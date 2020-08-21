More than a dozen people in Amherst rally in support of USPS, postal workers

Chair of the Amherst County Democratic Committee Sharon Jackson, who attended the rally Saturday morning, said she anticipated the House carrying the funding through, but that the bill would stall in the Senate.

The U.S. Postal Service recently has found itself thrust into the center of a debate regarding the security of mail-in ballots just months ahead of the 2020 presidential election to take place in November. President Donald Trump earlier in the week said he intends to block funding that would aid the Postal Service in handling an anticipated increase in mail-in ballots this election year, The Associated Press reported.

Especially in terms of the pandemic, Pryor said citizens need security in knowing their vote will be counted.

"This whole postal issue and voting issue is a bipartisan issue. It’s everybody’s right and responsibility to vote and everybody should have the ability to know that when they vote, that vote is going to be counted … ," Pryor said.

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, said via a phone call Saturday the push for mail-in voting opens up "the biggest potential for corruption you’ve ever seen in a presidential election."