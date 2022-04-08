Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Andrew S. and Courtney R. Carter to Debra Chamberlain. Lot 18, Oakview Estates, $259,900

Brian R. and Cristy A. Ginter and Huston D. Clements to Gustavo and Autumn Pinto. 141 Glenway Road, $150,000

Patrick A.W. Cloud to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 56, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $105,000

Lula H. Perry and Dora H. Tucker to Cedric L. Coleman. Parcel, 4 acres, one-half mile from the Forks of Buffalo, $40,000

Townley IV Farm LLC to Kenneth E. Wavell Jr. Lot 32, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $40,720

Arnold Morris and Dave Arnold Morris to William D. and Catherine L. Darnell. 853 Dixie Airport Road, $140,000

Mary R. Carwile to Martin Donovan. 3916 South Amherst Highway, $150,000

Appomattox County

Edward M. Ferguson Sr. to Patrick Gaither Atkinson. Lots 1 and 2, section A, Hickory Grove Acres, $197,400

Joseph B. and Lora E. Cartrett to Ray O. Privett and Christin O. Gould. Parcel, fronting Stonewall Road, 2.50 acres, $280,000

Sallie C. Moore to Kristen Casalenuovo. Lot 9, Almost Heaven Estates, $98,000

Catlett Land Company LLC to Donald D. and Myra M. Simpson. Lot 3, 22.605 acres, Clover Hill District, $75,000

Thomas H. Chamber IV to Davis M. and Jill A. Wilson. 5972 Promise Lane Road and two additional parcels, $595,000

Bedford County

Happy Ours LLC to John A. Garner. Villas 2, phase III, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $650,000

Russell C. Nevin and Tracey M. Nevin to Justin Allen Neal and Cheryl Bertino Neal. Unit 322, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $385,000

Mark Eugene Harlow and Cindy Louise Guertler to JGTX2 LLC. 1262 Wildflower Lane, Lakes District, $360,000

Wanda S. Gibson to Derrick Matthews. Lot 1, Year Round Shores, Lakes District, $265,000

Richard D. West and Martha Marie Fulk to Krysten E. Rey. No. 87, section 1, block C, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $195,800

Steven Maurice McIntyre and Gayle Marie Cremeens to Jodi L. Swan. 4960 Old Country Road, Lakes District, $190,000

Scott A. and Ida Jo Heath to James Edward Neely. 5880 White House Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $120,000

Sterling L. Carter to Kathleen M. Riddleberger1101 Chinquapin Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Ty Investments LLC to Collins Window & Door LLC. Lots 19-21, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $45,000

Harold J. Olson and Mary T. Kissane to Jane and Donald J. Fowler Jr. Lot 49, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $18,500

Mark S. and Sandra J. Fitchett to Ronald L. and Teresa K. Mabry. Lot 43, Oakcrest Hills Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $15,000

Ty Investments LLC to Leigh Gordon. Lot 18, Mariner’s Run, March 22, Lakes District, $15,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt and Stephen T. Bobbitt to Spencer T. Bobbitt. 2575 Big Island Highway and additional parcel, $150,000

Michael and Logan Hardy to Daryl Gaylor. 2887 Old Cifax Road, $245,000

Kathy Farrar to Darren S. and Jeannine M. Parnham. Lots 2 and 3, Elkton Farm Road, $90,000

Christopher Brian and Sheryl Ann Mawn to Marsh Architects & Builders LLC. Lot 1, Boone Hill, $35,000

James A. and Mary E. McCann to Charles McClendon and Yumei Li. 718 Lake Vista Dr., $390,000

Carolyn Sue Sheffield to Stefan Richard and Sharon Lee Barr. Lot 7, section 2, Brooknoll Estates, $351,000

Curtis S. and Faba H. Watts to Larry Wayne Staton and Dorylas Gwendolyn Corolla. Lot 4, Equestrian Subdivision, $300,000

Scott C. and Barbara J.M. Cole to Scott L. and Karen A. Nickel. 2220 Colby Dr., $635,000

Haley C. and Brian K. Vaughan Jr. to Brandon D. Jackson. Lot 69, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $240,000

Foster Construction Inc. to Renata Mistretta. 1212 Stoney Ridge Blvd., $436,000

Valeria Ellen Jefferson to Peaksview Construction LLC. Lot 4, Thomas Jefferson Road, $50,000

Michael R. and Cheryl C. Reynolds and James A. Conner JR. to Donald W. and Carolyn T. Banker. 13660 and 13662 Forest Road and additional parcel, Forest Road, $1,975,000

Troy R. Stanley to Jacquelyn L. Cofer. Unit 3123, building 1, phase 1, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $154,650

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Krishnaram and Kunti Naraine. Lot 12, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $419,900

Foster Construction Inc. to Jackie J. and William J. Brunn. Lot 15, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $436,000

