Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Shane M. Taylor to Jeremy O. and Erin F. Jones. Lot 51, Forest Oaks, $199,900

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Sarah and Aemen LLC. 121 Seminole Dr., $103,000

Pdudley LLC to Melda S. Kirkland. Lots 17 and 18, block H, Silk Farm Subdivision, $90,000

Daniel L. Hilliard and Katharine C. Hoeft to Jacob G. and Courtney C. Klein. 347 Pierces Mill Road, $418,400

Scott Michael Harpham to John R. and Susan B. Shimp. Parcel, 1.583 acres, Va. 778, $165,000

William Johnson to Joshua Z. Beiler and Emily M. Tompkins. Lot 32 and 33, Buffalo Ridge, $165,000

Skibo LLC to Craftsman Roofing Services Inc. 728 S. Amherst Highway, and two adjacent parcels, $650,000

Bonita H. Ferguson and Wendy B. Edwards to William Preston Cooper III. Lot 60, Brandywine, $208,000

William Barry Carroll to Robert L. Tracy. Part of lot 127 and lots 128-130, Kiddhurst Acres, $160,000

Appomattox County

Wayne L. Penn to Douglas and Angela P. Garland. Lot 1, Rocky Ridge, $8,500

William E. and Kendall W. Sterling to Christopher M. Crews and Bettina M. Crews. Lot 15, Happy Trails Subdivision, $40,000

Alisha Bynum and Stanley L. Roberson Jr. to Rebecca C. and Malcolm A. Booker Jr., Malcolm A. Booker Jr. and Steven C. Booker. Lot 4, Anderson Highway, $62,300

Michael R. and Jeannette M. Walsh to Martha P. Morris and Adrienne Lindsay Watson. 126 Walnut Circle, $262,500

Luis E. and Symphonie N. Sanchez to Matthew David and Mikayla Rose Watson. 2090 N. Creek Road, $214,000

Bedford County

John G. and Sharon A. Hansen to Vacation Crush LLC. 1489 Gate Lane, Lakes District, $775,000

John D. and Phyllis D. Holladay to The Cameron Family Trust, Duncan S. Cameron and Monica M. Cameron. Lot 16, Village North, Lakes District, $310,000

Daniel K. Edwards to David William and Kristine Kay Agnew. Lot 35A, section 3, Ridge Crest, Lakes District, $300,000

Joan B. Haynes and Sandra L. Bishop to Trevor Bono. Parcel, 8.948 acres, Va. 655,

Blue Ridge District, $287,000

Ben and Cora Peak to Jack C. Arrington and Lisa M. Iannuzzi. 12089 Moneta Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $267,000

Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Mark and Sandra Fitchett. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $216,484.86

Joshua R. and Tiffany D. Lambert to William A. Hurt and Alicia Starks. 2347 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $215,000

Donna C. Harris to Troy Hamilton. 1117 Dale Court, Lakes District, $120,000

James A. and Stacy L. Logan to Stephen G. and Elizabeth D. Lambert. Revised lot 2, Brandywine, Lakes District, $90,000

Ronald L. Perkins and Carl M. Perkins to Buddy Marshall Mitchell. Lots 5 and 6, Oak Grove Estates, Lakes District, $61,000

Shoreline Investments LLC to Campbell Property Management LLC. Lot 24, Southview, Lakes District, $28,500

Bryan B. and Gretchen S. Cook to Denise A. and Havelyn L. Stogner Jr. 2127 Holcomb Rock Road, $195,000

William A. and Kathleen P. Sharrett to Jamie Rice Adams. Parcel, 0.164 acres, City of Bedford, $150,000

Donald H. Abernathie to Annette Marie and William Eugene Knoll Jr. 313 Eastwind Dr., $453,000

Jason and Andrea Cox to Alec T. and Erin M. Schumacher. Lot 35, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $329,000

Albert and Cynthia Henry to Moon Farms LLC. Lot 4 PB62/119, $205,000

Susan L. Dalton to Deborah Lynn Waterman. 718 Ivy Lake Dr., $156,000

Patrick and Linda Muncher to Daniel S. Baker and Jessica R. Harrell. Lot 12, Davis Estates, $412,000

