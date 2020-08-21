More than a dozen people in Amherst rally in support of USPS, postal workers

More than a dozen people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Amherst County Post Office on Saturday morning to rally in support of the U.S. Postal Service.
The dual purpose of the #SavethePostOffice rally held at the post office located on South Main Street, was to show support for postal workers and offices across the country as well as stand against actions taken by the Trump Administration which critics say could interfere with the upcoming November election, according to Barbara Pryor, who helped organize the event.
"We’ve had voting by mail for decades but we’ve never had such an onslaught of attacks to shut this down," Pryor said. "I’m a retired Magistrate for Amherst and one of the requirements for the job was to swear allegiance to the Constitution and that didn’t end when I retired."
Residents holding signs that read "Save Our Post Office," "Thank You Postal Workers," and "Deliver us from DeJoy" where met with the sound of honking horns and waves from several motorists passing by.
The morning rally was held ahead of an anticipated vote from the House to funnel $25 billion into the agency to bolster operations. According to a news release from Pryor, the local movement is part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country and also calls for the resignation of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Chair of the Amherst County Democratic Committee Sharon Jackson, who attended the rally Saturday morning, said she anticipated the House carrying the funding through, but that the bill would stall in the Senate.
The U.S. Postal Service recently has found itself thrust into the center of a debate regarding the security of mail-in ballots just months ahead of the 2020 presidential election to take place in November. President Donald Trump earlier in the week said he intends to block funding that would aid the Postal Service in handling an anticipated increase in mail-in ballots this election year, The Associated Press reported.
Especially in terms of the pandemic, Pryor said citizens need security in knowing their vote will be counted.
"This whole postal issue and voting issue is a bipartisan issue. It’s everybody’s right and responsibility to vote and everybody should have the ability to know that when they vote, that vote is going to be counted … ," Pryor said.
Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, said via a phone call Saturday the push for mail-in voting opens up "the biggest potential for corruption you’ve ever seen in a presidential election."
DeJoy, who took over as head of the Postal Service in June, on Friday testified before a Senate Committee where he stated his No. 1 priority was ensuring ballots arrive on time, although he said he has no plans to restore cuts made since taking over, The Associated Press reported.
Amid growing backlash, DeJoy announced he is halting several operational changes which includes the removal of the iconic blue mailboxes, until after the November election, The Associated Press reported.
Wilkins said he viewed changes made by DeJoy to the Postal Service, which has struggled financially amid a decrease in mail volume, the COVID-19 pandemic and a congressional requirement to fund in advance its retiree health care benefits, as cost-saving measures to help balance the agency's struggling budget.
Suzanne Chambers, who operates a farm in Monroe, said one of the reasons she joined the rally was because she and other farmers rely on deliveries of resources that only the Postal Service will carry.
"I can’t believe I'm out here actually … because the post office is a sacred being. It is a right and a service that our government provides and we need it to stay," Chambers said.
Jackson said this year voting in Virginia has been made easier than in previous elections with the amount of voting options available to citizens, including mail-in ballots.
"It’s too much fear around this voting issue, truthfully and the post office is just another way of sticking that fear right in there and to use it when its already under duress like that, it’s just wrong," Jackson said.
