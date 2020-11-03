Medical Reserve Corps, poll watchers staff precincts in unique election

Medical professionals weren’t the only volunteers at the polls Tuesday. Representatives of the two major political parties tasked with observing the election, known as poll watchers, were also at various precincts in the region.

Republican poll watchers took up spots at multiple precincts in Campbell County. Ed Foster, precinct chief at Tree of Life Ministries, said three poll watchers observed throughout the day. He said all three went about the work without incident.

“Just part of the election process,” Foster said.

Foster has worked elections as a precinct chief for two decades and said the number of poll watchers he saw Tuesday exceeded the number he’s seen during past elections.

In Evington, Kevin Keys spent a few hours inside the volunteer fire station as a poll watcher before heading outside to hand out sample Republican ballots. He helped voters pay close attention to the constitutional amendments.

Before that, Keys answered the call of the Campbell County GOP to serve inside the precinct. Keys said the organization aimed to have poll watchers spread throughout the county “because of the contentiousness of the 5th District race” between Bob Good and Cameron Webb.

Keys did not note any problems inside the precinct.