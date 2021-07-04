Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Adam Karol to SSW Holdings LLC. Parcel, Va. 130, $130,000
Joseph Scott Woosley to Sha’Quirra Williams. 456 Riverview Road, $245,000
R&R Residential Properties LLC to Kyler C. Bogart V. 286 Ridge St., $197,000
Millstone Restaurants Inc. to Prinvest LLC. Lot 8, section III, Vannmeade, $263,100
Ethel Mae Hayslett-Johnson to Sylvia Dobyns-Griffin and Thomas Alexander Bain. Lots 84-91, U.S. 60, $32,000
Leonard M. Banks, Parker A. Banks, and Armond V. Love to John Nolan Jennings and Meanie Ann Waters. Lot 2, section IV, Forest Oaks, $239,900
Donna Sue Wright to Kerri Dieppa. Lot 22, section 1, MerryMoor Subdivision, $218,900
Dennis E. Lockhart to Jessica Campbell. Lot 14, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $215,000
Sandra L. Wright to Andrey M. Petty and Emily A. Kolacz. Parcel, Pendleton Dr., $179,900
Appomattox County
Charles Robert and Elizabeth Nicole Kirby to Timothy J. and Rosemarie Isaacson. Lots 19 and 20, Richwood Manor, $250,000
Robert C. Stephens to Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens. Lot 44R, Morningside Subdivision, $25,000
Paul C. and Judy A. Fleenor to Kevin S. and Theresa Latimer Fleenor. Lot 18, Ivy Ridge Subdivision, $220,000
Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Allie Zachary Raines and Jennifer Robin Hendricks. 550 Oakleigh Ave., $259,900
Charles D. Wood to Edward J. Gonzalez. 110 Tulip Lane, $25,000
Bedford County
Norma S. White to Tomas Krunkaitis and Judita Ruskyte. Lot 53, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $999,000
William P. Gregory to Darren R. Thomas, 3398 Airport Road, June 11, Lakes District, $875,000.
Bruce C. Onken and Tamara S. Onken to Thomas R. Cappellett and James R. Cappellett. Lot 33, section 5, Greer’s Ford Shores, Lakes District, $825,000
Gregory E. Welter and Melissa L. Maley to Anne H. and Frederick E. Willis Jr. Lots E and F, section B, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $699,950
Lonnie S. and Beverly B. Smith to James Anthony and Kimberly Anne Sterling. 108 Cherrywood Lane, Lakes District, $660,000
Mark T. Kinney and Andrea D. Kinney to James and Kali Hamill. 1090 Coveside Circle, Lakes District, $410,000
Stephen W. Borgess to Gregory S. and Laura J. Pounds. 1178 Cutlass Road, Lakes District, $399,000
Tim L. Norman and Beverly J. Witherington to Mary E. Baird. 1239 Shorevue Circle, Blue Ridge District, $335,000
Chad A. Crouch to Lauren Taylor Anne Seiger. Lot 33, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $265,000
Equity Trust Company to Ryan D. and Christian A. Shifflett. Revised lot 28, Waterside, Lakes District, $265,000
Robert T. Parker to David J. and Tammy K. Howe. 11745 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $255,000
David W. Powers to Breanna McKenzie Brower and Cody Alexander Mundy. 2512 Lovers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $179,000
Deer Me Farm LLC to Dexter James Andrews. 1898 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $175,000
Valaeria E. Alphin to Greg A. and Jennifer L. Mitchell. 1354 Whip-O-Will Lane, , Blue Ridge District, $160,000
Jonathan and Monika Bjorklund to Jon Eric Bjorklund. 1473 Monte Vista Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000
Brandon T. Saunders to Kathleen S. and John W. Campbell II. Two parcels, Family Acres Lane, Lakes District, $62,500
Michael E. and Magdalena S. Bramlet to Keith Duane and Kelly Jeanne Anselmo. Lot 5, section 2, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $54,000
