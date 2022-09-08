Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

H. Marshall Hamilton to A Big Island Life LLC. Parcel, Big Island, 40 acres, $160,000

Ryan C. Adams to Kristina Marie Coley. Lot 14, Fairfax Hills, $208,400

Nancy G. Hogan to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Lamont Acres, $120,000

Barry L. Hendrick and Robert E. Hendrix to Leroy Andrews Jr. 310 Sunset Drive, $44,000

Theresa G. Womack to Ang Properties LLC. Parcel, fronting Galts Mill Road, 40.06 acres, $80,000

Benjamin M. Brown to Kenneth Darnell Hubbard. Lot 7, Pine Ridge Subdivision, $220,000

Kierside II LLC to Dustin W. Ferguson and Samantha G. Campbell. 3010 N. Amherst Highway, $349,900

Beth Ann Bailey Conner to Peter Micha and Havilah Katherine Pittman. Lot 5, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, $233,000

Appomattox County

Charles Craig and Dana M. Lee Ranson to Melvin J. and Ann M. Kurtz. Lot 2, Wildwood, $645,000

Karen H. Wade to Lillian L. Marie and Callie K. Triplett. Lot 7, Country Haven Estate, $45,000

Joseph F. Maxwell to Thomas G. and Evangelin A. Maxwell. Parcel, Lukin Road, 227 acres and additional parcel, Lukin Road, $142,000

Andrew T. and Sarah Aspacher to Justin H. Lloyd. 272 Stevens St., $155,000

Bedford County

Daniel C. Cyrus to David L. and Elisabeth A. Banks. Lot 2, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $860,000

Timothy J. and Mary Elizabeth Lawless to Mark Edward Bottenfield. Lot 13, Virginia Woods, $250,000

Top of the Hill Properties LLC to Edgard and Erica Muniz. 9822 Dickerson Mill Road, $239,900

Dianne T. Hammock and Delia J. Thacker to Elizabeth Upson and Matthew Kinsey. Lot 21, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $385,900

Turpin Enterprises LLC to Lake to Mountain LLC. 8097 Virginia Byway, $155,000

Wyndie S. Mayfield to Derek and Melinda Farman. Lot 23, section 1, Ashwood Townhomes, $210,000

Brinson C. White II and Elizabeth T. White to Ryan A. and Sarah R. Atkins. Lot 6, Trents Ferry Road, $490,000

LBDJ LLC to Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC. Lots 12 and 16-29, Lochwood Subdivision, $855,000

VC Enterprises LLC to William J. and Shirley W. Shannon. Amended lot 6, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $52,500

Christopher B. and Shelly N. Watts to Regina E. Bratton. Lot 28, High Acre Estates, $365,000

Jennifer L. Keith to Alexander J. and Cassidy B. Auwarter. Lot 30, section 2, Oak Ridge Estates, $330,000

Don A. and Joyce C. Linson to Christopher Austin Dill and Leslie A. Williams. Lot 36, section 3, Ramblewoods, $325,000

Richard and Jennifer Albert to Alan R. and Lindsay K. Johnson. 202 Anthony Home Road, $989,900

Ashleigh P. and Nicholas R. Meyer to Douglas L. and Shauna L. Boggus. 607 Jeter St., $235,000

Jencal LLC to Hill City Bikes LLC. 1213 Hooper Road, $215,000

Nancy Goode Spencer and Gertie Mae Goode to Hannah Racquel Dillard and Corey Jordan Devore. 9994 Falling Creek Road, $400,000

Allison E. Gooch to Michael James and Toni Lynn Barrett. Lot 28, section 1, Farmington at Forest, $584,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Richard Luiz Rodrigues Da Silva and Gisele Cristina Moreira. Lot 7, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $488,400

West Crossing LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 7, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $51,000

Carol Tolbert Hardin to Charlotte A. Smith. Lot 34, section I, Glenbrooke, $277,500

Donald Wilson Annas Jr. and Tashaa Clontz Annas to Sergey Alexandrovich Velikoretskikh. Lot 96, section 2, Harbor Village, $39,000

George W. and Rosemary C. Dawson to Neal Hong Young. 2700 Trents Ferry Road, $150,000

Penny Key Wilson to Jenny D. Newsome. Portion of parcel off of Crosscreek Road, 0.467 acres, $5,500

