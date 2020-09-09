Nelson officials eye committee to decide confederate statue's fate

The fate of the Confederate statue on courthouse grounds could soon be in the hands of a committee appointed by leaders.
While the Nelson County Board of Supervisors made no official decision, some supervisors during a Tuesday meeting expressed support of forming a committee to evaluate how to proceed in what board chair Tommy Harvey called a "no-win" situation.
"The issue is not the statue, I think it goes beyond that," Harvey said. "We need to listen to both sides. I can’t see whether you leave it up or you take it down making a whole lot of difference other than you’re going to have people ticked off on this side or people ticked off on this side and you don’t want to start getting into that."
Harvey said he supported taking time to review and resolve the issue surrounding the county's statue, which depicts a generic soldier of the Confederacy, regardless of whatever action the county takes.
The monument was erected in 1965 to serve as a memorial to those of Nelson County who fought and died in the Civil War, but some residents argue it is a lingering symbol of oppression and should be removed from county government property.
Harvey expressed a need for the committee to be comprised of a small number of people with moderate views on the issue capable of compromise and negotiation. He asked board members to put together short lists of names of people who might be able to serve on the committee and supervisors may review those appointments during the October board meeting.
"I don’t think its something we’ve got to be on a rush on. I don’t think I want to see a public hearing right now because its going to be nothing but a battle and a separation of the county," Harvey told board members during the evening session.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said he supports forming a committee, an idea several speakers also backed during the public comment portion of Tuesday's afternoon meeting.
"My interest is not so much to have a committee to decide what to do, it’s really to decide how to proceed," Reed said. " ... even though we are a body of decision makers this is not about us, this is clearly about our community."
Reed said while a public hearing was a standard platform for supervisors to hear feedback from constituents, it does not provide a platform where people can "work together to solve dilemmas when their ideologies do not align."
Of roughly one dozen residents who addressed the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on the Confederate statue's place in Lovingston during both the evening and afternoon meetings, a majority voiced their support for the monument's removal with only two people speaking in favor of letting it remain in its current place.
Several speakers echoed that while a Confederate monument may have been deemed appropriate at the time, it no longer represents the current culture of Nelson County.
"It’s an anachronism; it needs to go. It is a symbol of white supremacy. It doesn't belong there anymore," Nelson resident Larry Stopper said.
"It’s been suggested by members of this board that removing the symbol of segregation would divide the good people of Nelson County and I would argue the very reason for constructing the monument was to remind a segment of our population they are not welcome," county resident Louie Andrews said.
The Rev. James Rose, pastor of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, reiterated his call to Nelson supervisors to remove the Confederate monument depicting the generic soldier Tuesday, the same stance he took in July when he formally requested the board consider removing and relocating the statue from courthouse grounds. He called it a "reminder of the old South."
During the evening meeting, Carlton Ballowe, of Faber, said with other problems currently facing the country, particularly those that are the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not understand why there now would be a "sudden sense of urgency" to bring down the statue. Nelson resident Thomas Nelson said he believes it should stay, saying it is representative of the soldiers of the county who fought and died in the Civil War.
"I trust that the board will not be herded into doing something rash or is responsive to the mob but not necessarily responsive to the citizens of Nelson County as a whole," Ballowe said.
The statue was erected in 1965 after a five-person committee was tasked by the then board of supervisors to create a tribute to honor the county's Confederate soldiers. The committee decided the statue should depict a generic, nameless Confederate soldier and bares the inscription, “In memory of the heroic Confederate Soldiers of Nelson County who served in the War Between the States, 1861-1865. ‘Love makes memory eternal.’”
It was erected on the centennial of the Civil War's end.
"Lets have a thing that is very difficult to deal with and lets see if we can deal with it in a way that makes sense and there’s nothing wrong with the word compromise," South District Supervisor Robert Barton, who supported the idea of continuing the conversation of what steps to take next, said.
