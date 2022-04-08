 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Andrew S. and Courtney R. Carter to Debra Chamberlain. Lot 18, Oakview Estates, $259,900

Brian R. and Cristy A. Ginter and Huston D. Clements to Gustavo and Autumn Pinto. 141 Glenway Road, $150,000

Patrick A.W. Cloud to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 56, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $105,000

Lula H. Perry and Dora H. Tucker to Cedric L. Coleman. Parcel, 4 acres, one-half mile from the Forks of Buffalo, $40,000

Townley IV Farm LLC to Kenneth E. Wavell Jr. Lot 32, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $40,720

Arnold Morris and Dave Arnold Morris to William D. and Catherine L. Darnell. 853 Dixie Airport Road, $140,000

Mary R. Carwile to Martin Donovan. 3916 South Amherst Highway, $150,000

Appomattox County

Edward M. Ferguson Sr. to Patrick Gaither Atkinson. Lots 1 and 2, section A, Hickory Grove Acres, $197,400

Joseph B. and Lora E. Cartrett to Ray O. Privett and Christin O. Gould. Parcel, fronting Stonewall Road, 2.50 acres, $280,000

Sallie C. Moore to Kristen Casalenuovo. Lot 9, Almost Heaven Estates, $98,000

Catlett Land Company LLC to Donald D. and Myra M. Simpson. Lot 3, 22.605 acres, Clover Hill District, $75,000

Thomas H. Chamber IV to Davis M. and Jill A. Wilson. 5972 Promise Lane Road and two additional parcels, $595,000

Bedford County

Happy Ours LLC to John A. Garner. Villas 2, phase III, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $650,000

Russell C. Nevin and Tracey M. Nevin to Justin Allen Neal and Cheryl Bertino Neal. Unit 322, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $385,000

Mark Eugene Harlow and Cindy Louise Guertler to JGTX2 LLC. 1262 Wildflower Lane, Lakes District, $360,000

Wanda S. Gibson to Derrick Matthews. Lot 1, Year Round Shores, Lakes District, $265,000

Richard D. West and Martha Marie Fulk to Krysten E. Rey. No. 87, section 1, block C, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $195,800

Steven Maurice McIntyre and Gayle Marie Cremeens to Jodi L. Swan. 4960 Old Country Road, Lakes District, $190,000

Scott A. and Ida Jo Heath to James Edward Neely. 5880 White House Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $120,000

Sterling L. Carter to Kathleen M. Riddleberger1101 Chinquapin Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Ty Investments LLC to Collins Window & Door LLC. Lots 19-21, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $45,000

Harold J. Olson and Mary T. Kissane to Jane and Donald J. Fowler Jr. Lot 49, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $18,500

Mark S. and Sandra J. Fitchett to Ronald L. and Teresa K. Mabry. Lot 43, Oakcrest Hills Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $15,000

Ty Investments LLC to Leigh Gordon. Lot 18, Mariner’s Run, March 22, Lakes District, $15,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt and Stephen T. Bobbitt to Spencer T. Bobbitt. 2575 Big Island Highway and additional parcel, $150,000

Michael and Logan Hardy to Daryl Gaylor. 2887 Old Cifax Road, $245,000

Kathy Farrar to Darren S. and Jeannine M. Parnham. Lots 2 and 3, Elkton Farm Road, $90,000

Christopher Brian and Sheryl Ann Mawn to Marsh Architects & Builders LLC. Lot 1, Boone Hill, $35,000

James A. and Mary E. McCann to Charles McClendon and Yumei Li. 718 Lake Vista Dr., $390,000

Carolyn Sue Sheffield to Stefan Richard and Sharon Lee Barr. Lot 7, section 2, Brooknoll Estates, $351,000

Curtis S. and Faba H. Watts to Larry Wayne Staton and Dorylas Gwendolyn Corolla. Lot 4, Equestrian Subdivision, $300,000

Scott C. and Barbara J.M. Cole to Scott L. and Karen A. Nickel. 2220 Colby Dr., $635,000

Haley C. and Brian K. Vaughan Jr. to Brandon D. Jackson. Lot 69, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $240,000

Foster Construction Inc. to Renata Mistretta. 1212 Stoney Ridge Blvd., $436,000

Valeria Ellen Jefferson to Peaksview Construction LLC. Lot 4, Thomas Jefferson Road, $50,000

Michael R. and Cheryl C. Reynolds and James A. Conner JR. to Donald W. and Carolyn T. Banker. 13660 and 13662 Forest Road and additional parcel, Forest Road, $1,975,000

Troy R. Stanley to Jacquelyn L. Cofer. Unit 3123, building 1, phase 1, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $154,650

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Krishnaram and Kunti Naraine. Lot 12, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $419,900

Foster Construction Inc. to Jackie J. and William J. Brunn. Lot 15, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $436,000