Michael Heflin Jr. to Kayla Torrence. Lot 48, section 2, Victoria Lakes, $25,000

Austin M. Blair to Linda Suzanne Brown. 301 Capital Lane, $259,900

Westyn Village LLC to Roxanne Dudley. 1015 Coles Court, $379,900

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Matthew Cooper and Magdalene Thomas. Lot 11, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $349,000

Anne R. Fister-Lee to Lillie E. McAllister and John T. Tuft. Unit 412, building 1, phase 1, Oak Point Townhomes, $255,900

Andrew J. and Sarah M. Bonner to Colin P. Horbal and Wyndie Mayfield. 1473 Heathwood Drive, $699,900

Robert M. Whalen and Amanda L. Whalen to Brandon Tyler and Shannon E. Patrizi. Lot 9, Hurricane Hill, $312,500

Brian Gray and Deanna Gray to Brett Krantz and Taylor Krantz. 1144 Garner Road, $18,000

James L. Phelps to Cory Dogan, Sarah Dogan and Valhalla Development LLC. 1047 Dove Hill Road, $52,730

Gary E. Marple and Marica R. Marple to Russell C. Teitsma Sr. and Robin A. Teitsma. Revised lot 1, section 1, Ivy Lake Drive, $522,000

Paul Richard Keys Jr. and Brian Edward Keys to Burgdash Properties LLC. Lots 60-64, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $151,250

Jeffrey B. Hubbard, Heather H. Massey, Heidi H. Shenton and Jonathan S. Hubbard to Daryl L. and Cheryl Woods. 1796 Union Church Road, $535,000

Jody Thompson to Barbara Stanley. Lot 25, section 4, Woodlake, $315,000

Laura A. Taylor to Gary Clegg and Jamey Parks. Lot 49, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $309,900

Ginger G. Krantz and Gail G. Gardner to Jeremy Gardner and Kymberly H. Harvey. 1301 Wheatland Road, $200,000

Bruce B. Ernst to Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC. Loy 7, Canterbury Woods, $195,000

Campbell County

Allkes LLC to Daiwei Huang. Lot 10, Emberly Way Villas, $305,000

James Thomas Johnson II to Lauren Beth Barksdale. 710 10th St., $148,300

Melinda L. Cochran to Lawrence Scott Bennett Jr. and Mona P. Bennett. Lot 9, Va. 896, 5.014 acres, $400,000

Willie Wesley and Dolly Ann Brogdon to David Ray and Debra H. Vaughan. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 903, $26,000

James Lipscomb, Bonnie Clark, Rita Watson and Barbara Robertson to Yogendra Patil. 359 and 377 Anstey Road, $122,500

Clinton B. and Sharon T. Hall to Redwood Properties LLC. Parcel, Theta Mill Road, $32,500

Grant M. Rost to James T. Johnson II and Jennie L. Johnson. 3143 Dearing Ford Road, $410,000

Ashley Welton Vaughan to Thomas Clay Smith and Tiffany Wilson. 42 Irma Drive, $274,000

Allan and Tana Jamison to David S. Bond. 165 Deerwood Drive, $350,000

Joan B. Neese to Neese Farm LLC. 367 Phelps Creek Road and 1449 Swinging Bridge Road, $725,000

Candace V. and Byron L. Sampson to Tammy Evette Pennix. Lot 8, section 2, Gibsonland Subdivision, $140,000

City of Lynchburg

Alpine Builders LLC to Tyler L. and Madison J. Cooper. New lot 1, Ivy Trace, $380,911

Nancy Lynn Ahson to Landon McBride and Olivia G. Tribley. Lot 15, block 11, Westover Heights, $238,000

Jakob and Hannah Baker to David Nelles. Lot 47, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $175,000

FOF LLC to Kelsey Ann Boyd. 1810 Broadway St. 215, $181,000

Elizabeth Builders Inc. to Brad Graham Real Estate LLC. Lots 107-116, Royal Oaks Circle, $60,000

RJC Holdings LLC to Jennifer Brock and Christina L. Brock-Fortune. 1407 Monroe St., $94,000

Sarah H. Wood to Michael and Elizabeth P. Casebolt. Lot 13, Farmington Subdivision, $315,000

Courtney Coleman Turkekul to Kyle Austin Hegner. 104 Lawton Lane, $250,000

Robert G. and Sally O. Conlon to Robert F. and Tammy L. Richardson. Lot 21, Downing Woods, $285,000

Ethan R. and Ann-Randel P. Cooper to Ann M. Gregory. 222 Norfolk Ave., $380,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 5A and 5B, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Benjamin Thomas and Susan Hughes Eser to Mann Enterprises LLC. 913 Rockbridge Ave., $70,500