Ginger Investments LLC to Teri L. May. Parcel, Afton’s Meadows Road, Blue Ridge District, $31,950
Garrett F. and Julia K. Hudgins to Our Nest Group LLC. Tract 2, Oak Hill, Blue Ridge District, $20,000
James Brian Dovel to Jason D. and Jennifer S. Mattox. 1818 Owl Town Road, $375,000
James E. and Rose M. Day to Tracy Lee Colby. 1227 Rendezvous Lane, $260,000
Kyung Ho Kim to Taekrae Lee and Matthew Lee. Lot 63, Summerfield, $235,000
Stuart and Hannah W. Overstreet to James and Amanda Maish. 1586 Quarles Road, $283,600
Longview Family Partners LLC to Annette and Mirko Lazarevic. 1069 Commonwealth Circle, $244,900
Equity Trust Company to Tara Dawn Nickols. Lot 29, Elk Garden Subdivision, $178,000
George D. Wachob and Susan J. Wachob to Erik J. Logan and Flora Del Carmen Castillo. Lot 35, High Acres Estates, $265,900
April Investments LLC to Tyler McKinney and Christy Carter. Lots 17-24, U.S. 460, 3 miles west of Thaxton, $179,950
Otterville Associates LLC to David C. Brown and Tasha R. Brown. Parcel, Otterville Road, $50,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Rharcell M. Clements-Martin. Lot 31, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $538,000
Glenda D. Hutchinson and Kelly K. Hutchinson to Rachel Mariah Paige. 624 West Federal St., $90,000
CP&L Investment LLC to John A. Covington. 417 Ramblewood Road, $390,000
Melissa D. Heller to Martha D. Cheatham. Lot 38, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $299,750
L & M Properties LLC to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 940 Orange St., $50,000
Kenneth E. and Diana G. Harbour to Anthony T. and Sara L. Ernst. 3172 Crockett Road, $189,000
William Lewis Howard and Connie Sue Rollyson-Howard to Justin J. and Deborah J. Rantin. Lot 9, section 5, Fairfields, $80,000
Sheila G. Wagner to Aaron R. and Nicole B. Pike. 1345 Equestrian Ridge Circle, $780,000
MHD LLC to Americus M. Gill III and Barbara Ann Gill. 115 Foxwood Dr. and additional parcel, $599,900
Chad M. Daniels to Brian L. Inglett. Lot 27, section 7, Peters Estates, $295,000
Kenneth R. Braley and Stephanie B. Braley to Lauren A. Wyman. Lot 10B, Forest Oaks, $365,000
Jason K. Paulson and Lauren A. Paulson to Roger C. and Stacie A. Erdvig. Lot 59, Oakview Subdivision, $225,000
Ray T. Lyons Sr. and Melvin L. Lyons to Robert G. and Ruth B. Burgess. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Acres, $259,900
Campbell County
Jeannie M. and Anthony S. Crossland to Jillyan R. and Joshua M. Pritt. 227 Asher Lane, $345,000
Julia C. Roberts to Adam Wayne Bailess. 43 Mosby Court, $307,500
Mary Jones to RTG Properties LLC. Lots 14-18, River View Heights, $58,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 44, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to David D. and Kari M. Adams. Lot 44, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $321,480
Robert M. and Connie L. Amole to Charmaine L. Farmer. Lot 19, section 2, Concord Village, $160,000
Kenneth W. Tyree, Pamela T. Ballard and Billy R. Tyree to Bumgarner Drive Trust, 226 Bumgarner Dr., $73,000
Dustin L. Williams and Rachel L. Williams to Zane Sayers and Chosum Tashi. Lot 19, section 2, Russell Springs, $285,000
J&J Weatherization Inc. to Kowatch Properties LLC. 9047 Richmond Highway, $235,000
Larry W. Pippin to Cara Marie Mattox. Parcel, Seventh St., $18,000
Daniel J. Bolton to Stephen L. and Tiffany J. Carter. Lot 118, section II, Tavern Grove, $144,900
Anastasia K. Cowan to James D. Harris. 632 Powell Road, $51,500
Michael and Timbrel Drinkard to Christopher Younger. 501 Gladys Road, $256,400
21934 Timberlake LLC to Jeanne Marie Bishel. Lot 35, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $232,900
