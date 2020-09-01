Lynchburg City Schools to begin bringing vulnerable students back to buildings

Lynchburg City Schools students in grades pre-K through 12 began the school year remotely on Aug. 24, but some of the division’s most vulnerable students will return to school buildings beginning next week.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, division staff said some of the division’s special education students with “more significant needs” will begin to attend school in person starting Sept. 8. English-language learners and the division’s youngest students will be the next groups to return to school buildings.
Janenne Daniels-Bosher, director of special education in the school division, said the division is looking to bring between 60 and 70 special education students back to school buildings next week.
“The hope is … we start out small and get through all the good things that will happen with this, and then be able to start bringing in — slowly — other students within the population,” Daniels-Bosher said.
Some parents of special education students have the option to have their child continue receiving virtual instruction at home, Daniels-Bosher said. All special education students will continue to learn remotely through the second week of the school year, which ends Friday.
While special education students who are on the general education track and attend classes with their non-disabled peers will continue to learn remotely through the first nine weeks of the school year, students who are part of the division’s Virginia Alternate Assessment Program (VAAP) will begin a hybrid model of learning, with two days of in-person learning and remote learning on the remaining days.
Virginia Alternate Assessment programs are designed for students with significant cognitive disabilities and allow them to work toward achieving academic standards that have reduced complexity and depth, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Administrators said beginning Sept. 8, students in the division’s functional education VAAP programs will be assigned to a cohort group and attend school in person two days a week, either Tuesdays and Wednesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
At its Aug. 4 board meeting, the school board approved a plan to reopen schools with all students learning remotely through the first nine weeks of the year, with flexibility to bring students into buildings before that time if safe. Edwards said it is likely that many students will return to schools before the end of the first nine weeks, and secondary students are likely to continue learning remotely through Oct. 23.
Allison Jordan, who was promoted to director of curriculum and instruction in LCS at Tuesday’s meeting, said while LCS continues to operate under a remote-only model through the first nine weeks of the school year, around 170 English- language learning students will be the next to enter buildings.
Jordan said the division is working to begin distributing learning kits with tangible learning materials as soon as Sept. 8.
“We want small numbers of students to come in safely, but we’re also going to bring some things out to the community,” Jordan said.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she is hopeful bringing VAAP students back into buildings next week will go smoothly.
The division is currently working with the transportation department to determine which cohort each student will be assigned to based on where they live, Daniels-Bosher said. Cohort information will be given to school case managers, who will then notify parents and guardians later this week.
While in school buildings, students will remain in their classrooms and practice social distancing. The division’s safety guidelines and practices, including a mandatory mask policy for all persons in school buildings and temperature checks, will be followed.
The next school board work session is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. The next school board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