Piper’s Parcel LLC to Euclid Investments LLC. 500 and 522 Euclid Ave., $485,000

Walter and Diane McCray to Carroll Falls. Lot 48, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $210,000

George K. Frey Sr. to Benjamin L. and Rachel Stanton. Lot 15, block 88, plan B, Rivermont Company, $135,000

Tracer Run LLC to Gabrol LLC. 3431 Forest Brook Road, $1,250,000

TAT Property Development LLC to Kirkland R. and Jannah A. Gee. 1521 Bedford Ave., $150,000

NVR Inc. to Laetitia Gahimbaza. Lot 9B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $276,275

NVR Inc. to Mackenzie Hope Hamilton, Anthony Christopher Hamilton and Carol Marie Hamilton. Lot 4B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $301,775

Lynchburg Properties LLC to Joseph C. and Suzette Howard. 1522 Augusta St., $150,000

Cameran A. Nikitina to Inklein Holdings LLC. Lot 33, Sterling Park Townhomes, $215,000

Tyler Cooper and Madison N. Jacobs to JCT Investments LLC. Lot 26, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $249,900

Brenda Shuff Thompson to James River Day School Inc. 114 Bon Ton Road, $105,000

George J. Kocman Jr. to Heather Mann. 2210 Duke St., $110,000

Emily E. Kubota to Braden Crawford and Cassie Lynn Richards. 612 Newberne St., $140,000

Didi Zaryczny to Timothy R. and Brandi A. Lackey. Lot 21, block A, Raleigh Heights, $180,000

Andrew J. and Kathryn L. Miller to Nicholas Perillo. Lot 32, section 7, New Towne, $270,000

NE Holdings LLC to UnitedLife LLC. 2128 and 2130 Campbell Ave., $15,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Robert A. Walsh. 2403 Poplar St., $58,000

Cody T. Ross Jr. and Katelyn M. Ross to Joelle M. Payne. 128 Bon Ton Road, $250,000

Dennis Nathaniel Roberson and William Wilson Roberson to Tulip Street Children’s Park LLC. 2109 Tulip St., $5,800

Tony West to Molly and Rodney Yuille. 1915 and 1917 Ridge Ave., $159,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Foster Builders Inc., 142 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $350,000

Andrew Labar-Dietz, 422 Stafford St., addition, $15,660

Robert Flint, 126 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $400,000

Robert Flint, 127 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $350,000

Deborah Armstrong, 300 Two Creek Drive, renovation, $19,800

Kathy Phillips, 1008 Wiggington Road, new construction, $60,000

JCP Homes LLC, 2206 Poplar St., renovation, $12,000

Karen Fortune and Mary Wood, 1654 Edmunds St., addition, $1,500

Robert Simonton Jr., 3231 Forest Brook Road, new construction, $225,000

Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC, 647 Selene St., renovation, $10,000

Jacob Bushnell, 114 Buckingham Drive, renovation, $18,900

Joshua Rosene, 804 Pierce St., renovation, $5,000

Aaron Bond, 3519 Otterview Place, addition, $53,304

Joshua Rosene, 1917 Bluff St., repair, $25,000

Pamela Hammersley, 1113 Moreview Drive, addition, $65,000

Blackwater Custom Homes LLC, 607 Elmwood Ave., addition, $25,000

John Reeves, 3115 Sedgewick Drive, repair, $100,000

Susan St. Clair Cox, 203 Legacy Oaks Circle, addition, $19,000

Rachel Thibault, 1305 Harding St., renovation, $9,180

Wanda Scott, 1322 Buchanan St., addition, $31,730

White Mountain Investments LLC, 527 Eldon St., renovation, $10,000

Robert Bogle, 3516 Willow Lawn Drive, renovation, $58,000

Jason Ferguson, 705 Mansfield Ave., renovation, $3,500

Roger Settje, 207 Maple Hills Drive, addition, $5,000

Manuel Duran, 1007 12th St., repair, $10,000

Alexander Lamar, 425 Warren Ave., renovation, $5,500

Michael Minkler, 1204 Regency Woods Place, renovation, $28,616

Nicholas Baum, 201 Grove St., renovation, $16,637

Samuel Rock, 1358 McKinney Ave., renovation, $13,200

SCS Bauhaus LLC, 4810 Windsor Ave., repair, $20,000

Richard Price, 5717 White Oak Drive, addition, $17,000