Thomas W. and Clara M. Scott to Zachary Thomas Scott. Lot 4-A, section 1, Mill Acres, $300,000

West Crossing LLC to Haden & Riley Inc. Lot 14, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $51,000

Renata A. Mistretta to Lauren and Jason Wade. Lot 9, section 2, Ivy Hill Subdivision, $423,110

Foster Construction Inc. to Gene E. and Mary C. Wills. Lot 23, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $409,900

CRM Construction Inc. to Stacey L. and Frank D. McFarland Jr. Lot 19, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $559,900

Karl B. Friedman to David Loy. Lot 4, section 1, Landfall, $725,000

John Parker and Lindsay Marie McKoy to Jeremy M. and Kasharah C. Garrett. Lot 15, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $635,000

Scott Larmer, Lisa B. Larmer and Debra Loughnot to Justin and Laura Jackson. Parcel, 10.300 acres, Old Mill Lot, $476,000

Lindsay B. Webb to Joseph Tyler Brigman.898 Burks Hill Road and additional parcel, $200,000

Lauren Wade to Geneva Lynn Hudgins. Lot 27, Folkstone, $334,900

Samer H. Mahmoud to Stephen A. and Valerie A. Babers. Lot 13, section 3, Walkers Crossing, $452,222

CRV Construction LLC to James Brunot and Cynthia Bruchman. Lot 31, section 3, Smithfield, $269,900

John E. Wheeler to Rita Marie Siegel and Kenneth A. Crump. Lot 3, Splendora Estates, $35,000

M.W. Dunbar Construction Inc. to Jeannie M. and Anthony Shawn Crossland. 1031 Presidents Lane, $250,000

Daryl M. Gaylor and Loren G. Shimpock to Michael J. and Logan Hardy. 1015 Old Cifax Road and adjoining parcel, $452,000

Heath A. Rodriguez to Garrett Kiedrowski. Lot 25, Governor’s Hill, $299,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Mary Ruth V. Davis. Lot 31, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $55,000

Peter M. and Gwendolyn Ruth Klevitch to Shane D. MacGregor. Tract 10D, Lazenbury Road, $47,000

Charles S.L. and Laura J. Poston to Thomas W. and Jessica T. Neal. 1579 Founding Way Road, $720,000

Campbell County

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Justin John and Bailey Makenna Skowronski. Lot 3, section F, Ridgeway, $269,900

Alice F. Barkdoll to Tony Edward and Frances Lee Parker. Revised lot I-1, Lakewalk Villas, $215,000

Jean M. Tweedy, Sally Ann M. Beard, Ronnie Allen Metcalf and Kristie Lee M. Nichols to David Adan and Jacqueline McKelvey. 982 Bear Creek Road, $150,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Wilfredo and Maureen T. Bobe. Lot 26, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $220,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Michael K. Donellan. 97 Emanuel Court, $220,000

Oak Grove Farms LLC to BRBL Land LLC. 1359 Crows Road, $525,000

Mitchell Thomas Mason to BRBL Land LLC. Parcel, Va. 727, 12.572 acres, $59,900

David S. and Stephanie K. Pritchard to Jason Neil and Hanna Jane Byrd. Lot 8A, section III, Green Meadows, $560,000

D&D Landholdings LLC to Justo Ramirez Chavez and Alicia Loredo Castillo. Lot 9, section II, Ruckers Ridge, $270,000

Lawrence D. White Jr. to Sheryl G. Shuker and Marco Cipriani. 107 Falling Hill Road, $234,900

Brenda F. Knudson, Elizabeth W. Piasecki and Debra L. Walters to Elizabeth W. Piasecki and Michelle P. Sandifer. 1792 Marysville Road, $216,000

City of Lynchburg

Joseph Tannian to Olivia Christine Ashby. Lot 16, block 34, Westover Heights, $141,500

Barrington Properties LLC to Mohammad Jarvandi. 307 Langhorne Lane, $179,900

Barrington Properties LLC to Donovin R. Mays. 26 Yeardly Ave., $189,900

Drew Harlan Buckley to Sarah Anne Echols. Lot 6, 1126 Rhode Island Ave., $20,000

Jennifer C. Candler to Ella and Edwin Gleason III. Lots 27 and 28, Sunset Heights, $245,000

Claudia Ann Floyd to Donna Ruthie Captain. 106 Villas Way Dr., $285,200

Caspian Inc. to David Casper. 1724 Monsview Place, $71,500

Zachary A. Cheatham to Chad Alton and Marianne Flippo. 234 Chesterfield Place, $345,000

Melissa Lynn Coates to Thomas C. and Melaney C. Davis. Lot 15, block B, section 2, Tate Spring Farm, $165,000

Connected Living LLC to Kate Hanlin. Lots 33-36, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $275,000