Mountain Lion Land Development LLC to James Robert and Christy Meads Graves. Parcel, near Goode Station Road, $125,000

Andrew J. and Kristen W. Moore to Michael A. and Jennifer A. Releford. Lot 20, Autumn Run West, $450,000

Annette and William E. Knoll Jr to Patrick E. and Linda W. Muncher. Lot 17, Autumn Run West, $465,000

Stephen L. and Victoria D. Bramble to Joshua and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 28-31, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $164,000

Brian Luther and Cindy Anne Taylor to Anthony Neil and Debra B. Abbott. Tract 4B, The Strawn/Crowder Property, $20,500

Campbell County

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Richard T. and Linda H. Trent. Lot 10, Va. 24, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $229,000

Stephanie A. and Michael W. Jackson Jr. to Mitchell A. and Alison N.W. Williamson. Lot 4, section 2, Westin Oaks, $257,400

Paul and Elizabeth Whorten to Thomas M. and Lisa M. Kawiecki and Josiah Alton Fox. Parcel, 10 acres, Va. 776, $288,000

Alison B. and Everett D. Chadbourne II to Paul M. and Kelly Pittman. Lot 26 and portion of lot 127, North Quadrant, Timberlake, $374,500

Louis Pierucci Jr. to Stone Ridge Foundation. Two parcels, Wards Road and 745 RBF Lane, $1,465,000

Elite of VA LLC to Calvin E. Robertson. 533 Whipping Creek Road, $15,000

Gregory W. Smith to D. Boone and Lenora W. Hall. Lots 2 and 6, 57.381 acres, Poor House Road, $26,185.32

Kenneth R. and Betty P. George to Brenda-Ann and Stephen L. Brundage. Lot 3, unit 3, The Crossing, $230,000

Deronda Dale Burnette to Richard W. and Joan M. Garman. Lot 7, Robertson Village, $310,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Corey Glenn Enbusk Rowan. Lot 13, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $274,000

Jacob Klein to James T. Carrico and Amber Riley. Lot 2, Carwile Estates, $199,000

Mark V. Finch, trustee to Thomas G. and Helen M. Rosak. 2107 Laurel Lane, $272,500

21934 Timberlake LLC to Heath R. Grishaw and Ashlyn R. Whitt. Lot 49, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900

Estate of Alvin Tucker Brockman to Donald C. Bailey Jr. and Arlene M. Bailey. Lot2A, block A, Swan Creek, $17,500

City of Lynchburg

James S. Horner to MYG Real Estate Investments LLC. 1710 and 1718 15th St., $21,493.33

Erica Laura Mabry to Sydney R. Gunn. Lot 9, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $166,000

Mulligan Holdings LLC to Pear Tree Homes LLC. Lot 34, block 34, Westover Heights, $39,000

John Lewis Baity Jr. and Samuel L. Baity to Daniel Myers. 1735 Shaffer St., $39,900

Joshua P. Hafner to Justin and Carissa Antezana. Part of lot 9, Sunset Heights Addition, $117,500

Joseph L. Payne and Katherine P. Payne to James Allen Hamblen. 4724 Heritage Dr., $320,000

Michael J. Johnston to TLC Properties LTD. 3124 Maryland Ave., $40,000

Connected Living LLC to Linkits LLC. Lots 29-32, block 1, Mountain View Acres, $3,000

Edith L. and Harold E. Oliver Jr. to Brian M. and Sandra M. Killough. Lot 29, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $278,000

Michael C. and Laura S. Neal to Nicole M. Gardner. 300 Hood St., $108,000

David M. and Sarah P. Barton to Daniel S. DuPlessis and Melissa T. DuPlessis. Lot 8, section 1, Running Cedar Hills, $303,000

Isolde A. Blank to Sarah Gabrielle and Demetrius Marlo Henry Jr. Lot 25, block E, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $155,000

