News & Advance photojournalist Kendall Warner's top picks from 2021

2021 brought a notable amount of ups and downs for the Lynchburg community. With the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine, people attempted to resort back to a sense of normalcy, but still many precautions and changes were in place that made the year another odd one.

This year was my first full year covering Lynchburg and the surrounding counties. There was no shortage of news, with everything from an election for a new governor to a sexual assault scandal at the city's largest university and a historic fire that destroyed a local business.

2021 also included a lot of firsts for me. I photographed my first pride festival, where I met some of the brightest souls in this community, and covered 13 graduation ceremonies — some that finally were happening after being delayed by the pandemic.

I want to thank the Lynchburg community for letting me tell their stories and take their photos throughout this tough year. I know having a camera in your face is not always easy, but I am extremely grateful for those who allowed me to do so when not expected. I am very excited to see was 2022 brings for the community and cannot wait to be a part of it.

One Friday evening, as I was preparing to head out to cover a high school football game, I got an alert on my phone for a structure fire. I was used to getting these notifications and I would sit there, listen to the scanner and watch to see if more units were added or if crews were put back in service. My plan was to leave for football early since I could drive by the address on the way — then I started receiving the phone calls. One from reporter Sarah Honosky, another from my editor Carrie Sidener, one from my firefighter mother in Northern Virginia and one from my firefighter brother in Bedford.

At this point I knew I needed to get out the door. I turned onto Rivermont Avenue and drove half a mile down the road before I saw the thick column of smoke billowing above the tree line in the distance. I have covered many structure fires in my time, but when I turned onto Cabell Street I was in shock at the sight of a circa-1878 building engulfed in flames.

This fire was historic for Lynchburg. I was on the scene until the flames were knocked down that evening, although crews from the Lynchburg Fire Department were there until the early hours of the next morning. I will never forget documenting this historic event that will be remembered by the community for a long time to come.

PrideFest was the first time I had ever covered a pride event, and the Lynchburg community made it one I will never forget. Seeing the color and radiating positivity people of all ages and walks of life brought to Riverfront Park was uplifting and put a grin on my face that lasted all day, even in the sweltering heat.

My favorite portrait to come out of PrideFest was this one of Ivy Carter, which was taken right after she finished getting ready in the Glass House for her performance. Ivy exuded such an energy that I had never seen before while taking someone's portrait. Ivy made my job very easy that day and I will always remember our quick, but energetic, portrait session.

One of my favorite things about being a photojournalist is all of the new experiences I get to have. Seeing and photographing the Rev. Gail Goldsmith as she was installed as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church was one of those new experiences. Watching Gail go down in history as one of only 99 women ordained as a priest under the age of 35 in the Episcopal Church was an honor. I felt as though I was watching history unfold and am forever grateful that Gail allowed me to photograph this milestone moment in her life.

One of my favorite subjects to photograph is politics. While this may seem like a "boring" thing to photograph, to me it presents a challenge of how can I make this person talking to an audience or touring a building look interesting. This photograph is one of the times where I feel like I succeeded in making a school tour look visually interesting. When we walked into the cosmetology classroom, I was so happy to see rows of mannequin heads and to be surrounded by mirrors. This is one of my favorite photos of the year solely because I was able to use tools I was taught in college to create a visually unique photo, and being able to photograph a government official is always exciting for me.

In my opinion, this rally is one of the most important events I have covered in 2021. Seeing the community of supporters come out on a cold evening to stand in solidarity with the Jane Does, seeing the survivors who chose to put their names out there in order to make a change and seeing the strength of the survivors and advocates was extremely moving.

As this story received national attention, I think the coverage by reporter Rachel Mahoney shed a light on the importance of community journalism and how having two feet on the ground can give a closer perspective. I look forward to continue covering this ever-developing story from the ground in the year, or years, to come.

This year was unique when it came to graduations — both high school and college. In the midst of covering 13 graduation ceremonies, I was hitting a creative block since the high schools, other than Lynchburg City Schools, all made the decision to hold their ceremonies outdoors at Liberty's Williams Stadium. While photographing 13 graduation ceremonies in about two weekends was a marathon in itself, I was presented again with how I make the same location look different and interesting multiple times. Challenges like these are why I love what I do.

Just like high school sports, some area colleges elected to hold their sports seasons a little off kilter this year. That meant being able to cover one of my favorite sports to photograph — soccer — twice in one year and I was not complaining. And the two soccer seasons for the University of Lynchburg did not disappoint, with the team bringing home two ODAC Championship titles.

Not many other things match the energy of athletes performing in championship and playoff games, and the UL players delivered that energy. I chose this photo of Lynchburg's Luke Mega as one of my top ten because I think, and hope, the readers who saw this photo running alongside the article could get a sense of the emotions Mega was feeling after this goal — not to mention he was perfectly backed by the setting golden-hour sun that we were gifted in the spring season, which gives the photo a unique look.

This photo combines two of my favorite things to cover, politics and anything involving animals. Shortly after this, I wandered down a few pens to see a calf looking for attention, and who was I not to give it that attention?

In this photo, Hala Ayala, Virginia's Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, came down to Central Virginia one sunny day to tour a family-owned dairy farm in Campbell County. Something I strive to do is make personal connections with anyone I photograph, and to my surprise I was able to do that with Ayala after finding out we graduated from the same high school in Northern Virginia.

I also simply love this photo because I was able to capture that split-second moment where Ayala peers into the pen to catch a glimpse of a reluctant calf while framing her in a small trapezoid.

I remember being told I was going to be sent out to Sanctuary Farm Everlasting Care in Amherst County because a fire destroyed the home of Jody Bart. I'm sure it is evident by now that I am a huge animal lover, so I knew this was going to be a hard day, but then I stopped and thought to myself, "In no way is my day going to be as hard or emotional as Bart's."

As Bart and I drove up to where her house used to stand, I remember the sinking feeling that ran through my chest, knowing she lost many cats and birds in that fire and knowing how I would feel if I lost members of my family in that fashion. I spent most of that day with Bart, following her around the sanctuary as she continued to care for her animals while the shell of her house loomed in the background.

Only twice in my career have I seen someone care for animals the way Bart does. I hope the photos that I was able to pair with her story helped get the word out to the community and aided in her rebuilding. The world is a better place for these animals because of Bart.

Photographing an entire high school football season in the spring was odd, I cannot deny that. One thing about this job is every day is different but there is some sense of predictability when it comes to sports seasons — except when a season is postponed due to COVID-19. Personally, I did not mind a spring football season. Yes, it was out of the norm, but it meant the season ending on a warmer note and the sun sticking around longer each day, which allowed me to 'play around' with the golden-hour light we were graced with. This photo was taken in March as Brookville took the field at City Stadium backed by the setting sun to play Timberlake Road rivals Heritage High School.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.