Steven P. and Tricia G. Stevens to Joshua Adam Osborne and Kelly Ann-Marie Johnson. 2188 Stage Road, $156,000
Christina Wiscovitch to Morgan Hursh and Vincent Hursh. Lot 231, section V, Tavern Grove, $189,900
City of Lynchburg
David M. and Jayme D. Johnston to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1907 and 1911 Park Ave., $114,000
David M. and Jayme D. Johnston to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1903 Park Ave., $80,000
Jeffrey Waybe and Mervil Moore Kowatch to Mitchell Christian Haugen and Katherine Anne Whitlock-Haugen. Lot 1, section 1, Windsor Hills, $298,000
Stuart Michael Trepanitis and Christine Mary Trepanitis to Collin Quinn Trepanitis. Lot 50, section 2, Boxwood, $325,000
Margaret M. Scott to Kimberly and Darnell K. Brown. 1108 11th St., $12,731.85
Roolchane M. Alves to James G. Warner Jr. and Megan Rose Warner. 2824 Evergreen Road, $267,300
Candlewood LLC to Danielle A. Corrigan. Lot 22, Candlewood Court Villas, $280,000
Nancy G. Sorensen to Gregory E. May. Lot 12, section 1, Courtney Springs, $178,000
David P. and Kimberly K. Stewart to Fred C. and Shirley T. Thomas. Lot 42, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $230,000
Rebecca E. and Hugh C. Davis IV to David Alexander and Jacqueline Falwell Nardi. 193 Irvington Springs Road, $25,000
Julie B. Perkins Barger to Ethan Dean and Alicia Marie Rich. 814 New Hampshire Ave., $202,000
Grant Michael and Katherine Collier to Kari Lee Marshall. Lot 3, section 1, The Bluffs at Riverside, $271,000
Empire Capital LLC to Hope Dimanche. 216 Saint Augustine St., $170,000
Harlan Windell Blankenship to R&R Residential Properties LLC. 304 Peninsular St., $105,000
Brett J. Pettinger and Vanessa N. Bradshaw to Rona Terry Davidson. 1756 Texas Ave., $125,000
Ty Investments LLC to Lauren Moisa. 3425 Richmond St., $150,000
Timothy S. Land and Nichole D. Lang to Joshua R. Marsh. 3712 Manton Dr., $320,000
Priority One Properties LLC to Marc E. and Brittni E. McCann. Lots 13-16, block 14, Golf Park Subdivision, $206,800
Warmstone Properties LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. 401 and 403 Fauquier St., $60,000
Carter Randolph Tyler to Judith S. Dalton. 121 Village Park Court, $212,000
Jeanette H. and Anthony J. Surlak Jr. to Francisco Javier Amian and Mindy R. Metcalf. Lot 6, Mountain Laurel Estates Subdivision, $685,000
Matthew J. Barnes and Michele B. Barnes to Nicolas K. Anderson and Brianna Kayla Whitten. 4536 Golf Park Dr., $189,500
Chris J. and Dana J. Loud to Marcos and Samantha D. Alejos. 3405 Fort Ave., $185,000
Jaiden and Morgan Brandt to Joshua David Redmond. Lot 9 and one-half of lot 10, block 6, Sunset Heights Addition, $147,500
Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene to David K. Suggs. 1721 Liberty St., $10,000
Andrea M. Crawford and Floyd M. Crawford Jr. to Candida R. Rodriguez-Melendez. Lot 5, block R, Forest Townhouses, $97,000
Matthew L. Schubert and Johanna Ruth Schubert to Brian Lee Burnett and Matthew Zaczyk. 1120 Heath Ave., $184,000
Lauren E. Smith to Abigail E. Mabus. Lots 56-58, block 9, Golf Park Addition, $202,000
Sidney H. Kirstein to Gage Elijah Payne and Delaney Bresnahan. 106 Wyndpark Circle, $275,000
Kevin J. and Faith A. Fretz to Nicole Naomi Lee Corsi. Lot 3, section A, Breezy Knoll Subdivision, $522,750
Valerie Gray Kestner to Aaron Kenneth Mitsuo Wilkinson. 102 North St., $232,500
Justin G. Davis to John Moisa and Kim Moisa. Lot 1, block B, Grand View Village, $245,000
Daniel C. and Connie A. Messerschmidt to Timothy J. and Katherine E. Scott. 1400 Radcliff Ave., $127,100
Ladonna Merkey to Eric W. Malone. 1308 Tilden Ave., $139,900