Thomas W. and Clara M. Scott to Zachary Thomas Scott. Lot 4-A, section 1, Mill Acres, $300,000

West Crossing LLC to Haden & Riley Inc. Lot 14, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $51,000

Renata A. Mistretta to Lauren and Jason Wade. Lot 9, section 2, Ivy Hill Subdivision, $423,110

Foster Construction Inc. to Gene E. and Mary C. Wills. Lot 23, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $409,900

CRM Construction Inc. to Stacey L. and Frank D. McFarland Jr. Lot 19, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $559,900

Karl B. Friedman to David Loy. Lot 4, section 1, Landfall, $725,000

John Parker and Lindsay Marie McKoy to Jeremy M. and Kasharah C. Garrett. Lot 15, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $635,000

Scott Larmer, Lisa B. Larmer and Debra Loughnot to Justin and Laura Jackson. Parcel, 10.300 acres, Old Mill Lot, $476,000

Lindsay B. Webb to Joseph Tyler Brigman.898 Burks Hill Road and additional parcel, $200,000

Lauren Wade to Geneva Lynn Hudgins. Lot 27, Folkstone, $334,900

Samer H. Mahmoud to Stephen A. and Valerie A. Babers. Lot 13, section 3, Walkers Crossing, $452,222

CRV Construction LLC to James Brunot and Cynthia Bruchman. Lot 31, section 3, Smithfield, $269,900

John E. Wheeler to Rita Marie Siegel and Kenneth A. Crump. Lot 3, Splendora Estates, $35,000

M.W. Dunbar Construction Inc. to Jeannie M. and Anthony Shawn Crossland. 1031 Presidents Lane, $250,000

Daryl M. Gaylor and Loren G. Shimpock to Michael J. and Logan Hardy. 1015 Old Cifax Road and adjoining parcel, $452,000

Heath A. Rodriguez to Garrett Kiedrowski. Lot 25, Governor’s Hill, $299,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Mary Ruth V. Davis. Lot 31, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $55,000

Peter M. and Gwendolyn Ruth Klevitch to Shane D. MacGregor. Tract 10D, Lazenbury Road, $47,000

Charles S.L. and Laura J. Poston to Thomas W. and Jessica T. Neal. 1579 Founding Way Road, $720,000

Campbell County

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Justin John and Bailey Makenna Skowronski. Lot 3, section F, Ridgeway, $269,900

Alice F. Barkdoll to Tony Edward and Frances Lee Parker. Revised lot I-1, Lakewalk Villas, $215,000

Jean M. Tweedy, Sally Ann M. Beard, Ronnie Allen Metcalf and Kristie Lee M. Nichols to David Adan and Jacqueline McKelvey. 982 Bear Creek Road, $150,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Wilfredo and Maureen T. Bobe. Lot 26, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $220,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Michael K. Donellan. 97 Emanuel Court, $220,000

Oak Grove Farms LLC to BRBL Land LLC. 1359 Crows Road, $525,000

Mitchell Thomas Mason to BRBL Land LLC. Parcel, Va. 727, 12.572 acres, $59,900

David S. and Stephanie K. Pritchard to Jason Neil and Hanna Jane Byrd. Lot 8A, section III, Green Meadows, $560,000

D&D Landholdings LLC to Justo Ramirez Chavez and Alicia Loredo Castillo. Lot 9, section II, Ruckers Ridge, $270,000

Lawrence D. White Jr. to Sheryl G. Shuker and Marco Cipriani. 107 Falling Hill Road, $234,900

Brenda F. Knudson, Elizabeth W. Piasecki and Debra L. Walters to Elizabeth W. Piasecki and Michelle P. Sandifer. 1792 Marysville Road, $216,000

City of Lynchburg

Joseph Tannian to Olivia Christine Ashby. Lot 16, block 34, Westover Heights, $141,500

Barrington Properties LLC to Mohammad Jarvandi. 307 Langhorne Lane, $179,900

Barrington Properties LLC to Donovin R. Mays. 26 Yeardly Ave., $189,900

Drew Harlan Buckley to Sarah Anne Echols. Lot 6, 1126 Rhode Island Ave., $20,000

Jennifer C. Candler to Ella and Edwin Gleason III. Lots 27 and 28, Sunset Heights, $245,000

Claudia Ann Floyd to Donna Ruthie Captain. 106 Villas Way Dr., $285,200

Caspian Inc. to David Casper. 1724 Monsview Place, $71,500

Zachary A. Cheatham to Chad Alton and Marianne Flippo. 234 Chesterfield Place, $345,000

Melissa Lynn Coates to Thomas C. and Melaney C. Davis. Lot 15, block B, section 2, Tate Spring Farm, $165,000

Connected Living LLC to Kate Hanlin. Lots 33-36, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $275,000

David L, and Catherine H. Cook to Teleios LLC. Lot 4, Igloe Ridge Subdivision, $269,500

