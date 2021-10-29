YWCA of Central Virginia names new CEO

The YWCA of Central Virginia has named Stephanie Andrews as its newest CEO.
Andrews is a former YWCA Board of Directors member and president. According to a news release, she has served as the association’s CEO pro tem since May.
"Stephanie brings her extensive experience in business and organizational management to our association, along with her passion for the mission," the release states.
Andrews stepped into the pro tem role after the departure of Ashley Reynolds Marshall, who became Charlottesville's first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion.
“We at YWCA Central Virginia are so happy to have Stephanie Andrews in the position of Chief Executive Officer. She leads staff with care, tenacity and grace. I am proud to serve as president of the board alongside her. We are excited to see what YWCA Central Virginia will look like going forward with Stephanie at the helm," Sally Ann Schneider, president of the board, said in the release.
Andrews comes to YWCA from Lynchburg City Schools, where she worked in grant management, state reporting, and record maintenance. She previously worked with Centra, Horizon Behavioral Health, and Genworth Financial.
“I am honored to step into the role of CEO for YWCA Central Virginia permanently and continue to work alongside an amazing team that is dedicated to our mission," Andrews said in the release. "I am excited to be a part of that passion, and look forward to leading the organization into the future as we continue to advocate for our community, our women, and for racial equity."
Andrews lives with her husband, Anthony — a Lynchburg Fire Department captain — and two children in Lynchburg. She is a graduate of Amherst County High School and the University of Lynchburg, and she earned a master's from Averett University.