Cole Rice Inc. to Jordan K. and Elizabeth G. Harper. 802 Mansfield Ave., $118,900
Timothy J. Smiley to Wendy Whiteman. 1832 Clayton Ave., $257,000
David B. and Ellen L. Roman to Patricia A. Brown. Lot K4, Cornerstone, $329,900
Sheridan Jamerson to Laura Simpson. 4635 Fairmont St., $15,000
Jacob Aguiar and Stacy Aguiar to JC Venture Strategies LLC. 1603 Florida Ave., $27,000
Melissa M. Mangold to John William Harden Jr. 522 Harrison St., $204,900
Christopher Ryan Harrell to Christopher David and Brianna Lay Merrill. Lot 23, block 34, Westover Heights, $178,000
Wahoo Properties 1 LLC to Paris Creek LLC. Unit 303, The Gables at Cornerstone, $145,000
Richard Dewey Gentry III to Tesha McGann Robertson. Lot 46, section 3, Addition to Windsor Hills, $225,000
Paul T. and Beverly W. Nyden to Mallory Ann Daily. 4604 Boonsboro Road, $239,000
Sky N. and Lisa G. Pacot to Melissa M. Mangold. 3 Arlington Place, $129,998
Baak Investments LLC to George William and Meredith A. Knapp. 1922 Quarry Road, $384,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Clark Wheeler, 1629 Alpha Dr., addition, $40,000
Nicholas Garofalo, 103 Redwood Terrace, deck with stairs, $5,000
Rodney Mitchell, 1216 Pawnee Road, deck, $5,000
Keith Childers, 102 Citation Lane, addition, $20,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 10, new dwelling, $150,000
Bryan Donahue, 110 Bent Tree Road, sunroom, $50,000
King of Kings Church Inc., 12371 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, shed, $10,000
Larry Warstler, 200 Windmere Court, addition, $100,663.69
Jason DeLong, 10121 Dickerson Mill Road, porch, $11,000
Billy Overstreet, 103 Anthony Home Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Paul Smith, 2946 Goode Road, garage, $75,000
Dennis Patrick, 103 Windermere Court, deck, $10,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 11, new dwelling, $150,000
Michael Sloan, 1121 Stratford Dr., pool, $10,000
Jim Gilliam, 1055 Glenbrooke Dr., deck, $30,000
Diane and Jeffrey Baker, 1177 Jameson Court, pool, $85,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 16, new dwelling, $150,000
David Boyd, 1295 Bradford Crossing Place, finish basement, $3,000
Leroy Collins, Jordantown Road, new dwelling, $120,000
Paul Spinoza, 1712 Otterville Road, addition, $21,000
Richard Backus, 1403 Hales Ford Road, porch, $10,000
Clark Wheeler, 1629 Alpha Dr., bathroom, $41,000
Kenneth Cobbs, 1163 Doty Farm Lane, pool house, $35,000
Ernest Lefebvre, 1750 Morris Road, addition, $200,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 9, new dwelling, $150,000
Ryan Pettit, lot 71, Permisson Way, new dwelling, $450,000
Jefferson Parc #2 LLC, lot 4, Crossing Centre Dr., commercial building, $750,000
Carlton Booth, lot 7, Fiddler Creek, new dwelling, $197,000
Mark Fitchett, Pine Ridge Road, garages, $7,000
Richard Brewer, 1039 Windridge Court, garage, $9,000
Nielsen Tanner, 1072 Destiny Lane, finish basement, $40,000
Eric La Treill, 3663 Shingle Block Road, pavilion, $25,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 13, new dwelling, $150,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 12, new dwelling, $150,000
Heath Travis, lot 10, Surrey Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
Jason Richardson, 202 Millspring Dr., addition, $100,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 15, new dwelling, $150,000
Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 14, new dwelling, $150,000
Tad Parker, 1051 Jobee Lane, solar panels, $21,600
Gene Sterne, 1362 Goode Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Tracy Friend, Thomason Lane, new dwelling, $289,276
Gene Sterne, lot 9, Goode Road, new dwelling, $275,000