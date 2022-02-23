Zoe's Kitchen closing Lynchburg location next week

Zoe's Kitchen has announced it will close its doors in Lynchburg on March 2.
"We can’t thank you enough for choosing Zoe’s Kitchen and we hope you’ll visit our other locations to enjoy your favorite kabobs and treat yourself to our famous Yaya’s chocolate cake," the Mediterranean-themed eatery said in a statement.
Zoe's Kitchen opened at 3901 Old Forest Road, Suite G701, in 2014.
The Plano, Texas-based chain has more than 250 restaurants nationwide.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
