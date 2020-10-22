Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Shane M. Taylor to Jeremy O. and Erin F. Jones. Lot 51, Forest Oaks, $199,900
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Sarah and Aemen LLC. 121 Seminole Dr., $103,000
Pdudley LLC to Melda S. Kirkland. Lots 17 and 18, block H, Silk Farm Subdivision, $90,000
Daniel L. Hilliard and Katharine C. Hoeft to Jacob G. and Courtney C. Klein. 347 Pierces Mill Road, $418,400
Scott Michael Harpham to John R. and Susan B. Shimp. Parcel, 1.583 acres, Va. 778, $165,000
William Johnson to Joshua Z. Beiler and Emily M. Tompkins. Lot 32 and 33, Buffalo Ridge, $165,000
Skibo LLC to Craftsman Roofing Services Inc. 728 S. Amherst Highway, and two adjacent parcels, $650,000
Bonita H. Ferguson and Wendy B. Edwards to William Preston Cooper III. Lot 60, Brandywine, $208,000
William Barry Carroll to Robert L. Tracy. Part of lot 127 and lots 128-130, Kiddhurst Acres, $160,000
Appomattox County
Wayne L. Penn to Douglas and Angela P. Garland. Lot 1, Rocky Ridge, $8,500
William E. and Kendall W. Sterling to Christopher M. Crews and Bettina M. Crews. Lot 15, Happy Trails Subdivision, $40,000
Alisha Bynum and Stanley L. Roberson Jr. to Rebecca C. and Malcolm A. Booker Jr., Malcolm A. Booker Jr. and Steven C. Booker. Lot 4, Anderson Highway, $62,300
Michael R. and Jeannette M. Walsh to Martha P. Morris and Adrienne Lindsay Watson. 126 Walnut Circle, $262,500
Luis E. and Symphonie N. Sanchez to Matthew David and Mikayla Rose Watson. 2090 N. Creek Road, $214,000
Bedford County
John G. and Sharon A. Hansen to Vacation Crush LLC. 1489 Gate Lane, Lakes District, $775,000
John D. and Phyllis D. Holladay to The Cameron Family Trust, Duncan S. Cameron and Monica M. Cameron. Lot 16, Village North, Lakes District, $310,000
Daniel K. Edwards to David William and Kristine Kay Agnew. Lot 35A, section 3, Ridge Crest, Lakes District, $300,000
Joan B. Haynes and Sandra L. Bishop to Trevor Bono. Parcel, 8.948 acres, Va. 655,
Blue Ridge District, $287,000
Ben and Cora Peak to Jack C. Arrington and Lisa M. Iannuzzi. 12089 Moneta Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $267,000
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Mark and Sandra Fitchett. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $216,484.86
Joshua R. and Tiffany D. Lambert to William A. Hurt and Alicia Starks. 2347 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $215,000
Donna C. Harris to Troy Hamilton. 1117 Dale Court, Lakes District, $120,000
James A. and Stacy L. Logan to Stephen G. and Elizabeth D. Lambert. Revised lot 2, Brandywine, Lakes District, $90,000
Ronald L. Perkins and Carl M. Perkins to Buddy Marshall Mitchell. Lots 5 and 6, Oak Grove Estates, Lakes District, $61,000
Shoreline Investments LLC to Campbell Property Management LLC. Lot 24, Southview, Lakes District, $28,500
Bryan B. and Gretchen S. Cook to Denise A. and Havelyn L. Stogner Jr. 2127 Holcomb Rock Road, $195,000
William A. and Kathleen P. Sharrett to Jamie Rice Adams. Parcel, 0.164 acres, City of Bedford, $150,000
Donald H. Abernathie to Annette Marie and William Eugene Knoll Jr. 313 Eastwind Dr., $453,000
Jason and Andrea Cox to Alec T. and Erin M. Schumacher. Lot 35, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $329,000
Albert and Cynthia Henry to Moon Farms LLC. Lot 4 PB62/119, $205,000
Susan L. Dalton to Deborah Lynn Waterman. 718 Ivy Lake Dr., $156,000
Patrick and Linda Muncher to Daniel S. Baker and Jessica R. Harrell. Lot 12, Davis Estates, $412,000
