shores, Lakes District, $600,000
Shawn N. Williams to Jorge L. and Penelope X. Lopez. Lot 11, Spring Oak, Lakes District, $400,000
Donald L. Brown and Deborah R. Brown to Michael and Jennifer Steffen. Unit 113, building 7, cluster 4, Monoacan Shores, Lakes District, $380,000
James F. Huffman to Thomas Kevin and Sandra Jean Samson. 9350 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $318,000
Tammy Ballengee Conner and Dorinda B. Nolen to Matthew D. Baumgardner. 9529 and 9359 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $282,000
Barry D. and Judie C. Stewart to Brian N. and Melissa A. Jones. Lot 14, block 1, section 2, Cascade Forest, Blue Ridge District, $236,500
Frank and Eleni Pecjak to Robert S. and Anne L. McGowan. Unit 50, phase 5, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $229,900
Donna L. Bowyer to Arthur T. and Edith C. Meador. Tract 1, off of Moneta Road, 71.824 acres, Lakes District, $220,000
Kent S. McGrath to Kaitlin Elizabeth and Robert Wayne Saul III. 1388 Hoffa Road, Blue Ridge District, $125,000
Melissa A. Bowling to Fred W. and Judy S. Smith. 9454 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $116,000
Florida Virginia Line LLC to Sean O. Adamy. 16109 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway #G-8, Lakes District, $96,000
Todd C. and Kimberly W. Goode to Wetzel T. and Jenny L. Wooten. Lot 2, Ivie Estates, Lakes District, $90,000
Shannon L. Simmons to Chad A. Simmons. 5060 Stewartsville Road, Lakes District, $80,000
James C. and Charlotte W. Reese to William D. Latham. Lot 5, Reese Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $75,478.56
Eva Marie Paxton, Gregory Allen Nelson and Melisha Dawn Nelson Elkins to Matthew D. Baumgardner. 2209 Ephesus Road, Lakes District, $75,000
Amanda Marie Huddleston to David G. Mount. Tract 15, section 3, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $69,950
Dolores C. Gussoni to Jason Lynwood and Erin Dowdy Grisso. Residue 31.08 acres, Goose Ridge Estates, Lakes District, $66,000
Hendricks Store Road 1711 Land Trust to BDL Enterprises LLC. Lot 3, The Ridge, , Lakes District, $65,000
Taylor Montgomery Burnett to Brian Lee Edmonds and Ashley Nicole Grim. 1347 Island Creek Road, Lakes District, $55,000
Frank L. Leftwich Jr. to Creative Investments Inc. 6854 Jordontown Road, Blue Ridge District, $47,500
James K. Carter to Suzanne H. and George M. Snead III. Lot 20, Southview, Lakes District, $23,000
Mark T. and Hannah N. Shelton to Southeast Property Holdings LLC. Lot 8, Westcove, Lakes District, $20,000
Shelby Witt Klaiber to Christopher Thaxton and Kimberly Brooks Parker, parcel, off of Big Island Highway, 70.093 acres, Peaks District, $235,000
Ryan James and Emily Kay O’Donnell to Danielle Sydnor. Lot 218, section VI, Terrace View, $489,900
Matthew J. Mouser to Danielle N. Mouser to Cody B. and Keara M. Massie. 909 Lake Dr. and two additional parcels, $173,000
Ellen H. Brooks to David Robert Hubbard, Cynthia W. Hubbard and Julie Ann Hubbard. Revised lot 4, Panorama View Estates, $70,000
John E. and Joanie C. Smoot to Aniqa Zaheer. Lot 34, Lake Manor Estates, $795,000
Ronnie B. Thompson and Wanda G. Cress to Curtis L. and Phyllis L. James. Lot 12, section 5, Walkers Crossing, $438,000
Joseph W. and Sharon A. Ulland to Leonard F. Almond and Patti A. Pierucci. Lot 12, section 2, Oak Ridge Estates, $253,000
George K. and Leslie D. Walden to Susan O’Dell. Lot 4, section 3, Great Oaks Subdivision, $335,000
Brian N. and Melissa A. Jones to Jeremiah E. Steele. Lots 64 and 65, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, $168,500
Robin Tuggle-Campbell to Howard J. and Vivian S. Brown. Lot 231, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $481,900
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Roger E. Schneider and Dawn M. Schneider. Lot 6C, phase 1, Oakwood Villas, $319,900
West Crossing LLC to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. Lot 15, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $259,900
Charles H. Patterson to Aaron Tally and Margaret D. Burnett. Lot 12, section 2, Weatherwood, $35,000
