Susanne Hartsook, a public health nurse, conducts a COVID-19 test on Gerard Hutcherson at a testing event at the Community Access Network’s clinic on 5th Street on Friday. In all, 400 tests were offered to the community and more than 260 people were tested.

 Taylor Irby/the amherst new-era progress/

Registration to open for more free drive-through testing in Nelson County

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will perform free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Massies Mill on July 2.

Registration is required, and tests are available for people ages 6 and older. People can call (434) 972-6261 June 30 or July 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Testing is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first called, first scheduled basis. Staff will respond to voicemails as they are received.

The free testing will take place at the Fleetwood Community Center, 1357 Crabtree Falls Highway in Massies Mill from 8 to 10 a.m.

As of Monday, Nelson County has reported 18 cases of COVID- 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

— Nick Cropper

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