Mountain Lion Land Development LLC to James Robert and Christy Meads Graves. Parcel, near Goode Station Road, $125,000
Andrew J. and Kristen W. Moore to Michael A. and Jennifer A. Releford. Lot 20, Autumn Run West, $450,000
Annette and William E. Knoll Jr to Patrick E. and Linda W. Muncher. Lot 17, Autumn Run West, $465,000
Stephen L. and Victoria D. Bramble to Joshua and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 28-31, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $164,000
Brian Luther and Cindy Anne Taylor to Anthony Neil and Debra B. Abbott. Tract 4B, The Strawn/Crowder Property, $20,500
Campbell County
Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Richard T. and Linda H. Trent. Lot 10, Va. 24, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $229,000
Stephanie A. and Michael W. Jackson Jr. to Mitchell A. and Alison N.W. Williamson. Lot 4, section 2, Westin Oaks, $257,400
Paul and Elizabeth Whorten to Thomas M. and Lisa M. Kawiecki and Josiah Alton Fox. Parcel, 10 acres, Va. 776, $288,000
Alison B. and Everett D. Chadbourne II to Paul M. and Kelly Pittman. Lot 26 and portion of lot 127, North Quadrant, Timberlake, $374,500
Louis Pierucci Jr. to Stone Ridge Foundation. Two parcels, Wards Road and 745 RBF Lane, $1,465,000
Elite of VA LLC to Calvin E. Robertson. 533 Whipping Creek Road, $15,000
Gregory W. Smith to D. Boone and Lenora W. Hall. Lots 2 and 6, 57.381 acres, Poor House Road, $26,185.32
Kenneth R. and Betty P. George to Brenda-Ann and Stephen L. Brundage. Lot 3, unit 3, The Crossing, $230,000
Deronda Dale Burnette to Richard W. and Joan M. Garman. Lot 7, Robertson Village, $310,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC to Corey Glenn Enbusk Rowan. Lot 13, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $274,000
Jacob Klein to James T. Carrico and Amber Riley. Lot 2, Carwile Estates, $199,000
Mark V. Finch, trustee to Thomas G. and Helen M. Rosak. 2107 Laurel Lane, $272,500
21934 Timberlake LLC to Heath R. Grishaw and Ashlyn R. Whitt. Lot 49, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900
Estate of Alvin Tucker Brockman to Donald C. Bailey Jr. and Arlene M. Bailey. Lot2A, block A, Swan Creek, $17,500
City of Lynchburg
James S. Horner to MYG Real Estate Investments LLC. 1710 and 1718 15th St., $21,493.33
Erica Laura Mabry to Sydney R. Gunn. Lot 9, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $166,000
Mulligan Holdings LLC to Pear Tree Homes LLC. Lot 34, block 34, Westover Heights, $39,000
John Lewis Baity Jr. and Samuel L. Baity to Daniel Myers. 1735 Shaffer St., $39,900
Joshua P. Hafner to Justin and Carissa Antezana. Part of lot 9, Sunset Heights Addition, $117,500
Joseph L. Payne and Katherine P. Payne to James Allen Hamblen. 4724 Heritage Dr., $320,000
Michael J. Johnston to TLC Properties LTD. 3124 Maryland Ave., $40,000
Connected Living LLC to Linkits LLC. Lots 29-32, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $3,000
Edith L. and Harold E. Oliver Jr. to Brian M. and Sandra M. Killough. Lot 29, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $278,000
Michael C. and Laura S. Neal to Nicole M. Gardner. 300 Hood St., $108,000
David M. and Sarah P. Barton to Daniel S. DuPlessis and Melissa T. DuPlessis. Lot 8, section 1, Running Cedar Hills, $303,000
Isolde A. Blank to Sarah Gabrielle and Demetrius Marlo Henry Jr. Lot 25, block E, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $155,000
Deborah Dickerson Edmunds to Joyce V. Roberts. 1121 Glenfield Dr., $162,500
Jeffrey K. Utterback, Cynthia F. Utterback and Scott W. Cabaniss to Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC. 316 Newberne St., $69,000