Matthew M. Toper to Cookie Jar LLC. 1148 Lindsey St., $115,000

Arthur Bernhard Copsey and Donna Anne Copsey to Vinh Thinh Huynh. Unit No. 4D, Riverview Artspace Condominium, $165,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 4A, 4B, 9A and 9B, section 1, The Townes At Locust Thicket, $155,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Ryan K. Wallace. 2020 Pansy St., $130,000

Jeremiah A. Musick and Taylor Sue Dunn to Brennan and Gabriella B. Smith. 308 Yeardley Ave., $204,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Charles R. Grant. Lot 16, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000

Cedric O. Hamlette and George L. Williams Jr. to FMB Properties LLC. Lot 4, Orchard St., $53,000

Joel and Natalya C. Fernando to Mofied Helmy Makram Yousef Gerges and Ramy Mofied Helmy Yousef. 300 Bell St., $212,000

Foundry Real Estate LLC to Paclantic LLC. 1610 Bedford Ave., $70,000

Donovin R. Mays to Brian J. and Sheena C. Frost. 713 McCausland St., $125,000

GDG Lynchburg Apartments LLC to Hire I Lynchburg Self Storage LLC. 306 Border St., $1,400,000

Linda M. Mason, Mike S. Mann Sr. and Jeffrey Scott Tyree to Gingerbread Manor Inc. 330 Winston Ridge Road, $55,000

Thomas A. Phillips to Inmer Javier Granillo Hernandez and Alba Inmelda Vides De Granillo. Lots 45-47, block 11, Edgewood, $190,000

Ramiro Guacheta to Willacy E. and Dianne Knowles. Lot 4, block V, Forest Townhouses, $145,000

Larry P. Haag and Evelyn S. Haag to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Unit No. 300, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $185,000

Honeycomb Homes LLP to Noah and Tatum Waldo. 1833 Clayton Ave., $320,000

Nathan A. Sheppard to JACCS Inc. 615 Hood St., $90,000

Franklin and Doreen A. Smith to Luis A. Jiron Rivera. Parcel, Taylor St., $18,000

Sveinn C. Storm to Dirk La’Vonetta Johnson. Lot 26, section 4, Richland Hills, $230,000

Aaron M. and Lindsey G. Thompson to Jonathan M. and Jessica F. Loving. Lot 9, block 3, Pleasant View Addition, $156,200

Daniel H. Reichard Jr. and Shelley R. Reichard to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 3932 Moorman Dr., $188,000

Richard T. Woodall and Ronald E. Woodall and Susan A.W. Pike to Todd D. and Jennifer L. Mateer. Lot B, Fort Hill Bower Park, $155,000

Sellari Enterprise Inc. to Helen Poland Willingham. Lot 8, Cottage Hill, $447,012.35

Taylor O. Wall to John Stuart Twery and Emily Jane Sporn. 1260 Krise Circle, $271,000

Rachel F. Smith to Tammy C. Stoner. Lot 4, block 34, Westover Heights, $142,900

James K. Walz Jr. and Lindsey L. Walz to Lucas and Sarah Taylor. 2115 Indian Hill Road, $310,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Lewis Harker, lot 11, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $300,000

Phoenix Property Group LLC, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Virginia Casting Industries LLC, 1132 Mount Athos Road, sign, $3,548

George Bailey Jr., 1823 Colonial Highway, finish basement, $37,500

Bradley Martin, 95 Swan Creek Road, pole barn, $53,400

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 430 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., pool, $40,000

Catherine Ford, 42 Semmes Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Timberlake Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $143,140

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 34, Beechtree Lane, new dwelling, $290,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 35, Beechtree Lane, new dwelling, $299,000

Matthew Sweet, 83 Turning Point Dr., deck, $5,000

Ryan Edwards, 95 Wilderness Road, pool, $2,500

Mark DeShano, 374 Summerdale Lane, pool, $100,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 20569 Timberlake Road, road sign, $20,000

Ashante Hayes, 178 Traverse Dr., finish basement, $45,000

Justin Fredrich, lot 3B, Cato Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Thomas Harrison, 394 Traverse Dr., deck, $17,000

Jadon LLC, lot 67, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 68, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 69, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 70, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 71, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 72, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 73, English Commons, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 59, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 60, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 61, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 63, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 64, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 65, English Commons, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 66, English Commons, $175,000

Grace Evangelical Free Church Inc., 21129 Timberlake Road, Chick-fil-A, $800,000

Elise Overstreet, Missionary Manor, new dwelling, $170,000

Robbie Yeatts, 280 Riverbend Road, shed, $1,169

824 832 Village Highway LLC, 824 Village Highway, renovation, $5,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jedi Construction LLC, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Phoenix Property Group LLC, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Carl Hicks III, lot 1, section 2, Austin Woods, new dwelling, $425,000