Medical professionals, poll watchers staff precincts in unique election

Brad Harris was more than happy to spend Election Day wiping down voting booths.
As a member of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, Harris was among several medical professionals who staffed polling places Tuesday to help keep voters and election officials safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With a bottle of cleaning solution in one hand and a rag in the other, Harris spent much of the day racing to scrub surfaces as scores of voters made their way through Heritage United Methodist Church, one of the Hill City’s 18 precincts. Wearing a colorful mask and a shirt labeled “COVID-19 VA MRC,” he also sanitized pens used to mark ballots and reminded voters to keep a safe distance from others.
“They’re doing the hard part; I’m just wiping,” Harris said, referring to poll workers.
Across the Lynchburg region, as local residents flocked to the polls in record numbers, voters encountered a small army of volunteers, interns and election observers working to help poll officials navigate an election marked by a public health crisis and high enthusiasm.
Harris, a mental health worker, said he agreed to volunteer his time because he wanted to make sure local elections ran smoothly amid the pandemic.
“I know there’s a need, and I felt the need to help fill those voids,” Harris said.
Harris joined the reserve corps this spring just as the coronavirus began to spread through the state. The corps was formed by the Virginia Department of Health to organize health professionals in the event of a crisis or natural disaster. Harris joined expecting to respond to hurricanes and tornadoes.
But in the months since the pandemic began, Harris has helped local public health officials hold mass drive-thru coronavirus testing events and has assisted poll workers during the June 23 primary elections.
“I’m here to make sure that everything is clean for the voters and that they don’t have to worry about germs,” he said. “And I’m here so the election workers don’t have to worry about wasting manpower.”
Most reserve corps volunteers were assigned times to work during peak hours in the morning and afternoon when voters were more likely to head to the polls. Harris said he signed up to work the entire day.
Lynchburg Registrar Christine Gibbons said last week corps volunteers were slated to work at eight of the city’s highest-trafficked precincts, in part to help ensure social distancing rules are followed.
Steven Toxley, the precinct chief at Heritage United Methodist, said Harris has been indispensable during a day of heavy turnout. When voting began, a line of dozens of voters stretched out of the building. Harris and other volunteers helped keep voters at a safe distance from one another.
Medical professionals weren’t the only volunteers at the polls Tuesday. Representatives of the two major political parties tasked with observing the election, known as poll watchers, were also at various precincts in the region.
Republican poll watchers took up spots at multiple precincts in Campbell County. Ed Foster, precinct chief at Tree of Life Ministries, said three poll watchers observed throughout the day. He said all three went about the work without incident.
“Just part of the election process,” Foster said.
Foster has worked elections as a precinct chief for two decades and said the number of poll watchers he saw Tuesday exceeded the number he’s seen during past elections.
In Evington, Kevin Keys spent a few hours inside the volunteer fire station as a poll watcher before heading outside to hand out sample Republican ballots. He helped voters pay close attention to the constitutional amendments.
Before that, Keys answered the call of the Campbell County GOP to serve inside the precinct. Keys said the organization aimed to have poll watchers spread throughout the county “because of the contentiousness of the 5th District race” between Bob Good and Cameron Webb.
Keys did not note any problems inside the precinct.
“The accountability that people bring to each other inside the room is really solid,” Keys said. “Those people were doing their job. They were 100% above board. … Everything they did, by my view and the training that I got, was positive.”
Tom McKennett, who spent the day handing out Republican sample ballots in Lynchburg, visited St. Paul’s Episcopal Church before traveling to R.S. Payne Elementary School. He was among dozens of campaign volunteers who stood outside polling places encouraging voters to choose their candidates.
McKennett said despite any divides between the parties, he has enjoyed reaching across the aisle — or sidewalk, so to speak — to those handing out sample Democrat ballots.
McKennett said throughout the day they all had shared canned sodas and folding chairs and watched each other’s things when people had to step away.
“There’s been all this talk about problems, but really there is some good stuff, too,” he said. “I thought it was pretty cool.”
Sarah Honosky and Emily Brown contributed to this report.