Daniel C. Cyrus to Justin M. and Kristi M. Tucker. Lot 3, Bells Mill at Goode, $399,900
Kim C. and George R. Griffin to Jason A. and Bailee Towles. Lot 21, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $339,900
Roger E. Schneider and Dawn M. Schneider to Robert W. Chambers and Lisa L. Chambers. Lot 128, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $380,000
Thomas Scott and Cynthia Garrett Wilkerson to Randall Travis and Brittany Paris Wade. Lot 11, section 2, Claymont, $350,000
Letishya R. Goad to FCHB Inc. Lots 27 and 29, Maybeury Hills Subdivision, $95,000
Robert W. and Lisa L. Chambers to Michael Gary and Kylinn Maire Howard. 7195 Big Island Highway, $499,900
Eric Brian Smith and Sharon Beach Smith to Alexander B. and Lizabeth C. Averin. Lots 215 and 216, section VI, Terrace View, $527,000
Campbell County
Amanda Mills to Debra A. and Michael A. Torres. Lot 174, Timberlake Drive Subdivision, part of East Quadrant, $275,000
Jerry Michael Booth to Tony Byrd. 10575 Richmond Highway, $100,000
Michael S. and Cynthia Sanchez-Epps to Stephen P. Siefret. Lot 59, section II, Tavern Grove, $141,650
Deborah K. Hughes to Brian K. Hughes and Leeann S. Hughes. Lot 13, McCoy Estates, $166,000
JC Land & Timber LLC to Robert L. and Samantha J. Fazio. Lot 2, section 1, Willow Estate, $293,025
Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Joshua K. White and Hannah N. Woods. Lot 6, Meeting House Subdivision, $219,800
Carlton Keith Roberts to Joel C. Hart. Lot 21, section A, Clearcrest Subdivision, $97,500
Daniel L. Fort to Loanna Posey and Valerie W. Waller. Lot 16, section 2, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $474,500
Anne Trice Thompson, Vernon S. Thompson, Marshall Alan Thompson, and Mary Thompson Gardner to Marshall A. and Susana L. Thompson. 424 Mortimer Dr., $166,000
Freddie Lee Millner Jr. to Michele G. Wisskirchen. Lot 31, South Quadrant, $275,000
Robert L. and Nina C. Thomas to Steven S. and Tabitha C. Worley. New lot C, fronting Calohan Road, $80,000
Lorraine Blanks Potter to Redwood Property Investments LLC. Parcel, off Ward’s Road, $20,000
G. Herbert Peak Jr. to David A. and Phyllis J. Harvey. Parcel “A”, Wheeler Road, $78,547.50
The County of Campbell, Virginia to C. Matthew Fariss. Parcel, Goat Island Road, $3,300
Rudell L. McCraw Jr. to Andrew G. Turner. Lots 12 and 13, section II, Ivy Knoll, $164,900
Nancy H. Caudill to Robert J. Borowski II and Beth M. Borowski. Lot 18, section F, Powhatan Cox Tract, $245,000
R. Channing Haas Jr., Valerie H. Pillow, Tracy H. Munn, William Cartrett and Joseph Cartrett to Fernando Ponce. Lot 12, section 1, block 4, Rainbow Forest, $262,000
Scott H. Langendorger to Ethan and Jennifer M. Hagner. Lot 3, Hunter Have Subdivision, $212,000
City of Lynchburg
Mitchell Blake Shorter to Tina Y. Colbert. 425 Patrick St., 211 Wadsworth St., and additional parcel, N. Patrick St., $65,000
Beverly Parr Godsey and Michael Allen Godsey to Kevin John Deanna. 2500, 252, 2604, 2612, 2616 and 2618 Dudley St., 2500 Loraine St., 2509 Davis St., $10,500
Vernon E. Reid and Lina L. Reid to Mervin and Valerie Lambright. 6004 Sunderland Place, $279,900
Maureen Elizabeth Rajaballey and Michelle Elizabeth Rodriguez to Walkers Crossing-Forest LLC. Lot 12, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $117,800
Murrayplace LLC to Project E, LLC. 4005 and 4009 Murray Place, $3,400,000
Leslie T. Mitchell to Noble Holdings LLC. 4115 A Tremont St., $4,000
Emanuel E. Guerreiro and Susan M. Guerreiro to Robert A. and Tifanie N. Hoffman. Lot 15, section 2, Carter’s Grove, $520,000
Richard William and Lisa Herman Haskins to Isiah Strong. 1503 McVeigh Road, $80,000
Charles W. Hammer to Two Ravens Properties LLC. 511-513 Victoria Ave., $85,000
Warren L. and Yvette H. Anderson to Ronald Henry and Kallyn Spohnholz. 1013 Harrison St., $155,500
Ashby L. Milstead Jr. and Juanita H. Milstead to Brent L. and Christy Cassell. Lot 6, section G, Linkhorne Forest, $252,000
Lynette S. Page to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 23, block 1, section 2, Long Meadows, $125,000
