The Thomas Jefferson Health District will perform free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Massies Mill July 2.
Registration is required and tests are available for people ages 6 and older. People can call (434) 972-6261 June 30 or July 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Testing is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first called, first scheduled basis. Staff will respond to voicemails as they are received.
The free testing will take place at the Fleetwood Community Center, 1357 Crabtree Falls Highway in Massies Mill from 8 to 10 a.m.
As of Monday, Nelson County has reported 18 cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.
