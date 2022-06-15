Lynchburg City Schools announces new principal for Perrymont Elementary

Lynchburg City School Board has approved Dominique Foster to be the new principal of Perrymont Elementary School.

Foster holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University, a Master’s in Counselor Education from North Carolina A&T State University and an educational leadership endorsement in administration and supervision from Longwood University.

Foster also has considerable experience in education administration. According to a news release, she was the assistant principal of Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte Court House. At Randolph-Henry, she showed leadership and direction for students and staff while encouraging student and teacher growth.

Foster’s most recent role was a Student Services Supervisor at Lynchburg City Schools. In this position, Foster acted as discipline and behavioral support for school administrators as well as a supervisor for PreK-12 school counselors.

She also worked with Early Childhood Education, Curriculum and Instruction and Special Education Departments to establish success for all students.

According to the release, Foster’s professional qualifications include: administration, PreK-12 education, instructional leadership, school safety and student services.

“I am humbled and excited to begin working in this capacity, with the goal of positively impacting the educational trajectory for all students and staff at Perrymont Elementary School,” Foster said in the release.

