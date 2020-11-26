An electrician saw his client's house was in disrepair. So he called friends and they fixed her house for free.

Cathy Bryant, 63, is among those who have dropped off sandwiches and drinks, and she's now stitching a quilt for Scott to help keep her cozy this winter.

"I asked everybody who's pitching in to give me a T-shirt with their business logo on it, and I'm going to sew them all together," Bryant said. "This has been a heartwarming experience for the whole town."

Victor Oliveira, owner of VCO Landscaping, said he was excited to redesign Scott's front and back yards after he read about her on Facebook.

"I knew I had to be a part of this," he said. "I dropped by one Sunday and told the guys who were there to put me to work."

Oliveria brought in a crew of 10 to lay new sod, build a patio and plant shrubs and flowers.

"Gloria's in love with what we've done — she can't stop smiling," he said. "And that really brings it all home to me."

"It's a great feeling to know that's she going to now live in a clean and safe house," added Rick Caillouette, 58, a carpenter who volunteered to be the project manager for Scott's remodel.

"Gloria's in seventh heaven and seems at a loss for words about what we're doing," he said. "She's gone from living alone to having a bunch of new friends."