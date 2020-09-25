Nelson County officials who hosted governor this week say safety measures made risk of transmission 'negligible'

After the news that Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam tested positive for COVID-19, Nelson County officials said they took appropriate safety measures when hosting the governor at a ceremony for the nearly-completed Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton on Wednesday.
Given the enforcement of safety protocols at the event, which included wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelly said she felt the risk of any transmission of the virus for the few Nelson County officials who interacted directly with the governor were, "Negligible simply because those protocols were followed." Kelly helped organize the event.
"The county took every precaution," County Administrator Steve Carter said. "We definitely were cognizant of the virus."
Carter said he doesn't feel, at this point, that anybody with the county needs to be tested, adding any test performed following only a matter of a couple days after potential exposure would most likely come back as negative.
The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday afternoon a member of the governor's official residence staff, who works closely within the couple's living quarters, had developed symptoms of the virus and subsequently tested positive, a Friday news release states. Both had tested positive after tests were performed Thursday afternoon.
After following up with the Thomas Jefferson Health District on Friday, Carter said health officials did not recommend quarantining for those who attended the event. They instead advised closely monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. He also said there will be no interruption to any county government services.
"There weren’t that many county staff there and we are all maintaining social distance at our office and we are all wearing masks," Carter said.
The governor was not present for a larger event held off-site at Veritas Winery in Afton which consisted of roughly 50 individuals including the other members of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, Carter said. That event had similar safety precautions in place.
Carter estimated about 15 individuals were present for the event at the tunnel consisting of four officials from the county and state officials. The governor left after the completion of the event on the Augusta side of the tunnel.
Those individuals from the county included Carter, Kelly and board of supervisors chair Tommy Harvey. Reached by phone Friday, Harvey said he was not concerned for his health given the rigid safety protocols they followed during the event.
"I’m very comfortable with the way we did things," Harvey said. "I’m going to take my precautions and limit who I'm with, but I think the chances are one in a 100."
Kelly said while she believed the chances of transmission were slim, she still would be "taking this very seriously."
"We’re very happy the governor came but that just speaks to this virus," Carter said of the Northams' test results. "It just shows how contagious [COVID-19 is] and how you just never know ..."