Ronald W. Powell and Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Lot 15 and half of lot 14, Roseland Park Addition, $73,000
Edward A. and Debora C. Embrey to Timothy and Pauline Osborne and Anthony and Catherine Vorce. 1990 Link Road, $335,000
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Matthew R. Szabo. Lot 10, block 5, Inglewood Hills, $274,500
Brendan and Kelly A. Hegarty to AC Capital LLC. 1810 Pocahontas St., $73,000
Timothy L. and Pauline J. Osborne to Jacob M. Neiderer and Madison L. Conyers. 3419 Summerville St., $222,700
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Walmart, 3900 Wards Road, renovation, $19,000
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, 1501 Graves Mill Road, foundation only, $900,424
Franchise Realty Interstate Co., 3108 Old Forest Road, renovation, $1,000,000
Walmart, 3227 Old Forest Road, renovation, $19,000
Free Clinic of Central VA., 1016 Main St., renovation, $550,000
Timberlake Station Group LP, 7701 Timberlake Road, renovation, $250,000
1001 Commerce Street LLC, 1001 Commerce St., repair, $30,000
Kurt Schulz, 1800 Main St., repair, $2,500
SAGAR Incorporated, 2400 Stadium Road, repair, $25,000
Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road Unit B, renovation, $30,000
700 Main Street LLC, 700 Main St., renovation, $400,000
City of Lynchburg, 109 Jackson St., renovation, $200,000
Doug Escalera, 1209 Sarah Lynch Place, addition, $1,500
Long Meadows Inc., 3035 Fulton St., new construction, $180,000
Old Mill Investments LLC, 6231 Old Mill Road, new construction, $950,000
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 126 Westminster Way, renovation, $19,000
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 139 Westminster Way, renovation, $19,000
HP Reinvest LLC, 905 Fillmore St., renovation, $43,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1644 Callaham St., new construction, $81,298
Russell Lescault, 1500 Madison St., renovation, $15,347
Phillip Cooper, 100 Viking Dr., renovation, $9,500
Covenant Holdings LLC, 317 Polk St., new construction, $100,000
Warren Peters Jr., 4328 Montgomery Road, addition, $30,000
Cynthia Davis, 706 Kenbridge Road, addition, $6,900
Barry Link, 4821 Windsor Ave., addition, $4,090
Kent Abel, 2914 Ravenwood Dr., addition, $17,920
William Boyer III, 2308 Woodcrest Dr., addition, $4,000
Patrick Arwood, 110 Riverbirch Terrace, addition, $8,000
Jesse Scott, 1212 Eighth St., renovation, $9,999
Chad Martin, 108 Dreaming Creek Dr., addition, $15,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc., 101 Craftsman Way, new construction, $310,000
Cameron Seavers, 4615 Myrtle St., addition, $1,250
Envision Properties LLC, 1535 Augusta St., renovation, $30,000
DRV Construction LLC, 588 Leesville Road, new construction, $86,500
DRV Construction LLC, 586 Leesville Road, new construction, $86,500
Paclantic LLC, 1915 Bedford Ave., repair, $50,000
Timothy Player, 401 Riverside Dr., renovation, $7,800
John Miller, 1215 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $10,000
Resurrected Homes LLC, 104 Denver Ave., addition, $120,000
Andrew Tatom III, 2012 Oak Park Place, addition, $26,800
John Stone, 1212 Running Cedar Way, renovation, $180,000
Janet Waite, 1429 Greenview Dr., renovation, $4,300
Randall Seavers, 2207 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $8,000
Juan Ancalle Tapia, 376 Woodland Ave., renovation, $20,000
Samantha Schwartz, 1008 Biltmore Ave., renovation $5,100
JMC Rentals LLC, 88 West Princeton Circle, repair, $95,000
Megan Ramsey, 201 Two Creek Dr., addition, $16,000