David L, and Catherine H. Cook to Teleios LLC. Lot 4, Igloe Ridge Subdivision, $269,500

Matthew M. Toper to Cookie Jar LLC. 1148 Lindsey St., $115,000

Arthur Bernhard Copsey and Donna Anne Copsey to Vinh Thinh Huynh. Unit No. 4D, Riverview Artspace Condominium, $165,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 4A, 4B, 9A and 9B, section 1, The Townes At Locust Thicket, $155,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Ryan K. Wallace. 2020 Pansy St., $130,000

Jeremiah A. Musick and Taylor Sue Dunn to Brennan and Gabriella B. Smith. 308 Yeardley Ave., $204,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Charles R. Grant. Lot 16, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000

Cedric O. Hamlette and George L. Williams Jr. to FMB Properties LLC. Lot 4, Orchard St., $53,000

Joel and Natalya C. Fernando to Mofied Helmy Makram Yousef Gerges and Ramy Mofied Helmy Yousef. 300 Bell St., $212,000

Foundry Real Estate LLC to Paclantic LLC. 1610 Bedford Ave., $70,000

Donovin R. Mays to Brian J. and Sheena C. Frost. 713 McCausland St., $125,000

GDG Lynchburg Apartments LLC to Hire I Lynchburg Self Storage LLC. 306 Border St., $1,400,000

Linda M. Mason, Mike S. Mann Sr. and Jeffrey Scott Tyree to Gingerbread Manor Inc. 330 Winston Ridge Road, $55,000

Thomas A. Phillips to Inmer Javier Granillo Hernandez and Alba Inmelda Vides De Granillo. Lots 45-47, block 11, Edgewood, $190,000

Ramiro Guacheta to Willacy E. and Dianne Knowles. Lot 4, block V, Forest Townhouses, $145,000

Larry P. Haag and Evelyn S. Haag to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Unit No. 300, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $185,000

Honeycomb Homes LLP to Noah and Tatum Waldo. 1833 Clayton Ave., $320,000

Nathan A. Sheppard to JACCS Inc. 615 Hood St., $90,000

Franklin and Doreen A. Smith to Luis A. Jiron Rivera. Parcel, Taylor St., $18,000

Sveinn C. Storm to Dirk La’Vonetta Johnson. Lot 26, section 4, Richland Hills, $230,000

Aaron M. and Lindsey G. Thompson to Jonathan M. and Jessica F. Loving. Lot 9, block 3, Pleasant View Addition, $156,200

Daniel H. Reichard Jr. and Shelley R. Reichard to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 3932 Moorman Dr., $188,000

Richard T. Woodall and Ronald E. Woodall and Susan A.W. Pike to Todd D. and Jennifer L. Mateer. Lot B, Fort Hill Bower Park, $155,000

Sellari Enterprise Inc. to Helen Poland Willingham. Lot 8, Cottage Hill, $447,012.35

Taylor O. Wall to John Stuart Twery and Emily Jane Sporn. 1260 Krise Circle, $271,000

Rachel F. Smith to Tammy C. Stoner. Lot 4, block 34, Westover Heights, $142,900

James K. Walz Jr. and Lindsey L. Walz to Lucas and Sarah Taylor. 2115 Indian Hill Road, $310,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Lewis Harker, lot 11, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $300,000

Phoenix Property Group LLC, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Virginia Casting Industries LLC, 1132 Mount Athos Road, sign, $3,548

George Bailey Jr., 1823 Colonial Highway, finish basement, $37,500

Bradley Martin, 95 Swan Creek Road, pole barn, $53,400

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 430 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., pool, $40,000

Catherine Ford, 42 Semmes Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Timberlake Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $143,140

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 34, Beechtree Lane, new dwelling, $290,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 35, Beechtree Lane, new dwelling, $299,000

Matthew Sweet, 83 Turning Point Dr., deck, $5,000

Ryan Edwards, 95 Wilderness Road, pool, $2,500

Mark DeShano, 374 Summerdale Lane, pool, $100,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 20569 Timberlake Road, road sign, $20,000

Ashante Hayes, 178 Traverse Dr., finish basement, $45,000

Justin Fredrich, lot 3B, Cato Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Thomas Harrison, 394 Traverse Dr., deck, $17,000

Jadon LLC, lot 67, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 68, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 69, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 70, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 71, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 72, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 73, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 59, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 60, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 61, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 63, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 64, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 65, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 66, English Commons, $175,000

Grace Evangelical Free Church Inc., 21129 Timberlake Road, Chick-fil-A, $800,000

Elise Overstreet, Missionary Manor, new dwelling, $170,000

Robbie Yeatts, 280 Riverbend Road, shed, $1,169

824 832 Village Highway LLC, 824 Village Highway, renovation, $5,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Phoenix Property Group LLC, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Carl Hicks III, lot 1, section 2, Austin Woods, new dwelling, $425,000

 