Deborah Dickerson Edmunds to Joyce V. Roberts. 1121 Glenfield Dr., $162,500

Jeffrey K. Utterback, Cynthia F. Utterback and Scott W. Cabaniss to Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC. 316 Newberne St., $69,000

Ronald W. Powell and Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Lot 15 and half of lot 14, Roseland Park Addition, $73,000

Edward A. and Debora C. Embrey to Timothy and Pauline Osborne and Anthony and Catherine Vorce. 1990 Link Road, $335,000

T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Matthew R. Szabo. Lot 10, block 5, Inglewood Hills, $274,500

Brendan and Kelly A. Hegarty to AC Capital LLC. 1810 Pocahontas St., $73,000

Timothy L. and Pauline J. Osborne to Jacob M. Neiderer and Madison L. Conyers. 3419 Summerville St., $222,700

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Walmart, 3900 Wards Road, renovation, $19,000

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, 1501 Graves Mill Road, foundation only, $900,424

Franchise Realty Interstate Co., 3108 Old Forest Road, renovation, $1,000,000

Walmart, 3227 Old Forest Road, renovation, $19,000

Free Clinic of Central VA., 1016 Main St., renovation, $550,000

Timberlake Station Group LP, 7701 Timberlake Road, renovation, $250,000

1001 Commerce Street LLC, 1001 Commerce St., repair, $30,000

Kurt Schulz, 1800 Main St., repair, $2,500

SAGAR Incorporated, 2400 Stadium Road, repair, $25,000

Areva NP Inc., 3315 Old Forest Road Unit B, renovation, $30,000

700 Main Street LLC, 700 Main St., renovation, $400,000

City of Lynchburg, 109 Jackson St., renovation, $200,000

Doug Escalera, 1209 Sarah Lynch Place, addition, $1,500

Long Meadows Inc., 3035 Fulton St., new construction, $180,000

Old Mill Investments LLC, 6231 Old Mill Road, new construction, $950,000

Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 126 Westminster Way, renovation, $19,000

Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 139 Westminster Way, renovation, $19,000

HP Reinvest LLC, 905 Fillmore St., renovation, $43,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1644 Callaham St., new construction, $81,298

Russell Lescault, 1500 Madison St., renovation, $15,347

Phillip Cooper, 100 Viking Dr., renovation, $9,500

Covenant Holdings LLC, 317 Polk St., new construction, $100,000

Warren Peters Jr., 4328 Montgomery Road, addition, $30,000

Cynthia Davis, 706 Kenbridge Road, addition, $6,900

Barry Link, 4821 Windsor Ave., addition, $4,090

Kent Abel, 2914 Ravenwood Dr., addition, $17,920

William Boyer III, 2308 Woodcrest Dr., addition, $4,000

Patrick Arwood, 110 Riverbirch Terrace, addition, $8,000

Jesse Scott, 1212 Eighth St., renovation, $9,999

Chad Martin, 108 Dreaming Creek Dr., addition, $15,000

Sellari Enterprises Inc., 101 Craftsman Way, new construction, $310,000

Cameron Seavers, 4615 Myrtle St., addition, $1,250

Envision Properties LLC, 1535 Augusta St., renovation, $30,000

DRV Construction LLC, 588 Leesville Road, new construction, $86,500

DRV Construction LLC, 586 Leesville Road, new construction, $86,500

Paclantic LLC, 1915 Bedford Ave., repair, $50,000

Timothy Player, 401 Riverside Dr., renovation, $7,800

John Miller, 1215 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $10,000

Resurrected Homes LLC, 104 Denver Ave., addition, $120,000

Andrew Tatom III, 2012 Oak Park Place, addition, $26,800

John Stone, 1212 Running Cedar Way, renovation, $180,000

Janet Waite, 1429 Greenview Dr., renovation, $4,300

Randall Seavers, 2207 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $8,000

Juan Ancalle Tapia, 376 Woodland Ave., renovation, $20,000

Samantha Schwartz, 1008 Biltmore Ave., renovation $5,100

JMC Rentals LLC, 88 West Princeton Circle, repair, $95,000

Megan Ramsey, 201 Two Creek Dr., addition, $16,000

 