Mary Lee M. Bell to Ronnie B. Thompson and Wanda G. Cress. 121 Craftsman Way, $424,900
Howard J. and Vivian S. Brown to Benjamin J. and Heather N. Katka. Lot 35, Brookville Village, $270,000
Michael C. Tolley to Ivy Trace LLC. Lots 5 and 6, block G, Barksdale Place, $33,000
Hunt Properties LLC to Thomas A. Seals. 4732 Oakdale Dr., $193,000
Charles Robert Paris to Paul J. Dudley. Lot 9, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $174,900
G & D Investments LLC to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1519 Taylor St., $25,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to E & J Investments LLC. Condominium unit 102, Parkview on the Bluff, $261,308.98
Tyler J. and Erica M. Gallagher to Seth Jordan, Raymond Jordan and Sheri Jordan. Lots 12-14, block A, plan A, Rivermont Company, $139,900
John D. Pettie Jr. and Alison D. Pettit to Bradley Sheridan Weast. Lot 2, block D, amended map of Fairmont Addition, $149,000
Larry F. Smith to Shane and Emily Evans. Lot 25, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $200,000
122CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Robert W. Carter Jr. Condominium unit 403, Parkview on the Bluff, $470,248
Kodi and Samantha Rath to Erwin Z. and Shanea M. Raj. 2916 Langhorne Road, $96,800
Alice C. Martin, trustee to Joyce Stephens Dixon. Unit 8-4, building 8, Stonegate Villas, $267,500
ECCDH LLC to James M. and Trista N. Matthews. Lot 34, block M, Cornerstone, $200,900
Octavia Myers and David Tucker to Kent Charles Meyers. Lot 10, block B, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $121,300
TMJR Properties LLC to Laura I. Francis. 1015 Cabell St., $103,500
Willard Bailey to Mark A. Morrison Jr. 1927 and 1931Boston Ave., $76,000
James H. Johnston to Matchless Home Improvement Inc. 805 Old Forest Road, $78,000
Stephanie Y. and Robert W. Carter Jr. to Chad M. and Alaya L. Sexton. 428 Elmwood Ave., $171,000
Nae Hugh Pearson Jr. Elizabeth Builders Inc. Lots 107-116, Royal Oaks Circle, $28,000
Eric J. Stern to Lee Vida and Lee Jarvis. 808 Sixth St., $137,900
Theresa J. McBrien to Erin J. Long. 5812 Quaker Parkway and 5741 Edinboro Ave., $140,098
Hartless Storage LLC to WPXI Timberlake LLC. 8209 and 8213 Timberlake Road, $625,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to U & Me Baby LLC. Condominium Unit 105, Parkview on the Bluff, $260,835
Resurrected Homes LLC to Nadia Batirev. 1000 Polk St., $127,900
Brittany L. Hammersley and Connor Edward Michael Burke to Jeffrey Loftus, Paige Loftus and Todd Loftus. Lot 4, block A, Evergreen Subdivision, $340,000
Robinson Properties Inc. to B & R Properties Inc. 4604 Oakdale Dr., $150,000
C. Newell and Catherine F. Sanders to Matthew Hopfenspirger. Lot 15, section 3, New Town, $196,000
Melody R. Infinger to HDR Properties LLC. 4618 Alabama Ave., $160,000
DNP Properties LLC to Daniel J. Flynn and Nora C. Flynn. Unit 20, 51 11th Street Lofts, $195,000
Ty Investments LLC to LC Special LLC. 707 Madison St., $70,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Gerald Wilbun, 211 Walton Dr., remodel kitchen, $10,000
Earl Wirth, 2115 South Fork Road, bathroom and laundry room, $10,000
Kevin Mitchell, Oakleigh Ave., new dwelling, $330,000
Bill Burke, 3605 Double Bridges Road, bath addition, $10,000
Alfred Jones III, 813 Woodchuck Dr., tree house, $15,000
Ryan Atkins Masonry LLC, Stage Road, commercial building, $300,000
Ezra Walton, 412 Thomas Farm Lane, bathtub, $15,600
Brad Rosson, 309 Snapps Mill Road, solar panels, $52,213.60
Daniel McPeak, lot 41, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $340,000
Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC, Armstrong Lane, cell tower, $174,000
Phillip Pettet, lot 4, Police Tower Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Dawn Tolley, Dunn Roamin Road, pool, $49,000
Ronald Harvey, 3055 Cedar Bend Road, pool, $43,000
Ryan Atkins Masonry LLC, Stage Road, pole barn, $25,000
Richard McGhee, 218 Walton Dr., pool with deck, $16,000
Robert C. Bryant Jr., 2327 Rock Spring Road, garage, $37,000