YWCA of Central Virginia marks 110th anniversary

Since its inception more than a century ago, giving women a voice has been at the forefront of the YWCA of Central Virginia’s mission.

Now, as the nonprofit celebrates its 110th anniversary, it aims to continue empowering women but with added programs and awareness efforts.

“Even down to domestic violence and sexual assault, they need to be able to speak out safely, and a lot of times, the perception was that they should not speak out or they shouldn't say anything, so we want them to have a voice,” YWCA CEO Stephanie Andrews said.

“But also on the racial and social justice pieces, it’s allowing that freedom of speech to do what they want and say what they want, especially about their own life and their own bodies. Our main thing is we're always going to support women in whatever way that we can.”

The YWCA of Central Virginia, at 626 Church St., strives to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, Andrews said.

Founded in 1912 by a group of women who had been told that creating an organization for women and by women would never fly, YWCA Central Virginia has grown and adapted to meet the varying needs of the communities it serves.

The nonprofit has three signature programs: domestic violence prevention, sexual assault response program and a residential housing program.

The YWCA has two shelters that operate safe houses, one in Lynchburg and another in Campbell County. The sexual assault response team goes into emergency rooms to work one on one with victims. The housing program which offers 30 rooms for single women to live independently.

Andrews said the YWCA has recently started a prevention program, "Amend Together," a mentoring program that works with boys in middle and high school to teach them about healthy masculinity and how to treat a woman.

It also offers “YGyrls”, which seeks to empower young girls to find their voice and be leaders in the future. The program started a couple of years ago, then stalled, but has since returned this summer.

These youth programs are run out of city recreation centers, the Jubilee Family Center on Florida Avenue and, upcoming this fall, in Lynchburg City Schools, Andrews said.

“We have a big push for racial equity and social justice, and we have someone that's dedicated to pushing that mission for us, and she's out there educating the community about inequities as it relates to racial or health inequities for women,” she said. “We have a child-supervised visitation center and that is also located in our main office town center location and allows families to come together in a safe space to allow for their children to visit with custodial and noncustodial parents.”

The nonprofit's domestic violence prevention program has a 24-hour hotline that victims, family members of victims, employers of victims, local police agencies or anyone else can call to start access services for victims who are in abusive relationships.

Linda Ellis-Williams, senior director of victim services at the YWCA, said once someone calls, staff will discuss services and the caller is free to make a decision on how they want to proceed.

She said this is especially important to know as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Whether it's coming into the shelter for safety, whether it's having an advocate to go to court with them and help them to get a protective order,” she said. “We have court advocates who work in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell County, in the city of Lynchburg, and our advocates can help victims to get protective orders to help keep them and their children safe.”

If safety is an issue and domestic-violence victims have no alternatives but to come into the shelter, then once they're in the shelter they get assigned a case manager advocate who will work with them directly, she said.

“The number one thing that they're working on is to enhance their safety,” she said. “So if that means going to court to get a protective order, if that means helping the person to understand the dynamics of domestic violence so that they can make informed decisions on how they want to move forward, helping them to file for custody of their children in order to keep their children safe or helping them to resolve housing issues. A lot of folks are coming into the shelter because home is no longer safe.”

Ellis-Williams said within the shelter and open to the community are support groups offered twice per week for children and adults.

“If we don't help these children to resolve this trauma, then they take it into their future,” she said. “That's one of the reasons why we have generations of families that have dealt with domestic violence and they're just passing it down from generations.”

Ellis-Williams said she wants victims to know they're not alone and there are resources available to them 24 hours a day.

“There's no shame in calling and asking for help. And everybody has their own timeframe of when they feel like they need to, but I would say don't stay till it's too late because domestic violence does cost people's lives,” she said.

The YWCA serves not only Lynchburg but all surrounding counties.

“We have been doing the majority of those programs for the 100 years. We started out with the housing program. We serviced women that were working in factories and they were able to have a place to stay as they were working and transitioning in and out,” Andrews said. “So it was more of a transitional housing and it's kind of evolved into more of a permanent residential living situation. And then we've always had our domestic violence and sexual assault programs that started a couple of years after the housing program.”

Beginning in 1919, the Church Street building had a pool and a gym, and many in the community during that time are familiar with taking swimming lessons there, Andrews said. She said the pool is still in the building but isn't used anymore.

“So it's pretty unique in that aspect as it was open to women specifically to be able to come in and do different activities like learning how to swim and they would have dances in our gym,” she said.

During segregation, there were two YWCAs in the city, one on Church Street and another called the Phyllis Wheatley branch for Black women in the community.

The Phyllis Wheatley branch originally was located on Monroe Street. It did not technically close but moved to another location, where it now serves as one of the organization's shelters/safe houses.

Challenges in running a successful nonprofit always include funding, Andrews said.

“Throughout the years it was trying to be creative and figure out ways to get different streams of funding. And so that's kind of where United Way came in, and they are one of our biggest funders right now as far as our programs and services,” she said.

The YWCA also receives community grants as well as state and federal grants.

Rox Cruz, director of marketing and outreach for the United Way of Central Virginia, said what the YWCA is doing is important for survivors and marginalized communities.

“Whether the community wants to recognize it or not, domestic abuse and racism are still as prevalent today as they were 100 years ago. It's just that society has gotten better at covering both within systems,” she said. “This is exactly why they're one of the original five nonprofits that UWCV has supported for 100 years now.”

In 2004, the YWCA established Church Street Bridal, now at 920 Main St., which receives brand-new dresses from stores like Kleinfeld’s and is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. All of those sales go back into programming.

Andrews said another challenge is just taking care of the 110-year-old building and making upgrades to that property.

She said the nonprofit couldn’t do what it does without partnerships in the community.

“Our domestic violence and sexual assault team couldn't operate as smoothly as they do without our partnerships with the Lynchburg Police Department, other law enforcement and the courts. So we're really heavily involved with all of these different organizations and we couldn't really do what we do without the collaborations and the partnerships. We're not out here alone, but the services that we provide are really important to the people in our community and helping them get to a better place,” she said.